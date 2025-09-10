2025-09-11 Thursday

Hedera HBAR’s Next Step? SEC Delay, Archax Pool Tokens, Qatar Pilot

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission extended its review of Nasdaq’s plan to list and trade shares of the Grayscale Hedera Trust, setting November 12, 2025 as the new deadline to approve or disapprove the proposal. The order cites Section 19(b)(2) of the Exchange Act and follows earlier steps that opened proceedings in June. The […] The post Hedera HBAR’s Next Step? SEC Delay, Archax Pool Tokens, Qatar Pilot appeared first on CoinChapter.
Onderzoekers: Bitcoin correctie kan doorzetten tot 104.000 dollar

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord De koers van Bitcoin staat opnieuw in de schijnwerpers. Volgens nieuw onderzoek van analysebureau Glassnode bevindt de digitale munt zich midden in een klassieke correctiefase. Voor echte uitputting van verkopers zou de koers moeten dalen tot bijna 104.000 dollar, ruim 8.000 dollar lager dan het huidige niveau. Klassieke correctie na euforie In de meest recente editie van de nieuwsbrief The Week Onchain schrijft Glassnode dat Bitcoin een zogenoemd “consolidatie corridor” heeft gevonden. De munt beweegt tussen de 104.000 en 114.000 dollar. Dit prijsvlak wordt gezien als een zone waarin beleggers na een piek vaak tijdelijk gas terugnemen. Sinds het hoogtepunt in augustus rond 124.500 dollar zakte de koers naar 108.000 dollar. Daarna volgde een opleving tot ongeveer 112.000 dollar. De vraag is of dit het begin is van een langdurige daling of slechts een korte adempauze binnen een grotere opmars. Rol van korte termijn handelaren Bijzonder is de rol van zogenoemde korte termijn houders, beleggers die hun munten niet langer dan zes maanden vasthouden. Zij kopen vaak tijdens opwaartse bewegingen en raken snel in de problemen bij dalingen. Toen de koers daalde naar 108.000 dollar, zakte het percentage van deze groep dat winst maakte van 90 procent naar slechts 42 procent. Kostenbasis van verschillende typen beleggers. Bron: Glassnode Dit leidt vaak tot stress en snelle verkopen. Tegelijkertijd raken deze beleggers uitgeput als ze herhaaldelijk met verlies verkopen. Dat kan juist ruimte scheppen voor een herstel van de koers. Glassnode wijst erop dat dit patroon ook nu zichtbaar is. Historische patronen herhalen zich Het idee dat Bitcoin na een sterke stijging een periode van consolidatie doormaakt is niet nieuw. Sinds de lancering in 2009 door de anonieme ontwikkelaar Satoshi Nakamoto heeft de munt meerdere van dit soort fases gekend. In de beginjaren was de munt slechts enkele centen waard. In 2013 beleefde Bitcoin zijn eerste grote euforische golf, met een koers van ruim 1.000 dollar. Daarna volgde een scherpe daling en een lange periode van stabiliteit. In 2017 brak opnieuw een fase van uitbundigheid aan. Bitcoin steeg tot bijna 20.000 dollar, om daarna in te zakken tot rond de 3.000 dollar. Vier jaar later, in 2021, tikte de munt voor het eerst de 60.000 dollar aan. Ook toen volgde een stevige correctie. De geschiedenis laat zien dat sterke stijgingen vaak worden gevolgd door periodes van rust of dalingen, waarna nieuwe records mogelijk zijn. Voorstanders van Bitcoin zien dit als bewijs dat de munt steeds nieuwe groepen beleggers weet aan te trekken, ondanks tussentijdse klappen.   Welke crypto nu kopen?Lees onze uitgebreide gids en leer welke crypto nu kopen verstandig kan zijn! Welke crypto nu kopen? Fed-voorzitter Jerome Powell heeft aangekondigd dat de rentes binnenkort zomaar eens omlaag zouden kunnen gaan, en tegelijkertijd blijft BlackRock volop crypto kopen, en dus lijkt de markt klaar om te gaan stijgen. Eén vraag komt telkens terug: welke crypto moet je nu kopen? In dit artikel bespreken we de munten die… Continue reading Onderzoekers: Bitcoin correctie kan doorzetten tot 104.000 dollar document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); });   Vooruitblik Of de huidige correctie zich verdiept tot 104.000 dollar blijft onzeker. Een doorbraak onder dat niveau zou volgens Glassnode een herhaling zijn van eerdere uitputtingsfases na toppen. Een herstel boven 114.000 dollar zou juist een signaal zijn dat de vraag de controle weer overneemt. Voor beleggers blijft het daarom een kwestie van afwachten. Wie gelooft in de lange termijn waarde van Bitcoin ziet de huidige bewegingen als onderdeel van een groter patroon dat al meer dan tien jaar voortduurt. Crypto marktinzichten 10xResearch - insights in de cryptomarkt Jarenlange expertise in markt onderzoek en technische insights Data gebaseerd op meer dan 50 trading algoritmes Meest recente en accurate marktanalyses 10xResearch review Registreer op 10xResearch Het bericht Onderzoekers: Bitcoin correctie kan doorzetten tot 104.000 dollar is geschreven door Thom Derks en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
TSMC posts 34% August revenue surge on booming AI chip demand

TSMC recorded NT$335.8 billion in sales for the month of August, equal to roughly $11.1 billion, and a 34% surge compared to the same month last year.
DOGE ETF DOJE debuts September 11 – Details inside!

What happens when the first Dogecoin ETF meets whale-sized treasuries?
Altcoin Nào Sẽ “Bùng Nổ” Tiếp Theo Sau Ethereum – Dòng Tiền Tổ Chức Đang Chảy Vào Altcoin

Ethereum gần đây đã thu hút sự quan tâm mạnh mẽ từ các tổ chức lớn. Tuy nhiên, dấu hiệu mới cho thấy một phần dòng tiền này đang bắt đầu dịch chuyển từ Ethereum sang các altcoin khác. Sự luân chuyển vốn này có thể kích hoạt làn sóng tăng trưởng tiếp theo trên […]
India’s Prudent Stance: Existing Crypto Regulations Maintained

BitcoinWorld India’s Prudent Stance: Existing Crypto Regulations Maintained Are you keeping an eye on the evolving world of digital assets? The global conversation around cryptocurrency regulation is constant, and India has just made a significant move concerning its India crypto regulations. Instead of crafting entirely new rules, the nation has decided to stick with its current supervisory system, a decision that has significant implications for the crypto space. Why India Opted for Existing Crypto Regulations? The Indian government, after careful consideration, has determined that integrating cryptocurrencies into the mainstream financial system would pose considerable risks. This isn’t a decision taken lightly; it reflects a deep concern for financial stability and consumer protection. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been particularly vocal on this matter, emphasizing that the inherent volatility and anonymity often associated with digital assets present unique challenges. This approach highlights a cautious outlook, prioritizing stability over rapid integration. Many global financial bodies are still grappling with how to best manage the burgeoning crypto market, and India’s stance offers a distinct perspective. What Risks Do Cryptocurrencies Pose to Mainstream Finance? The RBI’s position is clear: regulation alone cannot fully contain the risks associated with digital assets. These risks include potential for money laundering, terror financing, price volatility leading to investor losses, and challenges to monetary policy. For instance, the decentralized nature of many cryptocurrencies makes them difficult to monitor, which could undermine traditional financial oversight mechanisms. Moreover, the interconnectedness of the financial system means that significant disruptions in the crypto market could spill over into conventional banking and investment sectors. Therefore, the decision regarding India crypto regulations is rooted in a comprehensive assessment of these systemic vulnerabilities. To summarize the core concerns: Systemic Risk: Potential for crypto market instability to affect mainstream finance. Consumer Protection: High volatility and lack of robust recourse for investors. Illicit Activities: Challenges in combating money laundering and terror financing due to anonymity. Monetary Policy: Potential impact on the central bank’s ability to manage currency and inflation. How Does India’s Approach Impact the Crypto Landscape? By maintaining its existing framework, India signals a period of watchful waiting rather than aggressive innovation in regulatory policy. This could mean a more stable, albeit perhaps slower, growth trajectory for crypto adoption within the country. For investors and businesses operating in India, it provides a degree of certainty, knowing that a sudden, sweeping new set of India crypto regulations is not immediately on the horizon. However, it also means that the industry will continue to operate under existing laws, which may not always be perfectly suited for the unique characteristics of digital assets. This might lead to some ambiguities, but it avoids the potential disruption that a completely new, potentially restrictive, framework could bring. What’s Next for India’s Crypto Regulations? While new frameworks are off the table for now, it doesn’t mean the situation is static. The existing supervisory system will continue to evolve, adapting to new challenges and technological advancements. The RBI and the government will likely continue to monitor global developments and the domestic crypto market closely. This cautious approach allows for flexibility and the ability to respond to future changes without committing to a rigid, new set of rules. For crypto enthusiasts and businesses, staying informed about the ongoing interpretations and enforcement of existing laws will be crucial. India’s path serves as a compelling case study for other nations grappling with the complexities of digital asset governance. In conclusion, India’s decision to forgo new India crypto regulations and maintain its current framework is a strategic move driven by a desire to mitigate significant risks to its financial system. This prudent stance reflects a careful balance between embracing technological innovation and safeguarding economic stability, leaving the door open for future adjustments while providing immediate clarity. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is India’s current stance on cryptocurrency regulation? India has decided to maintain its existing supervisory framework for cryptocurrencies and will not be introducing a new, dedicated regulatory framework at this time. Q2: Why did India decide against new crypto laws? The Indian government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) believe that integrating cryptocurrencies into the mainstream financial system poses significant risks that cannot be fully contained by new regulations alone. Q3: What role does the RBI play in India’s crypto framework? The RBI has been a key voice in expressing concerns about the risks associated with digital assets, influencing the government’s decision to maintain the current supervisory system rather than create new laws. Q4: How does this impact crypto users and businesses in India? For now, crypto users and businesses will continue to operate under the existing legal and supervisory system. This provides some regulatory certainty by avoiding new, potentially disruptive, specific India crypto regulations. Q5: Is it possible India will introduce new crypto regulations in the future? While new frameworks are currently forgone, the situation is dynamic. India will likely continue to monitor global and domestic developments, allowing for potential future adjustments to its approach as the crypto landscape evolves. Did you find this article informative? Share your thoughts and help others understand India’s evolving stance on digital assets. Spread the word by sharing this article on your social media platforms! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin’s price action. This post India’s Prudent Stance: Existing Crypto Regulations Maintained first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Inside QMMM’s bold gamble: Bitcoin, Web3, and a 1,700% stock rally

The post Inside QMMM’s bold gamble: Bitcoin, Web3, and a 1,700% stock rally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Hong Kong-based QMMM Holdings sparked a 1,700% stock surge after announcing a $100 million crypto treasury plan. The hype around corporate crypto treasuries continues to grow. Crypto adoption isn’t just reshaping financial markets; it’s also rewriting the playbook for corporate growth. For some companies, building a crypto treasury is proving to be more than just a diversification strategy; it’s turning into a powerful catalyst for stock performance. QMMM Holdings surges on crypto The latest example comes from Hong Kong-based QMMM Holdings, whose announcement of a $100 million crypto treasury sent its shares skyrocketing over 1,700% in a single day. This followed the firm’s announcement regarding plans to integrate artificial intelligence with blockchain, aiming to create a platform that combines crypto analytics with a Web3 autonomous ecosystem. As part of that vision, the company revealed plans to establish a diversified crypto treasury, with Bitcoin [BTC], Ethereum [ETH], and Solana [SOL] at its core. According to QMMM, the treasury is expected to launch with an initial value of $100 million. However, the details around financing remain unclear. A January SEC filing reveals that the company concluded its last fiscal year on the 30th of September 2024, with approximately $500,000 in cash and equivalents, alongside a net loss of $1.58 million. This gap between ambition and available resources has raised questions about how the firm will execute such an aggressive plan. Still, QMMM insists the treasury is only the beginning. The company says it intends to expand into high-quality crypto assets with long-term upside, Web3 infrastructure projects, and even global premium equity assets that align with its broader strategic vision. But while QMMM’s stock skyrocketed on the news, not every crypto treasury play is enjoying the same trajectory. Other crypto treasury companies and their performance Canadian firm Sol Strategies, which manages a…
Bitcoin Just Saved GameStop From a Bigger Meltdown

The post Bitcoin Just Saved GameStop From a Bigger Meltdown appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin 10 September 2025 | 12:09 GameStop’s latest earnings report shows that the company’s bet on Bitcoin has softened its quarterly losses, even as sales in its core gaming business continue to decline. The retailer purchased $500 million worth of Bitcoin in the second quarter, a position now worth $528.6 million. That $28.6 million unrealized gain helped offset weaker demand for hardware and software, which pushed net sales down to $674 million. Net loss came in at $18.5 million, a marked improvement from earlier quarters, with operating losses trimmed to $9.2 million thanks to aggressive cost controls. GameStop also saw a 63% jump in collectibles, bolstered by trading cards, merchandise, and limited-run partnerships. Exclusive editions of upcoming titles like Borderlands 4 are part of a broader push to diversify revenue as console sales plateau. Hardware sales still found support from Nintendo’s Switch 2 launch and steady demand for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Shares of GME rose modestly on the report, climbing 1.5% in regular trading and surging as much as 7% after hours to $25.29. The company now holds a market value of $10.55 billion, though its stock has been flat over the past year with short interest remaining elevated at 67.8 million shares, about 15% of the total float. Alongside its Bitcoin reserves, GameStop ended the quarter with $6.1 billion in cash and equivalents. Recent moves to bolster liquidity include a $270 million convertible bond raise and the wind-down of operations in Canada and France. Management is betting that streamlining operations while leaning on collectibles and digital assets will provide a more stable footing as traditional sales continue to soften. The strategy also puts GameStop in the company of other public firms using Bitcoin as a balance sheet hedge, further tying its performance to crypto market swings.…
Dogecoin ETF on the Horizon—Can the Meme King Reignite the Crypto Carnival?

Discover the potential impact of a Dogecoin ETF on the cryptocurrency market. Explore how the beloved meme coin could spark renewed interest and volatility in the digital asset space.
Why Some Anti-Drone Artillery Comes At A Sky-High Price

The post Why Some Anti-Drone Artillery Comes At A Sky-High Price appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Flakpanzer Gepard, self-propelled anti-aircraft gun on drone protection duty near Kyiv, Getty Images Last night Russia attacked Ukraine with over 400 Shahed-type drones, many of which flew though Polish airspace, one hitting a house in the village of Wyryki, while Polish forces shot down others. Such incidents are likely to continue, and any future war is likely to involve even bigger waves of attack drones. As the DSEI Defence Exhibition & Trade Show opened in London yesterday, drone defense for Europe loomed large, with many anti-drone guns on display. Armin Papperger, CEO of German arms maker Rheinmetall CEO says he is expecting an order from the German government worth several billion Euros for hundreds of Skyranger air defence guns. This huge bill is one of the reasons why governments have been slow to acquire urgently needed drone protection. Meanwhile Ukraine is using weapons costing a hundred times less to bring down Shaheds, suggesting that there is something wrong with European defence procurement. Dr. Jack Watling of UK defence thinktank RUSI told me that European defence hardware is “pretty universally overpriced” – but the causes are complex and harder to tackle than you might think. How Gepard Came Out Of Retirement To The Rescue Existing missile-based air defenses struggle to cope with the threat of small drones. Pricey high-performance surface-to-air missiles like Patriot can easily tackle fast jets, helicopters and cruise missiles, but are only bought in small numbers. The U.S. only makes 650 PAC-3 Patriots in a year, and Russia can launch more Shaheds than that on one night. Hence the renewed interest in old-school anti-aircraft guns with plenty of ammo. Cruising at 120 mph and under 10,000 feet, Shaheds are individually easy to down. Stopping hundreds in one night is a challenge. Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns vehicles, made in…
