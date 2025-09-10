2025-09-11 Thursday

MAGACOIN FINANCE: The Fastest-Growing Ethereum L2 Presale of 2025

MAGACOIN FINANCE races past $13.5M with 13,500+ holders, CertiK audits, whale backing, deflationary tokenomics, and L2 Ethereum utility — a standout 2025 presale.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/10 18:00
China plunges back into deflation

The post China plunges back into deflation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. China’s consumer prices fell in August, showing that the world’s second-largest economy is slowing and struggling again to increase demand. The statistics bureau reported that China’s consumer price index (CPI) fell 0.4% in August from a year earlier, a bigger drop than the 0.2% analysts had predicted.  Beijing faces weaker prices as exports and demand slow New data shows China’s consumer prices dropped in August after remaining flat in July. Economists blame the cheaper food prices that were unusually high the previous year. At the same time, the producer price index fell by 2.9% compared to last year. The margins may look small when compared to the 3.6% drop in July, but it still indicates that China’s industrial sector is struggling with weak demand both locally and internationally. These factors cut into their profits and limit their ability to invest in growing their operations for the future.  Foreign countries are reducing their imports, and the trade tensions with the United States are also to blame for China’s low export rates. The country’s situation has left many producers struggling with lower sales and dropping prices.  August was the 35th month in a row that producer prices dropped, which means factories have been receiving less money for their produce for nearly three years. China is trying to counter these challenges by promoting heavy investment in manufacturing. It believes that with more production and high industrial activity, the overall economy will grow close to the official target of 5%. However, these efforts are becoming less effective because overseas buyers aren’t raising their importation rates while local consumers are spending less. In the end, companies have no choice but to cut prices to move their products, limiting their ability to hire more workers.  Officials push new policies to lift spending and stabilize growth The…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 17:56
The Pros of Sports Betting with Crypto: Speed, Privacy, and Control

If you’ve been around traditional sportsbooks, you know the drill—waiting days for payouts, filling in endless verification forms, and sometimes wondering who exactly has access to your data.
Cryptodaily2025/09/10 17:55
Americans Are Now Even More Vulnerable To Online Romance Fraud

The post Americans Are Now Even More Vulnerable To Online Romance Fraud appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A Valentine’s Day card that a Philadelphia tech professional received from a romance fraudster, who took $450,000 from her (Photo by Bastien Inzaurralde/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images In a U.S. Senate discussion in February, Cindy Dyer, the former ambassador-at-large to monitor and combat trafficking in persons, spoke forcefully about the links between trafficking abroad and victimization at home. Her office’s programs in Southeast Asia “were focused on addressing online scam operations that used trafficking victims to defraud Americans of millions of dollars. Frequently these were older Americans who lost their life savings,” Dyer explained. “Once Americans lose that money, that money is gone forever.” In 2024, Dyer’s office collaborated with the Treasury Department and other agencies to sanction a Cambodian politician/entrepreneur whose companies had been luring in jobseekers under false premises and forcing them to work in scam centers, for up to 15 hours a day. The victims had had their passports and phones confiscated. They had been beaten and administered electric shocks if they sought help. For some victims, the only escape was suicide. This is an example, Dyer told the senators regarding the cuts to foreign aid, of “how these edicts do exactly the opposite of what Trump and the administration say. They are making Americans less safe less prosperous and less secure.” It’s impossible to produce exact numbers of this type of fraud, which frequently involves grooming or emotionally abusing targets into believing that they are in a genuine romantic relationship before starting to request money. Cyberfraud is a murky criminal world. And because victims are understandably nervous about revealing what happened to them, it’s massively underreported. “There’s a lot of stigma associated with being a victim of fraud,” notes John Breyault, the vice president for public policy, telecommunications and fraud at the National…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 17:53
Dollar Slides, Gold and Silver Rip Higher as Bitcoin Stalls, Fed Meeting Now in Focus

TLDR: Gold has risen 36.8% year-to-date while silver leads with 41.2%, both driven by weakness in the U.S. dollar. The Nasdaq is trading at 23,739 and the S&P 500 at 6,488, both near all-time highs in 2025. Bitcoin holders sold roughly 230,000 BTC in the past 30 days, straining price support around 112K BTC. The [...] The post Dollar Slides, Gold and Silver Rip Higher as Bitcoin Stalls, Fed Meeting Now in Focus appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/10 17:52
Bitcoin isn’t just for tech treasury strategies

The post Bitcoin isn’t just for tech treasury strategies appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: The views and opinions expressed here belong solely to the author and do not represent the views and opinions of crypto.news’ editorial. When Strategy and Tesla added Bitcoin (BTC) to their balance sheets, it sent a clear signal: Bitcoin wasn’t just for crypto die-hards anymore. Tech companies with serious gravitas had officially entered the fray. Summary Corporate Bitcoin holdings are surging — over 3.64M BTC ($428B) now sit on balance sheets across private firms, public companies, and ETFs, expanding beyond tech into manufacturing, media, and logistics. From speculation to strategy — companies with stagnant growth or idle cash are treating Bitcoin as a treasury asset for resilience, FX hedging, and insulation against inflation, not just for returns. Infrastructure and policy tailwinds — custody, accounting guidance, and clearer regulations in the U.S., Japan, and Europe have made Bitcoin exposure viable for mainstream firms. A new boardroom calculus — with sovereign debt rising and fiat stress mounting, Bitcoin is shifting from curiosity to corporate category, signaling agility and forward-looking capital discipline. As of August 2025, entities including private firms, public companies, and ETFs collectively hold over 3.64 million BTC, a sum worth roughly $428 billion. Tesla and MicroStrategy remain the headliners, but names like Semler Scientific, Nexon, and GameStop have joined the list. That list is growing, and it’s not just tech anymore. From manufacturing to media to cross-border logistics, companies are starting to treat Bitcoin not as a bet, but as a balance sheet strategy. The expansion of Bitcoin treasury interest Bitcoin is now being actively discussed in boardrooms of companies with slow-growing revenues, large international shareholder bases, and underutilized cash sitting on balance sheets. For these firms, Bitcoin represents a way to reframe capital allocation: not just about yield, but about resilience. If you’re a publicly traded company with…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 17:52
21X Brings Chainlink Into Europe’s Tokenized Securities Market

The post 21X Brings Chainlink Into Europe’s Tokenized Securities Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. They say journalists never truly clock out. But for Christian, that’s not just a metaphor, it’s a lifestyle. By day, he navigates the ever-shifting tides of the cryptocurrency market, wielding words like a seasoned editor and crafting articles that decipher the jargon for the masses. When the PC goes on hibernate mode, however, his pursuits take a more mechanical (and sometimes philosophical) turn. Christian’s journey with the written word began long before the age of Bitcoin. In the hallowed halls of academia, he honed his craft as a feature writer for his college paper. This early love for storytelling paved the way for a successful stint as an editor at a data engineering firm, where his first-month essay win funded a months-long supply of doggie and kitty treats – a testament to his dedication to his furry companions (more on that later). Christian then roamed the world of journalism, working at newspapers in Canada and even South Korea. He finally settled down at a local news giant in his hometown in the Philippines for a decade, becoming a total news junkie. But then, something new caught his eye: cryptocurrency. It was like a treasure hunt mixed with storytelling – right up his alley! So, he landed a killer gig at NewsBTC, where he’s one of the go-to guys for all things crypto. He breaks down this confusing stuff into bite-sized pieces, making it easy for anyone to understand (he salutes his management team for teaching him this skill). Think Christian’s all work and no play? Not a chance! When he’s not at his computer, you’ll find him indulging his passion for motorbikes. A true gearhead, Christian loves tinkering with his bike and savoring the joy of the open road on his 320-cc Yamaha R3. Once a speed demon who hit…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 17:48
Cboe to Launch 10-Year Continuous Futures for Bitcoin and Ethereum in US Markets

Cboe Global Markets will launch continuous futures contracts for Bitcoin and Ethereum this November, introducing long-dated crypto derivatives to US markets. On Tuesday, the company confirmed plans to launch continuous futures contracts for BTC and ETH.Visit Website
The Crypto Basic2025/09/10 17:47
Polygon Finality Disrupted by Node Bug Impacting RPC Services

A recent technical issue on the Polygon network has raised concerns among developers and users involved in the broader cryptocurrency ecosystem. The incident, related to a finality disruption bug, underscores the ongoing challenges in maintaining the stability and security of blockchain protocols. Details of the Polygon Finality Disruption The problem was identified when validators experienced [...]
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/10 17:46
A Bold Strategy To Overcome Sanctions

The post A Bold Strategy To Overcome Sanctions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a pivotal move, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has called upon the nation’s banking sector to significantly expand its Belarus crypto use. This directive aims to counteract economic stagnation, a direct consequence of ongoing sanctions imposed by the European Union and the U.S., as reported by Cointelegraph. This bold strategy could redefine Belarus’s economic landscape, leveraging digital assets as a tool for resilience and innovation. Why Embrace Belarus Crypto Use? Addressing Economic Hurdles Belarus finds itself navigating a complex economic environment, heavily impacted by international sanctions. These restrictions have limited access to traditional financial systems, making cross-border transactions and foreign investment increasingly challenging. In this context, the appeal of cryptocurrencies becomes clear. Circumventing Sanctions: Cryptocurrencies offer a decentralized alternative, potentially enabling transactions outside conventional banking channels. Boosting Liquidity: Expanding digital asset services could attract new capital and facilitate international trade for Belarusian entities. Modernizing Finance: It pushes the banking sector towards innovation, adopting cutting-edge financial technologies. The president’s push for expanded Belarus crypto use signals a strategic pivot, aiming to harness the inherent flexibility and global reach of digital currencies to maintain economic stability. What are the Practical Steps for Belarus Crypto Use in Banking? The current call for action follows a crucial cabinet meeting where President Lukashenko specifically mandated the establishment of clear regulations for cryptocurrencies. This foundational step is vital for banks to confidently integrate digital assets into their operations. For banks, expanding into the crypto space could involve several key areas: Offering Crypto Wallets: Providing secure platforms for customers to hold, send, and receive various cryptocurrencies. Facilitating Crypto-Fiat Conversions: Enabling seamless exchange between digital currencies and the Belarusian Ruble or other fiat currencies. Developing Payment Solutions: Integrating crypto options for both domestic and international payments, potentially reducing transaction costs and times. Providing Custodial Services: Securely managing digital…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 17:46
