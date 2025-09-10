Why Investors Prefer Bitcoin Hyper Now

The post Why Investors Prefer Bitcoin Hyper Now appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported yesterday that employment figures are down by 911K, accounting for the largest cut in history. The weakening of the job market shook Bitcoin for a minute, dropping it from above $113K to under $111K in less than a day. As The Kobeissi Letter details, most job cuts were concentrated in consumer-driven areas like leisure, hospitality, trade, and utilities. In total, 880K jobs vanished from the private sector and 31K from the public one. The numbers don’t lie. The revision exceeds 2009 levels and is outweighed only by the Great Depression. Source: X/@KobeissiLetter The news immediately impacted the $BTC price, spreading FUD – fear, uncertainty, and doubt. There’s an upside though. More eyes are now on the Bitcoin Hyper’s ($HYPER) $14.8M presale, which looks set for a fiery post-launch performance. Will Bitcoin Survive the Revisionpocalypse? Bitcoin contracted by almost $2K in less than 24 hours following the news, but is that representative of the coin’s path moving forward? No. On the contrary, ‘asset owners will reap the rewards’, according to The Kobeissi Letter, which believes that rate cuts are imminent. Source: X/@KobeissiLetter ‘The market is entering a new era of monetary policy. The macroeconomy is shifting and its implications on stocks, commodities, bonds, and crypto are investable.’ — The Kobeissi Letter, on X. History supports this point of view. The 1990–1991 recession saw the stock market crumble by 20%, but it bounced back a year later by 30%, following cheaper Fed credit rates. Despite the coming revision, gold surged by 40% in 2025 and Bitcoin by 20%, which means the recent drawback is just that: a temporary hiccup driven by investor uncertainty. A hiccup that is already dissipating. Bitcoin is once again testing $112K, eyeing its psychological barrier of $115K. A successful breach…