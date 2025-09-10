MEXC биржасы
/
Крипто жаңалықтары
/
2025-09-11 Thursday
Крипто жаңалықтары
Ең ыстық крипто жаңалықтары мен нарық жаңартуларын бақылаңыз
Georgia Secures $100M Partnership to Advance Tokenized Real‑World Asset (RWA) Agriculture
The post Georgia Secures $100M Partnership to Advance Tokenized Real‑World Asset (RWA) Agriculture appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Farmway Technologies Inc. and Georgia’s Ministry of Environmental Protection and Agriculture announced a partnership to direct up to $100 million over five years into Georgia’s agricultural sector, building on Farmway’s existing $20 million investment. The collaboration will fund advanced farming infrastructure, processing, logistics and irrigation upgrades—including expansion of almond orchards from 400 to up to […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/georgia-secures-100m-partnership-to-advance-tokenized-real%E2%80%91world-asset-rwa-agriculture/
REAL
$0.06253
+2.94%
COM
$0.016734
+3.96%
FUND
$0.018
--%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 18:57
Бөлісу
Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Struggle For Momentum As Traders Flock To Rollblock’s 20x Storyline
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are showing signs of fatigue, with both meme coins struggling to build momentum despite broader market interest.
SHIBA
$0.000000000533
+1.13%
FLOCK
$0.3692
-8.77%
MEME
$0.00253
+0.43%
Бөлісу
Cryptodaily
2025/09/10 18:55
Бөлісу
Chainlink Price Notes Surge After Getting Highlighted in Citi Report
The post Chainlink Price Notes Surge After Getting Highlighted in Citi Report appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Chainlink price surges by 1.16% in the last 24 hours, trading at $23.40. Citi’s report highlighted Chainlink’s efforts to tackle the issues of fragmentation and global scalability. Chainlink (LINK) is expected to touch $100 soon. There is a boost for Chainlink price, with the same performing upwards over the last 24 hours. This has been credited to the latest report published by Citi, titled Securities Services Evolution 2025. The report has noted the performance of Chainlink in tackling two key issues in the industry. These are fragmentation and scalability. Chainlink Price Marks Uptick Chainlink price is conveniently placed upward by 1.16%, noting an exchange rate of $23.40 over the last 24 hours. Data from CoinMarketCap further underlines that the price surged by 0.44% and 5.94% over the last 7 days and 1 month, respectively, while drafting this article. The prevailing trend has strengthened the movement of Chainlink (LINK) in line with LINK price prediction for 2025 and beyond. Ali Martinez, also known as Ali Charts on X, speculates that the next price movement could be to $100. The notable crypto analyst has based this on a trend that has formed a narrower range of price movement. This could possibly hint at the stability that LINK is likely to reach if market factors remain the same. Citi Report Highlights Chainlink Citi highlighting Chainlink in its recent report has potentially triggered the price surge. Titled “Securities Services Evolution 2025,” the report mentions that Chainlink has the capability of dealing with two key issues. These are fragmentation and global scalability. Citi’s report talks about how seamlessly the network connects data and value across traditional systems and blockchain. Chainlink said through an X post that the report underscores a shift across the industry. This is in terms of the adoption of digital assets, the…
COM
$0.016734
+3.96%
HINT
$0.004972
-0.32%
LINE
$0.000119
-16.60%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 18:55
Бөлісу
COTI (Currency Of The Internet) For Fast, Secure, And Low-Cost Transactions
The post COTI (Currency Of The Internet) For Fast, Secure, And Low-Cost Transactions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. COTI (Currency Of The Internet) is a cryptocurrency project that focuses on creating a digital payment platform designed to enable fast, secure, and low-cost transactions for both individuals and merchants. COTI aims to combine the best features of traditional payment systems with the benefits of blockchain technology. It utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) structure called the Trustchain, which is designed to achieve high scalability and throughput for transactions. This allows COTI to process a large number of transactions quickly and with low fees. DAG-based consensus COTI employs its own consensus mechanism called “Proof of Trust” (PoT), which combines aspects of Proof of Work (PoW) and Proof of Stake (PoS) to validate transactions. Participants are rated based on their trustworthiness and transaction history. COTI’s technology includes mechanisms to reduce the volatility of its native token, COTI, making it more suitable for everyday transactions and payments. COTI token has several use cases within the platform, including paying for transaction fees, participating in network consensus, accessing platform services, and potentially as a medium of exchange. An active community and ongoing development efforts contribute to the growth and success of the COTI ecosystem. Disclaimer. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency. Readers should do their research before investing in funds. Source: https://coinidol.com/coti-currency-of-the-internet-token/
TRUST
$0.0005012
+4.87%
MORE
$0.10028
-0.87%
TOKEN
$0.0141
+10.50%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 18:54
Бөлісу
Dogecoin News Today: Why Crypto Investors Are Turning To Layer Brett As Analysts Predict 40x Gains In 2025
The latest Dogecoin news today shows a familiar picture: DOGE is holding steady, still one of the most recognized names in crypto, but far from its wild early years.
WILD
$0.3167
-0.72%
GAINS
$0.02714
-0.58%
LAYER
$0.5519
+4.36%
Бөлісу
Cryptodaily
2025/09/10 18:52
Бөлісу
Glassnode reports Bitcoin short-term correlation with gold turns negative
The post Glassnode reports Bitcoin short-term correlation with gold turns negative appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Bitcoin’s short-term (30-day) correlation with gold is now negative at -0.53, according to Glassnode. This is a significant change from the long-term (365-day) correlation, which is still modestly positive at 0.65. Bitcoin’s short-term correlation with gold has turned negative, reaching -0.53 over a 30-day period, according to data from blockchain analytics firm Glassnode. The shift marks a departure from Bitcoin’s longer-term relationship with the precious metal, which remains modestly positive at 0.65 over a 365-day timeframe. The negative correlation indicates that Bitcoin and gold have been moving in opposite directions in recent weeks, contrasting with their historically similar price movements during periods of market uncertainty. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/glassnode-bitcoin-gold-correlation-negative/
CHANGE
$0.00191143
-3.23%
COM
$0.016734
+3.96%
METAL
$0.40493
+1.77%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 18:52
Бөлісу
QMMM Holdings (QMMM) Stock: Digital Assets Treasury Plan Triggers 1,736% Price Increase
TLDR QMMM Holdings stock surged nearly 1,750% after announcing a $100 million digital assets treasury plan The Hong Kong-based company will focus on Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana investments The firm had less than $500,000 in cash with a $1.58 million net loss in its last fiscal year QMMM plans to expand into blockchain and AI-powered [...] The post QMMM Holdings (QMMM) Stock: Digital Assets Treasury Plan Triggers 1,736% Price Increase appeared first on Blockonomi.
AI
$0.1392
-8.84%
KONG
$0.01379
-31.05%
NET
$0.0000949
--%
Бөлісу
Blockonomi
2025/09/10 18:51
Бөлісу
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Why This Trending Crypto Layer Brett Is Being Called The Next PEPE
The latest Shiba Inu price prediction has investors split.
SHIBA
$0.000000000533
+1.13%
LAYER
$0.5519
+4.36%
PEPE
$0.0000104
+1.36%
Бөлісу
Cryptodaily
2025/09/10 18:43
Бөлісу
SEC Holds Talks on Sui Blockchain Ahead of ETF Deadline
The post SEC Holds Talks on Sui Blockchain Ahead of ETF Deadline appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins 10 September 2025 | 13:30 Mysten Labs, the team behind the Sui blockchain, has entered direct talks with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as regulators weigh multiple applications for spot SUI exchange-traded funds. Executives and legal counsel from Sidley Austin LLP met with the SEC’s Crypto Task Force on September 9 to discuss Sui’s role in the broader digital asset space and the potential framework for regulating such projects. The discussions showcased Sui as a high-throughput, low-latency network designed for decentralized products. Among the highlighted projects were the Sui Name Service, trading layer DeepBook, and storage protocol Walrus. Mysten emphasized its interest in shaping regulation that encourages innovation while ensuring compliance. The timing is critical: the SEC is nearing deadlines on ETF filings from 21Shares and Canary seeking to list funds tied to spot SUI prices. While the commission has delayed rulings, final decisions are approaching. Industry observers believe Mysten’s meeting sought to underline Sui’s contributions and push for flexible pathways such as exemptive relief and tailored disclosure standards. The engagement reflects growing pressure on U.S. regulators to provide clarity under the Trump administration, which has prioritized advancing digital asset policies. As the SEC continues its consultations with industry leaders, the outcome of the Sui ETF review could set a key precedent for how emerging blockchains gain access to U.S. markets. The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the…
U
$0.00928
-2.00%
TRUMP
$8.763
+1.24%
LOOKS
$0.014178
-3.50%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 18:41
Бөлісу
Crucial Inflation Data Sparks Forex Anticipation
The post Crucial Inflation Data Sparks Forex Anticipation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dollar Steadies: Crucial Inflation Data Sparks Forex Anticipation Skip to content Home Forex News Dollar Steadies: Crucial Inflation Data Sparks Forex Anticipation Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/dollar-steadies-forex-outlook/
COM
$0.016734
+3.96%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 18:40
Бөлісу
Трендтегі жаңалықтар
Толығырақ
Bitcoin Hashrate Surges: Unlocking a New Era of Network Security
KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS
SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins Emphasizes New Crypto Regulations
Metaplanet To Raise $1.4 Billion In International Share Sale To Fund Fresh Bitcoin Purchases
USDH V2: Paxos Pushes Compliance, PayPal Network, and Global Expansion