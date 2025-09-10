2025-09-11 Thursday

Bitcoin isn’t just for tech companies, here are the industries eyeing treasury strategies | Opinion

Bitcoin has a clear long-term thesis: digitally scarce, censorship-resistant value, and it’s about capital strategy in a new era of monetary uncertainty
Threshold
T$0.01636--%
SphereX
HERE$0.000225-13.46%
ERA
ERA$0.7387+0.99%
Crypto.news2025/09/10 17:45
Morningstar PitchBook index tracks exposure to public and private assets

The post Morningstar PitchBook index tracks exposure to public and private assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., August 14, 2025. Brendan McDermid | Reuters With the desire to have private market exposure alongside publicly traded stocks gaining traction among investors, Morningstar has developed a benchmark to reflect the trend. The Morningstar PitchBook US Modern Market 100 Index, or the Modern Market 100, is the first to combine public and private equity exposure in one index, the investment research company announced Wednesday. The benchmark is meant to capture the performance of 100 of the largest U.S. companies, broken down to 90 public firms and 10 venture-backed companies, the firm said. The 90/10 skew is designed to reflect what Morningstar considers the modern asset universe, which is one where opportunities are expanding in the private markets and companies such as OpenAI and Stripe are able to stay private for longer. “Companies don’t feel the urge to go public because they can raise a lot of capital,” Sanjay Arya, head of innovation, index products, at Morningstar. “So, to ignore them, I think you’re missing out on some of the fastest, most dynamic companies out there.” The private equity universe is dwarfed by the value of publicly held companies. The U.S. public stock market is worth roughly $60 trillion, while the U.S. private equity universe is roughly $8 trillion, Arya said. However, private companies may reflect where the economy is heading. “The indexes are supposed to give you an indication about what the economy is, or the market sentiment is, or where people investors should be looking for opportunities,” Arya said. “And you can’t do that on public markets alone if a big chunk of it is outside public markets.”  The trend may become even more pronounced. Alternative asset managers notched a big win…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 17:44
Cardano Founder Shares Why He Thinks Ethereum Is Doomed to Fail

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has continued to predict the doom of Ethereum, sharing a new perspective to support his persisting prophecy. Hoskinson appeared on an exclusive CoinDesk interview and again insisted that Ethereum will fall.Visit Website
The Crypto Basic2025/09/10 17:42
Dems Respond to GOP’s Crypto Market Structure Bill With Framework of Priorities

The post Dems Respond to GOP’s Crypto Market Structure Bill With Framework of Priorities appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Senate Democrats unveiled their own framework for market structure legislation to define how cryptocurrencies fit into current or future regulatory frameworks in the U.S., including how the Securities and Exchange Commission and Commodity Futures Trading Commission should oversee the digital asset sector. The lawmakers’ framework, published Tuesday, listed seven “key pillars,” including calling for fair regulation that protects consumers and investors, defining how digital assets fit into different regulators’ jurisdictions and “preventing corruption and abuse.” Republicans on the Senate Banking Committee have already released multiple drafts of their own market structure bill, which Committee Chairman Tim Scott said should be through the Senate by the end of September. Senators Ruben Gallego, Mark Warner, Kirsten Gillibrand, Cory Booker, Catherine Cortez Masto, Ben Ray Lujan, John Hickenlooper, Raphael Warnock, Adam Schiff, Andy Kim, Lisa Blunt Rochester and Angela Alsobrooks signed onto the framework. All but two of these lawmakers — Hickenlooper and Kim — had previously voted in favor of the GENIUS Act, a law regulating stablecoins in the U.S., suggesting these are members who may be willing to back this more consequential legislation. Gillibrand has previously sponsored numerous bills with Republican Cynthia Lummis addressing crypto. Any bill will need bipartisan support to advance through the Senate. “We owe it to the millions of Americans who participate in this market to create clear rules of the road that protect consumers and safeguard our markets,” the lawmakers said in a statement. “We also must ensure that digital assets are not used to finance illicit activities or to line the pockets of politicians and their families.” Their framework contends the existing regulatory regime in the U.S. has “hobbled both innovation and consumer protection,” and it called for legislation to clarify how digital assets that are not securities fit into the rules and how they…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 17:42
Supertramp, The Police, And Their Royalty Lawsuits

The post Supertramp, The Police, And Their Royalty Lawsuits appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. UNITED KINGDOM – JUNE 01: Photo of Andy SUMMERS and Stewart COPELAND and POLICE and STING; L-R: Andy Summers, Stewart Copeland, Sting – posed, group shot (Photo by John Rodgers/Redferns) Redferns Lawsuits are a constant feature in the music business landscape. The inflammatory issue of royalty payment equity among bandmates has once again moved into the foreground in 2025 with two cases involving major acts from the 1970s and 1980s: Supertramp and The Police. Publishing income sharing agreements exist among major acts in the music business, and platinum-level acts such as U2 and the Red Hot Chili Peppers built their careers by establishing royalty-sharing ground rules at an early stage, thereby avoiding costly litigation and personal conflict later on. The Supertramp and Police lawsuits invite us to reassess the value of their recording catalogs and to consider the issues arising from these conflicts more than four decades after the commercial peaks of both groups. Factors common to both disputes include: • Agreements made in 1977 to ensure the financial survival of members less involved in songwriting who would not otherwise receive significant publishing income. • Arguments that contractual terms were breached, with members interpreting the agreements differently or choosing to ignore their requirements. • Major royalty income driven by major hit records in America in the late 1970s and early 1980s. • Protracted and costly legal resolutions. • Both bands coincidentally recording for A&M Records (acquired by Polygram in 1989, and now part of the Universal Music Group). Supertramp’s Royalty Logic A recent federal appeal court judgment pitting three members of British group Supertramp against their former lead singer Roger Hodgson (who left the band in 1983) reveals the positives and perils of sharing songwriting royalties. The August 20 ruling determined that Hodgson’s decision to halt royalty payments to three…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 17:41
Ethereum layer-2 networks Linea and Polygon hit by significant outages

The post Ethereum layer-2 networks Linea and Polygon hit by significant outages appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Two major Ethereum layer-2 networks, Linea and Polygon, experienced operational setbacks on Sept. 10, adding to concerns about the reliability of scaling solutions. The incidents come around a week after Starknet, another Ethereum layer-2 network, suffered a four-hour outage, underlining the challenges of keeping rollup systems consistently online. Linea outage coincides with airdrop plan Linea, the Ethereum Layer 2 network developed by Consensys, has returned to normal operations following a nearly hour-long unexpected pause in block production. Data reviewed from Lineascan confirmed a 46-minute gap between blocks 23,144,386 and 23,145,387 before the system returned online. The disruption was tied to reduced performance from the mainnet sequencer, which stalled activity for more than 40 minutes. Although the development team has not released an official explanation, Linea’s public status tracker now lists all services as fully functional. The timing of the incident drew attention because it came just hours before Linea’s token airdrop. The project confirmed last week that the initial claim window for LINEA tokens would open later today. Notably, anticipation around the launch has attracted malicious actors. In recent days, community members have been targeted by phishing scams, prompting Linea to publish an advisory warning users to remain vigilant. 5 Days to Smarter Crypto Moves Learn how pros avoid bagholding, spot insider front-runs, and capture alpha — before it’s too late. Brought to you by CryptoSlate Nice 😎 Your first lesson is on the way. Please add [email protected] to your email whitelist. Despite this turbulence, community interest in Linea remains strong. Data from L2Beat shows that the total value secured on the network increased more than 20% in the past week to around $1.7 billion. Polygon outage On the other hand, Polygon’s Foundation announced on X that the network is facing a “temporary delay in finality.” According to the Foundation:…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 17:40
Investors Pour Millions into Cryptocurrency ETFs

The post Investors Pour Millions into Cryptocurrency ETFs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On September 9, cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs) saw significant investment flows, with Bitcoin and Ethereum both experiencing notable upticks in interest. Investors poured $23.05 million into Bitcoin ETFs, while Ethereum ETFs saw a reversal from a six-day outflow streak with a $44.16 million influx. Continue Reading:Investors Pour Millions into Cryptocurrency ETFs Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/investors-pour-millions-into-cryptocurrency-etfs
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 17:36
Solana Steps Onto Wall Street as SOL Strategies Officially Lands on Nasdaq

The post Solana Steps Onto Wall Street as SOL Strategies Officially Lands on Nasdaq appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins 10 September 2025 | 12:30 Wall Street has a new gateway into the Solana ecosystem after SOL Strategies began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker STKE. The move places the Toronto-based firm, previously known as Cypherpunk Holdings, among the first Solana-focused companies to secure a U.S. exchange listing. The debut was marked with a digital bell-ringing ceremony where participants could log their attendance directly on-chain, followed by a live discussion with executives and partners. Management framed the milestone as both a liquidity boost for investors and a validation of its role in building institutional infrastructure around Solana. SOL Strategies already oversees a treasury worth nearly $94 million in SOL and earlier this year filed plans to raise up to $1 billion in Canada through various securities offerings. Analysts say its dual listing will make it easier for institutional players to participate, especially as interest in Solana continues to climb. That interest has been reinforced by high-profile partnerships. Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest recently handed the company responsibility for staking operations tied to its digital assets fund, shifting validator activity to SOL Strategies’ enterprise network. In parallel, firms like DeFi Dev Corp have increased Solana holdings, with its latest $40 million purchase lifting reserves to more than $427 million. With the Nasdaq listing, SOL Strategies is positioning itself not only as a treasury manager but also as a bridge between traditional finance and one of the fastest-growing blockchain networks. The step underscores Solana’s rising profile on Wall Street and signals how quickly institutional adoption is expanding. The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 17:35
Alibaba (BABA) Stock: Surge as Amap Takes on Meituan in Lifestyle AI Race

TLDR Alibaba’s Amap adds AI lifestyle rankings, taking aim at Meituan’s core turf. Alibaba boosts Amap with AI “Street Stars,” challenging Meituan in lifestyle. Amap’s AI upgrade fuels Alibaba’s lifestyle push but stirs regulatory risks. Alibaba bets on AI in Amap to rival Meituan, sparking fierce market battle. Amap’s AI-powered shift deepens Alibaba-Meituan rivalry in [...] The post Alibaba (BABA) Stock: Surge as Amap Takes on Meituan in Lifestyle AI Race appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/10 17:33
Cryptocurrency Giant Grayscale Requests SEC ETF Approval for Three Altcoins! Details Here

The post Cryptocurrency Giant Grayscale Requests SEC ETF Approval for Three Altcoins! Details Here appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto asset management company Grayscale has filed new applications with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), requesting approval for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Hedera (HBAR), and Litecoin (LTC). Grayscale Submits Bitcoin Cash, Hedera, and Litecoin ETF Applications to the SEC The company’s S-1, S-3, and related documents provide for the conversion of existing closed-end trusts into ETFs. These ETFs are planned to be listed on NYSE Arca or Nasdaq. Grayscale used the same process to convert its Bitcoin and Ethereum trusts into ETFs in 2024. Grayscale’s Litecoin ETF application states, “This prospectus has been prepared assuming that the 19b-4 filing has been approved by the SEC or that general standards permitting listing on NYSE Arca have been adopted.” The filing comes amid growing interest in altcoin ETFs. Similar filings have been filed for assets ranging from Dogecoin to XRP, while the SEC this week postponed its decision on Grayscale’s spot Hedera ETF and Bitwise’s Dogecoin ETF. According to filings, Grayscale’s Bitcoin Cash trust had over $202 million in net assets as of June 30. Closed-end trusts typically trade at a premium or discount to net asset value, while ETFs, with their open-ended structure, create and destroy shares based on supply and demand, keeping the price closer to NAV. Grayscale’s previous lawsuit against the SEC played a crucial role in the agency’s eventual approval of Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs. Spot Bitcoin ETFs, which began trading in January 2024, have reached over $1.2 trillion in trading volume to date. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/cryptocurrency-giant-grayscale-requests-sec-etf-approval-for-three-altcoins-details-here/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 17:33
