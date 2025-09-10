2025-09-11 Thursday

Крипто жаңалықтары

Ең ыстық крипто жаңалықтары мен нарық жаңартуларын бақылаңыз
Abu Dhabi enters low-cost AI model competition with K2 Think launch

Abu Dhabi enters low-cost AI model competition with K2 Think launch

The AI race continues to heat up as a new competitor K2 Think emerges from the Gulf and based in Abu Dhabi, exerting pressure on some prominent American and Chinese models. The Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) announced the new model, adding that they will be challenging models such as ChatGPT. K2 […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/10 20:39
Mysten Labs Meets SEC as SUI Price Eyes $3.80–$4.60 Targets

Mysten Labs Meets SEC as SUI Price Eyes $3.80–$4.60 Targets

The post Mysten Labs Meets SEC as SUI Price Eyes $3.80–$4.60 Targets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Mysten Labs met with the SEC Crypto Task Force to discuss crypto regulation  This meeting comes ahead of an October privacy hearing. SUI trades at $3.52, consolidating after breaking out of a falling channel. On Tuesday, Mysten Labs, the team behind the Sui blockchain, met with the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) Crypto Task Force.  The discussion focused on the regulation of crypto assets, weeks before the SEC’s high-profile financial privacy and surveillance hearing set for October 17. Sui Network Ecosystem Gains Traction ETF Store President Nate Geraci shared the meeting details, describing Mysten Labs as “a leading multi-blockchain technology company focused on building secure, scalable infrastructure for decentralized applications.” Its flagship project, the Sui Network, boasts high performance, low latency, and advanced security while the $12.6 billion worth SUI token has already printed more than 8% in gains in the past week, as per CoinMarketCap data. SEC’s Push on Privacy and Surveillance The SEC’s upcoming Crypto Task Force hearing on October 17 will focus on the delicate balance between privacy and oversight.  Commissioner Hester M. Peirce emphasized the importance of privacy tools, stating that such technologies allow individuals to “choose when and with whom to share sensitive data.” I’m pleased to announce the formation of the Cross-Border Task Force. This new task force will consolidate SEC investigative efforts and allow the SEC to use every available tool to combat transnational fraud. https://t.co/loDtj1CClV — Paul Atkins (@SECPaulSAtkins) September 5, 2025 Meanwhile, the SEC has also intensified its crackdown on fraud, launching a Cross-Border Task Force aimed at combatting market manipulation by overseas actors.  Related: Institutions, DeFi, and a $450M Corporate Treasury Bet: Sui Bull Case Keeps Building SUI Price Analysis: Bulls Eye Higher Targets At the time of writing, SUI trades at $3.52, down 1.67% over the past 24…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 20:39
Analysts comment on the US August PPI: CPI data may also be weaker than expected, just like PPI

Analysts comment on the US August PPI: CPI data may also be weaker than expected, just like PPI

PANews reported on September 10th that according to Jinshi, Adam Button, an analyst at the US financial website investinglive, said tomorrow's Consumer Price Index (CPI) report is a strong signal that the data may fall short of expectations, prompting a rally in US stock index futures. A lower-than-expected CPI result—especially one so significant—would increase the likelihood of a 50 basis point interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve. The Producer Price Index (PPI), excluding food and energy, saw its largest month-over-month decline in the past decade.
PANews2025/09/10 20:38
IP price hits new ATH cruising to $11.75 amid Heritage Distilling’s treasury expansion

IP price hits new ATH cruising to $11.75 amid Heritage Distilling's treasury expansion

The post IP price hits new ATH cruising to $11.75 amid Heritage Distilling’s treasury expansion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. IP price surged to a record $11.75 as Heritage Distilling expanded its token holdings and launched a strategic buyback program, fueling strong investor interest. Summary IP price set a new ATH of $11.75 and is eyeing the $13.50–$14.00 range as the next target. Heritage Distilling’s $220 million PIPE financing and public IP token treasury, now totaling over 53 million tokens, underpin the recent IP price gains. The ongoing $82 million open-market buyback by Story Foundation is expected to provide further support for IP price in the coming months. IP price technical analysis Story Protocol (IP) price set a new ATH of $11.75 yesterday on strong volume and is currently pulling back from overbought levels, but still holding the majority of yesterday’s gains, trading around $10.20 at press time. The previous ATH around $9.10, set in late August, now acts as a key reference point. However, the broader support zone sits lower, between $8.20 and $8.60, where multiple candle bodies previously topped out and which also coincides with the 0.382 Fib. This area is likely to be the stronger support for the next pullback. Source: TradingView If the $8.20–$8.60 zone fails to hold, the next levels of interest lie around $7.50 (SMA 20), followed by the deeper support near $6.50, which also lines up with the 0.618 Fib. On the upside, a retest of the $11.75 ATH remains the immediate target. A clean breakout above that level with strong volume could open the way toward the $13.50–$14.00 range, derived from the measured move of the prior rally leg, with $15.00 standing out as a psychological barrier further ahead. What’s driving IP price? The recent surge in IP price stems from Heritage Distilling’s August 11 announcement of a $220 million PIPE financing and the establishment of a public IP token treasury —…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 20:36
TALL Miner Cloud Contract Mining: Earn $60,000 USD Per Day

TALL Miner Cloud Contract Mining: Earn $60,000 USD Per Day

The post TALL Miner Cloud Contract Mining: Earn $60,000 USD Per Day appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TALL Miner — Making cloud mining simpler and more transparent As the digital economy rapidly reshapes itself, Bitcoin (BTC) and Dogecoin (DOGE) are moving from niche to mainstream. The entry of institutions, maturing infrastructure, and advancing regulatory compliance are driving a surge in interest in participating in the blockchain computing economy with lower barriers to entry. However, the reality is that traditional mining is not user-friendly. Miners deal with expensive mining machines, high electricity costs, complex operations and maintenance, difficult noise and heat dissipation control, and unpredictable downtime losses… Most people can only spectate through the bull and bear cycles. TALL Miner’s mission: to remove these barriers from your path. Focused on cloud computing power, we manage mining machine procurement, data center operations and maintenance, power management, and mining pool integration all in the cloud. You don’t need to build your own mining farm or possess operational skills—simply select the appropriate computing power contract to participate in real-time mining reward distribution for PoW coins like BTC and DOGE. Revenue is settled daily, and the entire process is traceable. Why Do the “Hidden Costs” of Traditional Mining Discourage People from Mining? High Investment: Initial expenditures for mining machines, racks, power upgrades, and network support often exceed budgets. High Complexity: Firmware upgrades, cooling layouts, dust removal, chip failures, and hashrate optimization all require specialized expertise. Uncertainty: Power outages, network jitter, single points of failure, and untimely O&M responses result in significant opportunity costs. High Opportunity Costs: Equipment depreciation and generational changes make it difficult to dispose of used equipment, tying up capital for extended periods. As these “hidden costs” become increasingly visible, cloud computing becomes a more rational choice. Lower Barriers to Entry, One-Click Participation Register → Select a contract → Confirm investment → View output in real time; no hardware investment,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 20:34
Linea and Polygon disruption sparks concern among Ethereum L2s

Linea and Polygon disruption sparks concern among Ethereum L2s

The post Linea and Polygon disruption sparks concern among Ethereum L2s appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Two Ethereum “layer two” networks, Linea and Polygon, faced disruption this morning in two apparently unconnected incidents. Status updates report that Linea faced “degraded performance” of its mainnet sequencer, but that a fix had been implemented by 06:32 UTC. Polygon, on the other hand, reported “delays in block finality” due to a bug in node software. The post stresses that “the chain is running, and blocks continue to be produced,” adding the team is “actively debugging.” Read more: Starknet stutters, turns off and on again twice in one day Block explorers for both networks showed disruption, sparking concerns of simultaneous outages, and worries as to whether the incidents were connected. According to Wu Blockchain, the Linea outage took place over a “46-minute interval between blocks 23,145,386 and 23,145,387.” The Lineascan block explorer is now showing regular block production. In Polygon’s case, the chain continued producing blocks but the data wasn’t reflected on the Polygonscan explorer, likely down to RPC issues. This led to speculation that the underlying network had experienced an outage. At the time of writing, Polygonscan shows the latest block, 76273250, as being produced three hours ago. One Polygon full node operator suspected a “chain split,” where two versions of a blockchain run repeatedly from one another. However, the disparity in reported block heights is also likely linked to the delays cited in the status report. While blockchain outages are not common, both Starknet and Base (also Ethereum “layer twos”) have experienced downtime since early August. Got a tip? Send us an email securely via Protos Leaks. For more informed news, follow us on X, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel. Source: https://protos.com/linea-and-polygon-disruption-sparks-concern-among-ethereum-l2s/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 20:33
New Venture Arm Boosts Stock

New Venture Arm Boosts Stock

The post New Venture Arm Boosts Stock appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shares of CoreWeave (CRWV) rose as much as 9% on Monday morning after the company announced it’s launching a venture capital arm focused on early-stage artificial intelligence startups. The stock was higher by 4.5% as midday U.S. hours approached.. The new fund, called CoreWeave Ventures, will focus on investing in startups building tools, infrastructure or applications for AI. The company didn’t disclose how much capital would be committed but framed the effort as an extension of its broader mission to support high-performance computing for machine learning and generative AI. “Our aim with CoreWeave Ventures is to give other audacious, like-minded founders the support they need to drive technical advancements and bring to market the next class of innovation,” said Brannin McBee, co-founder and chief development officer at CoreWeave. CoreWeave specializes in cloud computing optimized for AI workloads, offering access to Nvidia GPUs and fast storage to clients ranging from large enterprises to research labs. It went public earlier this year at $40 per share and surged to a high of $187 in June before pulling back. The launch of CoreWeave Ventures comes during a busy period for cloud infrastructure firms focused on AI. On Monday, Nebius, another player in the “neocloud” space, signed a five-year, $19.4 billion agreement with Microsoft to supply computing power. That announcement sent several AI and data center stocks higher, adding momentum to the sector. CoreWeave is also in the process of acquiring bitcoin miner Core Scientific (CORZ) in a $9 billion all-stock deal. The merger, announced in July, is still subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals. For AI startups, the arrival of another specialized investor could offer an alternative to generalist VC firms or hyperscaler-linked capital. And for CoreWeave, it’s a chance to bet on the ecosystem it helps power — and maybe get early…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 20:32
U.S. PPI Data Is Out – What It Means for Inflation, the Fed, and Crypto

U.S. PPI Data Is Out – What It Means for Inflation, the Fed, and Crypto

The release comes at a critical moment for financial markets, as investors prepare for the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting next […] The post U.S. PPI Data Is Out – What It Means for Inflation, the Fed, and Crypto appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/10 20:32
KindlyMD’s Nakamoto backs Metaplanet with $30m to boost Bitcoin treasury

KindlyMD's Nakamoto backs Metaplanet with $30m to boost Bitcoin treasury

KindlyMD Metaplanet
Crypto.news2025/09/10 20:31
The annual rate of the US PPI in August was 2.6%, which was expected to be 3.3% and the previous value was 3.30%.

The annual rate of the US PPI in August was 2.6%, which was expected to be 3.3% and the previous value was 3.30%.

PANews reported on September 10 that according to Jinshi, the annual rate of PPI in the United States in August was 2.6%, in line with expectations of 3.3% and the previous value of 3.30%.
PANews2025/09/10 20:30
