2025-09-11 Thursday

Крипто жаңалықтары

Ең ыстық крипто жаңалықтары мен нарық жаңартуларын бақылаңыз
Top 5 Crypto Presales to Buy Now – Next Cryptos Set to Explode

Top 5 Crypto Presales to Buy Now – Next Cryptos Set to Explode

Meme coins are evolving fast, moving beyond simple hype cycles into projects with real hooks, culture-driven branding, and in some cases, surprising utility. Some of the best crypto presales to buy right now are riding this wave, blending early traction with unique narratives that stand out in a crowded market. From Bitcoin-inspired scalability to gamified […]
The Cryptonomist2025/09/10 18:23
Ethereum (ETH) Price: Analysts Project Potential Rise to $9,000 in 2025

Ethereum (ETH) Price: Analysts Project Potential Rise to $9,000 in 2025

TLDR Ethereum spot ETFs recorded a net inflow of $44.16 million, ending a six-day outflow streak BlackRock’s ETHA ETF captured all of the new capital, now holding over $15.76 billion in assets Total value of Ethereum ETFs has grown to $27.39 billion, representing 5.27% of ETH’s market cap Ethereum price currently trading around $4,300, with [...] The post Ethereum (ETH) Price: Analysts Project Potential Rise to $9,000 in 2025 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/10 18:20
Top 4 Cryptos Under $1 That Crypto Whales Are Already Buying With 100x Potential in Sight

Top 4 Cryptos Under $1 That Crypto Whales Are Already Buying With 100x Potential in Sight

When it comes to market opportunities, timing often separates the winners from the rest. Right now, BlockchainFX, Pump.fun, Algorand, and Ethena are among the cryptos under $1 that are drawing attention. Crypto whales, the deep-pocketed investors who often spot trends early, are quietly accumulating positions in these projects, with eyes on 100x potential. Among these
Coinstats2025/09/10 18:19
Son Veriler Ortaya Çıktı: Bir Balina Bitcoin ve İki Altcoinde Long Açtı, Bir Balina İse Kar Satışına Başladı! İşte İşlem Yaptıkları Altcoinler!

Son Veriler Ortaya Çıktı: Bir Balina Bitcoin ve İki Altcoinde Long Açtı, Bir Balina İse Kar Satışına Başladı! İşte İşlem Yaptıkları Altcoinler!

Bitcoin ve altcoinler son haftalarda düşüş eğiliminde bulunuyor. Ethereum (ETH) ise geçtiğimiz haftalarda 4.900 doları aşarak yeni ATH’ye ulaşmıştı. Ancak FED’in haftaya faiz indirim kararı açıklaması beklenirken, bu karar sonrası yükseliş yaşanması da bekleniyor. Yükseliş beklentisi balinaları da hareketlendirdi. Lookonchain’in paylaşımına göre, 0x6636 adresli balina, yaklaşık 7 saat önce maksimum kaldıraçla Bitcoin (BTC), Solana (SOL) […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Coinstats2025/09/10 18:19
Top Analyst Predicts Ambitious Shiba Inu Price if Ethereum Reaches $10K

Top Analyst Predicts Ambitious Shiba Inu Price if Ethereum Reaches $10K

Crypto analyst Amonyx predicts that Shiba Inu could deliver a remarkable rally this bull run, provided Ethereum climbs to a new all-time high of $10,000. As the crypto market braces for another potential bull run, market watchers have continued to issue bold predictions.Visit Website
The Crypto Basic2025/09/10 18:19
Robinhood’s New Feature Sparks Concerns

Robinhood’s New Feature Sparks Concerns

Robinhood’s introduction of the “Multiple Accounts” feature has stirred discussions among traders. Aimed at enhancing user organization, this update allows investors to categorize their investment portfolios based on different strategies and objectives.Continue Reading:Robinhood’s New Feature Sparks Concerns
Coinstats2025/09/10 18:18
Best crypto to buy now: ADA and XRP mentioned but analysts favour RTX

Best crypto to buy now: ADA and XRP mentioned but analysts favour RTX

While traditional names like Cardano and XRP remain popular, a new wave of crypto sentiment is forming around Remittix as the best crypto to buy now for a potential 30x breakout. With Remittix (RTX) surging past $24.7 million raised and its September wallet beta set to launch on the 15th, investor interest is accelerating rapidly. Analysts are now tipping Remittix to lead the next market rally, outperforming slower-moving top ten giants.Cardano faces growing pressure from HyperliquidCardano (ADA) is currently priced around $0.8908, but its grip on the top 10 is weakening as newer platforms like Hyperliquid (HYPE) close in fast. Despite having a $30.44 billion market cap, ADA is losing traction on key growth indicators. Daily DEX volume for ADA stands at just $2.89 million, while HYPE boasts $361 million, an almost 125x gap, according to DefiLlama.The lack of a native stablecoin continues to haunt Cardano. Even Charles Hoskinson has acknowledged the platform’s lag in this area. With HYPE now introducing its own USDH token in partnership with Paxos, Cardano risks falling further behind in the DeFi race. The year-to-date performance tells a similar story: ADA has dropped 29.7%, while HYPE has surged 254.9%.XRP secures major deal, but sentiment stays cautiousXRP is currently trading around $3.02 following Ripple’s latest strategic partnership with BBVA, Spain’s second-largest bank. Under the new agreement, BBVA will use Ripple Custody to support its growing crypto service. This marks Ripple’s entry into BBVA’s mainstream operations, enhancing institutional use cases for XRP.However, this development comes with baggage. In 2017, BBVA insiders had dismissed Ripple’s technology as unready for real banking use. That skepticism has now reversed, signaling long-term validation, but questions remain. XRP still lacks the retail hype and consistent DeFi engagement that would make it a clear growth leader.Technical traders remain split on the outlook. Some see the new BBVA deal as a turning point, while others argue the XRP price prediction remains range-bound. For those chasing exponential gains, XRP’s maturity and regulatory baggage may limit its 2025 upside, pushing Remittix into focus as a better crypto to buy now.Remittix emerges as the top 30x candidate in 2025While ADA and XRP defend their legacies, Remittix (RTX) is powering ahead as the standout pick for 30x returns in the current cycle. The project has now raised over $24.7 million, with over 653 million tokens sold for $0.1050. Unlike speculative meme tokens, Remittix is building PayFi infrastructure to power global crypto-to-bank transfers in over 30 countries.Here’s why analysts call it the best crypto to buy now:Remittix enables real-world crypto payments, connecting directly to global bank rails in over 30 countries. Its wallet beta is going live in Q3 2025, providing users with live FX rates and real-time remittance features. The project has already raised over $24.7 million, proving strong market demand before its token generation event. Security is ensured through a full CertiK audit, helping reassure both retail and institutional holders. Unlike meme tokens, Remittix is built for adoption, solving a $19 trillion global payments problem.One token stands out this market cycleCardano and XRP may have institutional footprints and long-standing fanbases, but neither offers the same asymmetric upside as Remittix in Q4 2025. With confirmed exchange listings, a product set to launch this month, and over $24.7 million already secured, analysts now rate Remittix as the best crypto to buy now for those targeting 30x potential in the months ahead. For aggressive investors, this window may not stay open for long.Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:Website: https://remittix.io/  Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix$250K Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveawayThe post Best crypto to buy now: ADA and XRP mentioned but analysts favour RTX appeared first on Invezz
Coinstats2025/09/10 18:18
Peter Brandt Challenges Robinhood’s New Feature

Peter Brandt Challenges Robinhood’s New Feature

Brandt doubts the ethical impact of Robinhood's new "Multiple Accounts" feature. He warns of traders showcasing only successful accounts on social media. Continue Reading:Peter Brandt Challenges Robinhood’s New Feature The post Peter Brandt Challenges Robinhood’s New Feature appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats2025/09/10 18:17
Scam Alert: Fake CMC Tokens Offered to Community, CoinMarketCap Warns

Scam Alert: Fake CMC Tokens Offered to Community, CoinMarketCap Warns

CoinMarketCap rings a scam alert, warning the community about fake CMC tokens
Coinstats2025/09/10 18:17
Shiba Inu, Pepe, Layer Brett: which altcoins set for 30x gains before Jan?

Shiba Inu, Pepe, Layer Brett: which altcoins set for 30x gains before Jan?

The crypto market never sits still, and right now traders are buzzing about which altcoin could deliver the next huge breakout. Shiba Inu, Pepe Coin, and Layer Brett are all on the radar, but only one looks primed to hit the kind of returns that change portfolios. With LBRETT tokens priced at just $0.0055 in presale and staking already offering an eye-watering 790% APY, many are calling it the most exciting opportunity before the 2025 crypto bull run really kicks off.Why meme coins like SHIB and PEPE struggle to break new groundShiba Inu is still a household name in crypto, with a loyal army of fans. SHIB once skyrocketed to $0.00008845 back in October 2021, proving meme culture can move markets. Today though, SHIB trades around $0.000012, with a $7.3 billion market cap. That’s still massive—but the bigger the cap, the harder it is to post 30x gains again.The same story applies to Pepe Coin. When PEPE burst onto the scene, it shot up to an all-time high of $0.00002803 in 2024. Right now, PEPE sits closer to $0.0000098, with a $4.1 billion market cap. Fun? Sure. But with limited utility, PEPE remains almost entirely at the mercy of hype cycles. Chasing another 100x here looks like wishful thinking.Why Layer Brett changes the game completelyHere’s where Layer Brett comes in. This isn’t just another meme coin with a funny mascot—it’s an Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain built for speed, scalability, and genuine rewards. Transactions run at up to 10,000 TPS, with gas fees cut to nearly nothing—just $0.0001 on average. Compare that to the painful $10–$20 fees Ethereum Layer 1 users often face.Early backers of LBRETT aren’t just speculating; they’re earning. Staking delivers a massive 790% APY at the time of writing, and tokens can be bought with ETH, USDT, or BNB via MetaMask or Trust Wallet in seconds. That combination of meme energy, real-world utility, and tangible income potential is why analysts believe Layer Brett could rival or even surpass the hype once enjoyed by SHIB and PEPE.Key reasons LBRETT is stealing the spotlightEthereum Layer 2 power: Near-instant transactions and ultra-low fees. Presale advantage: Tokens available at just $0.0055 each. Staking rewards: Huge 790% APY for early adopters, reducing as more holders stake. Community first: Transparent tokenomics and a $1 million giveaway on the way.Why investors are shifting focusIt’s not that Shiba Inu or Pepe Coin are disappearing—SHIB and PEPE still dominate conversations online. But their enormous valuations limit future growth. In contrast, Layer Brett is starting small, with a capped 10 billion supply and a presale price that leaves room for exponential upside. Even capturing a fraction of SHIB or PEPE’s current market cap could hand early LBRETT holders those elusive 30x gains before January.Don’t miss this presale momentThe race for the next big meme coin is heating up. Shiba Inu and Pepe Coin have had their day in the sun, but it’s Layer Brett that’s fusing viral culture with serious Layer 2 blockchain utility. With staking rewards already paying out at 790% APY and a presale price of just $0.0055, the upside for early investors looks huge. Layer Brett is still in presale, but not for long. Secure your LBRETT now, stake immediately, and ride the wave where meme power meets true blockchain performance.Website: https://layerbrett.comTelegram: https://t.me/layerbrettX: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / XThe post Shiba Inu, Pepe, Layer Brett: which altcoins set for 30x gains before Jan? appeared first on Invezz
Coinstats2025/09/10 18:16
