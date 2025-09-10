Altcoin Season Incoming? Key Crypto Rotation Signals Flash

The Altcoin Season Index has surged to 71, raising optimism among analysts that the crypto market may be transitioning from an Ethereum (ETH ) season into a full-fledged altcoin season. Beyond the index, market watchers are also pointing to additional signals that suggest a broader altcoin rally may be on the horizon. From ETH to Low-Caps: Analysts Debate What's Next in Market Rotation Sponsored According to Blockchain Center data, the Altcoin Season Index has climbed sharply from 59 yesterday to 71 at press time. Typically, a reading above 75 indicates the start of an altseason, where 75% of the top 50 altcoins outperform Bitcoin over a 90-day period. Altcoin Season Index. Source: Blockchain Center While the index has not yet crossed that threshold, its rapid climb has already caught traders' attention. "Altcoin season is in full force, and it finally looks like the shift from ETH to all the other coins is about to happen," an analyst posted. Moreover, Merlijn The Trader, also highlighted another major sign. In an X (formerly Twitter) post, he pointed out that Bitcoin Dominance (BTC.D), which tracks Bitcoin's share of the total crypto market cap, slipped below a key support level. Merlijn emphasized that this drop is happening quickly, rather than gradually. "Every cycle, this marks the same outcome: Bitcoin cools. Alts ignite. Rotation isn't coming. It's already here. This is how altseasons always begin," he added. Sponsored From a technical perspective, another analyst drew parallels to historical patterns. He outlined that in 2017, altcoins staged a breakout after considerable time in consolidation, sparking one of the most dramatic rallies in crypto's history. He further noted that the current setup strongly resembles that period. The structure shows familiar signs: a descending wedge, a confirmed breakout, and an ongoing accumulation phase where investors gradually position themselves.…