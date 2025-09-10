How a California Man Laundered $37 Million in Crypto Fraud

A California man who laundered $37M in an international scam at Cambodian centers was sentenced to 51 months. Ordered to pay $26.8M in restitution. A California man was convicted of more than four years of federal prison after laundering about 37 million in a worldwide digital resource scam. The Department of Justice announced Shengsheng He, […]