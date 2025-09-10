SOL Strategies lists on Nasdaq with $94M Solana holdings

SOL Strategies started trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol STKE, taking an important step for the company and the Solana ecosystem. As one of the first Solana-focused firms to list on Nasdaq, the company aims to grow its visibility, increase liquidity, and attract more institutional investors. The Toronto-based company released a press release announcing its debut on Nasdaq. The firm said it will keep trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol HODL as it builds a strong foundation in the U.S. capital markets. As stated earlier by Cryptopolitan, this is the first time any treasury fully dedicated to Solana will appear on Wall Street. The company has officially exited the OTCQB Venture Market, where it was listed under the ticker CYFRF. SOL Strategies grows visibility with Nasdaq listing SOL Strategies held a launch event with its community, partners, and investors to celebrate its entry into the Nasdaq market. In addition to the bell-ringing ceremony in New York, the firm held a digital version of the ceremony on its stke.community platform and invited people to "ring the bell" through a Solana transaction. SOL Strategies also hosted live sessions on X Spaces for company executives, partners, and industry leaders to share their views about what the Nasdaq debut means for the firm's future. In these sessions, they discussed how the listing would help the company to attract more investors, enter the U.S. capital markets, and increase liquidity for shareholders. They even talked about the many opportunities that Solana will create for institutions looking to enter the digital asset space. The speakers further explained the long-term plan for SOL Strategies and its vision of being recognized globally as a trustworthy and capable blockchain. Chief Executive Officer Leah Wald said the Nasdaq listing was a big step for the company…