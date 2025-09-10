2025-09-11 Thursday

Крипто жаңалықтары

Ең ыстық крипто жаңалықтары мен нарық жаңартуларын бақылаңыз
Sei adopts Chainlink Data Streams to power tokenization and real-time markets

The post Sei adopts Chainlink Data Streams to power tokenization and real-time markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Chainlink Data Streams is now live on the Sei Network to provide high-frequency and accurate market data. This integration supports real-time tokenization and DeFi applications, enhancing Sei’s institutional and DeFi capabilities. Sei has integrated Chainlink Data Streams into the Sei Network as its preferred oracle solution, according to a Wednesday announcement. The rollout brings low-latency, high-frequency market data to power real-time DeFi and trading applications. “We’re excited to see Chainlink Data Streams integrated on Sei, as this expands Chainlink’s footprint into a fast-growing ecosystem that supports next-gen DeFi protocols and institutional use cases,” said Thodoris Karakostas, Director of Blockchain & Product Partnerships at Chainlink Labs. The integration comes as institutional adoption of blockchain infrastructure gains momentum. Chainlink’s recent partnership with the US Department of Commerce will bring Bureau of Economic Analysis data on-chain to Sei Network, including Real GDP, PCE Price Index, and domestic purchasing metrics. Sei, a layer 1 blockchain featuring EVM compatibility and parallelized execution, will utilize Chainlink Data Streams for various features, including sub-second price latency, high data accuracy, and liquidity-weighted bid-ask spreads. The infrastructure has enabled over $25 trillion in on-chain transaction volume for DeFi applications. “Chainlink Data Streams has been integrated as the preferred oracle infrastructure for Sei, bringing highly accurate and reliable price information to the Sei ecosystem,” said Justin Barlow, Executive Director at Sei Development Foundation. “Data Streams’ ultra-low-latency delivery of market data, coupled with its battle-tested infrastructure, makes it an obvious choice for the Sei ecosystem.” Sei has processed billions of transactions across more than 60 million wallets and has become the top EVM chain by number of active users. The platform is backed by investors including Multicoin, Jump, Coinbase Ventures, and Circle Ventures. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/chainlink-data-streams-sei-integration/
2025/09/10 20:27
In a significant shift in U.S. cryptocurrency regulation, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Paul Atkins announced a new approach to governing the digital asset space during a recent OECD Roundtable keynote. He stated that “most crypto tokens are not securities,” a comment that stands in stark contrast to previous regulatory stances. This new perspective … Continue reading "SEC Chair Unveils New Regulatory Framework for Digital Assets" The post SEC Chair Unveils New Regulatory Framework for Digital Assets appeared first on Cryptoknowmics-Crypto News and Media Platform.
2025/09/10 20:26
BitcoinWorld Solana Rally: Bitwise CIO Predicts Explosive Year-End Surge for SOL Are you ready for what could be one of the most exciting developments in the crypto market this year? Bitwise Chief Investment Officer Matt Hougan believes a significant Solana rally is on the horizon. He points to critical factors like increasing inflows into exchange-traded products (ETPs) and a growing number of companies adding the asset to their balance sheets as key drivers. This prediction has the crypto community buzzing with anticipation. What’s Fueling the Impending Solana Rally? The potential for a substantial Solana rally stems from a confluence of powerful market forces. These are not just speculative whispers; they are concrete developments that have historically propelled other major cryptocurrencies to new heights. Spot ETF Filings: Multiple asset managers have officially filed for spot SOL ETFs. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is expected to make a crucial decision on these approvals by October 10. If approved, we could see several SOL ETFs launching simultaneously in the fourth quarter of this year. This institutional gateway is often a game-changer. Corporate Accumulation: It is not just institutional funds eyeing Solana. Various companies, including notable names like DeFi Development and SolStrategy, are actively accumulating SOL. This strategic corporate buying signals strong confidence in Solana’s long-term value and utility. Hougan highlights that these very conditions—ETF inflows and corporate buying—were instrumental in driving significant price increases for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) in their past bull runs. The parallels are striking, suggesting a similar trajectory for Solana. Why is Solana Attracting Such Significant Interest? Beyond the immediate catalysts, Solana’s underlying technology and robust ecosystem make it a compelling asset for both institutional and corporate players. It is not just about hype; it is about fundamental value and innovation. Technical Prowess: Solana boasts incredibly high transaction speeds and remarkably low transaction fees, making it an attractive platform for decentralized applications (dApps) and enterprise solutions. This scalability is a key differentiator in the blockchain space. Thriving Ecosystem: The Solana network supports a diverse and rapidly expanding ecosystem, encompassing decentralized finance (DeFi), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), gaming, and various other Web3 applications. This vibrant activity demonstrates real-world utility and adoption. Strategic Asset: Companies are not just speculating on SOL; they are integrating it into their balance sheets as a strategic asset. This indicates a belief in Solana’s enduring role in the future of finance and technology. The growing confidence from experts and corporations suggests a deeper understanding of Solana’s potential to disrupt traditional financial systems and power the next generation of internet applications. Are There Any Hurdles for the Solana Rally? While the outlook for a Solana rally appears robust, it is important to acknowledge that the cryptocurrency market is inherently dynamic and subject to various challenges. Understanding these potential hurdles provides a more balanced perspective. Market Volatility: Cryptocurrencies, including Solana, are known for their price swings. Broader market downturns or unexpected macroeconomic events could impact even the strongest assets. Regulatory Uncertainty: The evolving global regulatory landscape for cryptocurrencies always presents a degree of uncertainty. Any sudden shifts in policy could affect market sentiment and investor confidence. Network Stability: While Solana has made significant strides in improving its infrastructure, past network outages have raised concerns. Continued focus on stability and decentralization is crucial for sustained growth. Investors should always conduct their own research and consider these factors when evaluating potential opportunities within the crypto space. Informed decisions are always the best decisions. What Does This Mean for the Future of Solana? The confluence of institutional interest, corporate adoption, and Solana’s technological advantages paints a compelling picture for its future. The anticipated Solana rally could mark a significant turning point, further solidifying its position as a major player in the blockchain arena. The potential approval of spot Solana ETFs would open the floodgates for a new wave of capital, making it easier for traditional investors to gain exposure to SOL. This, combined with continued corporate buying, could create a powerful upward momentum, mirroring the transformative growth observed in Bitcoin and Ethereum. In conclusion, the stage appears set for an exciting period for Solana. With expert predictions, historical precedents, and a strong fundamental basis, the potential for an explosive year-end surge is undeniably high. As the crypto market continues to evolve, Solana stands out as an asset with significant momentum and a promising outlook. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is a Solana rally? A Solana rally refers to a period of significant and sustained price increase for the Solana (SOL) cryptocurrency, often driven by positive market sentiment, increased adoption, and institutional interest. Q2: Who is Matt Hougan and Bitwise? Matt Hougan is the Chief Investment Officer (CIO) of Bitwise Asset Management, a leading crypto asset manager. Bitwise is known for its research and for offering various cryptocurrency investment products, including ETFs. Q3: When might spot Solana ETFs be approved? The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is expected to decide on spot Solana ETF applications by October 10. If approved, multiple ETFs could launch in the fourth quarter of this year. Q4: What companies are buying SOL? According to Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan, companies like DeFi Development and SolStrategy are among those accumulating SOL, indicating a growing corporate interest in the asset. Q5: What are the main risks associated with investing in Solana? Key risks include the inherent volatility of the cryptocurrency market, potential changes in regulatory frameworks, and past concerns regarding network stability. Investors should always perform due diligence. We hope this article provided valuable insights into the potential for a Solana rally. If you found this information helpful, please consider sharing it with your friends, family, and social media followers who might be interested in the future of cryptocurrency investments! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Solana institutional adoption. This post Solana Rally: Bitwise CIO Predicts Explosive Year-End Surge for SOL first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
2025/09/10 20:25
The post Experts Highlight BlockchainFX as the Exclusive Live Presale appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 10 September 2025 | 15:20 What if the next significant investment opportunity wasn’t just a single coin, but a platform designed to unify the way we trade every financial asset? In today’s fast-paced global markets, crypto is no longer an isolated world. It moves in lockstep with stocks, commodities, forex, and even bonds. Investors now demand platforms that allow them to cross these boundaries quickly, seamlessly, and profitably. That demand is fueling the rise of projects that offer something more than another meme coin; they provide real infrastructure, with BlockchainFX ($BFX) leading the way. At the same time, established networks like Cosmos and Chainlink continue to cement their place in the crypto landscape, proving that utility and strong fundamentals still matter in an often speculative market. Each has a unique role: Cosmos in building the “internet of blockchains,” Chainlink in securing data for decentralized applications, and BlockchainFX in unifying global trading under one crypto-native umbrella. For investors seeking the best new cryptocurrencies to Buy Now, understanding the differences and opportunities is essential. 1. BlockchainFX ($BFX): The First Crypto Trading Super App BlockchainFX is redefining what investors can expect from a trading platform. Instead of juggling multiple apps for crypto, forex, stocks, commodities, and ETFs, BlockchainFX consolidates everything into one crypto-native super app. This approach directly addresses trader frustration with fragmented markets and delayed execution, delivering a unified experience that saves both time and money. Early adoption signals strong confidence: the project has already raised $7.00M+ from more than 8,695 participants, surpassing 94% of its $7.5M soft cap. With the presale price at $0.023 and the launch price set at $0.05, early buyers are positioned to secure a 117% upside from day one. What sets BFX apart is its ability to reward users while they trade. Up to 70%…
2025/09/10 20:25
The post JuCoin Evolves to Ju.com appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. JuCoin, one of the cryptocurrency industry’s longest-operating exchanges, established in 2013, today announces its evolution to Ju.com. This comprehensive rebrand represents the platform’s transformation from a regional crypto exchange to a global ecosystem focused on making crypto trading as intuitive as basic computer interactions. The rebrand introduces revolutionary visual identity, user-centric philosophy, and breakthrough features that make crypto trading as intuitive as basic computer interactions. From Regional Exchange to Global Ecosystem Since new leadership took control in 2024, the platform has undergone remarkable transformation, achieving 50 million registered users across 100+ countries, $5 billion daily trading volume, and 26 million global community members. The rebrand to Ju.com represents the natural evolution of these achievements into a unified vision that eliminates the complexity barriers preventing mainstream crypto adoption. “The rebrand to Ju.com reflects our fundamental belief that technology should disappear into simple interactions,” said Sammi Li, CEO & Co-Founder of Ju.com. “Over the past year, we’ve proven that crypto platforms can prioritize user success over technical complexity. Today’s announcement is our commitment to making the impossible possible for every user.” Revolutionary Visual Identity System The new Ju.com brand centers on an innovative J symbol that functions as both logo and transformation tool. The geometric design serves as a comma, apostrophe, or connection point, literally transforming “IMPOSSIBLE” into “I’M POSSIBLE” through the campaign tagline “Rewrite I[J]mpossible.” This visual philosophy extends throughout the platform’s “Point. Click. Trade.” approach, which makes crypto trading as familiar as basic computer operations. Users can now trade any blockchain token without external wallets, bridging entire blockchains through familiar point-and-click actions. Breakthrough Features Aligned with User-First Philosophy Ju.com announces several revolutionary features that embody its commitment to making complex crypto interactions simple: Futures Loss Protection Plan Already active, this system automatically compensates futures trading losses exceeding 500 USDT with…
2025/09/10 20:24
Topnotch Crypto announced the launch of its advanced cloud mining platform, eliminating the need for complex hardware and market monitoring, and providing an innovative solution for everyday investors to put their digital assets to work.
2025/09/10 20:23
In the year 2025, smart money is leaving behind Bitcoin to go to Lyno AI and this will mark a turning point in the crypto investment. Although Bitcoin continues to stand its ground as a store of wealth, AI-driven cross-chain arbitrage opens a new horizon in Lyno AI. This change is not only on the […] The post From Bitcoin to Lyno AI: The Smart Money Shift in 2025 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
2025/09/10 20:22
Crypto presales are where fortunes are often made, offering early access to projects before they explode onto major exchanges. Right now, four names are commanding attention: MAGAX, Bitcoin Hyper, Little Pepe, and PEPENODE. Each brings unique strengths, but one—MAGAX—is setting itself apart by combining culture, rewards, and blockchain innovation into a single disruptive force. Let’s [...] The post Top 4 Crypto Presales to Watch Now: MAGAX, Bitcoin Hyper, Little Pepe & PEPENODE appeared first on Blockonomi.
2025/09/10 20:21
Son zamanlarda yaşanan sert düşüşlerle birlikte Bitcoin ve altcoinlerde boğanın devam edip etmediği sıkça tartışılıyor. Bazı analistler yaşanan düşüşlerin ayı piyasasına işaret edebileceğini savunurken bazıları ise boğa piyasasının devam ettiğini iddia ediyor. Bu noktada son analiz popüler analist Michaël van de Poppe‘den geldi. Poppe, son analizinde altcoin ayı piyasasının son aşamasında olduğunu ve önümüzdeki 1-2 […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
2025/09/10 20:21
In today’s fast-paced global markets, crypto is no longer an isolated world. It moves in lockstep with stocks, commodities, forex, […] The post 3 Best New Cryptos to Buy Now: Experts Highlight BlockchainFX as the Exclusive Live Presale appeared first on Coindoo.
2025/09/10 20:20
