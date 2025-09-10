2025-09-11 Thursday

Corey Billington of Blubird on Web3 Compliance, Cap Tables, and Auditable Token Management

The post Corey Billington of Blubird on Web3 Compliance, Cap Tables, and Auditable Token Management appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pump.fun showed the world what happens when token creation becomes effortless. In just months, it generated hundreds of millions in sales and millions in weekly fees by removing friction for users. But the vast majority of those tokens collapsed quickly, exposing the risks of speculation without safeguards. Blubird believes the same simplicity can unlock a much larger opportunity when paired with the right infrastructure. By combining easy token creation with cap tables, vesting tools, compliance frameworks, and auditable management, it is building a platform designed for real fundraising and investor trust. With the real-world asset market projected to reach $10 trillion by 2030, Blubird sees compliant tokenization as a generational opportunity. Today, we’re joined by Corey Billington, Founder and CEO of Blubird, to explore how the company is rethinking tokenization for businesses and investors. Pump.fun proved that frictionless UX can drive huge adoption. What do you think its success says about user behavior in Web3? That people reward the shortest path to I did the thing. Pump.fun didn’t win hearts with novel math; it won on ruthless removal of steps. You go from idea to tradable asset in minutes, and unlock a behavior loop (experiment, share, trade) that compounds faster than any marketing budget.  As a result, by late July, Pump.fun was pulling in roughly $10.2 million in weekly fees, entirely on the back of that flow. The platform’s public sale raised about $500 million, underscoring that the audience for one-click creation isn’t a niche, but the market. If you want adoption, your UX has to carry the weight, and not your whitepaper. At the same time, most of those tokens collapsed into scams. What lessons should the industry take from that kind of speculative environment? The speed without a spine is a casino. 98.6% of Pump.fun tokens were devolved…
CWD stock rockets 2,500%! Nasdaq firm Caliber launches LINK digital asset treasury

The post CWD stock rockets 2,500%! Nasdaq firm Caliber launches LINK digital asset treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Caliber began building a Chainlink treasury, offering shareholders crypto exposure alongside real estate. LINK’s profile grew further with partnerships from ICE and the U.S. Commerce Department. Caliber, a Nasdaq-listed real estate and digital asset manager, has made its first move into the crypto world with an initial purchase of Chainlink [LINK] tokens as part of a system test transaction. The platform plans to fund its LINK acquisitions using a mix of cash reserves, existing credit lines, and equity-based securities. Chris Loeffler, Chief Executive Officer of Caliber, commented on this purchase, saying,  “We have made our first purchase to test our systems and ensure we are well-positioned to manage the custody, tax, accounting, governance, and similar considerations underpinning our internal infrastructure.” CWD stock soars As part of its previously announced Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) Strategy, Caliber planned to accumulate LINK steadily over time, targeting long-term growth and potential staking yields. Interestingly, this news sent CWD stocks soaring intraday. They spiked as much as 2,500% before settling at $7.60, and traded at $9.11 at press time.  Why Chainlink fits the plan Additionally, the firm has also outlined plans to make consistent, opportunistic LINK purchases to establish a treasury position while managing risk through gradual, measured acquisitions. Providing further insights, Loeffler added,  “Each acquisition reinforces our conviction in Chainlink as the infrastructure connecting blockchain with real-world assets.” This approach provides Caliber’s shareholders with transparent, mark-to-market exposure to LINK, while positioning the company at the intersection of traditional real assets and the emerging digital asset ecosystem. For context, it was in 2025 that the company launched its DAT strategy anchored in Chainlink. Since then, it has been known for offering both public equity investors and private equity real estate fund investors access to digital asset growth potential. LINK price action and other…
Russian government advisor leads push for domestic crypto bank

Russia should create its own cryptocurrency bank, according to an advisory body consulting ministers and lawmakers on new legislation. Moscow should follow the example of Minsk, where this is currently under consideration, a member of the civil society institution suggested, highlighting the crypto experience of ally Belarus. Proposal to set up a crypto bank pitched […]
XRP Battles to Hold $3 Support as ETF Odds Surge to 95% — Next Stop $5?

XRP holds above $3 as ETF approval odds climb to 95%, with traders eyeing a possible move to $5. Weak XRPL adoption raises doubts about the rally’s strength despite rising institutional demand. XRP price is holding above the $3 mark as traders look ahead to a possible United States exchange-traded fund (ETF) approval. Analysts now [...]]]>
Bitwise CIO: With ETF approval and corporate capital purchases, the "Solana season" is coming

PANews reported on September 10th that, according to The Block, Bitwise Chief Investment Officer Matt Hougan stated in a recent memo to clients on Tuesday evening that all elements are in place for Solana to stage an epic rally by year-end; the combination of inflows from exchange-traded products and corporate treasury purchases will drive the arrival of a "Solana season" and bring rich returns. Hougan stated that multiple issuers, including Grayscale, VanEck, Franklin Templeton, Fidelity, Invesco/Galaxy, Canary Capital, and Bitwise itself, have applied for spot Solana ETFs in the United States. The SEC is expected to make a decision before October 10th, and the fourth quarter may see the launch of multiple ETFs.
Computational Hardness of Random CNP Instances

This article explores the computational hardness of random Cardinality Number Partitioning (CNP) problems, focusing on phase transitions between “hard” and “perfect” solution regions. Using the complete differencing algorithm, the study shows how problem size and bias influence difficulty, with average hardness peaking near phase transitions. The findings suggest that biased CNP instances remain computationally challenging, making them strong benchmark candidates for testing SPIM hardware efficiency in solving complex optimization tasks.
XRP Mining reshapes the mining model with cloud computing power, helping investors earn continuous passive income

In an era of constant cryptocurrency market volatility, seeking stable and predictable income has become a top priority for investors worldwide. Traditional mining, due to its high equipment costs, high energy consumption, and complex technology, is no longer the only way to generate cryptocurrency returns. The XRP Mining cloud mining platform aims to simplify cryptocurrency […]
Crypto Market Exhibits Cautious Momentum Amid Slight Dip

Crypto sector shows cautious momentum with slight dips in Bitcoin ($BTC) and Ethereum ($ETH), shifting DeFi and NFT trends, and major market developments.
Shiba Inu Announces LEASH V2 Migration with Fully Audited Token Contract

Shiba Inu is launching LEASH V2, a long-awaited upgrade that finally puts an end to the supply issues that have plagued the token. The new version comes with an audited smart contract, a fixed supply, and a structured migration process designed to rebuild trust. The network’s top developer, Kaal Dhairya, unveiled an upgrade for its [...]]]>
Need A Job? ChatGPT Becomes LinkedIn Meets AI Tutor And Recruiter

The post Need A Job? ChatGPT Becomes LinkedIn Meets AI Tutor And Recruiter appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Need a Job? OpenAI’s ChatGPT Becomes LinkedIn Meets AI Tutor and Recruiter (Photo by Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images) Getty Images ChatGPT is stepping into a job market that has been struggling to find its footing. Millions of job seekers complain that sending out resumes feels like shouting into a void, while employers admit they cannot easily separate real skills from inflated buzzwords. Per Resume Genius, as of July 2025, there were 7 million unemployed individuals competing for 7.7 million job openings, marking the first time since 2021 that job seekers outnumbered available positions. At the same time, workers worry about being displaced by the very technologies reshaping business, particularly artificial intelligence. Into this environment comes OpenAI with a potentially disruptive concept: a jobs platform driven by ChatGPT. Reports from CNBC suggest the company is preparing to launch a hiring and certification ecosystem that could rival Microsoft’s LinkedIn. If successful, it could transform how the job market functions. What ChatGPT May Bring to Hiring Think of the vision as LinkedIn meets AI tutor meets recruiter—but powered by ChatGPT. This isn’t a traditional job board. ChatGPT may integrate three core features. First, skill certification: through ChatGPT’s study and learning modes, people could earn AI-validated micro-credentials, from AI fluency to prompt engineering, in days rather than years. Second, AI-powered matching: instead of sifting through keyword-stuffed listings, ChatGPT might match users to roles based on demonstrated ability, not just past job titles. ChatGPT could reshape hiring and skills training (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) Getty Images Third, up-skilling: if candidates fall short of a requirement, the same AI could guide them through learning modules to get them up to speed. Imagine logging into OpenAI’s platform and asking ChatGPT to show you open Web3 marketing roles. The AI identifies relevant openings and spots gaps in your…
