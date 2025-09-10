MEXC биржасы
SEC Chairman Paul Atkins Advances Unified Crypto Regulatory Framework
Detail: https://coincu.com/news/sec-chairman-unifies-crypto-framework/
Coinstats
2025/09/10 20:20
Dogecoin & Shiba Inu Holders Looking For The Next 100x Turn To Remittix During Groundbreaking Presale
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu holders seek faster gains, turning to Remittix, a PayFi token with $24.8M raised, CertiK audit, and 100x upside potential in 2025.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/10 20:20
VeChain Introduces VeFounder Program to Onboard New Web3 Entrepreneurs
Vechain’s Vefounders program offers shared governance initially and full control over operations, community, and treasury management over time. The program is designed to provide ready-made apps, mentoring, and a pathway to autonomy, positioning it as a launchpad for new Web3 entrepreneurs. VeChain has introduced a new program that aims to nurture the upcoming generation of [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash
2025/09/10 20:16
Two Major Ethereum Networks Suffer Outages on the Same Day
The string of issues is raising fresh doubts about the reliability of rollups as adoption surges. Linea Hit by Sequencer […] The post Two Major Ethereum Networks Suffer Outages on the Same Day appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/10 20:16
SOL Strategies rides $94M Solana holdings to make Nasdaq debut
SOL Strategies trades on Nasdaq under the symbol STKE.
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/10 20:16
Live Dealer Bitcoin Casinos: Real-Time Gaming Meets Crypto Security
SEO-Friendly URL: http://livebitcoinnews.com/live-dealer-bitcoin-casinos-crypto-gaming Live Dealer Bitcoin Casinos: Real-Time Gaming Meets Crypto Security By Philip Conneller Cryptocurrency has quickly reshaped online gambling, moving from a niche option to a popular choice. Today, many players look for sites that mix crypto payments with live dealer games. A live dealer Bitcoin casino streams real dealers in HD, combining […] The post Live Dealer Bitcoin Casinos: Real-Time Gaming Meets Crypto Security appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/10 20:16
Eightco Holdings Inc. Closes $270 Million Private Placement As First Worldcoin (WLD) Treasury Strategy
The post Eightco Holdings Inc. Closes $270 Million Private Placement As First Worldcoin (WLD) Treasury Strategy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Eightco Holdings Inc. Closes $270 Million Private Placement As First Worldcoin (WLD) Treasury Strategy – BitcoinWorld Skip to content Home Press Release Eightco Holdings Inc. Closes $270 Million Private Placement as First Worldcoin (WLD) Treasury Strategy Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/eightco-holdings-inc-closes-270-million-private-placement-as-first-worldcoin-wld-treasury-strategy/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 20:13
Pump.Fun creators' total earnings over the past seven days hit a new high of $15.5 million
PANews reported on September 10th that according to SolanaFloor, after pump.fun launched "Project Ascend," which uses dynamic fees, creator revenue continued to climb. Within seven days, creator revenue reached a record $15.5 million, $1.45 million higher than the protocol's own revenue.
PANews
2025/09/10 20:12
4 Coins to Invest in as Giant Crypto Whales Resume Bitcoin to Ethereum Migration
The post 4 Coins to Invest in as Giant Crypto Whales Resume Bitcoin to Ethereum Migration appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 10 September 2025 | 15:07 The crypto market lit up with one of its biggest signals of the year: whales are moving billions from Bitcoin into Ethereum. Historically, whenever whales rotate into Ethereum, capital often spills over into smaller altcoins, creating some of the best coins to invest in before the rally broadens. This time, four projects are worth close attention: Little Pepe (LILPEPE), Cronos (CRO), Avalanche (AVAX), and Tron (TRX). Each has unique catalysts that could accelerate their prices if the altcoin wave follows Ethereum’s lead. Bitcoin to Ethereum Whale Migration: A Market Trigger A single Bitcoin whale with over $5 billion in holdings has reportedly shifted $1 billion into Ethereum, following earlier moves totaling $2.5 billion. On-chain data suggests this is part of a coordinated, possibly institutional strategy backed by the surge of capital into new U.S.-based Ether ETFs. The market impact is already visible. Ethereum has increased by more than 14% in the past month, outperforming Bitcoin, which has declined by around 8%. Institutional buyers are locking up ETH at a pace far exceeding new issuance, with treasuries like Bitmine holding over 1.7 million ETH. For smaller coins, this migration matters. If whales see Ethereum as the higher-ROI play than Bitcoin, the same logic could apply to microcaps and midcaps. This is where investors often find the best coins to invest in before the rally trickles down. Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The Meme Coin With Muscle Little Pepe might have started as a pun, but it’s now shaping into one of the most serious meme projects on the market. Built on its own Layer 2 blockchain optimized for meme coins, it offers ultra-low fees, near-instant transactions, and protection against sniper bots. These features directly address the chaos that often ruins new launches. The introduction of the…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 20:08
US SEC Chairman: Most tokens are not securities, supporting "super application" platforms
PANews reported on September 10th that, according to Cointelegraph, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Paul Atkins stated that "most crypto tokens are not securities," and he also outlined a comprehensive plan to bring crypto activities such as trading, lending, and staking under a unified regulatory framework. Atkins stated at the OECD Roundtable in Paris on Wednesday that the U.S. SEC will open a new chapter, in which policies will no longer be formulated by ad hoc enforcement actions, but will provide clear rules to help innovators develop. The Presidential Task Force on Digital Asset Markets has submitted a "bold blueprint" to support this mission. The SEC's updated strategy includes allowing platforms to operate as "super apps," facilitating the trading, lending, and staking of digital assets under a single regulatory framework. Atkins stated that these platforms should also be flexible and able to offer a variety of custody solutions. Atkins believes that regulation should be moderate to avoid burdening entrepreneurs. He also praised the EU's MiCA framework and called for international cooperation to promote innovative markets.
PANews
2025/09/10 20:07
