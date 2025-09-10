MEXC биржасы
ADA Price Set To Slump Under $0.50 In 2026 As Cardano Investors Bet Big On New Altcoin Layer Brett
After years of cautious optimism, Cardano investors are increasingly wary of muted growth prospects. As a result, many are shifting […] The post ADA Price Set To Slump Under $0.50 In 2026 As Cardano Investors Bet Big On New Altcoin Layer Brett appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/10 16:29
QMMM Stock Explodes 1,700% After Announcing $100 Million Bitcoin Treasury Plan
TLDR QMMM Holdings stock surged 1,737% after announcing a $100 million digital assets treasury plan focused on Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana The Hong Kong-based digital advertising firm plans to integrate AI with blockchain technology for crypto analytics and Web3 ecosystem development QMMM had only $498,000 in cash at the end of fiscal 2024 and posted [...] The post QMMM Stock Explodes 1,700% After Announcing $100 Million Bitcoin Treasury Plan appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/10 16:29
Linea experiences temporary downtime ahead of token generation event
Linea's token generation event is planned for later in the day, where over 9.36 million will be distributed to eligible addresses.
Coinstats
2025/09/10 16:27
Bitcoin Rises As Labor Market Update Alters Economic Outlook
Bitcoin and stocks rise after the U.S. labor market revision announcement. Continue Reading:Bitcoin Rises As Labor Market Update Alters Economic Outlook The post Bitcoin Rises As Labor Market Update Alters Economic Outlook appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats
2025/09/10 16:27
Is Solana (SOL) entering its next phase with R3 Labs Alpenglow and a SwissBorg pause?
R3 launched a new division, R3 Labs, to take regulated real-world assets onto public chains, starting with Solana. The firm cites more than 17 billion dollars in assets already tokenized across its platforms. The unit plans distribution on Solana for speed and scale across compliant markets. R3 named Richard Gendal Brown to lead the effort […] The post Is Solana (SOL) entering its next phase with R3 Labs Alpenglow and a SwissBorg pause? appeared first on CoinChapter.
Coinstats
2025/09/10 16:25
Ethereum Price Forecast For 2025
The post Ethereum Price Forecast For 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 10 September 2025 | 10:29 The Ethereum price forecast for 2025-2030 critically relies on ETH’s ability to hold strong in leadership, particularly in volatile times. Institutional investment certainly gives Ethereum an edge, and elements like post-Merge consequences, scalability progress, and emerging projects like Layer Brett (LBRETT), presently in its crypto presale phase, hold the potential to substantially impact ETH’s course. Institutional Investment: A Double-Edged Sword for Ethereum Ethereum’s attractiveness to institutional investors is undeniable. This influx of funds fuels price growth, but concurrently introduces unanticipated market behaviors. Institutional support creates a foundation of stability, but also exposes Ethereum to the sway of larger macroeconomic forces. Projecting ETH’s future worth requires diligent assessment of this intrinsic vulnerability. Can ETH effectively navigate the fluctuating currents of institutional opinion? This query holds the answer to understanding ETH’s long-term outlook. The Ethereum Merge shifted the network to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, lessening its environmental footprint. This transformation, however, has also revealed a new array of intricacies. Apprehensions regarding the possibility of heightened centralization and the attention of regulatory bodies have surfaced. These obstacles, along with scaling improvements and the matter of transaction fees, will be pivotal in determining the Ethereum price forecast. Is ETH equipped to confront these challenges and preserve its competitive advantage? Layer Brett (LBRETT): Redefining Value in the Crypto Sphere The LBRETT presale, having surpassed $3.23 million, offers a distinct opportunity. Layer Brett functions on Ethereum’s Layer 2, inheriting ETH’s robust security and decentralized framework while facilitating quicker transactions and reduced gas costs. This fusion of memecoin vibrancy and practical blockchain utility distinguishes Layer Brett. With a price of $0.0055 and an 790% APY staking reward, LBRETT provides a compelling value proposition with substantial growth potential. Ethereum commands established market dominance, but Layer Brett’s status as a Layer 2…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 16:23
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price: Bull Flag Breakout Coincides with Rex-Osprey ETF Launching This Week
TLDR The Rex-Osprey Doge ETF (DOJE) will begin trading on Thursday, marking the first US memecoin ETF launch Dogecoin rallied nearly 13% over the past week ahead of the ETF approval announcement Technical analysis shows a bull flag pattern formation that could drive DOGE toward $0.95 The ETF operates under the Investment Company Act of [...] The post Dogecoin (DOGE) Price: Bull Flag Breakout Coincides with Rex-Osprey ETF Launching This Week appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/10 16:22
Ethereum dépasse Bitcoin en volume spot : un tournant historique ?
Du jamais-vu depuis 5 ans : Ethereum (ETH) vient de doubler Bitcoin (BTC) en volume spot sur les exchanges centralisés. De quoi bousculer les certitudes et signer un vrai tournant pour la crypto. BTC reste le roi en market cap et en symbole, mais ETH s’impose clairement comme le terrain de jeu préféré des traders. […]
Bitcoinist
2025/09/10 16:22
Hoskinson Reveals Cardano Biggest Mistake That Benefited Solana
Charles Hoskinson, founder of Cardano, admits one of the project’s biggest missteps regarding its smart contract model, acknowledging how it lost momentum to Solana. In a recent interview, the Cardano founder publicly admitted that the team made a wrong bet with the project’s early approach to smart contracts.Visit Website
The Crypto Basic
2025/09/10 16:22
40x Bitcoin and 20x Solana Long: Whale Making Massive Moves
As market saw some recovery potential, many whales started piling up leveraged longs
Coinstats
2025/09/10 16:22
