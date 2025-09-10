2025-09-11 Thursday

Bitcoin Supply Flows From Giants To Mid-Sized Holders – Details

Bitcoin Supply Flows From Giants To Mid-Sized Holders – Details

The post Bitcoin Supply Flows From Giants To Mid-Sized Holders – Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Supply Flows From Giants To Mid-Sized Holders – Details | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Sebastian’s journey into the world of crypto began four years ago, driven by a fascination with the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize financial systems. His initial exploration focused on understanding the intricacies of various crypto projects, particularly those focused on building innovative financial solutions. Through countless hours of research and learning, Sebastian developed a deep understanding of the underlying technologies, market dynamics, and potential applications of cryptocurrencies. As his knowledge grew, Sebastian felt compelled to share his insights with others. He began actively contributing to online discussions on platforms like X and LinkedIn, focusing on fintech and crypto-related content. His goal was to expose valuable trends and insights to a wider audience, fostering a deeper understanding of the rapidly evolving crypto landscape. Sebastian’s contributions quickly gained recognition, and he became a trusted voice in the online crypto community. To further enhance his expertise, Sebastian pursued a UC Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications, and Strategies certification. This rigorous program equipped him with valuable skills and knowledge regarding Financial Technology, bridging the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi). The certification deepened his understanding of the broader financial landscape and its intersection with blockchain technology. Sebastian’s passion for finance and writing is evident in his work. He enjoys delving into financial research, analyzing market trends, and exploring the latest developments in the crypto space. In his spare time, Sebastian can often be found immersed in charts, studying 10-K forms, or engaging in thought-provoking discussions about the future of finance. Sebastian’s journey as…
2025/09/10 16:18
XRP News Today; Solana Price Prediction & What Is The Best Crypto To Buy Now?

XRP News Today; Solana Price Prediction & What Is The Best Crypto To Buy Now?

The post XRP News Today; Solana Price Prediction & What Is The Best Crypto To Buy Now? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 10 September 2025 | 09:29 The crypto market never sleeps, and the latest XRP news has traders buzzing. With XRP holding steady around the $2.80 range, attention is also shifting to rivals like Solana (SOL), which continues to impress with its high-speed network. Yet, while established players dominate headlines, a new Ethereum Layer 2 meme token, Layer Brett (LBRETT), is stealing the show with its presale, juicy staking rewards, and next 100x potential. Solana price holds strong, but new challengers are rising No doubt, Solana has been one of the biggest winners of 2025 so far. SOL trades around $208 and looks set to push higher, with price predictions eyeing the $250 mark. The blockchain’s lightning-fast transactions and low costs have cemented SOL as a favorite for developers and institutions. But with a market cap topping $112 billion, can SOL really deliver another 50x or 100x? It’s unlikely. That’s why many investors are scouting low cap crypto gems like Layer Brett, where the growth runway is wide open. Why XRP news highlights stability but not explosive growth Recent XRP news shows Ripple continues to play a critical role in cross-border payments. XRP trades near $2.87, supported by its $192 billion market cap and loyal following. Its all-time high of $3.84 back in 2018 is still etched in investors’ memories, but with such a large valuation, the upside is more modest. Analysts see steady gains for XRP, yet smaller projects like Layer Brett offer the asymmetric upside traders crave. While XRP remains a titan, it’s no longer the ground-floor opportunity it once was. Where meme meets mechanism with Layer Brett So, what exactly sets Layer Brett apart from meme tokens like PEPE, Shiba Inu, or Dogecoin? Those tokens rely mostly on hype, with little utility backing them. In contrast,…
2025/09/10 16:17
Story Protocol en MYX domineren, Bitcoin koers blijft stabiel

Story Protocol en MYX domineren, Bitcoin koers blijft stabiel

De cryptomarkt draait de afgelopen 24 uur relatief rustig, ondanks een paar flinke uitschieters. Terwijl het totaal aan liquidaties op $259,45 miljoen ligt, blijft dit bedrag aan de lage kant vergeleken met eerdere volatiele dagen. Er zijn dus wel wat bewegingen, maar geen grote paniek onder traders. Story Protocol is... Het bericht Story Protocol en MYX domineren, Bitcoin koers blijft stabiel verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
2025/09/10 16:15
What is MYX Finance and why is it up 1,400% in seven days?

What is MYX Finance and why is it up 1,400% in seven days?

Onchain analysts warn of red flags following the MYX price pump, which may lead to a 70–85% correction phase in the coming weeks. Key takeaways:MYX token soared 1,400% to $18.42 in the past week on Trump-linked listings and other factors. Analysts warn of red flags warning of price plunging 70–85% next.Read more
2025/09/10 16:14
The History and Evolution of Mining Pools: From CPU to ASIC Era

The History and Evolution of Mining Pools: From CPU to ASIC Era

The post The History and Evolution of Mining Pools: From CPU to ASIC Era appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Introduction Mining pools have been pivotal in shaping the cryptocurrency mining landscape since Bitcoin’s early days. As mining hardware evolved from CPUs to GPUs, then to ASICs, mining pools simultaneously adapted to these technological advances. This article explores how mining machines and mining pools grew alongside each other and the evolution of the mainstream mining pool models that define today’s mining industry. From CPU Mining to the Birth of Pools At Bitcoin’s inception in 2009, mining was done solo using conventional CPUs on personal computers. Mining difficulty was low, enabling individuals to find blocks and earn Bitcoin independently. However, as more miners joined the network and difficulty increased, solo mining became impractical for most. The solution came in late 2010 with the formation of the first mining pools, such as Slush Pool. Pools allowed miners to combine computational power, reducing income variance by distributing rewards proportionally to contributed work. This innovation transformed mining from a lottery-like endeavor into a more predictable, steady income stream for participants. Hardware Evolution and Industrial Mining By 2010, GPUs replaced CPUs due to superior parallel processing power, leading to increased mining competitiveness and complexity. Mining pools expanded quickly, enabling more miners to join forces. FPGAs briefly enhanced mining efficiency before being outpaced by ASICs. The ASIC era, starting around 2013, dramatically increased mining speed and power efficiency. ASIC miners made individual mining with less specialized equipment nearly impossible. Mining pools scaled up their infrastructure, introducing sophisticated reward distribution mechanisms to accommodate a growing and diverse membership, thus becoming essential to mining operations worldwide. The Formation of Mainstream Pool Models Mining pools developed various reward systems over time to balance risk, fairness, and income stability: Proportional Model: The earliest system paying miners proportionally based on shares within a mining round. Pay-Per-Last-N-Shares (PPLNS): Rewards miners based on…
2025/09/10 16:14
Ethereum Long Positions Face Alarming Pressure As Volume Dries Up

Ethereum Long Positions Face Alarming Pressure As Volume Dries Up

The post Ethereum Long Positions Face Alarming Pressure As Volume Dries Up appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum Long Positions Face Alarming Pressure As Volume Dries Up Skip to content Home Crypto News Ethereum Long Positions Face Alarming Pressure as Volume Dries Up Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/ethereum-long-positions-pressure/
2025/09/10 16:13
Ethena Submits Proposal for Hyperliquid USDH Stablecoin Contract

Ethena Submits Proposal for Hyperliquid USDH Stablecoin Contract

TLDR Ethena has submitted a proposal to issue Hyperliquid’s USDH stablecoin, becoming the sixth company to bid for the contract The proposed token would be backed by Ethena’s USDtb, which is supported by BlackRock’s BUIDL tokenized money market fund Ethena promises to return 95% of net revenue from USDH reserves to the Hyperliquid ecosystem Other [...] The post Ethena Submits Proposal for Hyperliquid USDH Stablecoin Contract appeared first on CoinCentral.
2025/09/10 16:13
Hyperliquid Stablecoin: PayPal and Paxos Launch a Game-Changing Bid for USDH Issuance

Hyperliquid Stablecoin: PayPal and Paxos Launch a Game-Changing Bid for USDH Issuance

BitcoinWorld Hyperliquid Stablecoin: PayPal and Paxos Launch a Game-Changing Bid for USDH Issuance Are you ready for a major shake-up in the stablecoin world? The competition for Hyperliquid stablecoin issuance rights is heating up, with industry giants PayPal and Paxos throwing their hats into the ring. This isn’t just another partnership; it’s a strategic move that could redefine how stablecoins integrate into mainstream finance. What’s Driving the Hyperliquid Stablecoin Issuance Race? Hyperliquid, a decentralized exchange, announced plans to grant a partner the authority to issue its native stablecoin, USDH. This move has sparked intense interest from several prominent firms. Why is this so significant? Issuing a stablecoin offers considerable influence and potential revenue within the growing decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem. For Hyperliquid, securing a reputable and well-resourced partner is crucial for the long-term stability and adoption of USDH. PayPal, a global leader in online payments, has teamed up with Paxos, a regulated blockchain infrastructure platform and stablecoin issuer. Together, they are making a compelling bid for the rights to issue USDH. This collaboration brings together PayPal’s massive user base and regulatory compliance experience with Paxos’s proven expertise in stablecoin technology and regulatory adherence. The Block initially reported on this high-stakes competition, highlighting the strategic implications for the broader crypto market. The decision for the Hyperliquid stablecoin partner will be closely watched. PayPal and Paxos: A Powerful Alliance for USDH The joint proposal from PayPal and Paxos isn’t just about issuing the Hyperliquid stablecoin; it’s about ecosystem integration and growth. Their plan outlines several key initiatives designed to boost USDH adoption and support the Hyperliquid platform: Venmo Listing: PayPal has proposed listing HYPE, Hyperliquid’s native token, on its popular subsidiary payment platform, Venmo. This could expose HYPE to millions of users, significantly increasing its accessibility and liquidity. Ecosystem Incentives: A substantial $20 million in incentives is earmarked for the Hyperliquid ecosystem. These funds are intended to foster development, encourage user participation, and drive innovation within the Hyperliquid network. Revenue-Sharing Model: The proposal includes a reward system where revenue generated from USDH activities would be channeled into a dedicated support fund for Hyperliquid. This creates a sustainable model for the stablecoin and ensures ongoing support for the underlying platform. This comprehensive approach demonstrates a clear understanding of what it takes to launch and sustain a successful stablecoin in a competitive market. The integration with Venmo, in particular, could be a game-changer for mainstream adoption of the Hyperliquid stablecoin. Who Else is Vying for Hyperliquid Stablecoin Rights? The competition for USDH issuance is fierce, with several other notable players presenting their own bids. This diverse field underscores the perceived value and potential of the Hyperliquid stablecoin. Key contenders include: Frax Finance: Known for its algorithmic stablecoin, Frax brings innovative stablecoin mechanisms to the table. Agora: Another strong contender, likely offering its own unique approach to stablecoin issuance and management. Sky: Details on Sky’s proposal are less public, but their involvement indicates significant interest. Ethena: A project gaining traction for its synthetic dollar protocol, Ethena could offer a distinct model for USDH. Each of these firms brings different strengths and strategies, making the selection process a critical decision for Hyperliquid. The chosen partner will not only issue USDH but also play a pivotal role in its market positioning and growth trajectory. What Does This Mean for the Stablecoin Landscape? The outcome of this bid for Hyperliquid stablecoin issuance rights could have far-reaching implications. If PayPal and Paxos succeed, it could: Legitimize DeFi: Further bridge the gap between traditional finance and decentralized finance by bringing a regulated, mainstream entity like PayPal directly into stablecoin issuance. Boost Adoption: The Venmo integration alone could introduce millions to stablecoins, potentially accelerating their mainstream acceptance and use for everyday transactions. Set New Standards: The rigorous proposals and competition could lead to higher standards for stablecoin transparency, stability, and regulatory compliance across the industry. This strategic maneuver highlights the increasing interest of established financial players in the crypto space, particularly in areas like stablecoins that offer a blend of stability and digital innovation. The future of the Hyperliquid stablecoin looks incredibly promising, regardless of who ultimately wins the bid. Concluding Thoughts: A New Era for Stablecoins? The race for Hyperliquid’s USDH issuance rights represents a pivotal moment in the stablecoin market. The partnership between PayPal and Paxos, with its ambitious incentives and integration plans, sets a high bar for the competition. This development not only underscores the growing importance of stablecoins in the broader financial ecosystem but also signals a potential shift towards greater institutional involvement and regulatory clarity. As Hyperliquid evaluates these proposals, the crypto community watches eagerly. The chosen partner will undoubtedly shape the future trajectory of USDH and, by extension, influence the evolution of stablecoins as a whole. This is a testament to the dynamic and rapidly maturing world of digital assets. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is USDH? A1: USDH is the native stablecoin for Hyperliquid, a decentralized exchange. It is designed to maintain a stable value, typically pegged to the US dollar, to facilitate trading and transactions within the Hyperliquid ecosystem. Q2: Why is Hyperliquid seeking a partner for USDH issuance? A2: Hyperliquid aims to partner with an established entity to ensure the stability, regulatory compliance, and broad adoption of USDH. A strong partner can provide the necessary infrastructure, liquidity, and trust to make USDH a successful and widely used stablecoin. Q3: What are the key elements of the PayPal and Paxos proposal? A3: Their proposal includes listing Hyperliquid’s token (HYPE) on Venmo, providing $20 million in incentives to the Hyperliquid ecosystem, and establishing a reward system that channels USDH revenue into a support fund for Hyperliquid. Q4: Who are the other main competitors for USDH issuance rights? A4: Besides PayPal and Paxos, other notable firms competing for the issuance rights include Frax Finance, Agora, Sky, and Ethena. Q5: How could this partnership impact the broader stablecoin market? A5: A successful partnership, especially with a mainstream player like PayPal, could further legitimize stablecoins, boost their mainstream adoption through platforms like Venmo, and potentially set new standards for regulatory compliance and transparency in the industry. Found this article insightful? Share it with your network and join the conversation about the future of stablecoins! Your thoughts and discussions help us all understand the evolving landscape of digital finance. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping stablecoin institutional adoption. This post Hyperliquid Stablecoin: PayPal and Paxos Launch a Game-Changing Bid for USDH Issuance first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
2025/09/10 16:10
OFAC Sanctions Entities Tied to Crypto Scams in Myanmar and Cambodia

OFAC Sanctions Entities Tied to Crypto Scams in Myanmar and Cambodia

TLDR OFAC sanctioned 19 entities in Myanmar and Cambodia tied to crypto scams and forced labor. Americans lost over $10B to Southeast Asia-based scams in 2024, Treasury data shows. Scam compounds in Shwe Kokko and Sihanoukville were key targets of new US sanctions. UN reports estimate 220,000 people forced into scam operations across Myanmar and [...] The post OFAC Sanctions Entities Tied to Crypto Scams in Myanmar and Cambodia appeared first on CoinCentral.
2025/09/10 16:09
Paxos Ties PayPal to Hyperliquid With USDH Push and $20M Incentives

Paxos Ties PayPal to Hyperliquid With USDH Push and $20M Incentives

TLDR: Paxos launched USDH Proposal V2 with PayPal support, HYPE listing, and $20M incentives to expand Hyperliquid globally. The proposal sets a TVL-based revenue model, capping Paxos earnings at 5% and linking all fees to HYPE tokens. PayPal will integrate USDH across Venmo, Checkout, Braintree, Hyperwallet, and Xoom for global reach. Paxos confirmed USDH issuance [...] The post Paxos Ties PayPal to Hyperliquid With USDH Push and $20M Incentives appeared first on Blockonomi.
2025/09/10 16:09
