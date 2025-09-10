Chainlink Price Notes Surge After Getting Highlighted in Citi Report

The post Chainlink Price Notes Surge After Getting Highlighted in Citi Report appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Chainlink price surges by 1.16% in the last 24 hours, trading at $23.40. Citi’s report highlighted Chainlink’s efforts to tackle the issues of fragmentation and global scalability. Chainlink (LINK) is expected to touch $100 soon. There is a boost for Chainlink price, with the same performing upwards over the last 24 hours. This has been credited to the latest report published by Citi, titled Securities Services Evolution 2025. The report has noted the performance of Chainlink in tackling two key issues in the industry. These are fragmentation and scalability. Chainlink Price Marks Uptick Chainlink price is conveniently placed upward by 1.16%, noting an exchange rate of $23.40 over the last 24 hours. Data from CoinMarketCap further underlines that the price surged by 0.44% and 5.94% over the last 7 days and 1 month, respectively, while drafting this article. The prevailing trend has strengthened the movement of Chainlink (LINK) in line with LINK price prediction for 2025 and beyond. Ali Martinez, also known as Ali Charts on X, speculates that the next price movement could be to $100. The notable crypto analyst has based this on a trend that has formed a narrower range of price movement. This could possibly hint at the stability that LINK is likely to reach if market factors remain the same. Citi Report Highlights Chainlink Citi highlighting Chainlink in its recent report has potentially triggered the price surge. Titled “Securities Services Evolution 2025,” the report mentions that Chainlink has the capability of dealing with two key issues. These are fragmentation and global scalability. Citi’s report talks about how seamlessly the network connects data and value across traditional systems and blockchain. Chainlink said through an X post that the report underscores a shift across the industry. This is in terms of the adoption of digital assets, the…