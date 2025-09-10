2025-09-11 Thursday

From Volatility to Stability: WinnerMining Redefines Cryptocurrency Mining for Global Investors

WinnerMining offers secure, compliant cloud mining with daily payouts and XRP contracts, making stable crypto income accessible worldwide.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/10 21:00
Kyrgyzstan Approves Bill Introducing State Cryptocurrency Mining and New Regulations

The post Kyrgyzstan Approves Bill Introducing State Cryptocurrency Mining and New Regulations appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Kyrgyzstan’s Parliament just passed a new law on virtual assets. The Parliament approved the bill on Virtual Assets in three readings at once, which is meant to give more rules and oversight for digital tokens, making their use and trade more regulated and official. The bill introduces a licensing system, and defines new types of …
CoinPedia2025/09/10 20:58
Polygon Network Encounters 10–15 Minute Delay in Finality Process

TLDR Polygon’s PoS network faces a temporary finality delay, impacting transaction confirmation times for 10–15 minutes. The bug affecting Bor and Erigon nodes disrupted RPC services, causing issues for DeFi apps and validators. Polygon confirms a patch is being rolled out to resolve the delay, ensuring blocks continue to be produced. Finality delay is caused [...] The post Polygon Network Encounters 10–15 Minute Delay in Finality Process appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/10 20:58
SOL Strategies lists on Nasdaq with $94M Solana holdings

The post SOL Strategies lists on Nasdaq with $94M Solana holdings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SOL Strategies started trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol STKE, taking an important step for the company and the Solana ecosystem. As one of the first Solana-focused firms to list on Nasdaq, the company aims to grow its visibility, increase liquidity, and attract more institutional investors. The Toronto-based company released a press release announcing its debut on Nasdaq. The firm said it will keep trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol HODL as it builds a strong foundation in the U.S. capital markets. As stated earlier by Cryptopolitan, this is the first time any treasury fully dedicated to Solana will appear on Wall Street. The company has officially exited the OTCQB Venture Market, where it was listed under the ticker CYFRF. SOL Strategies grows visibility with Nasdaq listing SOL Strategies held a launch event with its community, partners, and investors to celebrate its entry into the Nasdaq market. In addition to the bell-ringing ceremony in New York, the firm held a digital version of the ceremony on its stke.community platform and invited people to “ring the bell” through a Solana transaction.  SOL Strategies also hosted live sessions on X Spaces for company executives, partners, and industry leaders to share their views about what the Nasdaq debut means for the firm’s future. In these sessions, they discussed how the listing would help the company to attract more investors, enter the U.S. capital markets, and increase liquidity for shareholders. They even talked about the many opportunities that Solana will create for institutions looking to enter the digital asset space. The speakers further explained the long-term plan for SOL Strategies and its vision of being recognized globally as a trustworthy and capable blockchain.  Chief Executive Officer Leah Wald said the Nasdaq listing was a big step for the company…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 20:58
Crypto Market Rises as Court Halts Trump’s Attempt to Remove Fed Gov

TLDR The crypto market saw a rebound after a U.S. district court temporarily blocked President Trump’s attempt to remove Fed Governor Lisa Cook. Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies like Ethereum, Solana, and Dogecoin experienced modest gains following the court’s decision. Trump-linked assets such as World Liberty Financial dropped nearly 1% due to the ongoing legal [...] The post Crypto Market Rises as Court Halts Trump’s Attempt to Remove Fed Gov appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/10 20:57
5 Top Crypto Presales For 2025 – Which One Will 100x First?

BlockchainFX leads 2025 presales with $7M raised, live trading platform, daily staking rewards, and 30% bonus tokens, making it the top 100x candidate before launch.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/10 20:56
Bitcoin Prediction Today as Analyst Predicts Altcoins Could Outperform BTC in Q4, Jobs Data Shakes Market, and More…

The post Bitcoin Prediction Today as Analyst Predicts Altcoins Could Outperform BTC in Q4, Jobs Data Shakes Market, and More… appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Live Bitcoin Hyper Updates Today: Bitcoin Prediction Today as Analyst Predicts Altcoins Could Outperform BTC in Q4, Jobs Data Shakes Market, and More… Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Leah is a British journalist with a BA in Journalism, Media, and Communications and nearly a decade of content writing experience. Over the last four years, her focus has primarily been on Web3 technologies, driven by her genuine enthusiasm for decentralization and the latest technological advancements. She has contributed to leading crypto and NFT publications – Cointelegraph, Coinbound, Crypto News, NFT Plazas, Bitcolumnist, Techreport, and NFT Lately – which has elevated her to a senior role in crypto journalism. Whether crafting breaking news or in-depth reviews, she strives to engage her readers with the latest insights and information. Her articles often span the hottest cryptos, exchanges, and evolving regulations. As part of her ploy to attract crypto newbies into Web3, she explains even the most complex topics in an easily understandable and engaging way. Further underscoring her dynamic journalism background, she has written for various sectors, including software testing (TEST Magazine), travel (Travel Off Path), and music (Mixmag). When she’s not deep into a crypto rabbit hole, she’s probably island-hopping (with the Galapagos and Hainan being her go-to’s). Or perhaps sketching chalk pencil drawings while listening to the Pixies, her all-time favorite band. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-hyper-live-news-september-10-2025/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 20:56
New Orleans Saints Great Drew Bees On Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix: ‘I Love His Fire’

The post New Orleans Saints Great Drew Bees On Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix: ‘I Love His Fire’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Drew Brees isn’t worried about Bo Nix’s struggles in the Denver Broncos’ season-opening win over the New Orleans Saints. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images) Getty Images Drew Brees doesn’t think a sophomore slump is on the horizon for Bo Nix. The second-year quarterback for the Denver Broncos struggled in his season debut, turning the ball over three times, including two ugly interceptions into forced coverage. However, the Broncos were still able to pull out the victory, defeating the Tennessee Titans, 20-12. Nix’s stat line was not pretty – 25-for-40 for 176 passing yards, one touchdown and two interceptions with a 60.0 passer rating – but Brees doesn’t believe it’s any cause for concern. “That first game always comes around, and I think especially from a quarterback’s perspective, you want to make every play. A lot of times the mistakes are just the result of maybe trying to do too much. Bo has so much talent, and I know how hard he’s worked, and working alongside coach (Sean) Payton, continuing to understand the full scope of what that offense is capable of.” Brees knows better than anyone what a Sean Payton-led offense is capable of considering he played for the offensive mastermind for 15 years with the New Orleans Saints. The Broncos were already a pretty solid offensive unit last season, ranking 10th in the NFL in points scored. However, they added to that unit this offseason with two-time Pro Bowl tight end Evan Engram, veteran running back J.K. Dobbins and rookie runner RJ Harvey. Drew Brees On Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix: ‘I Love His Fire’ The future Hall of Fame quarterback says Nix is still developing. Brees says he loves his “fire.” “Both run game, pass game, screen game, short game, quick game, all the different packages, no-huddle packages,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 20:55
Next Crypto to Hit $1? DOGE and SHIB Are Old Stories Now, But This Undervalued DeFi Crypto Recently Raised $15.5M Looks Ready

The world remembers the meteoric rise of DOGE and SHIB. Both captured headlines, fueled by social media hype and meme culture. Yet, beyond the excitement, their practical utility remains limited. Retail investors and institutions alike are learning that nostalgia and hype do not sustain long-term returns. Enter Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a DeFi token designed for [...] The post Next Crypto to Hit $1? DOGE and SHIB Are Old Stories Now, But This Undervalued DeFi Crypto Recently Raised $15.5M Looks Ready appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/10 20:50
Oblong, a US-listed company, has revealed that it currently holds over 21,700 TAO tokens.

PANews reported on September 10 that according to Businesswire, Pete Holst, president and CEO of digital asset finance company Oblong, Inc. (Nasdaq: OBLG), sent a letter to Oblong shareholders, disclosing that three months ago the company raised $7 million and invested all of it in purchasing TAO. As of now, the company holds more than 21,700 TAO tokens, all of which have been pledged in the network.
PANews2025/09/10 20:50
