DWF Labs' Falcon Finance to Conduct FF Token Community Public Sale on BuildPad

PANews reported on September 10 that according to official news, Falcon Finance, a subsidiary of DWF Labs, announced that it will conduct a community public sale of FF tokens on BuildingPad.
PANews2025/09/10 21:08
Noah Kahan’s Biggest Hit Reaches An Impressive Milestone

The post Noah Kahan’s Biggest Hit Reaches An Impressive Milestone appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Noah Kahan’s “Stick Season” celebrates 100 weeks on the U.K.’s Official Singles and Official Streaming charts, while also climbing on the Official Physical Singles list. NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JUNE 06: Noah Kahan performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 06, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Getty Images It’s been almost three years since Noah Kahan released Stick Season, his breakout album. The third full-length from the singer-songwriter arrived in October 2022 and propelled him to superstardom all around the world. The collection included the hit “Stick Season,” which became a surprise chart-topping smash in the United Kingdom. Years after its release, that tune is still charting and even reaches an impressive milestone, one that very few popular tracks have approached throughout the decade that the Official Charts Company has been publishing its many rosters. “Stick Season” Hits 100 Weeks “Stick Season” reaches 100 weeks on the Official Singles chart, the list of the most-consumed songs in the U.K. The tally’s methodology blends both sales and streams, and the track once again ranks among the most popular, dipping from No. 86 to No. 90 in its hundredth frame. A Streaming Milestone as Well At the same time, “Stick Season” reaches the same milestone on the Official Streaming chart. Kahan’s cut holds at No. 83, down nine spaces from the week prior, but still earns its hundredth stay on the roster. “Stick Season” Climbs Again “Stick Season” also appears on one other tally across the Atlantic at the moment. On the Official Physical Singles chart, it climbs to No. 48, returning to the top half of the ranking after sitting at No. 52 last frame. The cut has now managed 48 weeks on that list — less than half as long…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 21:07
CEA Industries announced an increase of 30,000 BNB holdings, bringing its total holdings to approximately US$368 million.

PANews reported on September 10 that according to Globenewswire, CEA Industries (BNC), a BNB treasury company listed on the US stock market, announced that it had increased its holdings of BNB by 30,000, equivalent to approximately US$26 million, bringing its total holdings to 418,888, worth approximately US$368 million.
PANews2025/09/10 21:04
Falcon Finance Announced $FF and Community Sale on Buidlpad

The post Falcon Finance Announced $FF and Community Sale on Buidlpad appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Press Releases are sponsored content and not a part of Finbold’s editorial content. For a full disclaimer, please . Crypto assets/products can be highly risky. Never invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. Dubai, UAE, September 10th, 2025, Chainwire Falcon Finance is excited to announce its Community Sale on Buidlpad, a compliant community-first fair token access platform that connects protocols with real communities globally.  Falcon Finance is pioneering the first universal collateralization infrastructure, designed to unlock liquidity from any crypto asset. From BTC, ETH, SOL, stablecoins, and select altcoins to tokenized RWAs such as Treasuries, Falcon transforms them into USD-pegged liquidity that seamlessly connects TradFi and DeFi. Falcon is innovating a highly scalable infrastructure that redefines how collateral, liquidity, and asset ownership interact across financial domains. Falcon Finance has been gaining strong momentum with its USDf supply reaching $1.5 billion while its total reserves surpassed $1.6 billion. This Community Sale marks the next phase of Falcon’s explosive growth and will distribute its $FF token to participants. Buidlpad has a proven track record of connecting tier-1 protocols with real users, with over $220 million committed by more than 40,000 verified users in three recent campaigns in 2025. Falcon is excited to build on this momentum. Andrei Grachev, Managing Partner of Falcon Finance commented, “The launch of $FF through Buidlpad is an important milestone in Falcon’s journey to make universal collateralization accessible to everyone.  We’ve built one of the fastest-growing digital dollar ecosystems, with USDf supply already surpassing $1.5 billion, but what excites us most is opening this next phase to our community. By working with Buidlpad, we’re ensuring that real users, and not just institutions, can also share in Falcon’s growth.  This is more than a token sale; it’s a chance for people to participate directly in…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 21:04
Bitcoin surge makes iPhone 17 price nearly 50% cheaper

The post Bitcoin surge makes iPhone 17 price nearly 50% cheaper appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Apple’s latest flagship, the iPhone 17, has become nearly 50% cheaper when priced in Bitcoin or Ethereum compared to last year’s model, according to a new report from CoinGecko. CoinGecko data shows the iPhone 17 now costs just 0.0072 BTC, compared with 0.014 BTC for the iPhone 16. Apple’s iPhone Price in Bitcoin (Source: CoinGecko) The price of Bitcoin almost doubled at that time, climbing from $57,049 during last year’s release to $111,033 during this launch cycle. That surge, not a price cut from Apple, explains the drop in crypto terms. Notably, the trend extends across Apple’s lineup. The new iPhone Air costs 0.0090 BTC, while the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max require 0.0099 BTC and 0.0108 BTC, respectively. Interestingly, Ethereum tells a similar story. iPhone buyers need only 0.1866 ETH for an iPhone 17, down from 0.3386 ETH for the iPhone 16. ETH’s price has jumped from $2,359.57 to $4,282.40 in the past year, a gain of more than 80%. 5 Days to Smarter Crypto Moves Learn how pros avoid bagholding, spot insider front-runs, and capture alpha — before it’s too late. Brought to you by CryptoSlate Nice 😎 Your first lesson is on the way. Please add [email protected] to your email whitelist. Apple’s iPhone Price in Ethereum (Source: CoinGecko) Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time crypto gains have reshaped iPhone affordability. When Apple released the iPhone 4S at $649 in 2011, the equivalent cost in Bitcoin was more than 162 BTC, which was then trading around $4 each. Today, despite a higher $799 price tag, the iPhone 17 requires less than 0.008 BTC. That’s a 99.9% reduction in Bitcoin needed to buy a flagship iPhone over 14 years. Apple’s iPhone Price in Bitcoin and Ethereum Since 2011 (Source: CoinGecko) Ethereum’s trajectory is just as dramatic. In 2015,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 21:03
Analysts Rank Tapzi Above SOL, & ADA for GameFi Upside

The post Analysts Rank Tapzi Above SOL, & ADA for GameFi Upside appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 10 September 2025 | 15:42 The cryptocurrency market is evolving rapidly in 2025, with investor sentiment shifting away from legacy blockchain projects toward innovative, utility-driven ecosystems. For years, platforms like Solana and Cardano have been celebrated for their scalability and decentralization; however, the focus is now shifting to next-generation projects that offer more than just speed or low fees. Traders are asking a crucial question: what is truly the best crypto to buy now? Analysts suggest the answer may not lie with the old guard but rather with emerging contenders that blend community energy, real-world utility, and high upside potential. Among them, Tapzi (TAPZI) is standing out as a frontrunner, drawing comparisons to Ethereum’s early growth phase while offering something entirely new: a skill-to-earn GameFi platform that rewards talent instead of chance. In this article, we analyze how Tapzi (TAPZI) stacks up against Solana, and Cardano, and why experts are ranking it as the best crypto to buy now in 2025. Tapzi (TAPZI): Skill-to-Earn GameFi with Explosive Potential Tapzi (TAPZI) is unlike most tokens in the market. Instead of relying purely on hype or network scalability, it fuses entertainment with financial rewards through a decentralized GameFi platform. Classic games such as Chess, Checkers, Rock-Paper-Scissors, and Tic Tac Toe are transformed into competitive, stake-based challenges where players can earn based on skill. Currently in presale at an entry-level price of $0.0035, analysts project Tapzi (TAPZI) could reach $0.08–$0.12 by late 2025, representing up to 3,300% gains for early buyers. Its listing price is expected to set the tone for immediate momentum, with investors rushing in before gaming adoption drives higher demand. Be First — $TAPZI’s Pre-Listing Stage Ends Soon with 300% Upside Forecast. Unlike meme coins that rely solely on community sentiment, Tapzi’s skill-to-earn model ensures continuous engagement, making…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 21:01
Dogecoin Adam And Eve Pattern Teases Explosive Breakout: Here’s The Price Target

The 12-hour Dogecoin chart shared by the analyst Cantonese Cat (@cantonmeow) maps a textbook Adam and Eve double-bottom that has been forming since early August. The left trough (“Adam”) is a sharp V-shaped selloff into the swing low at $0.18864. The second trough (“Eve”) is a broader, rounded base carved through late August and early September, with price repeatedly defending the lower-mid range around the $0.20–$0.21 band that aligns with the 0.136 Fibonacci retracement at $0.19976 and the 0.236 level at $0.20836. How High Can Dogecoin Go Short-Term? In classical charting, an Adam and Eve is a two-stage reversal structure: a fast, vertical capitulation (Adam) followed by a slower, more symmetrical and rounded retest (Eve) that often reflects absorption and basing. The pattern is validated by a breakout through the “neckline,” defined by the intervening peak between the two troughs. The measured move is typically calculated by adding the height from the neckline down to the Adam low to the neckline level. Failure is generally signaled if price closes back below the Eve trough, while quality improves when the neckline is broken on expanding range and follow-through. Related Reading: Could A Dogecoin ETF Be Launched This Week? This Expert Thinks So The pattern’s neckline coincides almost perfectly with the 0.618 Fibonacci retracement, plotted at $0.24473. Into the latest 12-hour candles, DOGE has rallied from the rounded “Eve” base to test this band, printing a wick marginally above it before slipping back to trade around $0.241 on the chart. That keeps the market pressing against the neckline formed by the mid-August reaction highs, but not yet conclusively through it. Measured traditionally, the Adam & Eve objective is derived from the height of the structure added to the neckline. Using the chart’s own anchors, the vertical distance from the neckline at $0.24473 to the Adam low at $0.18864 is $0.05609. Projected upward, that yields a primary price target at approximately $0.30082. This target sits between the Fibonacci extension cluster marked on the chart: the 1.0 extension at $0.28746 and the 1.272 extension at $0.32236, with higher extensions shown at 1.414 ($0.34223) and 1.618 ($0.37294). Related Reading: Dogecoin Mega Rally Ahead? Crypto Analyst Says $4 Is In Play The Fibonacci ladder also outlines the near-term battlegrounds. Immediate resistance is the neckline/0.618 at $0.24473. A clean 12-hour close through this band would put the prior swing area at the 0.786 retracement ($0.26268) and the 0.886 retracement ($0.27398) in view, before the chart’s 1.0 marker at $0.28746. On pullbacks, intermediate supports are layered at the 0.5 retracement ($0.23287), followed by 0.382 ($0.22157), then the 0.236/0.136 pocket at $0.20836/$0.19976. The structural floor of the entire formation remains the August swing low at $0.18864. In sum, the analyst’s 12-hour map frames DOGE compressing beneath a neckline at $0.24473 after building a two-month Adam & Eve base. The pattern’s measured objective is ~$0.3008, with the chart explicitly marking subsequent Fibonacci waypoints at $0.2875, $0.3224, $0.3422 and $0.3729 on continuation, and support shelves stepping down through $0.2329, $0.2216, $0.2084, $0.1998, to $0.1886 at the base. At press time, DOGE traded at $0.24. Featured image created with DALL.E, chart from TradingView.com
NewsBTC2025/09/10 21:00
Apple iPhone 17 Adds Strong Security to Protect Crypto Wallets and Private Keys

Apple iPhone 17 boosts crypto wallet security with advanced Memory Integrity Enforcement, protecting private keys from memory attacks and malware threats. Apple’s new iPhone 17 includes an important security feature that helps protect crypto wallets and signing activities. This feature, called Memory Integrity Enforcement (MIE), works at the hardware level to provide ongoing protection against […] The post Apple iPhone 17 Adds Strong Security to Protect Crypto Wallets and Private Keys appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/10 21:00
Pump.fun creator earnings hit record $15.5M in 7 days after Project Ascend launch

The post Pump.fun creator earnings hit record $15.5M in 7 days after Project Ascend launch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Pump.fun creator earnings reached a record $15.5 million in seven days. The surge followed the launch of Project Ascend, featuring dynamic fees. Pump.fun creator earnings reached a record $15.5 million over seven days following the launch of Project Ascend with dynamic fees. The creator earnings exceeded the protocol’s own revenue by $1.5 million during the same period. The surge in earnings came after Pump.fun introduced its Project Ascend initiative, which implements dynamic fee structures for the platform. The seven-day creator earnings figure represents the highest recorded weekly total for the platform’s content creators. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/pumpfun-creator-earnings-record-15-5m-project-ascend/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 21:00
WinnerMining Cloud Mining: Zero-Cost Access to Stable BTC and XRP Returns

As the cryptocurrency market continues to move into the mainstream, investors are increasingly focused on how to achieve stable returns and passive income amid high volatility. As an industry-leading cloud mining platform, WinnerMining is delivering a new model of mining—low-barrier, compliant, and efficient—through innovative hash power contracts and green energy solutions for users worldwide. The [...] The post WinnerMining Cloud Mining: Zero-Cost Access to Stable BTC and XRP Returns appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/10 21:00
