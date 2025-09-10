Why September’s U.S. Macro Announcements Could Be Critical for the Crypto Market

The post Why September’s U.S. Macro Announcements Could Be Critical for the Crypto Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Treasury bonds warn of recession, but Bitcoin may rise as investors turn to the crypto market. Higher U.S. jobless numbers boost chances of rate cuts, a positive sign for the crypto market. The September 11 CPI print could be the key crypto news, steering Bitcoin and Ethereum’s next move. This September, U.S. economic news is very important for the crypto market. Traders are closely watching three big updates: Treasury bond signals, new job numbers, and the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which is the main measure of inflation. Each of these updates could change what the Federal Reserve does with interest rates. And interest rates are key for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and the rest of the crypto market. Let’s look at why this week of crypto news matters so much. Crypto Market: Treasury Bonds Send a Warning for Recession The first signal comes from the U.S. Treasury bonds. These are safe loans to the government, and they come in different time lengths. Analysts often compare the 10-year bond to shorter ones like the 2-year or 3-month. Right now, the 10-year bond is paying more again after months of paying less. This sounds small, but in the past, when this change happened, it usually came before unemployment went up and stock markets like the S&P 500 went down. In simple words, it has been a warning for recessions. Having said that, the crypto market is also keeping close track of the bonds. Treasury Yield Curve And Unemployment Rate | Source: X For the crypto market, this matters because when stocks fall, many investors move their money elsewhere. Some go to gold, which is seen as safe. Others are now treating Bitcoin the same way. If a recession really comes, gold and Bitcoin could both see more demand. Rising Jobless Numbers Support…