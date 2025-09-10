2025-09-11 Thursday

XRP Faces $1.9B Dump – But Something Big Is Building On Solana

The post XRP Faces $1.9B Dump – But Something Big Is Building On Solana appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP holders are watching nervously as whale wallets prepare to offload $1.9 billion worth of tokens, creating massive selling pressure that could send prices tumbling. Yet while traditional markets brace for impact, a different story unfolds on Solana where Unich has quietly processed $1.2 billion in OTC volume, proving that innovation often emerges during market uncertainty. Ripple’s Billion-Dollar Pressure Cooker Ready To Explode The numbers paint a concerning picture for XRP investors. According to on-chain data, major wallets accumulated during the 2020-2021 bull run are showing movement patterns typical of distribution phases. Three whale addresses alone control over 600 million XRP tokens, worth roughly $1.9 billion at current prices, and transaction histories suggest they’re preparing exits. This selling pressure comes at the worst possible time. XRP already struggles with maintaining momentum after its partial legal victory against the SEC, trading sideways while other altcoins surge. The token sits 65% below its all-time high from 2018, frustrating long-term holders who expected regulatory clarity to trigger new highs. Making matters worse, Ripple itself continues monthly unlocks from escrow, adding another billion XRP to circulating supply every month. Combined with whale distribution, this creates a perfect storm of selling that could overwhelm buying demand. Technical indicators show XRP testing critical support at $2.20, with a break below potentially triggering cascading liquidations down to $1.80. Market sentiment reflects this uncertainty. Funding rates turned negative across major exchanges, indicating traders are betting against XRP’s short-term prospects. Social media discussions shifted from optimistic price predictions to debates about finding exit points before the dump accelerates. Unich Builds Different: Real Volume Without The Drama While XRP battles billion-dollar headwinds, Unich Pre-Market demonstrates how solving actual problems creates sustainable growth. Built on Solana, this OTC exchange revolutionized pre-TGE token trading by introducing smart contract collateral systems that eliminate…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 19:08
BlackRock’s Historic UK Launch Unlocks New Investment Era

The post BlackRock’s Historic UK Launch Unlocks New Investment Era appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin ETP: BlackRock’s Historic UK Launch Unlocks New Investment Era Skip to content Home Crypto News Bitcoin ETP: BlackRock’s Historic UK Launch Unlocks New Investment Era Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bitcoin-etp-uk-launch/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 19:07
Indian federal ministers disclose digital asset holdings for second consecutive year

PANews reported on September 10th that Indian Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary's cryptocurrency investments increased by 19% to $25,500 (Rs. 21.31 million). This marks the second consecutive year that an Indian cabinet member has disclosed their digital asset holdings, at a time when India's broader cryptocurrency policy remains mired in regulatory turmoil. His disclosure coincided with an 18% increase in his spouse's portfolio to $26,800 (Rs. 22.42 million). Both cited "personal savings" as the source of the funds, but did not specify the types of cryptocurrencies held. India once again topped Chainalysis' 2025 Global Cryptocurrency Adoption Index, yet its regulatory framework lags far behind grassroots momentum. Earlier today, news broke that India rejected comprehensive cryptocurrency regulation, citing concerns about systemic risks.
PANews2025/09/10 19:05
Crypto Mining Stocks Surge Following Microsoft-Nebius $17.4B Partnership

TLDR Nebius secured a massive $17.4 billion deal to provide GPU technology to Microsoft through 2031 Crypto mining stocks surged with Bitfarms up 22% and Cipher Mining rising 20% Nebius stock soared nearly 50%, reaching an intraday high of $98.68 The rally in mining stocks occurred despite Bitcoin falling 1% The deal highlights how AI [...] The post Crypto Mining Stocks Surge Following Microsoft-Nebius $17.4B Partnership appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/10 19:04
Google Cloud removes multi-cloud data transfer fees ahead of new EU data laws

The post Google Cloud removes multi-cloud data transfer fees ahead of new EU data laws appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Google Cloud has introduced a Data Transfer Essentials plan that allows customers to perform multicloud workload data transfers free of charge. The new program comes ahead of the Data Act, which was introduced in January last year and will take effect on September 12, 2025.  The EU Data Act was introduced to foster competition in the cloud market, which is highly dominated by AWS, Microsoft Azure, and GCP. The act requires cloud providers to charge data transfer fees “at cost,” but Google has chosen to remove the charge, according to Jeanette Manfra, Senior Director of Global Risk and Compliance at GCP.  Google’s Data Essentials program aims to encourage cloud adoption Google’s goal is to make multicloud strategies more accessible to businesses and promote the adoption of its cloud services across platforms. According to Google’s statement, the new plan will also increase operational resilience, reduce downtime, and provide greater flexibility in managing cloud workloads.  GCP’s competitors, including AWS and Microsoft, responded earlier. Last month, Microsoft implemented the “at cost” fees, and Amazon allowed EU customers to request reduced costs for specific use cases. The “at cost” model will enable customers to perform data transfers across multiple cloud providers at a reduced rate. The UK Competition and Markets Authority has highlighted before that Microsoft’s licensing practices potentially limit competitors. Conversely, Google has aligned itself with the goals of providing organizations with more freedom to switch providers and eliminate vendor domination.  The Data Essentials program is configurable via GCP. Qualifying multicloud traffic is metered separately but billed at zero cost. According to Google’s press release, the other traffic will continue to be charged independently within the existing rates.  Cryptopolitan initially reported that Alphabet’s cloud platform holds approximately $106 billion in current contracts. CEO Thomas Kurian expects about 55% of it to be converted…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 19:02
CaliberCos (CWD) Stock: Real Estate Firm Announces Chainlink Treasury Strategy

TLDR CaliberCos completed its first Chainlink token purchase as part of a new Digital Asset Treasury strategy CWD stock jumped 856% on Tuesday with over 79 million shares traded versus usual 9.6 million daily volume Company plans gradual LINK token accumulation using equity credit line, cash reserves, and equity securities CaliberCos becomes first Nasdaq-listed firm [...] The post CaliberCos (CWD) Stock: Real Estate Firm Announces Chainlink Treasury Strategy appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/10 19:00
Cardano Latest News: ADA Price Could Rise Over 25% This Year But This Trending Crypto Could Rally 50x

The Cardano (ADA) latest news has analysts predicting ADA could climb more than 25% this year as upgrades and partnerships gradually strengthen its ecosystem.
Cryptodaily2025/09/10 19:00
TensorBoard, Checkpoints, and Custom Hooks in Keras

Keras callbacks are hooks you pass to fit/evaluate/predict to observe and control training. You get global, batch, and epoch methods, a logs dict with metrics, and full access to self.model (e.g., stop training, tweak optimizer LR, save checkpoints). The guide shows a full custom callback, early stopping at min loss, and a bespoke learning-rate scheduler—plus pointers to built-ins like TensorBoard and ModelCheckpoint.
Hackernoon2025/09/10 19:00
Amidst the crossroads of waiting for the Monad mainnet launch: Should the ecosystem move forward or remain where it is?

Author:yyy Introduction: The ecological development of Berachain's mainnet launch was far below expectations, shattering the native ecological protocol TGE plan. The on-chain protocol that has not yet issued a coin became a victim of the Berachain TGE. Taking BearChain as an example, Monad is at a critical juncture, about to launch its mainnet, so where should the ecosystem protocols go from here? Some project owners have already left, while others are still holding on. Monad and Berachain can be said to be the two high-performance L1 chains most favored by capital in this bull market. One represents the ultimate Ponzi cultural narrative, and the other leads the direction of change in ultra-high-performance public chains. Institutional investors are also drawn to the native ecosystem protocols of Berachain and Monad. Berachain's star protocol, @InfraredFinance, has raised nearly $20 million across three rounds; @honeypotfinance, valued at $20 million; and @origami_fi, in which Berachain's founder and several BearChain veterans participated in the funding round. Berachain launched its mainnet and synchronized TGE as early as February 6, but seven months have passed, and to this day there are still many protocols on Berachain that have not yet conducted TGE. The financing data of @monad's on-chain ecosystem protocols is even more impressive than that of the Berachain ecosystem: MEV and LSD infrastructure layer @apr_labs completed multiple rounds of financing totaling $30.7 million; native CLOB DEX protocol @KuruExchange completed two rounds of financing totaling $13.6 million; native perp DEX @perpltrade completed $9.25 million in financing; prediction market protocol @opinionlabsxyz completed a $5 million Pre-Seed round of financing... Without exception, all ecological protocols on the Monad chain are waiting for the launch of the Monad mainnet to start tge. The Big Game of Ecological Protocol TGE Timing Choosing the right time to launch a major on-chain ecosystem protocol is a game of strategic decision-making. Some projects choose to launch on other chains before the mainnet launch, some immediately after, and some wait and see how the ecosystem heats up and the overall crypto environment develops. I wouldn't call the project's choice of TGE timing a "big gamble" but rather a "big game." This is because the "gamble" is based on completely asymmetric information, and ecosystem project owners are the most familiar with public chain teams. They have a strong sense of whether public chain teams are committed to concrete actions or just empty talk. However, the ecosystem development and changes after the public chain mainnet launch are not fully under the team's control and are fraught with uncertainty and unknowns. The room for maneuver for ecosystem projects lies in the public chain team's market-making capabilities, ability to call orders, incentive measures, and most importantly, expectations for future crypto market trends. During the long wait for @monad's mainnet launch, many projects gave up and chose to move to other chains. Representative projects, such as @Kintsu_xyz, the Monad native LSD protocol, ultimately chose to launch their mainnet on the @HyperliquidX chain. postscript According to multiple sources, @monad is expected to launch its mainnet and tge in Q4. Before the mainnet launch, some protocols similar to @Kintsu_xyz may choose to leave. But I believe more native protocols will remain in place. Betting the survival of the protocol on a single native public chain is a great move, as everyone prospers together.
PANews2025/09/10 19:00
The Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict May Be Coming To An End

The post The Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict May Be Coming To An End appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ABU DHABI, UAE – JULY 10: (——EDITORIAL USE ONLY – MANDATORY CREDIT – ‘AZERBAIJANI PRESIDENCY / HANDOUT’ – NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS – DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS——) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev (R) and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan (L) meet in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates on July 10, 2025. (Photo by Azerbaijani Presidency/Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images) Anadolu via Getty Images On Monday, a delegation of U.S. officials arrived in Azerbaijan to discuss a corridor from Azerbaijan through Armenia to the Azerbaijani conclave of Nakhchivan. Armenian officials stated that U.S. representatives would also meet with members of the Armenian government to discuss this new route. The meeting between U.S. and Azerbaijani officials came a month after Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with President Donald Trump in Washington. During their summit at the White House, the three leaders discussed a framework for peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan. They also explored new trade opportunities between both countries, addressed the reopening of key transportation routes in the region, and the need to respect and recognize the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Armenia and Azerbaijan. The meeting concluded with Pashinyan and Aliyev signing an agreement that committed both of their countries toward peace. Aside from these discussions, the Associated Press reported that Pashinyan and Aliyev agreed to deals with the United States to bolster energy, technology, and economic relations. They also formally granted the U.S. exclusive rights for 99 years to develop the route from Azerbaijan to Nakhchivan through Armenia. Dubbed the “Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity,” the agreement would allow the U.S. to build rail, oil, gas, and fiber optic lines. Officials from the United States then traveled to Azerbaijan to discuss how the United States would contribute…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 18:59
