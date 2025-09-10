2025-09-11 Thursday

Крипто жаңалықтары

Ең ыстық крипто жаңалықтары мен нарық жаңартуларын бақылаңыз
Why Strategic Flipping From Proven Altcoins Into Ozak AI Is Fueling the Next Wave of 100x–300x Returns—Lessons From Veteran DOGE and SOL Investors

Ozak AI is catching attention for reasons that go beyond the usual hype. At a token price of $0.01, with over $2.7 million already raised, this project’s presale feels less like a gamble and more like a calculated move. Veteran DOGE and SOL holders know this playbook: move profits from proven altcoins into younger projects […] The post Why Strategic Flipping From Proven Altcoins Into Ozak AI Is Fueling the Next Wave of 100x–300x Returns—Lessons From Veteran DOGE and SOL Investors appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Solana
SOL$221.29+2.27%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.43+1.24%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10033-0.66%
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/10 19:30
Bitcoin Price Rallies Above $112,000 As Traders Call Layer Brett The Best Crypto To Buy Now

Bitcoin price is back above $112,000 after a shaky start to September. Traders have been watching closely as the Federal Reserve edges toward a rate cut. Yet the bigger buzz in crypto circles isn’t only about the Bitcoin price. Many analysts are pointing toward Layer Brett ($LBRETT) as the best crypto to buy now. Both [...] The post Bitcoin Price Rallies Above $112,000 As Traders Call Layer Brett The Best Crypto To Buy Now appeared first on Blockonomi.
Threshold
T$0.01635--%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5505+4.08%
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.02701+8.29%
Blockonomi2025/09/10 19:30
AI Email Security: AegisAI Secures $13M to Revolutionize Phishing Protection with Autonomous AI

BitcoinWorld AI Email Security: AegisAI Secures $13M to Revolutionize Phishing Protection with Autonomous AI The digital world, especially the cryptocurrency space, is a constant battleground against evolving cyber threats. As artificial intelligence becomes more sophisticated, so too do the tactics of malicious actors. For crypto enthusiasts and businesses, protecting digital assets and sensitive information from cunning email attacks like phishing, malware, and business email compromise is paramount. This escalating arms race has prompted a crucial innovation: AI Email Security. Former Google security pioneers are now stepping up, launching AegisAI with a substantial $13 million in seed funding to create autonomous AI agents designed to neutralize these threats before they even reach your inbox. This groundbreaking approach promises a new era of digital defense, vital for anyone navigating the complexities of the online financial world. Confronting the Escalating Cybersecurity Threats in the AI Era In an age where AI tools are readily available, hackers are leveraging them to launch mass-scale, highly convincing email attacks. This surge in sophisticated cyber threats poses a significant challenge for individuals and organizations alike, making robust defense mechanisms more critical than ever. The statistics are stark: according to the U.S. federal cybersecurity agency CISA, over 90% of successful cyberattacks originate from a phishing email. What’s even more alarming is a recent CrowdStrike study, which revealed that phishing messages generated by large language models (LLMs) achieved an astonishing 54% click-through rate in 2024. This figure dramatically overshadows the mere 12% rate for human-written emails, underscoring the formidable power of AI in crafting deceptive communications. These cybersecurity threats are not just an inconvenience; they represent a direct pipeline to data breaches, financial losses, and reputational damage. The traditional defenses are struggling to keep pace, necessitating a paradigm shift in how we approach email security. AegisAI’s Breakthrough: Autonomous AI Agents for Unrivaled Phishing Protection Enter AegisAI, a new email security startup emerging from stealth with a clear mission: to stop phishing, malware, and business email compromise threats proactively. Co-led by Accel and Foundation Capital, their $13 million seed funding underscores the industry’s belief in their innovative solution. At the heart of AegisAI’s strategy are its autonomous AI agents. These agents are designed to inspect, analyze, and neutralize email threats in real-time, operating without reliance on static rules or extensive user training. This is a stark contrast to typical email security platforms that often depend on predefined rulesets, which can quickly become outdated as threat actors evolve their methods. AegisAI aims to provide unparalleled phishing protection by dynamically adapting to new attack vectors, ensuring a more resilient and effective defense. Cy Khormaee, co-founder of AegisAI, emphasizes the core problem they are solving: “The sum of all evil is a PDF attachment in an email. That’s always where all the attacks started, and so I really wanted to solve this problem.” This targeted approach signifies a deep understanding of the adversaries’ favored tactics. From Google’s Front Lines to Pioneering AI Email Security The vision behind AegisAI is forged from extensive experience at the forefront of digital defense. Co-founders Cy Khormaee and Ryan Luo bring a wealth of knowledge from their tenure at Google, where they were instrumental in building some of the internet’s most robust security systems. Khormaee, who served as head of product and director of product management at Google for over five years, led the security team responsible for safeguarding Google, its four billion users, and four million websites from phishing, malware, and fraud. His work encompassed critical products like Safe Browsing, reCAPTCHA, and Web Risk. It was during this time that he collaborated with Luo, who dedicated almost a decade to Google and was a key member of the Safe Browsing team. This firsthand experience provided Khormaee with invaluable insights into developing sophisticated phishing detection technologies, understanding security from an enterprise perspective, and rapidly scaling security businesses. Their combined expertise is now channeled into AegisAI, establishing a formidable foundation for their advanced AI Email Security solutions. Before co-founding AegisAI, Khormaee also founded Contastic, a sales intelligence platform acquired by SugarCRM, and served as VP of product management at Attentive, further honing his leadership and product development skills. How AegisAI’s Autonomous AI Agents Work: A Deep Dive into Proactive Defense AegisAI’s innovative approach to security lies in its orchestrated network of autonomous AI agents. Unlike traditional systems that rely on static rules, each of AegisAI’s reasoning agents is a custom-built large language model (LLM), meticulously tuned to identify and neutralize specific types of threats. When the orchestrating agent detects a potential threat, it intelligently calls upon other specialized agents in the network—referred to as “buddies”—to conduct a thorough analysis. These agents then reason with each other, sharing insights and ultimately delivering a collective verdict to the orchestrating agent. This collaborative, real-time analysis scrutinizes every component of an incoming message, including: Links: Deep analysis for malicious URLs and redirects. Attachments: Scrutiny of files for embedded malware or deceptive content. Metadata: Examination of sender information and email headers for anomalies. QR Codes: Detection of malicious QR codes designed for phishing. Behavioral Patterns: Identification of unusual sender behavior or communication styles. Khormaee explains the depth of their knowledge: “What we know from building these tools at Google is what all the things are about an email you need to analyze? What are all the data sources? What are all the techniques for spotting invasion, and all the nasty stuff adversaries do that we’ve seen over 10 years of playing chess with these adversaries?” While AegisAI currently employs over 10 agents, Khormaee anticipates this number growing to 50 to 100 as adversaries become more sophisticated. “I fully believe that in two years, adversaries will understand what we’re doing. They’ll retool and attack what we’re doing, and then we’ll need to build more agents to stay ahead of them,” he states, highlighting the dynamic and adaptive nature of their defense strategy. These self-tuning AI models not only spot a broad spectrum of attacks but also adapt to every possible variant in real-time, significantly enhancing their phishing protection capabilities. Implementing AegisAI: Swift, Seamless, and Secure Deployment for Enhanced Protection One of AegisAI’s significant advantages is its ease of deployment and its immediate impact on enhancing email security. Customers can install AegisAI’s system on their Google Workspace or Microsoft 365 email accounts via a simple API integration in “no more than five minutes,” according to Khormaee. This rapid setup minimizes disruption and allows organizations to quickly fortify their defenses against advanced cybersecurity threats. Once installed, the system operates in a read-only mode for a week, during which it generates a detailed report outlining detected threats, false positives, and false negatives within the environment. Following this initial assessment, AegisAI activates its quarantine capabilities, actively neutralizing threats. The startup also prides itself on reducing false positives by up to 90% compared to traditional solutions, ensuring that legitimate emails are not unnecessarily blocked. AegisAI has developed multiple AI models tailored to various threats and specific industries, including venture capital and financial services, making it particularly relevant for the crypto sector. With offices in San Francisco and New York, AegisAI is currently running pilot programs with customers across the U.S. and Europe and has already secured three paying customers, including data privacy compliance software Lokker and the prominent crypto payment platform Mesh Connect. The fresh $13 million investment will enable the startup to expand its technical expertise and build a robust go-to-market infrastructure, further solidifying its position as a leader in autonomous AI security solutions. AegisAI: A New Dawn for Digital Defense The emergence of AegisAI marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing battle against sophisticated email-based cyberattacks. By leveraging the power of autonomous AI agents and the deep expertise of former Google security leaders, AegisAI is not just reacting to threats but proactively neutralizing them before they can cause harm. This innovative approach to AI Email Security, coupled with its proven ability to significantly reduce false positives, offers a compelling solution for businesses and individuals seeking robust phishing protection. As AI continues to reshape both offensive and defensive cybersecurity landscapes, AegisAI stands poised to lead the charge, ensuring a safer digital future for all. Its rapid deployment, intelligent threat detection, and adaptive nature make it an indispensable tool in safeguarding sensitive information and digital assets from the ever-evolving array of cybersecurity threats. The future of email security is here, and it’s intelligent, autonomous, and incredibly effective. To learn more about the latest AI market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping AI features. This post AI Email Security: AegisAI Secures $13M to Revolutionize Phishing Protection with Autonomous AI first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
LETSTOP
STOP$0.14486-0.45%
Union
U$0.00928-2.10%
STUFF.io
STUFF$0.00418+4.23%
Coinstats2025/09/10 19:30
XRP Rose on Expectations of Interest Rate Cuts and Dogecoin ETF News, Making SAVVY MINING a New Option for Investors

More and more investors are turning to compliant cloud mining platforms like SAVVY MINING. Registered with the UK FCA, this platform supports automated mining of major cryptocurrencies such as BTC, ETC, LTC, and DOGE.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,558.99+2.02%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10033-0.66%
XRP
XRP$2.9803+0.47%
Coinstats2025/09/10 19:30
Stablecoin issuer Paxos releases new USDH proposal

The post Stablecoin issuer Paxos releases new USDH proposal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Paxos released the USDH Proposal V2 on Wednesday with a framework it said will ensure the company only wins if Hyperliquid wins. The stablecoin issuer also included three major upgrades to the V2 proposal, which it said will unlock Hyperliquid at a global scale. The company’s V2 proposal will list HYPE on PayPal or Venmo and offer free USDH on/off-ramp products. PayPal will also commit to incentives worth $20M as the firm will allow global payment integration across Checkout, Braintree, Venmo, Hyperwallet, and Xoom. Paxos’ initiative also comes as PayPal recently launched its Pay With Crypto solution, which also includes support for USDH and HYPE. V2 comes with major upgrades The new proposal will also offer a clear AF-first incentive reward structure with Paxos only earning once TVL milestones are reached. The revamped rewards are capped at 5% past $5B TVL, and all fees will be held in HYPE tokens and reinvested in growth and to its AF. The firm’s new framework will begin with an AF pledge of 20%, which increases based on TVL milestones. As earlier reported by Cryptopolitan, the company’s previous proposal only showed the differentiated distribution that the Paxos network can deliver. The firm said that since then, it has focused on kickstarting its distribution efforts by partnering with PayPal to support the Hyperliquid ecosystem. Paxos believes the global payment platform will bring immense scale to the Hyperliquid ecosystem. The payment firm processes over $1 trillion in TPV annually, with over 400 million users and 35 million merchants. “We’re thrilled to have PayPal as a partner from day one of USDH issuance. Alongside our existing set of GENIUS-compliant reserve assets, we are adding PYUSD as an additional regulated, GENIUS-compliant reserve asset.” –Bhau Kotecha, Co-Founder and CEO of Paxos Labs. Kotecha said Paxos aims to drive differentiated…
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.43+1.24%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016734+3.95%
Major
MAJOR$0.15957-0.56%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 19:29
Shiba Inu Millionaire Backs Ozak AI for a Potential 100x Ride

The post Shiba Inu Millionaire Backs Ozak AI for a Potential 100x Ride appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A Shiba Inu millionaire has decided to diversify his portfolio, investing in Ozak AI, which has gained the attention of both retail and institutional investors. As the presale of Ozak AI continues to gain momentum, the potential for a 100x return on investment has become a focal point. The presale price being at $0.01 per token for $OZ, the expected growth for the project increases the expectations for substantial gains.  Shiba Inu is currently in consolidation at $0.0000123 and has limited upside potential despite the constant token burns. Although the prolonged consolidation could lead to a parabolic price hike, a SHIB millionaire has lost his patience. The Presale Surge: Early Signs of Growth Ozak AI’s presale is already showing positive signs of growth, with more than $2.8 million raised as Phase 5 nears completion. The $OZ token, priced at $0.01, is expected to increase in value as the presale progresses. This early surge has already attracted a huge number of investors who want to secure massive ROI before the price rises further. In addition, since the project is set to launch at a price of 1.00, it is clear that the gains could be 100 times. Individuals who buy $OZ tokens at the presale rate of $0.01 may experience growth in their investments should the token hit its launch price. Ozak AI has become one of the top recommendations for those who want to enjoy the next big thing in blockchain and AI technology. What Sets Ozak AI Apart? Ozak AI is different from any other project, as it integrates predictive AI with blockchain infrastructure. Although Ethereum was first popular due to its smart contract functionality, Ozak AI is targeting predictive analytics, more specifically within the financial markets. The uniqueness comes with the Ozak Stream Network (OSN) that provides ultra-low-latency,…
holoride
RIDE$0.000988--%
Streamflow
STREAM$0.05187-0.46%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.0000129+0.54%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 19:28
Latest Data Revealed: One Whale Opened Long Bitcoin and Two Altcoins, Another Whale Started Profit Selling! Here Are the Altcoins They Traded!

The post Latest Data Revealed: One Whale Opened Long Bitcoin and Two Altcoins, Another Whale Started Profit Selling! Here Are the Altcoins They Traded! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin and altcoins have been trending downwards in recent weeks, with Ethereum (ETH) reaching a new ATH last week, surpassing $4,900. However, while the FED is expected to announce an interest rate cut decision next week, an increase is also expected following this decision. The expectation of a rise also mobilized whales. According to Lookonchain’s post, the whale with address 0x6636 opened a long position for Bitcoin (BTC), Solana (SOL), and SUI with maximum leverage about 7 hours ago. Accordingly, the whale opened a 40x long position in BTC, 20x in SOL, and 10x in SUI. According to the data, the whale’s long positions were as follows: “540 BTC ($60 million) 114,984 SOL ($24.86 million) 868,196 SUI ($3 million)” Profit Sale in Worldcoin! Apart from this, a giant whale made large transactions in Worldcoin, which has experienced a huge rise in recent days. According to Lookonchain’s post, a whale named 0x4dC3 invested 1.55M WLD (worth $2.69 million) in FalconX to make a profit. Whale purchased 6.18 million WLD ($7.75 million at the time) from FalconX in May and June at an average price of $1.25. The whale still currently has assets of 4.64M WLD $9.36 million, with total profits worth $4.3 million. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/latest-data-revealed-one-whale-opened-long-bitcoin-and-two-altcoins-another-whale-started-profit-selling-here-are-the-altcoins-they-traded/
Worldcoin
WLD$1.836+1.83%
Solana
SOL$221.29+2.27%
SUI
SUI$3.5538+2.35%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 19:27
Cardano Gets Institutional Nod as SWIFT Praises Collaboration With Ripple and Hedera.

Cardano Gets a Boost as SWIFT Commends Its Role in Blockchain Alliance Cardano is in the headlines again after SWIFT’s Chief Innovation Officer publicly praised it for its collaboration with Ripple and Hedera. Such endorsement from a global financial infrastructure leader adds serious credibility to Cardano’s enterprise aspirations and could draw the attention of institutional […] The post Cardano Gets Institutional Nod as SWIFT Praises Collaboration With Ripple and Hedera. appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Boost
BOOST$0.09813-8.40%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.02016-11.81%
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/10 19:27
AI agents can now pay APIs with USDC in 200 ms as Coinbase activates x402 Bazaar

The post AI agents can now pay APIs with USDC in 200 ms as Coinbase activates x402 Bazaar appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinbase has launched x402 Bazaar for AI agent-powered x402 micropayments. The catalog exposes a machine-readable index of services that accept pay-per-request USDC payments and is positioned as a discovery layer for agents and developers integrating the x402 protocol. Coinbase says Bazaar is in early development, and today, it indexes endpoints that settle through its hosted facilitator. x402 revives the HTTP 402 “Payment Required” status code and a repeat-request flow in which the client attaches a signed payment payload. Coinbase’s hosted facilitator verifies and settles the payment, so sellers do not need blockchain infrastructure, and the company states it charges no facilitator fee for USDC on Base. Per Coinbase’s docs, current network support is USDC on Base mainnet and Base Sepolia, with additional assets on the roadmap. See the x402 overview, the facilitator documentation, and HTTP 402 background on MDN. The whitepaper frames the economics around sub-second confirmations and negligible gas. It compares “x402 (on Base)” with a 200 millisecond settlement path and nominal gas far below one ten-thousandth of a dollar, contrasting card fees and batch settlement. Bazaar’s list endpoint returns structured JSON for each resource, including accepted asset, network, destination address, and the maximum amount required, expressed in the token’s atomic units. The example shows a maxAmountRequired of 200 for USDC on Base, equal to $0.000200 at 6-decimal precision, illustrating the system’s intended price granularity for per-call payments. On the execution path, Base’s Flashblocks feature adds 200-millisecond preconfirmations that shorten the perceived confirmation time for interactive apps. Once network latency is included, infrastructure providers report typical end-to-end acknowledgments closer to 300–500 ms, while Base’s standard block time remains two seconds. For metered APIs, this latency budget can make priced retries practical without degrading user experience. See Base Flashblocks and a provider explainer on Chainstack. Under the hood, most current…
USDCoin
USDC$0.9996-0.02%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.184+1.28%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01408+10.43%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 19:25
Polygon transaction finality faces 10-15 minute delays

Polygon revealed that it is experiencing delays in transaction finality. The chain is currently facing a 10-15 minute delay in finalizing blocks due to a technical issue that’s ongoing. On Sept. 10 at 10:30 AM UTC, the last transaction block…
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.06129-9.28%
Crypto.news2025/09/10 19:22
