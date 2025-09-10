MEXC биржасы
/
Крипто жаңалықтары
/
2025-09-11 Thursday
Крипто жаңалықтары
Ең ыстық крипто жаңалықтары мен нарық жаңартуларын бақылаңыз
More Than $40M Liquidated as Market Makers Suffer Shattering MYX Short Squeeze
The post More Than $40M Liquidated as Market Makers Suffer Shattering MYX Short Squeeze appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Traders speculating on MYX Finance’s native token (MYX) were in for a rude awakening this week, with more than $40 million being liquidated over the past 24 hours as the shadowy project continued its surge from $0.10 to $16 over the past 60 days. Crypto analyst Skew wrote on X that MYX “traded pretty normally between $2 & $4” but things began to get questionable during a targeted short squeeze that sent the token from $4 to $8. “Clearly in the aftermath of that move some liquidity provider or market maker got massive carried out, especially with sizable liquidations that occurred,” they added. MYX Finance is a decentralized exchange that has just $55 million in total value locked (TVL) and $5 million in open interest, being dwarfed by the likes of HyperLiquid that have $712 million and $12.8 billion respectively. Despite the major disparity, MYX has a fully diluted value of $17.7 billion, rivaling HYPE’s market cap of $17.5 billion. It’s worth noting that more than 80% of MYX’s supply is currently locked, with just 197 million tokens circulating, which means the assets could be prone to manipulation with such a constricted supply as several traders pointed out on X. MYX’s rapid emergence has seen it become the 36th largest cryptocurrency by market cap. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/09/more-than-usd40m-liquidated-as-market-makers-suffer-shattering-myx-short-squeeze
HYPE
$54.45
+1.30%
GET
$0.008467
-0.64%
MORE
$0.10018
-0.97%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 18:39
Бөлісу
$10B Lost: US Cracks Down on Burma and Cambodia Crypto Scam Networks
TLDR: Treasury sanctions hit scam hubs in Burma and Cambodia after Americans lost $10B to crypto scams in 2024. Scam centers in Shwe Kokko and Sihanoukville used trafficked labor to run fake crypto investment platforms. OFAC targeted groups linked to the Karen National Army and Chinese investors running Cambodian casinos. Sanctioned companies face frozen assets [...] The post $10B Lost: US Cracks Down on Burma and Cambodia Crypto Scam Networks appeared first on Blockonomi.
ARMY
$0.02
+0.50%
SCAM
$0.0000599
--%
Бөлісу
Blockonomi
2025/09/10 18:36
Бөлісу
AI stocks extend rally, CoinShares Bitcoin Mining ETF hits all-time high
PANews reported on September 10th that according to CoinDesk, cryptocurrency mining and artificial intelligence-related stocks rose across the board on Tuesday, driven by Nebius Group's $17.4 billion GPU supply agreement with Microsoft. The CoinShares Bitcoin Mining ETF (WGMI) rose 12% to a record high of $33.13. The ETF has risen 44% year-to-date, surpassing its listing price of approximately $30. Year-to-date, the fund's top two holdings have been particularly strong performers: IREN (IREN) has surged 188%, while Cipher Mining (CIFR) has gained 90%. WGMI manages $175.7 million in assets and has an expense ratio of 0.75%. The AI boom has also boosted Oracle (ORCL), which surged 30% in pre-market trading on Wednesday.
BOOM
$0.008153
+12.00%
GPU
$0.1979
-7.43%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
Бөлісу
PANews
2025/09/10 18:33
Бөлісу
Traders Eye Bitcoin Amid Market Fluctuations
The post Traders Eye Bitcoin Amid Market Fluctuations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin is currently trading near the $111,500 mark, prompting traders to remain vigilant as they balance the potential for new highs with the risks of significant downturns. The cryptocurrency market is under close scrutiny as economic indicators and central bank policies have the power to dramatically influence market trends. Continue Reading:Traders Eye Bitcoin Amid Market Fluctuations Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/traders-eye-bitcoin-amid-market-fluctuations
NEAR
$2.676
+0.90%
COM
$0.016728
+3.92%
NET
$0.0000949
--%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 18:33
Бөлісу
Solana Trading Volume Drops as This Crypto Just Raised Over $3 Million in Record Time
The post Solana Trading Volume Drops as This Crypto Just Raised Over $3 Million in Record Time appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 10 September 2025 | 13:29 Solana news today paints a picture of declining trading volume, a stark contrast to the meteoric rise of a certain crypto project that has amassed over $3 million in record time – Layer Brett (LBRETT). This shift in investor interest underscores a critical question: are savvy investors seeking higher potential returns in emerging projects like Layer Brett rather than established players like Solana? Solana news aside, this article explores why. Solana’s Trading Volume Decline: A Sign of Shifting Sands? Recent Solana news highlights a concerning trend: dwindling trading volume. Across the crypto market, volatility persists, fueled by factors ranging from Bitcoin’s response to misinformation to large Dogecoin acquisitions by institutional players. However, Solana’s performance appears especially weak. What does this suggest about investor confidence in SOL? Is this a temporary downturn or an indicator of deeper systemic problems? As reports of reduced activity surface in Solana news, speculation mounts about whether this signifies a larger transformation within the altcoin market. Layer Brett’s Ascent: A $3 Million Testament to Investor Confidence Juxtaposed against the gloomy Solana news, Layer Brett has reached a significant achievement, securing over $3 million through its crypto presale. This remarkable accomplishment, achieved with unprecedented speed, clearly illustrates the excitement among investors. It points to a growing demand for ventures that offer practical applications and significant opportunities for expansion. Layer Brett’s triumph serves as a powerful counter-narrative to the recent trading volume downturn highlighted by Solana news. Layer Brett’s allure stems from its central value proposition: a high-utility Layer 2 memecoin built on Ethereum. This fusion of meme-based appeal and practical functionality distinguishes it from projects like Solana. Layer Brett tackles the challenges of exorbitant gas fees and sluggish transaction speeds that beset many Layer 1 blockchains, providing a swifter, more…
SOL
$221.4
+2.39%
RISE
$0.012569
-1.48%
MORE
$0.10018
-0.97%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 18:32
Бөлісу
Bitcoin Core v30 could cause ‘catastrophic’ node shutdown, critics warn
The post Bitcoin Core v30 could cause ‘catastrophic’ node shutdown, critics warn appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Core could trigger a meltdown across BTC exchanges and mining pools if it goes ahead with plans to raise data limits with its upcoming version 30 (v30) software. This is according to Bitcoin Mechanic, a vocal advocate for limiting arbitrary data storage on Bitcoin’s blockchain. Developers have been fighting all year over the default amount of data unrelated to the on-chain movement of bitcoin (BTC) that most nodes should accept into their queue of pending transactions. For over a decade, almost all Bitcoin node operators have capped their mempools’ OP_RETURN datacarrier below 90 bytes. Bitcoin Mechanic, who leads a group of Knots node operators who are protesting Core’s proposal to lift OP_RETURN’s datacarrier to 100,000 bytes, claims that a likely outcome of this staggering increase is a catastrophic, forced shutdown of hosted nodes and cloud infrastructure connected to the Bitcoin network. Propagating malware across hosted Bitcoin Core v30 nodes Specifically, Mechanic believes a malicious actor will utilize Bitcoin Core v30’s new 100,000 byte default to add contiguous chunks of undesirable code into the memory chips of cloud-hosted nodes. Once stored and relayed — even temporarily — automatic malware detection could knock hundreds or even thousands of nodes offline that support BTC exchanges and mining pools. Third-party hosting services like Amazon, Azure, Google Cloud, and Digital Ocean employ frequent malware detection across many of their machines. As exchanges and mining pools go offline in his forecasted catastrophe, Bitcoin Mechanic believes developers will create temporary fixes. These band-aids will then become even more difficult to properly fix. Read more: Three sneaky changes in Bitcoin Core v30 are confusing node operators Centralized mining pools will allegedly face pressure to create custom data filters. Mechanic forsees third-party software to block malware, viruses, or CSAM from entering mempools. All of this could have been…
BTC
$113,621.42
+2.08%
MORE
$0.10018
-0.97%
COM
$0.016728
+3.92%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 18:31
Бөлісу
Meta and TikTok win EU court fight over tech fees
Europe's second-highest court has upheld challenges by Meta Platforms and TikTok against a supervisory fee imposed by the European Union.
SECOND
$0.0000078
-2.50%
FIGHT
$0.0006662
+11.62%
META
$0.0000000007566
-32.83%
Бөлісу
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/10 18:30
Бөлісу
Bad News from Washington Attorney General Brian Schwalb! He Files Lawsuit Against Popular Bitcoin Company!
The post Bad News from Washington Attorney General Brian Schwalb! He Files Lawsuit Against Popular Bitcoin Company! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The previous SEC administration, which attempted to regulate Bitcoin (BTC) and the cryptocurrency market through enforcement and litigation, has given way to a more moderate approach. Although the cases that started during the old SEC era have been concluded one by one, a new case has been added. Accordingly, Washington Attorney General Brian Schwalb filed a lawsuit against cryptocurrency ATM operator Athena Bitcoin. The D.C. attorney general has filed a lawsuit against crypto ATM operator Athena Bitcoin, alleging the company charged hidden fees for deposits it knew were linked to scams and failed to implement adequate fraud prevention measures. Schwalb alleged that the company knowingly collected substantial commission revenue despite 93% of deposits being linked to fraud in its first five months of operation. The DC attorney general also said Athena Bitcoin prevented victims from recovering losses from hidden fees and fraud, and criticized the company’s policy of not refunding victims. “Athena’s Bitcoin ATMs have become a tool for criminals seeking to exploit elderly and vulnerable District residents. Athena knows its machines are primarily used by scammers, but chooses to turn a blind eye so it can continue pocketing hidden transaction fees. Today, we are filing a lawsuit to recover District residents’ hard-earned money and put an end to this illegal, exploitative behavior before it harms anyone else.” The average amount lost per fraudulent transaction was reportedly $8,000, with one victim reportedly losing a total of $98,000 across nineteen transactions over a period of several days. There are currently 26,850 crypto ATMs in the US, with Athena Bitcoin operating 13% of them. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/bad-news-from-washington-attorney-general-brian-schwalb-he-files-lawsuit-against-popular-bitcoin-company/
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 18:30
Бөлісу
Spot Dogecoin ETF Delayed Again As SEC Stalls Bitwise’s Bid
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has pushed back its decision on whether NYSE Arca can list the Bitwise Dogecoin ETF, designating a “longer period” to complete its review of the exchange’s proposed rule change under Rule 19b-4. In a notice dated Sept. 9, the agency said it is extending the deadline to Nov. […]
BID
$0.10423
-20.83%
CHANGE
$0.00189448
-4.09%
Бөлісу
Bitcoinist
2025/09/10 18:30
Бөлісу
Bitcoin: France Catches Up at Last
A tidal wave of bitcoin is pouring into company treasuries and things finally seem to be clearing up in France. L’article Bitcoin: France Catches Up at Last est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Бөлісу
Coinstats
2025/09/10 18:30
Бөлісу
Трендтегі жаңалықтар
Толығырақ
Bitcoin Hashrate Surges: Unlocking a New Era of Network Security
KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS
SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins Emphasizes New Crypto Regulations
Metaplanet To Raise $1.4 Billion In International Share Sale To Fund Fresh Bitcoin Purchases
USDH V2: Paxos Pushes Compliance, PayPal Network, and Global Expansion