Grayscale Files for Bitcoin Cash, Hedera, and Litecoin ETFs
The asset manager is seeking to convert its existing closed-end trusts into exchange-traded funds, which would be listed on either […] The post Grayscale Files for Bitcoin Cash, Hedera, and Litecoin ETFs appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/10 21:16
Pi Network News: 12 Million Users Onboarded, But $1 Target Still Distant
The post Pi Network News: 12 Million Users Onboarded, But $1 Target Still Distant appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Pi Network has successfully migrated over 12 million users to the mainnet with a circulating supply of 8.04 billion. This represents less than 10% of the 100 billion maximum supply of Pi Network. But despite all the developments, an expert noted the ongoing risks on Pi from its structural inflation and explained why it is …
EXPERT
$0.000864
+5.88%
PI
$0.34418
+0.14%
WHY
$0.00000003105
+12.78%
CoinPedia
2025/09/10 21:16
Earn $18.5K/D with RMC MINING Bitcoin (BTC) mining rigs
Blockonomi
2025/09/10 21:15
SOL Strategies Lists on Nasdaq as STKE, Expands U.S. Reach
The post SOL Strategies Lists on Nasdaq as STKE, Expands U.S. Reach appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SOL Strategies begins Nasdaq trading under STKE to expand U.S. investor access Dual listing boosts Solana ecosystem role and strengthens institutional reach Company marks debut with first on-chain bell ringing on Solana blockchain SOL Strategies Inc., a Canadian blockchain investment firm, began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker STKE. The company continues to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange as HODL, giving it listings in both Canada and the U.S. The Nasdaq debut expands visibility with U.S. investors and provides broader liquidity. Management sees this dual listing as critical for attracting institutional capital while reinforcing the firm’s strategy around the Solana blockchain ecosystem. Related: Solana Hits 7-month High But Analyst Believes SOL Is Headed to $1000 Nasdaq Listing Expands Institutional Reach The transition to Nasdaq represents a pivot in identity from Cypherpunk Holdings to a Solana-focused infrastructure provider. Joining the Global Select Market, home to major multinational companies, places SOL Strategies in front of institutional investors who are increasingly exploring blockchain-driven assets. The listing also makes SOL Strategies one of the first Solana-centered firms to appear on a top U.S. exchange, distinguishing it within a sector where few projects have achieved comparable visibility. CEO Leah Wald said the Nasdaq listing will be used to build cross-border partnerships and deepen relationships with institutions already active in digital markets. Strengthening Solana Ecosystem Position The company views its U.S. debut as a step toward scaling its role within the Solana ecosystem. Executives believe access to deeper capital markets will help fund long-term development, while the dual listing structure ensures liquidity for both domestic and international investors. This positioning allows SOL Strategies to bridge traditional financial credibility with blockchain-native infrastructure, a combination the firm believes will accelerate Solana’s role in digital finance. To commemorate the Nasdaq debut, SOL Strategies launched…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 21:15
The DeFiApp Season 2 Flywheel — Bring $HOME The Bacon
Bring $HOME the bacon! The second season of the DeFi App airdrop has landed, and the $HOME flywheel is spinning harder than ever. With 1…Continue reading on Coinmonks »
Medium
2025/09/10 21:13
Institution: PPI data eases inflation concerns, the Federal Reserve is expected to cut interest rates next week
PANews reported on September 10th that, according to Jinshi, traders on Wednesday were betting that the Federal Reserve might initiate a series of interest rate cuts that would continue through the end of the year after August's PPI rose below expectations, easing market concerns that inflationary pressures would hinder monetary easing. Data released showed that the PPI rose 2.6% year-on-year in August, down from 3.1% in July and significantly below expectations. Based on pricing in futures contracts tied to the Fed's policy rate, the market expects the Fed to cut interest rates by 25 basis points at next week's meeting, followed by further cuts of the same magnitude throughout the year. (Jinshi Data App)
PANews
2025/09/10 21:13
XRP Price Could Reach $983 to Erase U.S. National Debt, Experts Say
TLDR To completely eliminate the $35 trillion U.S. national debt, XRP’s price would need to reach $983. Ripple controls 35.6 billion XRP in escrow, which, if the price increases significantly, could be used to cover the U.S. debt. XRP’s potential price could allow it to play a major role in global markets and CBDCs. Russia’s [...] The post XRP Price Could Reach $983 to Erase U.S. National Debt, Experts Say appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/10 21:13
The UAE debuts K2 Think as low-cost model to rival ChatGPT
The post The UAE debuts K2 Think as low-cost model to rival ChatGPT appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The AI race continues to heat up as a new competitor K2 Think emerges from the Gulf and based in Abu Dhabi, exerting pressure on some prominent American and Chinese models. The Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) announced the new model, adding that they will be challenging models such as ChatGPT. K2 Think is reportedly smaller and cheaper to run than the offerings of industry leaders such as OpenAI and China’s DeepSeek, yet its backers insist it matches them on performance benchmarks. How K2 Think works MBZUAI’s researchers built K2 Think on Alibaba’s open-source Qwen 2.5 architecture, with hardware supplied by specialist chipmaker Cerebras. At just 32 billion parameters, it is dwarfed by DeepSeek’s R1, which runs to 671 billion. OpenAI’s models remain secretive on their exact scale. The institute says K2 Think is no ordinary release. “What was special about our model is we treat it more like a system than just a model,” explained Hector Liu, director of MBZUAI’s Institute of Foundation Models. AIME24, HMMT25, OMNI-Math-HARD have been benchmarks cited by the team. Coding tests such as LiveCodeBenchv5, and scientific reasoning assessments like GPQA-Diamond have shown results that are on par with established systems like OpenAI and DeepSeek, despite its leaner design. Until now, the AI race has been dominated by two poles: the US, led by Silicon Valley start-ups and tech giants, and China, which has designated AI a strategic national priority. DeepSeek’s R1, released earlier this year, shook assumptions that only US firms could dominate cutting-edge reasoning models. With Microsoft backing the Abu Dhabi-based AI firm G42, the UAE is pivoting on the new technology to be its next “oil,” which has fueled its economy to great heights. This is a collective government position, and G42 is already proving to be a regional…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 21:13
If your ChatGPT history is showing up on Google, here’s the simple fix I used in minutes.
This document addresses the concerning issue of ChatGPT conversations potentially being indexed by Google and becoming publicly accessible…Continue reading on Coinmonks »
Medium
2025/09/10 21:11
XRP Price Swings: Analyst Eyes Rapid Move To $4.50
On Tuesday, XRP, the native cryptocurrency of Ripple’s XRPL blockchain, faced rejection after hitting its highest price point in nearly two weeks at $3.04. The move upwards was largely driven by speculation surrounding a potential spot XRP exchange-traded fund (ETF) launch in the United States and increased institutional participation in XRP derivatives. These catalysts have ... Read more The post XRP Price Swings: Analyst Eyes Rapid Move To $4.50 appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Bitemycoin
2025/09/10 21:11
