South Africa's Altvest Plans Bitcoin Treasury, Seeks Millions in Funding

South Africa’s Altvest Plans Bitcoin Treasury, Seeks Millions in Funding

The post South Africa’s Altvest Plans Bitcoin Treasury, Seeks Millions in Funding appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. South African financial firm Altvest Capital plans to raise millions to buy bitcoin and create a crypto treasury reserve. Altvest Capital to Rebrand as Africa Bitcoin Corp A South African financial services company, Altvest Capital, has announced plans to raise millions of dollars to purchase bitcoin and establish a crypto treasury reserve. While several reports […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/south-africas-altvest-plans-bitcoin-treasury-seeks-millions-in-funding/
Latest Data Shows BNB Chain Leading Blockchain User Activity

Latest Data Shows BNB Chain Leading Blockchain User Activity

The post Latest Data Shows BNB Chain Leading Blockchain User Activity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Blockchain 10 September 2025 | 11:00 Fresh data reveals which blockchain networks are attracting the most activity, with BNB Chain securing the top spot after surpassing 17 million weekly active users. The chain not only dominated overall numbers but also recorded a sharp 19% increase compared to the previous week. NEAR Protocol followed closely with 16.1 million users, posting modest growth, while Solana came in third with 12.3 million — though that figure represented a steep 16% drop. Tron, Base, and opBNB were tightly grouped at around 6.6 million users each, with opBNB standing out for its 26% surge in participation. Ethereum and Bitcoin remained further down the list with fewer than 3 million weekly users apiece, reflecting a more subdued pace compared to emerging competitors. Meanwhile, Uniswap and Aptos both saw declines above 20%, and Solana-based protocols like Jito (-31.7%) and Raydium (-59.6%) suffered some of the sharpest user losses in the rankings. PancakeSwap, one of the largest decentralized exchanges on BNB Chain, bucked the trend by gaining over 10% in weekly users, further fueling BNB’s dominance. World Mobile Chain also posted a nearly 5% rise. The contrasting results highlight how momentum is shifting across ecosystems. BNB’s broad user base and continued growth, paired with strength from projects in its orbit, reinforce its leading position. At the same time, volatility in Solana’s ecosystem and setbacks in individual DeFi projects show that user attention can quickly move between platforms. The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Kosta joined the team in 2021 and quickly established himself with his…
Investors Drive $67 Million Into Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs

Investors Drive $67 Million Into Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs

Bitcoin ETFs recorded a $23.05 million net inflow on September 9. Ethereum ETFs attracted $44.16 million, ending a six-day outflow streak. Continue Reading:Investors Drive $67 Million Into Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs The post Investors Drive $67 Million Into Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
SEC delays decisions on Bitwise Dogecoin and Grayscale Hedera altcoin ETFs

SEC delays decisions on Bitwise Dogecoin and Grayscale Hedera altcoin ETFs

The U.S. SEC has extended its review of the Bitwise Dogecoin and Grayscale Hedera ETF applications, pushing both deadlines to Nov. 12 amid a growing backlog of altcoin ETF filings. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has postponed its decisions…
Mexico submits new budget introducing taxes on multiple products

Mexico submits new budget introducing taxes on multiple products

The post Mexico submits new budget introducing taxes on multiple products appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Mexico’s Ministry of Finance submitted its 2026 budget proposal today. The proposal includes tariffs on countries that do not have trade agreements with the North American country. The tariffs target countries mainly from Asia.  Although China was not directly mentioned, the budget plan tariffs will primarily affect countries with no trade agreements with Mexico, most of which are from Asia. The Mexican Treasury Secretary Edgar Amador said the tariffs will follow World Trade Organization (WTO) guidelines. He added that the government would carefully evaluate potential impacts on production and consumer prices to avoid market disruptions.  Mexico’s tariffs target Asian countries President Claudia Sheinbaum’s administration continues to face challenges in trade negotiations with the U.S. Trump administration amid the announcement. Washington threatened earlier this year to expand the 25% tariffs on some of  Mexico’s products not covered by the free trade agreement between them and Canada. Edgar Amador, Treasury Secretary, acknowledged that the new proposal unfolds amid the discussion and future commercial conversations with the U.S. He, however, insisted that the primary aim of the policy is to strengthen domestic consumption, protect Mexican industries, and reduce trade deficits.  #Ahora La Secretaría de Hacienda entrega el Paquete Económico 2026; prevé aumento de impuestos a bebidas azucaradas y aranceles para países con los que no hay acuerdos de libre comercio. 📹: @AlexisOrBal pic.twitter.com/FEDjGKfBSz — Animal Político (@Pajaropolitico) September 9, 2025 Mexico had already incorporated such measures in December last year. The government imposed tariffs on specific imports, such as textiles, and increased operations to seize counterfeit and pirated goods, many of which originated from Asia. Some officials described the measure as a way to safeguard national industries from unfair competition.     China strongly opposed the new proposal, which had been rumoured for months and prompted a formal response from the Asian country. Beijing responded…
The SEC delays Bitwise and Grayscale crypto ETFs

The SEC delays Bitwise and Grayscale crypto ETFs

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has once again postponed its decisions regarding two highly anticipated crypto ETFs. The Bitwise Dogecoin and Grayscale Hedera ETFs will have to wait until November 12 to learn their fate. L’article The SEC delays Bitwise and Grayscale crypto ETFs est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Team Buylow Achieves Phenomenal Fourth Place In Global Trading Showdown

Team Buylow Achieves Phenomenal Fourth Place In Global Trading Showdown

The post Team Buylow Achieves Phenomenal Fourth Place In Global Trading Showdown appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. KCGI 2025: Team Buylow Achieves Phenomenal Fourth Place In Global Trading Showdown Skip to content Home Crypto News KCGI 2025: Team Buylow Achieves Phenomenal Fourth Place in Global Trading Showdown Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/kcgi-2025-team-buylow/
Bitmine Converts $20M to $600M in One Day After OCTO Stock Surges 3000%

Bitmine Converts $20M to $600M in One Day After OCTO Stock Surges 3000%

TLDR Bitmine’s $20M OCTO investment soared to $628M after a 3000% stock surge in one day. Bitmine now holds 2,069,443 ETH after buying 202,469 ETH worth $881M. OCTO stock hit $78 intraday after the Worldcoin Treasury announcement. Ark Invest bought 101,950 BMNR shares across its ARK funds. Bitmine Technologies (NYSE: BMNR), the Ethereum-focused treasury firm [...] The post Bitmine Converts $20M to $600M in One Day After OCTO Stock Surges 3000% appeared first on CoinCentral.
Automation of ALT Text Generation for Images Using the OpenAI API

Automation of ALT Text Generation for Images Using the OpenAI API

I built a service that auto-generates unique h1, alt text, and titles for images using OpenAI. This improved SEO, accessibility, reduced content cannibalization, and saved time for authors.
Vietnam Launches Crypto Trading with Transactions Pegged to the Dong

Vietnam Launches Crypto Trading with Transactions Pegged to the Dong

Highlights: Vietnam has launched the crypto trading pilot with strict entry rules, including a $379 million capital requirement. The country has approved a pilot program that requires crypto transactions to be settled in the local currency. The program demands licensed exchanges with domestic ownership and clear experience standards for top executives. Following the signature of a new resolution by Deputy Prime Minister Ho Duc Phoc, Vietnam has established a cryptocurrency trading pilot program that will run for five years. The scheme was implemented on the spot, establishing a regulated system for the rapidly expanding digital asset market in the country. Authorities ensured all issuance, trading, and payments of crypto assets were completed by the pilot. Vietnam is diving into crypto—but not without a serious rulebook . Starting September 2025, the country will run a five-year pilot program to test the waters of digital assets. But don’t expect a free-for-all: only certain players can issue tokens or run trading platforms, and… pic.twitter.com/RwvXta3lb6 — Seven Crypto (@SevenWinse) September 10, 2025 The resolution mandates that all transactions be carried out in Vietnamese dong, and this serves to confirm the government’s determination to ensure monetary stability. Only Vietnamese companies can issue tokens, and they may sell them only to foreign investors. However, citizens who already hold digital assets will gain access to approved platforms once licenses are issued. Authorities have set a six-month transition period after the first license becomes active. During this time, Vietnamese investors must shift their activities to authorized platforms. After the deadline, the government will classify any domestic activity on unlicensed exchanges as illegal. Though the fines are yet to be announced, the ruling is an important step towards tightening the belt in the market. The strategy makes Vietnam one of the Asian economies trying to organize cryptocurrency structures. The program also provides local authorities with time to observe market behavior and assess the risks and benefits of digital assets. Vietnam Launches Crypto Trading With Strict Entry Rules The new pilot sets high requirements for companies that want to operate trading platforms. The first requirement is that exchange providers have capital of at least 10 trillion dong. Institutional investors should provide at least 65% of this capital, which guarantees adequate financial support. Moreover, foreigners are prohibited from controlling more than 49% of crypto platforms, keeping the sector in the hands of locals. Issuers are also required to be strictly qualified by the authorities. Crypto assets can be issued by only Vietnamese enterprises registered under the Law on Enterprises. These assets must be backed by real, tangible resources, while assets linked to securities or fiat currencies are not allowed. In addition, companies must prove profitable business operations for two consecutive years before applying for a license. The Ministry of Finance will handle licensing, but applicants must also meet demanding personnel standards. For example, chief executive officers must have at least two years of experience in banking, insurance, fund management, or finance. Chief technology officers need no less than five years of experience in related sectors. Platforms must also employ at least ten qualified staff members in technology roles with relevant education. Pilot Builds on Digital Law and Blockchain Infrastructure The crypto pilot in Vietnam is a subset of a larger digital agenda. The Digital Technology Industry Law, which was approved by the National Assembly in June, will go into force in January of next year. The bill defines digital assets and management regulations clearly to give future innovation a legal basis. Authorities also implemented NDAChain in July, a permissioned Layer 1 blockchain built through the National Data Association. The system is run by the Ministry of Public Security via its Data Innovation and Exploitation Center. Officials designed NDAChain to anchor Vietnam’s national digital infrastructure, further highlighting the government’s long-term technology strategy. Vietnam’s new #Blockchain platform #NDAChain brings traceability & transparency to national infrastructure—from logistics to education. A bold step toward trusted #DigitalGovernance. Learn how it could drive innovation and investment https://t.co/B9QMx4UwTe pic.twitter.com/vdKogP04Jc — Vietnam Briefing (@VietnamBriefing) September 2, 2025 The government describes the pilot as cautious and controlled, but also aligned with the country’s growing digital adoption. Chainalysis ranked the Asian country at number 5 in terms of adoption of cryptocurrencies. Almost 17 million Vietnamese citizens own crypto assets valued at over $100 billion. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
