The UAE debuts K2 Think as low-cost model to rival ChatGPT

The AI race continues to heat up as a new competitor K2 Think emerges from the Gulf and based in Abu Dhabi, exerting pressure on some prominent American and Chinese models. The Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) announced the new model, adding that they will be challenging models such as ChatGPT. K2 Think is reportedly smaller and cheaper to run than the offerings of industry leaders such as OpenAI and China's DeepSeek, yet its backers insist it matches them on performance benchmarks. How K2 Think works MBZUAI's researchers built K2 Think on Alibaba's open-source Qwen 2.5 architecture, with hardware supplied by specialist chipmaker Cerebras. At just 32 billion parameters, it is dwarfed by DeepSeek's R1, which runs to 671 billion. OpenAI's models remain secretive on their exact scale. The institute says K2 Think is no ordinary release. "What was special about our model is we treat it more like a system than just a model," explained Hector Liu, director of MBZUAI's Institute of Foundation Models. AIME24, HMMT25, OMNI-Math-HARD have been benchmarks cited by the team. Coding tests such as LiveCodeBenchv5, and scientific reasoning assessments like GPQA-Diamond have shown results that are on par with established systems like OpenAI and DeepSeek, despite its leaner design. Until now, the AI race has been dominated by two poles: the US, led by Silicon Valley start-ups and tech giants, and China, which has designated AI a strategic national priority. DeepSeek's R1, released earlier this year, shook assumptions that only US firms could dominate cutting-edge reasoning models. With Microsoft backing the Abu Dhabi-based AI firm G42, the UAE is pivoting on the new technology to be its next "oil," which has fueled its economy to great heights. This is a collective government position, and G42 is already proving to be a regional…