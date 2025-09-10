MEXC биржасы
/
Крипто жаңалықтары
/
2025-09-11 Thursday
Крипто жаңалықтары
Ең ыстық крипто жаңалықтары мен нарық жаңартуларын бақылаңыз
Belarus president wants banks to lean on crypto amid Western sanctions
President Alexander Lukashenko has urged Belarusian banking leaders to expand the use of cryptocurrencies and modern digital payment systems as he believes the country’s outdated financial practices can no longer support its sanction-hit economy. Doubling down on his newfound urgency,…
Crypto.news
2025/09/10 17:01
Cracking the Constrained Number Partitioning Problem (CNP) with SPIMs
The Constrained Number Partitioning Problem (CNP) is a computationally challenging variant of number partitioning, where hardness depends on precision, bias ratios, and finite-size effects. This article explores why CNP is a strong candidate for SPIM hardware implementation, highlighting its unique phase transitions between easy and hard regions, and how numerical investigation reveals the precision requirements needed for moderately sized but still computationally hard instances.
WHY
$0.00000003105
+12.78%
Hackernoon
2025/09/10 17:00
Block defeats shareholder lawsuit over 2021 Cash App data breach
Block has won its shareholder lawsuit that claimed it misled shareholders in connection with the 2021 Cash App data breach.
APP
$0.002474
-1.43%
BLOCK
$0.06123
-9.32%
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/10 17:00
Бөлісу
Solana, XRP, and Cardano: good, but not great
However, there are signals suggesting that things could improve even further.
XRP
$2.9835
+0.51%
NOT
$0.001964
+0.30%
The Cryptonomist
2025/09/10 16:58
XRP ETF Odds Soar to 93% Amid Ripple’s $3B Spending Spree
The post XRP ETF Odds Soar to 93% Amid Ripple’s $3B Spending Spree appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP ETF Approval Odds Surge to 93% on Polymarket Prediction platform Polymarket now places the odds of an XRP ETF approval by year-end 2025 at 93%, reflecting surging investor confidence that regulatory clarity and institutional demand could soon elevate XRP into the ETF arena alongside Bitcoin and Ethereum. Source: Polymarket An XRP ETF would be a watershed moment for Ripple’s token, opening the door for traditional investors to access XRP through regulated markets without directly holding it. This move could unleash new capital from institutions like asset managers, pension funds, and risk-averse retail investors who favor the security and familiarity of ETF structures. The legal backdrop strengthens these odds. Ripple’s recent win against the SEC, where XRP was ruled not a security in secondary market trades, marked a pivotal shift. Though regulatory hurdles remain, the decision bolstered XRP’s legitimacy and cleared a critical path toward mainstream financial adoption. Polymarket’s odds highlight a bigger story of blockchain’s push into mainstream finance. An XRP ETF approval would validate Ripple’s cross-border utility while marking a milestone for altcoins entering regulated markets. If realized, the XRP ETF could reshape the market. Analysts predict approval may drive major price gains and intensify competition among institutions racing to build XRP-based products. With odds at 93%, many see this as the tipping point for XRP’s evolution from a contested crypto into a mainstream investment asset. Ripple’s $3 Billion Bet: Strategic Acquisitions Fuel Global Expansion According to renowned crypto researcher SMQKE, Ripple has now spent over $3 billion on acquisitions and strategic opportunities to date, a figure that highlights the company’s aggressive growth strategy in the evolving blockchain and payments landscape. Ripple, best known for its XRP-powered cross-border payments solutions, has long positioned itself as a bridge between traditional finance and digital assets. This multi-billion-dollar outlay demonstrates that…
MOVE
$0.1284
+3.38%
CROSS
$0.22618
+6.48%
XRP
$2.9835
+0.51%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 16:58
Bao Erye posted a picture showing that Renrenbit founder Zhao Dong was released from prison
PANews reported on September 10 that Guo Hongcai (Bao Erye) posted a picture on a social platform showing that RenrenBit founder Zhao Dong appeared in the United States and had been released from prison. Zhao Dong was previously arrested in June 2020 on suspicion of aiding and abetting illegal operations. According to court records, Zhao Dong's team provided over-the-counter virtual currency exchange services for the "Day Day Up" platform, involving 3.1 billion RMB . Zhao Dong pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two years in prison and a fine, suspended. The case involved illegal settlements and providing capital flows for gambling-related illegal activities. Zhao Dong's recent appearance may mark the end of his sentence.
MAY
$0.04236
-0.49%
JUNE
$0.0833
+0.12%
VIRTUAL
$1.2496
+0.36%
PANews
2025/09/10 16:55
Legal Ruling Shields Cook, Slows Trump’s Fed Shake-Up and Crypto Risk
TLDR: A federal judge blocked Trump from removing Fed Governor Lisa Cook, citing limits on presidential removal powers. Cook’s lawsuit argues the allegations stem from events before her Fed service and were already disclosed to the Senate. The decision keeps Cook on the board as the Fed prepares for its next interest-rate decision watched closely [...] The post Legal Ruling Shields Cook, Slows Trump’s Fed Shake-Up and Crypto Risk appeared first on Blockonomi.
TRUMP
$8.766
+1.16%
COOK
$0.016123
+38.53%
Blockonomi
2025/09/10 16:54
Bitcoin Breakdown Averted? This Level Will Determine BTC’s Fate
The post Bitcoin Breakdown Averted? This Level Will Determine BTC’s Fate appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rubmar is a writer and translator who has been a crypto enthusiast for the past four years. Her goal as a writer is to create informative, complete, and easily understandable pieces accessible to those entering the crypto space. After learning about cryptocurrencies in 2019, Rubmar became curious about the world of possibilities the industry offered, quickly learning that financial freedom was at the palm of her hand with the developing technology. From a young age, Rubmar was curious about how languages work, finding special interest in wordplay and the peculiarities of dialects. Her curiosity grew as she became an avid reader in her teenage years. She explored freedom and new words through her favorite books, which shaped her view of the world. Rubmar acquired the necessary skills for in-depth research and analytical thinking at university, where she studied Literature and Linguistics. Her studies have given her a sharp perspective on several topics and allowed her to turn every stone in her investigations. In 2019, she first dipped her toes in the crypto industry when a friend introduced her to Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, but it wasn’t until 2020 that she started to dive into the depth of the industry. As Rubmar began to understand the mechanics of the crypto sphere, she saw a new world yet to be explored. At the beginning of her crypto voyage, she discovered a new system that allowed her to have control over her finances. As a young adult of the 21st century, Rubmar has faced the challenges of the traditional banking system and the restrictions of fiat money. After the failure of her home country’s economy, the limitations of traditional finances became clear. The bureaucratic, outdated structure made her feel hopeless and powerless amid an aggressive and distorted system created by hyperinflation. However, learning about…
T
$0.01636
--%
BTC
$113,600
+2.03%
COM
$0.016711
+3.84%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 16:54
Apple Event 2025: the thinnest iPhone, smart headphones, new smartwatches, and AI services
On September 9, 2025, Apple held its Apple Event presentation, during which the company unveiled a number of new products. These included new models of the iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods, as well as innovations in software. The Incrypted editorial team has prepared a text summary of this event for you. The presentation took place […] Сообщение Apple Event 2025: the thinnest iPhone, smart headphones, new smartwatches, and AI services появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
AI
$0.1398
-8.08%
WELL
$0.0002697
-5.92%
SMART
$0.005023
+0.43%
Incrypted
2025/09/10 16:53
PayPal And Paxos Launch A Game-Changing Bid For USDH Issuance
The post PayPal And Paxos Launch A Game-Changing Bid For USDH Issuance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hyperliquid Stablecoin: PayPal And Paxos Launch A Game-Changing Bid For USDH Issuance Skip to content Home Crypto News Hyperliquid Stablecoin: PayPal and Paxos Launch a Game-Changing Bid for USDH Issuance Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/hyperliquid-stablecoin-paypal-bid/
BID
$0.1045
-22.92%
GAME
$27.1193
-8.39%
COM
$0.016711
+3.84%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 16:52
