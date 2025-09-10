2025-09-11 Thursday

Крипто жаңалықтары

Ең ыстық крипто жаңалықтары мен нарық жаңартуларын бақылаңыз
India resists full crypto framework, citing systemic risk concerns

India resists full crypto framework, citing systemic risk concerns

The post India resists full crypto framework, citing systemic risk concerns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways India is reluctant to implement a full crypto regulatory framework due to systemic risk concerns. The government remains cautious, carefully weighing the benefits of digital asset innovation against potential threats to financial stability. India is resisting the implementation of a comprehensive crypto framework due to concerns about systemic risks, according to Reuters. The country’s reluctance to establish full regulatory guidelines for digital assets reflects ongoing apprehensions about the potential impact these technologies could have on the broader financial system. India has maintained a cautious stance toward crypto assets, with policymakers weighing the benefits of innovation against potential threats to financial stability. The government’s position suggests continued uncertainty about how to effectively regulate the digital asset sector while managing associated risks. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/india-resists-full-crypto-framework-citing-systemic-risk-concerns/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016734+3.96%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 19:22
Бөлісу
Is Litecoin Mining Profitable? 4 Most Trusted LTC Cloud Mining Sites to Help You Get Started Quickly

Is Litecoin Mining Profitable? 4 Most Trusted LTC Cloud Mining Sites to Help You Get Started Quickly

Litecoin (LTC) has often been described as the “silver to Bitcoin’s gold.” Known for faster block times and lower fees, Litecoin has maintained its popularity among both miners and traders.
GET
GET$0.008467-0.64%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08924+3.37%
Litecoin
LTC$115.6+3.38%
Бөлісу
Cryptodaily2025/09/10 19:22
Бөлісу
ETH price to $3.5K first? Why Ethereum bears are growing louder

ETH price to $3.5K first? Why Ethereum bears are growing louder

Ethereum price is stuck in a range, with multiple ETH metrics suggesting that the price could see a deeper correction in the short term. Key takeaways:Ether bears are getting louder as the price remains rangebound. Declining spot volume signals weak demand and increasing ETH price vulnerability.Read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.10033-0.83%
Ethereum
ETH$4,326.53+0.79%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003105+12.78%
Бөлісу
Coinstats2025/09/10 19:20
Бөлісу
Meteora announces TGE to be held in October

Meteora announces TGE to be held in October

PANews reported on September 10th that Meteora, the Solana ecosystem liquidity protocol, announced it will conduct a TGE in October. The company has entered "TGE preparation mode" and will strive to complete the TGE as quickly as possible. The token used is MET. Meteora has already opened up its Q1 points, with the Q1 snapshot taken on June 30th. Meteora's Q2 activities are underway. The specific distribution of Q1 points is as follows: 2024 points: approximately 327.7 billion points distributed across 328,976 wallets; 2025 points: approximately 565.3 billion points distributed across 287,687 wallets; and launch pool points: approximately 307.7 billion points distributed across 24,929 wallets.
Mode Network
MODE$0.001759+1.15%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01408+10.34%
MetYa
MET$0.2478+1.51%
Бөлісу
PANews2025/09/10 19:19
Бөлісу
IP price hits new ATH amid Heritage Distilling’s treasury expansion

IP price hits new ATH amid Heritage Distilling’s treasury expansion

IP price surged to a record $11.75 as Heritage Distilling expanded its token holdings and launched a strategic buyback program, fueling strong investor interest. IP price technical analysis Story Protocol (IP) price set a new ATH of $11.75 yesterday on…
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01408+10.34%
Story
IP$10.305-8.20%
Aethir
ATH$0.0459+6.12%
Бөлісу
Crypto.news2025/09/10 19:19
Бөлісу
Hyperliquid stablecoin bidders up the ante with fresh proposals as more teams enter the fray

Hyperliquid stablecoin bidders up the ante with fresh proposals as more teams enter the fray

Competition over who will get the right to build Hyperliquid’s highly-anticipated USDH stablecoin is reaching a fever pitch. On Wednesday, Paxos, the New York-based fintech firm behind PayPal’s stablecoin, posted a revised proposal in response to the increased competition, the second bidder to do so after Native Markets.Since the start of the week, several more teams — including Curve Finance, Ethena, Sky, and Bastion Protocol — have also submitted proposals. They bring the total number of competitive bids to almost a dozen.“USDH bidding is peak crypto,” Brett DiNovi, head of marketing at MegaLabs, a blockchain project, said on X. “CEOs of multi-billion dollar companies are fighting for their lives getting proposals in.”On Friday, Hyperliquid, a perpetual futures platform and blockchain, announced it would start taking proposals from teams to build a stablecoin on the protocol.The catch? The winning bid will be decided through a vote among Hyperliquid’s validators, the entities who run the software behind the protocol. Bidders must submit proposals detailing how they would structure a potential USDH stablecoin in an attempt to secure votes.It’s highly competitive because Hyperliquid is so successful. It’s the biggest decentralised futures platform, handling more than $377 billion worth of trades over the past month.A stablecoin with Hyperliquid’s blessing will likely generate lots of demand and be highly lucrative for whoever secures the rights to build it. The favouritesNative Markets, a new organisation put together specifically to compete for the right to issue USDH, is currently in the lead to win the bid, according to bettors on Polymarket.They give the team a 87% chance of securing the rights to build the stablecoin.The organisation is led by Max Fiege, a Hyperliquid ecosystem investor and advisor. Many in the Hyperliquid community view Native Markets as the team most aligned with Hyperliquid because of this. CMI, a Hyperliquid validator, has already announced its intention to vote for Native Markets proposal, despite the window for proposals still being open.Paxos is in second place, with Polymarket bettors giving it a 8% chance of winning the bid.The firm’s updated proposal adds a PayPal ecosystem integration with $20 million of incentives, and a new HYPE token buyback and profit structure.Ethena, the DeFi protocol that issues the USDe dollar-pegged token, is in third, with bettors giving it a 6% chance of winning. It plans to back USDH with its USDtb stablecoin issued in partnership with Anchorage Digital Bank. Ethena’s proposal also pledges to use at least 95% of the net revenue generated from USDH reserves for the benefit of the Hyperliquid community.Sky, the DeFi protocol behind the DAI and USDS stablecoins, is in fourth place with less than a 1% chance to win, according to bettors.Despite Sky, formerly MakerDAO, being the longest running DeFi protocol in the mix, its proposal isn’t as popular as others among the Hyperliquid community.The protocol’s B- credit rating, which it received from S&P Global Ratings in August, could be a detriment to its bid. The rating means S&P Global views Sky’s DAI and USDS stablecoins as risky as debt from developing nations like Nigeria, El Salvador, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.That means USDH is going to be viewed at least as risky as Sky in the eyes of institutions, PaperImperium, a governance liaison for DAO services firm GFX Labs, said on X. “Better to be unrated, especially with deterioration of Sky capital reserves since that rating,” he said. Hyperliquid validators will be able to vote on their preferred proposal after the protocol’s next network upgrade, a date for which has yet to be announced. Tim Craig is DL News’ Edinburgh-based DeFi Correspondent. Reach out with tips at tim@dlnews.com.
B
B$0.58809-1.32%
Threshold
T$0.01636+0.06%
CreatorBid
BID$0.10404-20.97%
Бөлісу
Coinstats2025/09/10 19:17
Бөлісу
Paxos’ New Proposal for Hyperliquid’s USDH Stablecoin Includes PayPal Integration

Paxos’ New Proposal for Hyperliquid’s USDH Stablecoin Includes PayPal Integration

Paxos Labs has released a revamped proposal to issue Hyperliquid’s USDH stablecoin, putting forward a strategy that includes an integration with PayPal.
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002503-2.34%
Бөлісу
Coinstats2025/09/10 19:17
Бөлісу
Paxos releases new documentation in lobby for Hyperliquid's USDH stablecoin

Paxos releases new documentation in lobby for Hyperliquid's USDH stablecoin

Paxos has released the USDH Proposal V2, which comes with three major upgrades to unlock Hyperliquid at a global scale.
Major
MAJOR$0.15957-0.53%
Бөлісу
Cryptopolitan2025/09/10 19:15
Бөлісу
ACA enhanced subsidies ending may hike Obamacare premiums in 2026

ACA enhanced subsidies ending may hike Obamacare premiums in 2026

The post ACA enhanced subsidies ending may hike Obamacare premiums in 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Morsa Images | Digitalvision | Getty Images Affordable Care Act insurance premiums are set to rise sharply next year if Congress doesn’t intervene. That’s because enhanced subsidies that have reduced costs for millions of enrollees in health plans purchased through the ACA marketplace in recent years are set to expire after 2025. (The ACA is also referred to as Obamacare.) The disappearance of these enhanced premium tax credits — a so-called “subsidy cliff” — would cause average premiums to rise by about 75%, according to KFF, a nonpartisan health policy research group. That would amount to more than $700 in additional premium payments per year, on average, KFF found. The vast majority — about 22 million — of the total 24 million people with a health plan via the ACA marketplace received a premium tax credit in 2025, according to KFF. “For those 22 million people, it would be a huge premium shock on New Year’s Day if these tax credits expire,” said Larry Levitt, the group’s executive vice president for health policy. ACA insurance plans are generally for those who don’t have access to a workplace plan, such as students, younger retirees, contractors, the self-employed and unemployed, among others. The enhanced credits are largely responsible for driving down uninsured rates in recent years as lower health costs attracted households, Levitt said. About 7.9% of the U.S. population was uninsured in 2023, the lowest share in history, compared to 9.2% in 2019, he said, citing federal data. More than 4 million Americans would become uninsured over the next decade if the enhanced credits lapse, according to an estimate by the Congressional Budget Office earlier this year. Push to continue enhanced ACA subsidies Democrats offered the enhanced subsidies in 2021 as part of the American Rescue Plan Act pandemic-relief law. Lawmakers…
Threshold
T$0.01636+0.06%
Union
U$0.00928-2.00%
Vice
VICE$0.01907+1.81%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 19:14
Бөлісу
Cardano price prediction: ADA whales accumulate Remittix ahead of a potential 30x rally

Cardano price prediction: ADA whales accumulate Remittix ahead of a potential 30x rally

The post Cardano price prediction: ADA whales accumulate Remittix ahead of a potential 30x rally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cardano (ADA) aims for steady growth but may hit only modest gains by 2025. Whales are diversifying into Remittix (RTX), targeting a 30x return. Remittix bridges crypto and fiat in 30+ countries, aiming to disrupt remittance. The cryptocurrency market is seeing a series of liquidations and diversifications as investors are looking to invest in high-potential tokens ahead of the next big rally. Cardano (ADA) has been one of the altcoins stealing the spotlight.  Cardano price prediction from different analysts suggests ADA could see modest gains in the coming months. While some investors are optimistic about ADA, many whales are quietly diversifying into an emerging project, Remittix (RTX), that is expected to deliver a 30x. Retail investors are confused. Should they follow the modest Cardano price prediction, or follow the whales, and invest in Remittix (RTX)? Let’s find out. Cardano price prediction: Steady but limited Cardano continues to gain ground in the ecosystem. It’s built for enterprise-grade DeFi, identity, utility, and a long-term sustainable roadmap. The ecosystem continues to record increasing developers’ activity, partnerships, and on-chain activity, bringing fresh capital.  According to charts, Cardano has broken through the floor of a rising trend channel, which indicates slowed momentum. However, optimism is high with the double bottom formation caused by a break through the resistance at $0.84. ADA could rise to 1.13 or more after breaking through the resistance at $0.85.  In his Cardano price prediction, seasoned crypto analyst Ali Martinez also reported that Cardano $ADA is breaking out toward $0.92.  Source: Ali_chart via X. While Cardano price prediction places ADA above $1 by the end of 2025, should market conditions remain favorable, investors aren’t impressed. The whales are investing in Remittix (RTX), a PayFi project positioned to disrupt the global remittance industry. Remittix: The PayFi altcoin with 30x potential Remittix (RTX)…
Threshold
T$0.01636+0.06%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012569-1.48%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10033-0.83%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 19:13
Бөлісу

Трендтегі жаңалықтар

Толығырақ

Bitcoin Hashrate Surges: Unlocking a New Era of Network Security

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins Emphasizes New Crypto Regulations

Metaplanet To Raise $1.4 Billion In International Share Sale To Fund Fresh Bitcoin Purchases

USDH V2: Paxos Pushes Compliance, PayPal Network, and Global Expansion