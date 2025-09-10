MEXC биржасы
CleanCore Solutions (ZONE) Stock: Surging on Record Revenues and a Bold Doge Treasury Bet
TLDR ZONE Surges with Sustainable Cleaning & Crypto Strategy in Dual Growth Push CleanCore (ZONE) Rises on Green Tech and Dogecoin Treasury Innovation ZONE Stock Soars as CleanCore Pioneers Green Cleaning & Doge Treasury Industrial Wins & Dogecoin Bet Drive CleanCore (ZONE) Stock Momentum ZONE’s Bold Dual Strategy: Green Cleaning Growth Meets Crypto Finance CleanCore [...] The post CleanCore Solutions (ZONE) Stock: Surging on Record Revenues and a Bold Doge Treasury Bet appeared first on CoinCentral.
Metaplanet Raises $1.45 Billion in Share Offering to Expand Bitcoin Holdings
Tokyo-listed company plans to purchase additional Bitcoin and expand options trading operations amid Japan's economic pressures
Memecoin Climbs Toward $0.000024 Amid Sector Rotation
The post Memecoin Climbs Toward $0.000024 Amid Sector Rotation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BONK rallied more than 9% in the last 24 hours, advancing from $0.000022 to a peak of $0.000024. The trading range spanned $0.000002, representing significant volatility, with momentum heavily concentrated in the early morning hours, according to CoinDesk Research’s technical analysis data model. Trading volume exceeded 1.2 trillion tokens during key rebound attempts at 06:00 and 07:00 UTC, underscoring strong short-term demand. The rally met stiff resistance at $0.000024, where advances were rejected, confirming this level as a near-term ceiling. Support developed around $0.000023, while bulls pressed higher during the early morning breakout, late-session trading showed signs of exhaustion. Between 11:53 and 12:52, BONK declined 1.14% from $0.000023459 to $0.000023190, as volume spiked above 35 billion tokens in a concentrated wave of selling. That reversal erased part of the earlier rally and left the token consolidating just above its established support zone. The performance comes amid shifting dynamics within the memecoin sector. While BONK and dogecoin DOGE$0.2408 remain heavily traded, newer projects such as LayerBrett and Little Pepe are capturing market share by offering staking mechanisms and layer-2 integrations. Social engagement for legacy meme tokens has cooled, while traders are rotating into tokens with utility-driven models. Technical Analysis BONK rallied 9% from $0.000022 to $0.000024 in 24 hours. Support consolidated at $0.000023 with buying pressure during repeated tests. Resistance hardened at $0.000024 with consistent rejection on high volume. Trading volume peaked at 1.2 trillion tokens during morning breakout attempts. A decline erased 1.14% from intraday highs. A sell-off between 12:30–12:45 UTC carried volume spikes above 35 billion tokens. Intraday lows at $0.000023180 hint at possible trend reversal signals. Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated with the assistance from AI tools and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy and adherence to our standards. For more information, see CoinDesk’s full AI Policy.…
Global stocks extend gains on the back of Oracle, Fed rate cut hopes
The post Global stocks extend gains on the back of Oracle, Fed rate cut hopes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Global stocks pushed higher Wednesday morning after Oracle gave investors a reason to care, and the bond market started whispering about possible rate cuts. That’s what sent futures on the S&P 500 up 0.2%, as reported by CNBC. Nasdaq 100 futures ticked up 0.1%. But the Dow Jones Industrial Average (home to more old-school names) slipped 80 points, or 0.2%, as some traders shifted attention to fresh inflation readings coming later in the week. Before the futures moved, the cash session on Tuesday had already finished strong. All three of America’s main indexes closed at record levels. The S&P added 0.27%, Nasdaq gained 0.37%, and the Dow surged by 196.39 points, or 0.43%. That jump in the Dow came mostly from UnitedHealth, which rallied hard enough to drag the whole index with it. Asia rallies while China reports deflation and Alibaba lifts tech In Asia, the day was just as active. China’s CSI 300 ended 0.21% higher at 4,445.36. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 1.04%, while the tech-heavy Hang Seng Tech Index climbed 1.82%. But the economic data coming out of Beijing wasn’t as cheerful. China’s consumer price index dropped 0.4% year over year in August. That missed expectations of a 0.2% decline, based on a Reuters poll. The producer price index also fell, dropping 2.9% year over year. That matched forecasts, and was better than July’s 3.6% drop, but still points to weak demand. Hong Kong-listed Alibaba Group rose 2.1% during the session after nearly touching a four-year high. That came after Chinese robotics company X Square Robot revealed it raised $100 million in a funding round led by Alibaba Cloud. The deal caught attention fast and pushed investors back into Chinese tech. Meanwhile, Japan’s Nikkei 225 closed at a record 43,837.67, up 0.87%. The Topix index also…
Crypto Mining Stocks Surge on $17.4B Microsoft AI Infrastructure Deal. Here’s Why
TLDR Crypto mining stocks surged after Nebius Group signed a $17.4 billion deal to supply Microsoft with GPUs Bitfarms led gains with 22% increase, while Cipher Mining rose 20% and other miners posted mid-teen gains Bitcoin price fell 1% to $111,100, showing disconnect between mining stocks and crypto prices MARA Holdings only gained 4% as [...] The post Crypto Mining Stocks Surge on $17.4B Microsoft AI Infrastructure Deal. Here’s Why appeared first on CoinCentral.
Fed Rate Cut Prediction: Whale Bets $15K on 50bps Move
The post Fed Rate Cut Prediction: Whale Bets $15K on 50bps Move appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The Federal Reserve’s next decision has the markets buzzing, but one Polymarket trader is taking things to another level. Known online as JustWakingUp, the whale has placed a $15,000 bet that the Fed will cut interest rates by 50 basis points next week. It’s a wager that could turn into a staggering $226,000 payout if …
Xu Zhengyu: Currently in Hong Kong, only "approved providers" can offer specified stablecoins. Purchases of any unregulated stablecoins must be at their own risk.
PANews reported on September 10th that, according to a Hong Kong government press release, Hong Kong Financial Services and the Treasury Secretary Paul Chan stated that currently only "Approved Providers" may offer specified stablecoins. He reminded the public that virtual asset over-the-counter (OTC) trading institutions are not currently "Approved Providers" and therefore cannot offer specified stablecoins to retail or professional investors. Paul Chan reiterated that the Hong Kong Monetary Authority has not yet issued a license to any stablecoin issuer. Investors will only be protected by regulations if they purchase regulated stablecoins from designated "Approved Providers." Purchasing stablecoins through unregulated channels, or any other unregulated stablecoin, is at their own risk.
Why September’s U.S. Macro Announcements Could Be Critical for the Crypto Market
The post Why September’s U.S. Macro Announcements Could Be Critical for the Crypto Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Treasury bonds warn of recession, but Bitcoin may rise as investors turn to the crypto market. Higher U.S. jobless numbers boost chances of rate cuts, a positive sign for the crypto market. The September 11 CPI print could be the key crypto news, steering Bitcoin and Ethereum’s next move. This September, U.S. economic news is very important for the crypto market. Traders are closely watching three big updates: Treasury bond signals, new job numbers, and the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which is the main measure of inflation. Each of these updates could change what the Federal Reserve does with interest rates. And interest rates are key for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and the rest of the crypto market. Let’s look at why this week of crypto news matters so much. Crypto Market: Treasury Bonds Send a Warning for Recession The first signal comes from the U.S. Treasury bonds. These are safe loans to the government, and they come in different time lengths. Analysts often compare the 10-year bond to shorter ones like the 2-year or 3-month. Right now, the 10-year bond is paying more again after months of paying less. This sounds small, but in the past, when this change happened, it usually came before unemployment went up and stock markets like the S&P 500 went down. In simple words, it has been a warning for recessions. Having said that, the crypto market is also keeping close track of the bonds. Treasury Yield Curve And Unemployment Rate | Source: X For the crypto market, this matters because when stocks fall, many investors move their money elsewhere. Some go to gold, which is seen as safe. Others are now treating Bitcoin the same way. If a recession really comes, gold and Bitcoin could both see more demand. Rising Jobless Numbers Support…
CaliberCos (CWD) Stock: Stock Erupts 2,500% After Chainlink Treasury Strategy Launch
TLDR CaliberCos stock jumped 850% to 2,500% intraday after announcing its Digital Asset Treasury strategy focused on Chainlink (LINK) token purchases The company becomes the first Nasdaq-listed firm to publicly adopt a Chainlink-focused treasury policy Trading volume exploded to 79 million shares compared to the usual 9.6 million daily average CaliberCos plans gradual LINK accumulation [...] The post CaliberCos (CWD) Stock: Stock Erupts 2,500% After Chainlink Treasury Strategy Launch appeared first on CoinCentral.
Japanese Company Holding Over $2 Billion in Bitcoin Makes Another BTC Move
The post Japanese Company Holding Over $2 Billion in Bitcoin Makes Another BTC Move appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Japan-based MetaPlanet announced in a statement that it will offer 385 million new shares for sale at a price of 553 yen as part of its new share issuance in foreign markets. The transaction will raise approximately 212.9 billion yen (approximately $1.4 billion). The company plans to use the majority of the proceeds to purchase Bitcoin and fund Bitcoin-based income strategies, with BTC options trading being a particular focus. With the new issuance, MetaPlanet’s total outstanding shares will reach approximately 1.14 billion. As of September 1, 2025, the company holds approximately 20,000 BTC (market capitalization approximately 3.22 trillion yen). MetaPlanet management stated that this move is part of a strategic shift to address Japan’s high debt levels, long-standing negative real interest rates, and chronic yen depreciation. By adopting Bitcoin as its primary reserve asset, the company aims to hedge against inflation and increase its long-term value. The fund utilization plan was explained as follows: 183.7 billion yen for direct Bitcoin purchase, 20.4 billion yen will be allocated for Bitcoin revenue generation activities (BTC options trading, etc.). *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/japanese-company-holding-over-2-billion-in-bitcoin-makes-another-btc-move/
