Pi Coin Price Forecasts: Why New Crypto Investors Favor Layer Brett as Early Backers Could See 50x Gains
Currently in its presale, LBRETT offers early backers a ground-floor entry point with predicted 50x gains. Read on to explore […] The post Pi Coin Price Forecasts: Why New Crypto Investors Favor Layer Brett as Early Backers Could See 50x Gains appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/10 17:29
First Solana Investment Firm, SOL Strategies, Lists on Nasdaq Global Select (STKE)
SOL Strategies has officially been listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol STKE, stopping its trading on the OTCQB Venture Market. The company has also launched an innovative ceremony to celebrate this major milestone. A publicly traded Canadian company providing infrastructure for the Solana blockchain ecosystem, SOL Strategies, has officially commenced the trading of its [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash
2025/09/10 17:28
Bitcoin Steadies as Traders Navigate Macro Influences
Bitcoin remains at $111,500 in cautious trading amid macro influences. Fan advises a defensive stance due to seasonal challenges. Continue Reading:Bitcoin Steadies as Traders Navigate Macro Influences The post Bitcoin Steadies as Traders Navigate Macro Influences appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats
2025/09/10 17:27
Altcoin Season Incoming? Key Crypto Rotation Signals Flash
The post Altcoin Season Incoming? Key Crypto Rotation Signals Flash appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Altcoin Season Index has surged to 71, raising optimism among analysts that the crypto market may be transitioning from an Ethereum (ETH ) season into a full-fledged altcoin season. Beyond the index, market watchers are also pointing to additional signals that suggest a broader altcoin rally may be on the horizon. From ETH to Low-Caps: Analysts Debate What’s Next in Market Rotation Sponsored According to Blockchain Center data, the Altcoin Season Index has climbed sharply from 59 yesterday to 71 at press time. Typically, a reading above 75 indicates the start of an altseason, where 75% of the top 50 altcoins outperform Bitcoin over a 90-day period. Altcoin Season Index. Source: Blockchain Center While the index has not yet crossed that threshold, its rapid climb has already caught traders’ attention. “Altcoin season is in full force, and it finally looks like the shift from ETH to all the other coins is about to happen,” an analyst posted. Moreover, Merlijn The Trader, also highlighted another major sign. In an X (formerly Twitter) post, he pointed out that Bitcoin Dominance (BTC.D), which tracks Bitcoin’s share of the total crypto market cap, slipped below a key support level. Merlijn emphasized that this drop is happening quickly, rather than gradually. “Every cycle, this marks the same outcome: Bitcoin cools. Alts ignite. Rotation isn’t coming. It’s already here. This is how altseasons always begin,” he added. Sponsored From a technical perspective, another analyst drew parallels to historical patterns. He outlined that in 2017, altcoins staged a breakout after considerable time in consolidation, sparking one of the most dramatic rallies in crypto’s history. He further noted that the current setup strongly resembles that period. The structure shows familiar signs: a descending wedge, a confirmed breakout, and an ongoing accumulation phase where investors gradually position themselves.…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 17:25
Putin Advisor Alleges U.S. Uses Stablecoins to Manipulate Debt
From Moscow, allegations are multiplying. A close advisor to Vladimir Putin claims that Washington uses stablecoins and gold to lighten the overwhelming burden of a public debt now exceeding 37 trillion dollars. A strategy that, if confirmed, could disrupt the balance of global finance. L’article Putin Advisor Alleges U.S. Uses Stablecoins to Manipulate Debt est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Coinstats
2025/09/10 17:23
Sharplink Launches $1.5B Buyback as Stock Trades Below NAV
The post Sharplink Launches $1.5B Buyback as Stock Trades Below NAV appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sharplink launched a $1.5 billion share buyback program after its stock traded below net asset value (NAV). The firm already bought back nearly a million shares at $15.98 each, helping lift its stock 6.5% to $16.69. Sharplink holds 837,230 Ethereum, which is worth $3.59 billion. Meanwhile, Metaplanet, the Japanese hospitality group turned Bitcoin treasury company, will issue 385 million new shares to raise $1.44 billion. Proceeds will fund fresh Bitcoin purchases and expand its trading business. With over 20,000 BTC, Metaplane became a major public holder, though its stock has dropped 39% in the past month despite long-term gains. Sharplink Moves to Buy Back $1.5B in Shares Sharplink, the second-largest Ethereum treasury company, launched a $1.5 billion share buyback program to help support its stock price, which has recently been trading below its net asset value (NAV). The company announced on Tuesday that stock repurchases are immediately accretive to shareholders when shares are undervalued relative to NAV, making this strategy a more disciplined use of capital than issuing new equity. Co-CEO Joseph Chalom explained that the market undervalues Sharplink’s business and said the firm is still focused on capital allocation strategies that directly benefit shareholders. Announcement from SharpLink The move was made amid discussions about how digital asset treasury (DAT) companies manage their equity valuations. Just last week, an NYDIG analyst argued that treasury firms should consider stock buybacks when shares fall below NAV, as many companies have seen premiums shrink in recent months. Greg Cipolaro, NYDIG’s global head of research, said that reserving some funds for repurchases could be one of the most straightforward strategies for DATs to counter undervaluation in the market. Sharplink already began executing its buyback plan with the repurchase of 939,000 common shares at an average price of $15.98. The company said these repurchases should…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 17:22
James Wynn once again went long on HYPE with 10x leverage after being liquidated
PANews reported on September 10 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, James Wynn opened a HYPE long position again with 10x leverage after being liquidated.
PANews
2025/09/10 17:19
Block prevails in Cash App shareholder lawsuit
The post Block prevails in Cash App shareholder lawsuit appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Block won its shareholder lawsuit on Tuesday over the alleged December 10, 2021, Cash App data breach. The financial company was accused of misleading shareholders in connection with a large data breach at its Cash App mobile payment service. U.S. District Judge Margaret Garnett ruled in favor of the tech firm, arguing that there was no valid proof Block intended to defraud shareholders in regards to the data breach incident. According to a 42-page court document, a former Block employee downloaded personal information of about 8.2 million Cash App users. Shareholder suit alleges Block misled on security practices The class action lawsuit revealed that the Cash App owner was accused of hiking its stock price by failing to disclose its inadequate data security before the breach. Shareholders also accused the company of waiting nearly four months before disclosing the data breach in April 2022. The California-based firm was also accused of misleading former shareholders of Afterpay on its security practices. They alleged that Block was more focused on completing its $29 billion buyout of that Australian company in January 2022. The District judge concluded that investors could not access general statements that the tech company made in regulatory filings. Garnett also said investors could not view the risks as assertions that its data security was sound. According to the judge, shareholders failed to show any unique connection between alleged misstatements and the Afterpay buyout. She added that shareholders could not ascertain that Block executives benefited in some valid way to establish a motive to defraud them. The tech company agreed in January to settle $80 million after 48 state financial regulators accused Cash App of lacking sufficient anti-money laundering policies. The Cash App owner was also required to take corrective action to improve its internal processes and hire an independent…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 17:17
Paxos Aim to Bring Hyperliquid Assets to Millions of Users
The post Paxos Aim to Bring Hyperliquid Assets to Millions of Users appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Stablecoin issuer Paxos has rolled out its updated USDH Proposal V2, outlining a bold plan to scale Hyperliquid globally. The proposal introduces three major upgrades, a PayPal partnership, a new rewards model, and global expansion initiatives, all designed to make USDH a leading stablecoin in decentralized finance. Paxos makes it clear: its success depends fully …
CoinPedia
2025/09/10 17:17
Grayscale Files S-1 for Hedera ETF, S-3s for Litecoin and BCH With SEC
Grayscale filed new ETF documents for Hedera, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash, aiming for broader access. SEC backlog grows with 92 pending crypto ETF proposals, heavy interest in Solana and XRP. Grayscale has stepped up its push into exchange-traded funds, submitting three applications with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday. The company filed an S-1 [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash
2025/09/10 17:16
