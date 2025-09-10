2025-09-11 Thursday

Крипто жаңалықтары

Ең ыстық крипто жаңалықтары мен нарық жаңартуларын бақылаңыз
U.S. August PPI Falls to 2.6%, Lowest Since June

U.S. August PPI Falls to 2.6%, Lowest Since June

The post U.S. August PPI Falls to 2.6%, Lowest Since June appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The U.S. Producer Price Index (PPI) for August 2025 rose 2.6% year-over-year, marking the slowest increase since June and below analysts’ expectations of 3.3%. This reading is down from July’s 3.3% rise, signaling easing inflation pressures on wholesale goods and services. The slight drop reflects a modest cooling in producer costs, offering some relief amid …
Union
U$0.00935-1.37%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012569-1.48%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.184+1.28%
Бөлісу
CoinPedia2025/09/10 20:50
Бөлісу
Sui Blockchain Developer Meets with SEC to Address Crypto Regulation Issues

Sui Blockchain Developer Meets with SEC to Address Crypto Regulation Issues

TLDR Mysten Labs meets SEC to advocate for clearer crypto regulation and utility-first classification for digital assets like SUI. Sui blockchain’s use in DeFi, gaming, and supply chain shows its diverse utility beyond speculation in regulatory discussions. SEC Crypto Task Force shows interest in understanding technology through meetings with blockchain innovators like Mysten Labs. Mysten [...] The post Sui Blockchain Developer Meets with SEC to Address Crypto Regulation Issues appeared first on CoinCentral.
SUI
SUI$3.5521+2.30%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001692+1.86%
Wink
LIKE$0.010549+0.59%
Бөлісу
Coincentral2025/09/10 20:50
Бөлісу
Synopsys Inc. ($SNPS) Stock: Shares Drop After Q3 Miss, IP Weakness, and Ansys Integration

Synopsys Inc. ($SNPS) Stock: Shares Drop After Q3 Miss, IP Weakness, and Ansys Integration

TLDR Q3 2025 revenue reached $1.74B, missing analyst estimates of $1.77B. Non-GAAP EPS was $3.39, below expectations of $3.74. Design automation revenue jumped 23% YoY, aided by Ansys contribution. IP revenue fell 8% YoY due to China restrictions and foundry challenges. Stock plunged over 22% premarket despite long-term growth from Ansys. Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) [...] The post Synopsys Inc. ($SNPS) Stock: Shares Drop After Q3 Miss, IP Weakness, and Ansys Integration appeared first on CoinCentral.
Story
IP$10.331-7.94%
Бөлісу
Coincentral2025/09/10 20:48
Бөлісу
A certain address transferred $56.19 million worth of WLD to an institutional business platform address, which may be transferred to CEX for sale.

A certain address transferred $56.19 million worth of WLD to an institutional business platform address, which may be transferred to CEX for sale.

PANews reported on September 10 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, an address suspected of purchasing 53.029 million WLD from the Worldcoin team wallet through OTC transferred 29.573 million WLD (US$56.19 million) to an institutional business platform address today, and may then be transferred to a CEX for sale. ◎In the past six months, this address has used a total of 50 million USDC to purchase 53.029 million WLD from the Worldcoin team wallet, with an average price of $0.94. ◎After WLD doubled in the past two days, this address transferred 29.573 million WLD (56.19 million US dollars) to an institutional business platform address today, and may be transferred to CEX for sale next. ◎At the current WLD price of $1.9, they have already made a paper profit of $50.9 million.
Worldcoin
WLD$1.834+1.71%
SIX
SIX$0.02156+0.55%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9996-0.02%
Бөлісу
PANews2025/09/10 20:48
Бөлісу
QMMM Stock Skyrockets 1,730% After Announcing $100 Million Crypto Treasury

QMMM Stock Skyrockets 1,730% After Announcing $100 Million Crypto Treasury

The post QMMM Stock Skyrockets 1,730% After Announcing $100 Million Crypto Treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. QMMM Holdings, a Hong Kong-based digital media firm, saw its stock soar by 1,730% after announcing plans to launch a $100 million cryptocurrency treasury. QMMM’s Foray Into Web3 and AI On Sept. 10, shares of Hong Kong-based digital media advertising firm QMMM Holdings skyrocketed by an astonishing 1,730% following the company’s announcement of plans to […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/qmmm-stock-skyrockets-1730-after-announcing-100-million-crypto-treasury/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016733+3.95%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1394-8.40%
CyberKongz
KONG$0.01378-31.10%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 20:47
Бөлісу
Why Investors Prefer Bitcoin Hyper Now

Why Investors Prefer Bitcoin Hyper Now

The post Why Investors Prefer Bitcoin Hyper Now appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported yesterday that employment figures are down by 911K, accounting for the largest cut in history. The weakening of the job market shook Bitcoin for a minute, dropping it from above $113K to under $111K in less than a day. As The Kobeissi Letter details, most job cuts were concentrated in consumer-driven areas like leisure, hospitality, trade, and utilities. In total, 880K jobs vanished from the private sector and 31K from the public one. The numbers don’t lie. The revision exceeds 2009 levels and is outweighed only by the Great Depression. Source: X/@KobeissiLetter The news immediately impacted the $BTC price, spreading FUD – fear, uncertainty, and doubt. There’s an upside though. More eyes are now on the Bitcoin Hyper’s ($HYPER) $14.8M presale, which looks set for a fiery post-launch performance. Will Bitcoin Survive the Revisionpocalypse? Bitcoin contracted by almost $2K in less than 24 hours following the news, but is that representative of the coin’s path moving forward? No. On the contrary, ‘asset owners will reap the rewards’, according to The Kobeissi Letter, which believes that rate cuts are imminent. Source: X/@KobeissiLetter ‘The market is entering a new era of monetary policy. The macroeconomy is shifting and its implications on stocks, commodities, bonds, and crypto are investable.’ — The Kobeissi Letter, on X. History supports this point of view. The 1990–1991 recession saw the stock market crumble by 20%, but it bounced back a year later by 30%, following cheaper Fed credit rates. Despite the coming revision, gold surged by 40% in 2025 and Bitcoin by 20%, which means the recent drawback is just that: a temporary hiccup driven by investor uncertainty. A hiccup that is already dissipating. Bitcoin is once again testing $112K, eyeing its psychological barrier of $115K. A successful breach…
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 20:44
Бөлісу
PPI inflation August 2025:

PPI inflation August 2025:

The post PPI inflation August 2025: appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. People shop for dairy products at a supermarket in Monterey Park, California on September 9, 2025. Frederic J. Brown | Afp | Getty Images Wholesale prices surprisingly fell slightly in August, providing breathing room for the Federal Reserve to approve an interest rate cut at its meeting this month, according to a Bureau of Labor Statistics report Wednesday. The producer price index, which measures input costs across a broad array of goods and services, fell 0.1% for the month, after a sharp increase in July and well off the Dow Jones estimate for a 0.3% increase. Core PPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, also was off 0.1% after being expected to increase 0.3% as well. The release comes a week ahead of when the central bank’s Federal Open Market Committee releases its decision on its key overnight borrowing rate. Futures market pricing implies a 100% probability that the committee will approve its first rate cut since December 2024, though the PPI release and a consumer price reading tomorrow are being watched closely for indications of whether policymakers will follow through. Services prices, a key metric for the Fed when evaluating the stance of monetary policy, posted a 0.2% drop, helping drive wholesale inflation lower. A 1.7% slide in prices for trade services was the primary impetus, with margins for machinery and vehicle wholesaling tumbling 3.9%. Goods prices did increase, but just 0.1% as core prices increased 0.3%. While final demand food costs were up 0.1%, energy was off 0.4%. Though inflation remains well above the Fed’s 2% target, officials have expressed confidence that easing housing and wage pressures will push prices lower, if only gradually. The Fed has resisted rate cuts this year as officials monitor the impact from President Donald Trump’s aggressive tariffs against U.S. imports. Tariffs…
Union
U$0.00935-1.37%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.755+1.14%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.184+1.28%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 20:43
Бөлісу
Unexpected decline in U.S. PPI in August strengthens case for Fed rate cut

Unexpected decline in U.S. PPI in August strengthens case for Fed rate cut

PANews reported on September 10th that according to Jinshi, the U.S. producer price index unexpectedly fell in August, the first decline in four months, further strengthening the case for the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates. According to a report released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics on Wednesday, the Producer Price Index (PPI) fell 0.1% month-over-month, with July's data revised downward. Year-over-year, the PPI rose 2.6%. The report showed that despite Trump's tariffs pushing up business costs, businesses avoided significant price increases last month. While the decline followed a sharp increase in July, many businesses are concerned that significant price increases could scare off customers amid ongoing economic uncertainty affecting consumer decisions. Prices of goods excluding food and energy rose 0.3%, while the cost of services fell 0.2%. In the services sector, profit margins for wholesalers and retailers fell 1.7%, the largest drop in over a year. Profit margins have fluctuated significantly from month to month this year, highlighting the uncertainty surrounding the impact of trade policy on prices and demand.
Union
U$0.00935-1.37%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.755+1.14%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.184+1.28%
Бөлісу
PANews2025/09/10 20:43
Бөлісу
Best Crypto To Buy Now: Analysts Rank Tapzi Above SOL, & ADA for GameFi Upside

Best Crypto To Buy Now: Analysts Rank Tapzi Above SOL, & ADA for GameFi Upside

For years, platforms like Solana and Cardano have been celebrated for their scalability and decentralization; however, the focus is now […] The post Best Crypto To Buy Now: Analysts Rank Tapzi Above SOL, & ADA for GameFi Upside appeared first on Coindoo.
Solana
SOL$221.04+2.16%
Wink
LIKE$0.010549+0.59%
Cardano
ADA$0.8768+1.66%
Бөлісу
Coindoo2025/09/10 20:42
Бөлісу
Cboe launches 10-year “continuous” futures on Bitcoin and Ethereum: cash-settled, debut set for November 10, 2025

Cboe launches 10-year “continuous” futures on Bitcoin and Ethereum: cash-settled, debut set for November 10, 2025

Cboe Global Markets is preparing "Continuous Futures" contracts on Bitcoin and Ethereum with a ten-year duration.
Бөлісу
The Cryptonomist2025/09/10 20:42
Бөлісу

Трендтегі жаңалықтар

Толығырақ

Bitcoin Hashrate Surges: Unlocking a New Era of Network Security

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins Emphasizes New Crypto Regulations

Metaplanet To Raise $1.4 Billion In International Share Sale To Fund Fresh Bitcoin Purchases

USDH V2: Paxos Pushes Compliance, PayPal Network, and Global Expansion