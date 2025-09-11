MEXC биржасы
/
Крипто жаңалықтары
/
2025-09-11 Thursday
Крипто жаңалықтары
Ең ыстық крипто жаңалықтары мен нарық жаңартуларын бақылаңыз
SEC delays decision on the Franklin spot Solana ETF
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has postponed its decision on the Franklin Templeton spot Solana exchange-traded fund. In yet another decision that mirrors recent moves by the securities watchdog, SEC has delayed its decision to approve the Franklin spot…
U
$0,00934
-%1,58
FUND
$0,018
--%
Бөлісу
Crypto.news
2025/09/11 01:55
Бөлісу
Spartans Dominate with 5,963+ Games, as BC.game Adds Nezha & Stake.com Battles Legal Heat
Explore BC.game’s new slot, learn Stake.com’s lawsuit updates, and join Spartans’ 5,963+ games with instant payouts and extra rewards.
LEARN
$0,01718
+%2,01
GAME
$27,0723
-%8,55
COM
$0,016723
+%4,03
Бөлісу
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/11 01:55
Бөлісу
Kyrgyzstan slips state crypto reserve framework into new bill
Kyrgyzstan has advanced a framework for a national crypto treasury through a broader regulatory bill, strategically tucking the ambitious state reserve initiative alongside more conventional licensing reforms. In an announcement on Sept. 10, the Kyrgyz Parliament said it had adopted…
MORE
$0,10048
-%0,49
Бөлісу
Crypto.news
2025/09/11 01:53
Бөлісу
Donald Trump Wins Supreme Court Stay on $4bn Foreign Aid Spending Order
TLDR US Supreme Court grants Trump’s emergency stay, halting $4bn foreign aid spending order ahead of fiscal year deadline. The court’s temporary stay gives Trump more time to argue for withholding $4bn in foreign aid authorized by Congress. Trump’s foreign aid cuts target UN and peacekeeping programs, with legal battles over aid disbursement continuing. Emergency [...] The post Donald Trump Wins Supreme Court Stay on $4bn Foreign Aid Spending Order appeared first on CoinCentral.
TRUMP
$8,756
+%1,19
MORE
$0,10048
-%0,49
ORDER
$0,1237
-%7,27
Бөлісу
Coincentral
2025/09/11 01:53
Бөлісу
Cardano (ADA) Founder Charles Hoskinson Reveals His Biggest Mistake! “Our Mistake Benefited This Altcoin!”
The post Cardano (ADA) Founder Charles Hoskinson Reveals His Biggest Mistake! “Our Mistake Benefited This Altcoin!” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cardano (ADA) founder Charles Hoskinson, known for his ambitious and bold statements, made new statements. Charles Hoskinson revealed the project’s biggest mistake in a recent interview. Hoskinson expressed his deep regret, stating that Cardano’s mistake benefited rival altcoin Solana (SOL). Recalling that Cardano ranked 3rd on CoinMarketCap in 2021, Hoskinson admitted that they made the wrong investment in the smart contract model with Cardano. The famous name stated that ADA lost its rise and wave due to wrong investments and that this mistake benefited Solana and he gained. “Cardano was excited about its long-awaited smart contracts. However, we made the wrong investment because the smart contract model in the project was too rigid and made it difficult for developers to build. We misinvested in the smart contract model with Cardano… we lost that wave of momentum and Solana won. This is an extraordinary example of where we’ve made the wrong investment.” Charles Hoskinson added that despite the mistakes they made with Cardano, he still remains optimistic. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/cardano-ada-founder-charles-hoskinson-reveals-his-biggest-mistake-our-mistake-benefited-this-altcoin/
SOL
$221,35
+%2,21
RISE
$0,012569
-%1,03
ALTCOIN
$0,0005907
-%0,93
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 01:53
Бөлісу
Mint Miner cloud mining ushers in a new era of smart mining
Mint Miner has integrated with Coinbase, allowing U.S. users to fund cloud mining contracts directly from their Coinbase wallets. #sponsored
U
$0,00934
-%1,58
CLOUD
$0,08922
+%3,40
SMART
$0,004995
-%0,13
Бөлісу
Crypto.news
2025/09/11 01:50
Бөлісу
Chainlink Labs hosts US senators to discuss digital asset regulation at CoinDesk Policy and Regulation event
The post Chainlink Labs hosts US senators to discuss digital asset regulation at CoinDesk Policy and Regulation event appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways US Senators Cynthia Lummis and Kirsten Gillibrand participated in a discussion with Chainlink Labs’ Adam Minehardt focused on digital asset regulation. The event took place as part of CoinDesk’s Policy and Regulation conference. US Senators Cynthia Lummis and Kirsten Gillibrand joined Chainlink Labs’ Adam Minehardt today to discuss digital asset regulation at CoinDesk’s Policy and Regulation event. The senators participated in a congressional keynote focused on how they are shaping digital asset regulation to advance US financial markets. The discussion was part of CoinDesk’s broader policy-focused gathering examining regulatory developments in the crypto sector. The event brought together lawmakers and industry representatives to address ongoing regulatory frameworks for digital assets in the United States. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/chainlink-labs-us-senators-digital-asset-regulation-coindesk/
COM
$0,016723
+%4,03
PART
$0,2032
+%0,74
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 01:45
Бөлісу
AGI Open Network Joins DeepSafe to Boost Secure Web3 and AI Infrastructure
This exclusive partnership is aimed at developing trustless AI agent validation while also fortifying Web3-based decentralized infrastructure.
AI
$0,1398
-%8,20
BOOST
$0,09785
-%8,64
AGI
$0,0546
+%2,01
Бөлісу
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/11 01:45
Бөлісу
Vana Foundation launches Playground for AI devs with 12.7M data points
Vana Playground will help AI developers train their models with 12.7 million community-owned data points. AI development has long faced the issue of big players controlling all the data, but this could change. On Wednesday, September 10, Vana Foundation announced…
CHANGE
$0,00191143
-%3,21
VANA
$4,315
-%1,48
AI
$0,1398
-%8,20
Бөлісу
Crypto.news
2025/09/11 01:44
Бөлісу
Oracle Shares Surge Most Since 1992
The post Oracle Shares Surge Most Since 1992 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Oracle chairman Larry Ellison added nearly $100 billion to his net worth on Wednesday, putting him within striking distance of Elon Musk’s fortune, as shares of the cloud computing giant rallied in what could be the firm’s largest single-day gain in decades. Economists were “blown away” by Oracle’s projections for AI growth: “We’re all kind of in shock, in a very, very good way.” SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images Key Facts Shares of Oracle soared 38% to around $334 Wednesday morning, setting fresh opening and intraday record highs, and pacing the largest intraday gain for the stock since a 43% increase in December 1992, when the stock traded at just over $0.60. The rally raised Oracle’s market cap from $678.4 billion at Tuesday’s closing share price to around $940 billion as of Wednesday. Wall Street focused on Oracle’s estimates released Tuesday for cloud infrastructure revenue, which CEO Safra Catz said would increase to $18 billion this fiscal year before nearly doubling to $32 billion in fiscal year 2027, and then $73 billion, $114 billion and $144 billion over the following three years. Oracle also reported a 359% increase in remaining performance obligations, or contracted revenue that has yet to be recognized, to $455 billion, after the company reached four multibillion-dollar contracts with three different customers in the quarter, Catz said. Forbes Valuation Ellison, who holds a roughly 41% stake in the company, ranks the second-wealthiest person in the world with a fortune estimated at $391.8 billion. His equity in Oracle rose from $279.7 billion as of Tuesday’s closing price to about $377 billion on Wednesday. Musk remains the world’s richest person with an estimated net worth of $436.3 billion. What Did Analysts Say About Oracle? During Oracle’s earnings call on Tuesday, several analysts applauded the firm’s leadership for its…
CAP
$0,11941
-%1,80
ELON
$0,00000009929
-%0,51
COM
$0,016723
+%4,03
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 01:40
Бөлісу
Трендтегі жаңалықтар
Толығырақ
Bitcoin Hashrate Surges: Unlocking a New Era of Network Security
KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS
SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins Emphasizes New Crypto Regulations
Metaplanet To Raise $1.4 Billion In International Share Sale To Fund Fresh Bitcoin Purchases
USDH V2: Paxos Pushes Compliance, PayPal Network, and Global Expansion