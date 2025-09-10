Bitcoin isn’t just for tech treasury strategies
The post Bitcoin isn’t just for tech treasury strategies appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: The views and opinions expressed here belong solely to the author and do not represent the views and opinions of crypto.news’ editorial. When Strategy and Tesla added Bitcoin (BTC) to their balance sheets, it sent a clear signal: Bitcoin wasn’t just for crypto die-hards anymore. Tech companies with serious gravitas had officially entered the fray. Summary Corporate Bitcoin holdings are surging — over 3.64M BTC ($428B) now sit on balance sheets across private firms, public companies, and ETFs, expanding beyond tech into manufacturing, media, and logistics. From speculation to strategy — companies with stagnant growth or idle cash are treating Bitcoin as a treasury asset for resilience, FX hedging, and insulation against inflation, not just for returns. Infrastructure and policy tailwinds — custody, accounting guidance, and clearer regulations in the U.S., Japan, and Europe have made Bitcoin exposure viable for mainstream firms. A new boardroom calculus — with sovereign debt rising and fiat stress mounting, Bitcoin is shifting from curiosity to corporate category, signaling agility and forward-looking capital discipline. As of August 2025, entities including private firms, public companies, and ETFs collectively hold over 3.64 million BTC, a sum worth roughly $428 billion. Tesla and MicroStrategy remain the headliners, but names like Semler Scientific, Nexon, and GameStop have joined the list. That list is growing, and it’s not just tech anymore. From manufacturing to media to cross-border logistics, companies are starting to treat Bitcoin not as a bet, but as a balance sheet strategy. The expansion of Bitcoin treasury interest Bitcoin is now being actively discussed in boardrooms of companies with slow-growing revenues, large international shareholder bases, and underutilized cash sitting on balance sheets. For these firms, Bitcoin represents a way to reframe capital allocation: not just about yield, but about resilience. If you’re a publicly traded company with…
