2025-09-11 Thursday

Крипто жаңалықтары

Ең ыстық крипто жаңалықтары мен нарық жаңартуларын бақылаңыз
Best Crypto to Buy Today? Analysts Favour BullZilla and 4 Other Coins

Best Crypto to Buy Today? Analysts Favour BullZilla and 4 Other Coins

BullZilla dominates September 2025 as the best crypto to buy today, with its live presale, roar burns, and 13,000%+ ROI potential, outpacing Apecoin, Mog, Snek, and Turbo.
Turbo
TURBO$0.004105+0.41%
SNEK
SNEK$0.0043487+6.01%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.02013-12.21%
Бөлісу
Blockchainreporter2025/09/10 18:15
Бөлісу
Ant Digital Technology launches Antchain Index, a new energy digital system platform

Ant Digital Technology launches Antchain Index, a new energy digital system platform

PANews reported on September 10th that, according to official information, Antchain Digital Technology officially launched Antchain Index, its first digital system platform for new energy assets, at the New Energy Asset Community Autumn Summit held on September 10th. Deeply integrating blockchain, IoT, and AI technologies, the platform provides asset management, dynamic rating, and pricing services for wind, solar, and storage, charging stations, and computing power leasing. This platform directly addresses the core pain points of the new energy industry, such as data silos and insufficient asset liquidity. Antchain Index uses "Antchain Inside" technology to encrypt and upload data sources from 15 million devices to the chain, ensuring that operational data such as photovoltaic panel power generation and charging pile orders are authentic, transparent and traceable throughout the entire chain; its self-developed Energy AI engine is equipped with a large energy time series model, integrating hundreds of types of off-chain data such as meteorology and power trading, and can dynamically predict asset returns and generate risk ratings, providing scientific asset management and decision-making basis for partner institutions.
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.186+1.62%
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.000021+0.96%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4595-0.67%
Бөлісу
PANews2025/09/10 18:14
Бөлісу
Sharplink Gaming Repurchases Shares at $15.98 as Stock Trades Below Ethereum Holdings Value

Sharplink Gaming Repurchases Shares at $15.98 as Stock Trades Below Ethereum Holdings Value

TLDR Sharplink Gaming initiated a $1.5 billion share buyback plan as its stock trades below Net Asset Value (NAV) The company has already repurchased 939,000 common shares at an average price of $15.98 Sharplink holds 837,230 Ether worth approximately $3.59 billion and stakes nearly 100% of it Stock closed at $16.69 on Wednesday, up 6.59%, [...] The post Sharplink Gaming Repurchases Shares at $15.98 as Stock Trades Below Ethereum Holdings Value appeared first on Blockonomi.
Navcoin
NAV$0.04543+1.47%
LayerNet
NET$0.0000949--%
Бөлісу
Blockonomi2025/09/10 18:08
Бөлісу
Peter Brandt Criticizes Robinhood’s New “Multiple Accounts” Feature

Peter Brandt Criticizes Robinhood’s New “Multiple Accounts” Feature

The post Peter Brandt Criticizes Robinhood’s New “Multiple Accounts” Feature appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Robinhood has introduced a new feature called “Multiple Accounts” that allows users to organize their portfolios in different ways. Investors can split holdings based on asset type, themes, goals, or time horizons. For example, one account could hold long-term Bitcoin investments, another for short-term stock trades, and a third focused on trends like AI stocks. …
Wink
LIKE$0.010566+0.61%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1394-8.70%
Бөлісу
CoinPedia2025/09/10 18:07
Бөлісу
Can Ethereum Sustain Its Rally After Outpacing Bitcoin in Spot and Futures?

Can Ethereum Sustain Its Rally After Outpacing Bitcoin in Spot and Futures?

Ethereum's August rally shows signs of pausing, but long-term growth drivers tell a different story.
Бөлісу
CryptoPotato2025/09/10 18:05
Бөлісу
Bafana Bafana Hold Nigeria To A Draw In High-Stakes 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Bafana Bafana Hold Nigeria To A Draw In High-Stakes 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

The post Bafana Bafana Hold Nigeria To A Draw In High-Stakes 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. South Africa’s midfielder #23 Mohau Nkota (L) celebrates after kicking a ball that lead to Nigeria’s own goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Africa qualifiers group C match between South Africa and Nigeria at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on September 9, 2025. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP) (Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Bloemfontein, South Africa, affectionately known as the city of roses, set the stage for one of Africa’s fiercest rivalries on Tuesday evening as South Africa and Nigeria battled to a 1-1 draw in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying clash that had massive implications for both sides. The result leaves Bafana Bafana on the brink of qualification, while the Super Eagles face a more treacherous path toward the 2026 finals. South Africa Takes Control Early Nigeria were dealt an early blow when full-back Ola Aina limped off just seven minutes into the contest, forcing head coach Éric Chelle into an unplanned change. Bright Osayi-Samuel came on in his place, but the disruption unsettled Nigeria, and South Africa seized the initiative. Dictating possession and pressing high, Hugo Broos’ men found reward in the 24th minute. Teboho Mokoena released Mohau Nkota down the right flank, and the winger’s low cross was turned into his own net by Nigeria captain William Troost-Ekong. TOPSHOT – South Africa’s midfielder #23 Mohau Nkota fights for the ball with Nigeria’s defender #21 Calvin Bassey during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Africa qualifiers group C match between South Africa and Nigeria at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on September 9, 2025. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP) (Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Despite struggling to keep the ball for long spells, the Super Eagles clawed their way back before…
Chainbase
C$0.2356-0.23%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0423+0.29%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00190436-3.59%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 18:02
Бөлісу
SharpLink Gaming Executes First Share Buyback Under $1.5B Program

SharpLink Gaming Executes First Share Buyback Under $1.5B Program

Ethereum treasury company repurchases nearly 1 million shares amid claims stock trades below asset value
Бөлісу
Blockhead2025/09/10 18:00
Бөлісу
Solana And XRP ETFs Smash New Records In Canada

Solana And XRP ETFs Smash New Records In Canada

Canada’s newest altcoin exchange-traded funds have raced to category leadership, with the Solana-focused SOLQ crossing C$300 million in assets under management (AUM) and the XRP-focused XRPQ topping C$150 million, according to a Tuesday announcement. The issuer said both funds now hold the largest AUM in their respective categories among Canadian peers, underscoring a sharp acceleration in institutional and retail demand for regulated exposure to Solana and XRP. Investor Demand Surges For 3iQ’s SOL And XRP ETFs SOLQ, a Toronto Stock Exchange–listed Solana staking ETF that debuted in April, benefited from marquee early allocations. The firm disclosed a lead investment from SkyBridge Capital and additional commitments from ARK Invest, which bought SOLQ through its ARKW and ARKF ETFs—moves it touted as the first US-listed ETFs to gain exposure to Solana and its staking rewards via a Canadian vehicle. Management fees on SOLQ remain waived until April 2026, the issuer added. Related Reading: XRP Liquidity Flashpoint: Analyst Eyes Rapid Move To $4.50 XRPQ launched in June and, with a 0% management fee for its first six months, has quickly scaled to more than C$150 million AUM; the Toronto Stock Exchange’s new-issuer log shows the product coming to market on June 18, 2025. The issuer said Ripple participated as an early investor. “The momentum behind SOLQ and XRPQ demonstrates that Canadian investors and global leaders in the digital asset space are embracing secure, transparent, and regulated access to digital assets,” said Pascal St-Jean, the issuer’s president and CEO. “As the market leaders, these ETFs exemplify [our] commitment to meeting investor demand while setting a benchmark for innovation in the global market.” Related Reading: XRP Set to Lead Altcoin Boom With Explosive $9.69 Target, Says Analyst The rise of these funds comes amid a broader wave of Canadian altcoin ETF launches this year. Multiple issuers have introduced spot Solana products—some with staking features and introductory fee waivers—while the domestic XRP lineup has also expanded, creating a competitive field against which SOLQ and XRPQ now claim the AUM crown. Institutional signaling has been a secondary driver. ARK’s purchase framed SOLQ as a vehicle for capturing both SOL price performance and on-chain staking economics in a regulated wrapper. “Solana represents a high-performance blockchain infrastructure with significant potential for decentralized applications and finance,” ARK’s Cathie Wood said when confirming the investment earlier this year. Contextually, Canada remains a first mover on listed crypto exposures beyond bitcoin and ether. In the United States, investors only recently gained a Solana ETF with staking economics via the REX-Osprey SSK product, while several US spot XRP ETF filings await regulatory decisions later in 2025—developments that help explain the cross-border interest in Canadian listings in the interim. A SSK-style Dogecoin ETF by REX-Osprey is set to launch this Thursday. At press time, XRP traded at $2.955. Featured image created with DALL.E, chart from TradingView.com
Chainbase
C$0.2356-0.23%
SIX
SIX$0.02156+0.55%
Solana
SOL$221.4+2.39%
Бөлісу
NewsBTC2025/09/10 18:00
Бөлісу
3 Explosive Altcoins to Watch in 2025: Ozak AI, Solana, and Pepe

3 Explosive Altcoins to Watch in 2025: Ozak AI, Solana, and Pepe

Crypto markets are heating up as investors position themselves ahead of the next bull cycle. Among hundreds of altcoins competing for attention, three projects stand out as potential breakout winners: Ozak AI (OZ), Solana (SOL), and Pepe (PEPE).
Solana
SOL$221.4+2.39%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1394-8.70%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.00246+4.19%
Бөлісу
Cryptodaily2025/09/10 18:00
Бөлісу
HIVE, Bitdeer and Cipher Drive August Hashrate Growth Among Public Bitcoin Miners

HIVE, Bitdeer and Cipher Drive August Hashrate Growth Among Public Bitcoin Miners

The post HIVE, Bitdeer and Cipher Drive August Hashrate Growth Among Public Bitcoin Miners appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. While top-tier bitcoin miners have largely paused or slowed their fleet expansions, a group of smaller competitors accelerated growth in August, posting the strongest gains in bitcoin production. This article is from Theminermag, a trade publication for the cryptocurrency mining industry, focusing on the latest news and research on institutional bitcoin mining companies. According to […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/hive-bitdeer-and-cipher-drive-august-hashrate-growth-among-public-bitcoin-miners/
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016718+3.86%
HIVE
HIVE$0.2075+1.26%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 18:00
Бөлісу

Трендтегі жаңалықтар

Толығырақ

Bitcoin Hashrate Surges: Unlocking a New Era of Network Security

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins Emphasizes New Crypto Regulations

Metaplanet To Raise $1.4 Billion In International Share Sale To Fund Fresh Bitcoin Purchases

USDH V2: Paxos Pushes Compliance, PayPal Network, and Global Expansion