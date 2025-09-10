Corey Billington of Blubird on Web3 Compliance, Cap Tables, and Auditable Token Management

The post Corey Billington of Blubird on Web3 Compliance, Cap Tables, and Auditable Token Management appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pump.fun showed the world what happens when token creation becomes effortless. In just months, it generated hundreds of millions in sales and millions in weekly fees by removing friction for users. But the vast majority of those tokens collapsed quickly, exposing the risks of speculation without safeguards. Blubird believes the same simplicity can unlock a much larger opportunity when paired with the right infrastructure. By combining easy token creation with cap tables, vesting tools, compliance frameworks, and auditable management, it is building a platform designed for real fundraising and investor trust. With the real-world asset market projected to reach $10 trillion by 2030, Blubird sees compliant tokenization as a generational opportunity. Today, we’re joined by Corey Billington, Founder and CEO of Blubird, to explore how the company is rethinking tokenization for businesses and investors. Pump.fun proved that frictionless UX can drive huge adoption. What do you think its success says about user behavior in Web3? That people reward the shortest path to I did the thing. Pump.fun didn’t win hearts with novel math; it won on ruthless removal of steps. You go from idea to tradable asset in minutes, and unlock a behavior loop (experiment, share, trade) that compounds faster than any marketing budget. As a result, by late July, Pump.fun was pulling in roughly $10.2 million in weekly fees, entirely on the back of that flow. The platform’s public sale raised about $500 million, underscoring that the audience for one-click creation isn’t a niche, but the market. If you want adoption, your UX has to carry the weight, and not your whitepaper. At the same time, most of those tokens collapsed into scams. What lessons should the industry take from that kind of speculative environment? The speed without a spine is a casino. 98.6% of Pump.fun tokens were devolved…