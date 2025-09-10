MEXC биржасы
XRP Re-enters Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index, Securing Second-Largest Weight at 14%
XRP has officially rejoined the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index (BGCI), securing the second-largest weight on the list while holding a third position. Community commentator Digital Asset Investor (DAI) first called attention to the development.Visit Website
The Crypto Basic
2025/09/10 16:01
Bipartisan Push For Crypto: Democrats Present Key Principles For Market Structure Bill
On Tuesday, a group of Senate Democrats unveiled a set of key principles aimed at shaping future legislation to regulate the cryptocurrency space under the anticipated market structure bill. Spearheaded by Senators Ruben Gallego, Mark Warner, Kirsten Gillibrand, and Cory Booker, this framework seeks to address the pressing issues surrounding market structure and regulatory clarity. […]
Bitcoinist
2025/09/10 16:00
How a California Man Laundered $37 Million in Crypto Fraud
A California man who laundered $37M in an international scam at Cambodian centers was sentenced to 51 months. Ordered to pay $26.8M in restitution. A California man was convicted of more than four years of federal prison after laundering about 37 million in a worldwide digital resource scam. The Department of Justice announced Shengsheng He, […] The post How a California Man Laundered $37 Million in Crypto Fraud appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/10 16:00
Court blocks Trump’s attempt to remove Fed Governor Lisa Cook
A federal judge in Washington, D.C., has temporarily stopped President Trump from firing Lisa Cook from the Federal Reserve Board.
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/10 16:00
Circle and Fireblocks Forge Powerful Alliance to Transform Cross-Border Payments
Circle, the company behind the stablecoin USDC, has entered into a major partnership with Fireblocks, a well-known platform for secure digital asset custody and payments. The collaboration is designed to make it easier for banks, fintechs, and other financial institutions to adopt stablecoins in their operations. The arrangement combines the company’s stablecoin network with Fireblocks’ […]
Tronweekly
2025/09/10 16:00
Social Gaming Platform Tilted Partners with Cwallet for Users to Access DeFi and Multi-Chain Applications
Integrating Cwallet’s multi-chain crypto wallet is Tilted’s strategy to allow gaming users to access advanced DeFi applications and manage assets privately.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/10 16:00
Vietnam Approves Five-Year Trial Program for Crypto Trading Platforms
TLDR Vietnam launches a five-year crypto trial limited to licensed firms and foreign investors only. All crypto trading must be in Vietnamese dong and backed by real assets. Licensed platforms need $379M capital with 65% from institutional investors. Foreign ownership in any platform is capped at 49% to retain local control. Vietnam has approved a [...] The post Vietnam Approves Five-Year Trial Program for Crypto Trading Platforms appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/10 15:58
Metaplanet Raises $1.4 Billion Through Share Offering to Buy More Bitcoin
TLDR Metaplanet will issue 385 million new shares at $3.75 each to raise $1.44 billion for Bitcoin purchases The share price represents a 9.9% discount, creating dilution risk for existing shareholders Company plans to buy Bitcoin between September-October and expand its options trading business Metaplanet currently holds over 20,000 Bitcoin, making it the sixth-largest public [...] The post Metaplanet Raises $1.4 Billion Through Share Offering to Buy More Bitcoin appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/10 15:54
Quantum-Safe Web: Can Satellite QKD Unlock a Truly Decentralized Internet?
Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) is a method of communication that uses the principles of quantum mechanics to allow two parties to share a secret code. QKD could be the missing piece to make the decentralized internet actually quantum-safe
Hackernoon
2025/09/10 15:53
Nakamoto Commits $30M to Tokyo’s Metaplanet to Boost BTC Holdings
TLDR: Nakamoto commits $30M to Metaplanet’s international equity financing, marking its largest single investment to date. The investment is Nakamoto’s first entry into an Asian Bitcoin-focused public company listed in Tokyo. Proceeds from Metaplanet’s international offering will be directed toward purchasing Bitcoin to expand BTC net asset value. Common stock issuance and delivery under the [...] The post Nakamoto Commits $30M to Tokyo’s Metaplanet to Boost BTC Holdings appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/10 15:52
