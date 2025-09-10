4 Coins to Invest in as Giant Crypto Whales Resume Bitcoin to Ethereum Migration

Crypto News 10 September 2025 | 15:07 The crypto market lit up with one of its biggest signals of the year: whales are moving billions from Bitcoin into Ethereum. Historically, whenever whales rotate into Ethereum, capital often spills over into smaller altcoins, creating some of the best coins to invest in before the rally broadens. This time, four projects are worth close attention: Little Pepe (LILPEPE), Cronos (CRO), Avalanche (AVAX), and Tron (TRX). Each has unique catalysts that could accelerate their prices if the altcoin wave follows Ethereum's lead. Bitcoin to Ethereum Whale Migration: A Market Trigger A single Bitcoin whale with over $5 billion in holdings has reportedly shifted $1 billion into Ethereum, following earlier moves totaling $2.5 billion. On-chain data suggests this is part of a coordinated, possibly institutional strategy backed by the surge of capital into new U.S.-based Ether ETFs. The market impact is already visible. Ethereum has increased by more than 14% in the past month, outperforming Bitcoin, which has declined by around 8%. Institutional buyers are locking up ETH at a pace far exceeding new issuance, with treasuries like Bitmine holding over 1.7 million ETH. For smaller coins, this migration matters. If whales see Ethereum as the higher-ROI play than Bitcoin, the same logic could apply to microcaps and midcaps. This is where investors often find the best coins to invest in before the rally trickles down. Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The Meme Coin With Muscle Little Pepe might have started as a pun, but it's now shaping into one of the most serious meme projects on the market. Built on its own Layer 2 blockchain optimized for meme coins, it offers ultra-low fees, near-instant transactions, and protection against sniper bots. These features directly address the chaos that often ruins new launches. The introduction of the…