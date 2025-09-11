2025-09-11 Thursday

Крипто жаңалықтары

Ең ыстық крипто жаңалықтары мен нарық жаңартуларын бақылаңыз
Massive Software Supply-Chain Hack Targeting Crypto Ends with Pennies Stolen

Massive Software Supply-Chain Hack Targeting Crypto Ends with Pennies Stolen

The post Massive Software Supply-Chain Hack Targeting Crypto Ends with Pennies Stolen appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. One web developer’s compromised npm account triggered a large-scale supply chain attack, but the hacker only got a few cents in crypto, analysts say. An unknown hacker pulled off what may be the largest software supply-chain attack ever, but still made less than the price of many memecoins. On Monday, Sept. 8, a hacker broke into the account of a well-known JavaScript developer known as “qix” and pushed malicious updates to dozens of widely used software tools for building websites and apps, which together are downloaded more than two billion times each week. After gaining access, the hacker added malicious code to all of the developer’s packages, which wasn’t a virus in the traditional sense but was still designed to steal cryptocurrency from users’ crypto wallets in browsers. The attack immediately caused chaos as developer updates are usually automatically trusted, so when new versions come in, many projects and apps accept them without checking, letting the hacker’s code spread fast. Snir Levi, founder and CEO of compliance and threat management platform Nominis, told The Defiant that the modern software supply chain is “incredibly interconnected,” as a single compromised npm account can cascade across thousands of projects and businesses in minutes, because code reuse is the “backbone of the entire ecosystem.” Npm is a registry for JavaScript software packages. “The stakes aren’t just technical – a malicious package in a critical dependency can impact millions of users, move billions of dollars, and undermine trust in the integrity of the industry. This incident highlights that security isn’t just about protecting infrastructure; it’s about protecting every link in a vast, invisible web of trust,” Levi explained. The malicious code, mainly targeting Ethereum and Solana transactions, was created to swap destination addresses to the hacker’s wallet, the Security Alliance wrote in a post-attack blog…
Threshold
T$0.01637+0.06%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005002+4.75%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10011-1.03%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/11 01:27
Бөлісу
Metaplanet To Raise $1.4 Billion In International Share Sale To Fund Fresh Bitcoin Purchases

Metaplanet To Raise $1.4 Billion In International Share Sale To Fund Fresh Bitcoin Purchases

Metaplanet, which already owns over 20,000 BTC, has announced radical plans to raise $1.45 billion in an international share sale.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,623.27+2.05%
FUND
FUND$0.018--%
Бөлісу
Coinstats2025/09/11 01:26
Бөлісу
Will Bitcoin Hit $180K? OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Elon Musk’s Grok, and Other AI Models Weigh in

Will Bitcoin Hit $180K? OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Elon Musk’s Grok, and Other AI Models Weigh in

Bitcoin has been trading between $113,500 and $114,246 today, prompting speculation about how the fourth quarter may unfold. To explore potential outcomes, we consulted several leading artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots to gauge their projections for BTC’s price at the close of September, October, November, and December. Chatbots Predict BTC Climb: $114K to $180K by December […]
Bitcoin
BTC$113,623.27+2.05%
GROK
GROK$0.00125-0.07%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000009926-0.34%
Бөлісу
Coinstats2025/09/11 01:26
Бөлісу
On-Chain Capital Formation: SEC Commissioner Atkins Unlocks a New Era for Digital Finance

On-Chain Capital Formation: SEC Commissioner Atkins Unlocks a New Era for Digital Finance

BitcoinWorld On-Chain Capital Formation: SEC Commissioner Atkins Unlocks a New Era for Digital Finance The world of finance is constantly evolving, and at its forefront is the burgeoning potential of on-chain capital formation. This innovative approach promises to redefine how businesses secure funding, leveraging the power of blockchain technology. Recently, a significant voice from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has emerged, signaling a promising future for this digital frontier. U.S. SEC Commissioner Paul Atkins has publicly expressed his commitment to ensuring that capital can be raised efficiently and securely on-chain. This statement, reported by Watcher.Guru, is a pivotal moment for the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry. It indicates a growing understanding and acceptance of digital assets within traditional regulatory bodies. Understanding the Promise of On-Chain Capital Formation At its core, on-chain capital formation refers to the process of raising funds directly on a blockchain. This involves issuing digital tokens or securities that represent ownership, debt, or other financial instruments. Unlike traditional methods, it bypasses many intermediaries, potentially offering greater transparency, speed, and accessibility for both issuers and investors. This method can democratize access to funding for startups and small businesses. Moreover, it opens new investment avenues for a broader range of investors globally, fostering a more inclusive financial ecosystem. Why is On-Chain Capital Formation a Game-Changer? The benefits of this approach are compelling and offer significant advantages over conventional fundraising: Increased Efficiency: Streamlined processes reduce the time and costs associated with traditional fundraising rounds. Enhanced Transparency: Blockchain’s immutable ledger provides clear, verifiable records of all transactions and ownership. Global Accessibility: Lowers barriers for international investors and issuers, expanding market reach. Fractional Ownership: Allows for smaller investment increments, broadening investor participation and liquidity. However, challenges remain, primarily in navigating the existing regulatory landscape. Commissioner Atkins’ stance is crucial because it signals a willingness from the SEC to adapt and provide clarity, which is essential for mainstream adoption and ensuring investor protection. Commissioner Atkins’ Vision for Regulated On-Chain Capital Formation Commissioner Atkins’ commitment is particularly noteworthy given the SEC’s often cautious approach to cryptocurrencies. His emphasis on facilitating on-chain capital formation suggests a pragmatic view: rather than stifling innovation, the goal should be to integrate it responsibly within existing frameworks. This could involve developing clear guidelines for tokenized securities, ensuring robust investor protection, and establishing strong compliance mechanisms. His vision aligns with fostering innovation while upholding market integrity. This delicate balance is critical for the long-term success and credibility of digital finance, paving the way for sustainable growth. What Does This Mean for the Future of Finance? This development could pave the way for a more robust and regulated digital asset market. For businesses, it means exploring tokenization as a viable fundraising strategy. For investors, it signifies new opportunities in a compliant environment. Key actionable insights include: Stay Informed: Keep abreast of evolving SEC guidelines and regulatory frameworks for digital assets. Seek Expertise: Engage with legal and financial professionals specializing in blockchain and digital securities. Pilot Programs: Consider participating in early-stage regulated on-chain capital formation initiatives to gain experience. The journey towards widespread adoption of on-chain capital formation will undoubtedly have its complexities. However, with supportive regulatory voices like Commissioner Atkins, the path becomes clearer, promising a transformative impact on global finance. Commissioner Paul Atkins’ declaration marks a significant stride towards integrating blockchain technology into mainstream finance. His commitment to enabling on-chain capital formation offers a glimpse into a future where digital assets are not just speculative instruments but foundational tools for economic growth. This regulatory openness is vital for unlocking the full potential of blockchain to revolutionize how capital is raised and managed globally. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What exactly is on-chain capital formation? On-chain capital formation refers to the process of raising funds directly on a blockchain network. This is typically done by issuing digital tokens or securities that represent various forms of ownership or debt, leveraging blockchain for transparency and efficiency. Q2: How does SEC Commissioner Paul Atkins’ stance impact the crypto market? Commissioner Atkins’ commitment to facilitating on-chain capital formation signals a more progressive and open regulatory approach from the SEC. This can foster greater confidence, encourage innovation, and potentially lead to clearer guidelines for digital asset fundraising, attracting more institutional participation. Q3: What are the main benefits of raising capital on-chain? The primary benefits include increased efficiency, enhanced transparency through immutable ledger technology, global accessibility for investors and issuers, and the possibility of fractional ownership, which democratizes investment opportunities. Q4: What challenges need to be addressed for widespread adoption of on-chain capital formation? Key challenges include developing clear and consistent regulatory frameworks, ensuring robust investor protection, addressing scalability issues of blockchain networks, and fostering a deeper understanding of blockchain technology among traditional financial institutions. Q5: How can businesses prepare for the shift towards on-chain fundraising? Businesses should stay informed about regulatory developments, consult with legal and financial experts specializing in blockchain, and consider participating in pilot programs or educational initiatives focused on tokenized securities and on-chain capital formation. If you found this insight into the future of digital finance compelling, share this article with your network! Help us spread awareness about the transformative potential of on-chain capital formation and the evolving regulatory landscape. Your engagement helps foster a more informed crypto community. To learn more about the latest on-chain capital formation trends, explore our article on key developments shaping digital finance and its institutional adoption. This post On-Chain Capital Formation: SEC Commissioner Atkins Unlocks a New Era for Digital Finance first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Union
U$0.00931-1.48%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01718+2.07%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10011-1.03%
Бөлісу
Coinstats2025/09/11 01:25
Бөлісу
Trio Filing Day: Grayscale Advances BCH, LTC, HBAR Toward Exchange Listings

Trio Filing Day: Grayscale Advances BCH, LTC, HBAR Toward Exchange Listings

The post Trio Filing Day: Grayscale Advances BCH, LTC, HBAR Toward Exchange Listings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Grayscale filed new Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) paperwork on Sept. 9, 2025, to convert three closed-end trusts—focused on bitcoin cash ( BCH), litecoin ( LTC), and hedera (HBAR)—into exchange-traded funds. Grayscale’s Sept. 9 Filings Chart ETF Road for BCH, LTC, and HBAR Funds In a recent S-3 SEC filing, Grayscale said the BCH vehicle […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/trio-filing-day-grayscale-advances-bch-ltc-hbar-toward-exchange-listings/
Bitcoin Cash Node
BCH$579.9+0.20%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016709+3.83%
Litecoin
LTC$115.63+3.37%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/11 01:23
Бөлісу
Rihanna Climbs Again With A Once-Forgotten Album Track That’s Now A Hit

Rihanna Climbs Again With A Once-Forgotten Album Track That’s Now A Hit

The post Rihanna Climbs Again With A Once-Forgotten Album Track That’s Now A Hit appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rihanna’s 2007 deep cut “Breakin’ Dishes” climbs to No. 31 on the Official Singles chart, scoring new U.K. peaks nearly two decades after Good Girl Gone Bad. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 10: Rihanna attends the Savage X Fenty Celebration of Lavish Lace Debut at Nordstrom Century City on October 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty) Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Rihanna released “Breakin’ Dishes” back in 2007, but the track was never a single. Instead, it was simply another cut featured on her massive album Good Girl Gone Bad. That set helped turn her from a musician with several hits into a proper pop superstar all around the world. While “Breakin’ Dishes” was overshadowed at the time it was unleashed, the public made it a surprise hit earlier in 2025. Months after first reaching the charts in the United Kingdom, “Breakin’ Dishes” is surging once again and becoming a surprise smash for Rihanna. “Breakin’ Dishes” Climbs to New Highs Rihanna’s song rises to new peaks on two of the three charts it appears on in the U.K. “Breakin’ Dishes” debuted at No. 40 on the Official Singles chart just days ago, which ranks the most consumed songs in the U.K. by blending sales and streams. This frame it rises to No. 31. Streaming Growth Powers the Song At the same time, “Breakin’ Dishes” also improves on the Official Streaming chart, as plays on platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and others are largely fueling the decade-plus-old tune’s climb. Its leap on that list is more conservative, as it started at No. 89 last week and it is now up to No. 86. Rihanna’s Hip-Hop and R&B Hit “Breakin’ Dishes” broke into the top 10 on the Official Hip-Hop and…
B
B$0.58805-1.33%
Sidekick
K$0.1624-3.21%
Union
U$0.00931-1.48%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/11 01:22
Бөлісу
Charles Hoskinson Acknowledges Cardano’s Biggest Mistake in 2021

Charles Hoskinson Acknowledges Cardano’s Biggest Mistake in 2021

In a recent interview, Hoskinson recalled the period in 2021 when Cardano briefly held the third spot on CoinMarketCap. At […] The post Charles Hoskinson Acknowledges Cardano’s Biggest Mistake in 2021 appeared first on Coindoo.
Бөлісу
Coindoo2025/09/11 01:21
Бөлісу
U.S. Senate Committee Advances Miran’s Federal Reserve Nomination

U.S. Senate Committee Advances Miran’s Federal Reserve Nomination

The post U.S. Senate Committee Advances Miran’s Federal Reserve Nomination appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Stephen Miran’s nomination advances in Senate, potential Fed impact. 13-11 vote reflects party-line division. Possible policy changes may influence BTC, ETH markets. Stephen Miran’s nomination to the Federal Reserve Board advanced by a 13-11 vote in the U.S. Senate Banking Committee on September 10, amid looming financial market implications. Miran’s pending confirmation could influence U.S. monetary policy, with potential impacts on financial and cryptocurrency markets ahead of the Federal Reserve’s crucial September meeting. Senate Advances Miran’s Federal Reserve Bid Amid Party Split The U.S. Senate Banking Committee approved Stephen Miran’s nomination to the Federal Reserve Board on September 10. This 13-11 vote occurred along party lines, juxtaposing the committee’s previous considerations. Miran is the current Chair of the Council of Economic Advisers. Miran’s potential addition to the Federal Reserve Board has significance due to the upcoming Federal Open Market Committee meeting. The chance of rate adjustments during this session poses important currency and macroeconomic implications. Market players are vigilantly observing these potential policy shifts. Cynthia Lummis, U.S. Senator, commented on the logistical hurdles for swift confirmation. “Whether Miran can be confirmed in time before the Federal Reserve’s interest rate meeting on September 16-17 will be very challenging.” The process could affect Miran’s participation in crucial Federal Reserve discussions. Market reactions remain intertwined with expectations of monetary policy pivot. Stakeholders await further Senate developments. Cryptocurrency Markets Eye Federal Decisions as Bitcoin Surges Did you know? Previous rapid Senate confirmations took only four days, raising expectations for Miran’s potential impact on upcoming discussions. Bitcoin (BTC) currently trades at $114,042.27 with a market cap of formatNumber(2271603695262, 2). Recent movements show a 6.09% increase over 90 days, according to CoinMarketCap. In 24-hour trading, BTC volume rose 26.30%, amidst heightened market anticipation for Federal Reserve actions. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at…
Union
U$0.00931-1.48%
CreatorBid
BID$0.10449-22.93%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,623.27+2.05%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/11 01:21
Бөлісу
Breaking XRP ETF Update as SEC Deals Fresh Blow to Ripple

Breaking XRP ETF Update as SEC Deals Fresh Blow to Ripple

BlackRock's ETH ETF also saw a setback.
XRP
XRP$2.9842+0.53%
Ethereum
ETH$4,328.12+0.81%
Бөлісу
CryptoPotato2025/09/11 01:20
Бөлісу
Moloney to rewrite how the SEC handles crypto, earnings, and new rules

Moloney to rewrite how the SEC handles crypto, earnings, and new rules

Paul Atkins just put a fellow crypto-friendly veteran in charge of one of his SEC’s most powerful arms. On Wednesday, he picked James Moloney, a partner at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, to lead the division of corporation finance, the unit that checks company disclosures and signs off on IPO filings. The SEC confirmed that James […]
Бөлісу
Cryptopolitan2025/09/11 01:20
Бөлісу

Трендтегі жаңалықтар

Толығырақ

Bitcoin Hashrate Surges: Unlocking a New Era of Network Security

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins Emphasizes New Crypto Regulations

Metaplanet To Raise $1.4 Billion In International Share Sale To Fund Fresh Bitcoin Purchases

USDH V2: Paxos Pushes Compliance, PayPal Network, and Global Expansion