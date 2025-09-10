MEXC биржасы
LayerBrett Holders Rotate Capital Into Based Eggman Best Crypto Presale $GGs
LayerBrett investors are rotating capital into Based Eggman ($GGs). Learn why $GGs is seen as the best crypto presale to buy right now among top crypto presales in 2025.
Cryptodaily
2025/09/10 21:21
XRP Holds Strong at $3.01 and Toncoin Climbs to $3.12, While BlockchainFX Races Toward the Next 100x Crypto Presale With $7.1M Raised
September 2025 is turning into one of the most important months for early-stage investors, with three projects dominating conversation: BlockchainFX […] The post XRP Holds Strong at $3.01 and Toncoin Climbs to $3.12, While BlockchainFX Races Toward the Next 100x Crypto Presale With $7.1M Raised appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/10 21:20
Paxos and PayPal Push USDH into the Mainstream of Global Payments
TLDR Paxos & PayPal push USDH global with $20M boost and DeFi-first incentives. PayPal integrates USDH, fueling DeFi adoption and worldwide payments reach. Paxos redefines stablecoins: PayPal deal, $20M push, DeFi-first alignment. USDH set to rival top stablecoins via PayPal integration & ecosystem rewards. Paxos & PayPal team up to make USDH the DeFi gateway [...] The post Paxos and PayPal Push USDH into the Mainstream of Global Payments appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/10 21:20
Global Collaborations Energize Chainlink’s Ambitions
The post Global Collaborations Energize Chainlink’s Ambitions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Chainlink, a pioneer in cryptocurrency infrastructure, has forged 17 global partnerships to date. While these collaborations have yet to significantly impact the price of LINK Coin directly, they’re anticipated to gradually affect market valuations over the long haul. Continue Reading:Global Collaborations Energize Chainlink’s Ambitions Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/global-collaborations-energize-chainlinks-ambitions
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 21:20
Virtual Pay Group Secures Visa Principal Acquirer License
The post Virtual Pay Group Secures Visa Principal Acquirer License appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ebene, Mauritius, September 10th, 2025, FinanceWire Virtual Pay Group, a leading Global fintech company specializing in digital payment solutions, is proud to announce that it has been officially licensed by Visa as a Principal Acquirer. This prestigious designation enables Virtual Pay to directly acquire major card scheme transactions, reinforcing its position as a key player in the Global fast-evolving digital payments ecosystem. The Visa Principal Acquirer license grants Virtual Pay greater operational independence and scalability, allowing the company to provide merchants with faster onboarding, enhanced security, and more competitive transaction processing across the continent. Mr. David Morema, Virtual Pay Group CEO, expressed his enthusiasm and gratitude in a statement: “Securing the Principal Acquirer license from Visa is a tremendous milestone for Virtual Pay Group and a testament to the relentless efforts of our entire team. This achievement positions us at the forefront of digital payments and strengthens our ability to offer more localized, secure, and seamless payment experiences. We are incredibly proud of how far we’ve come and remain committed to driving financial inclusion and digital innovation across the Global payment landscape.” With this new license, Virtual Pay is strategically placed to deepen its merchant relationships, accelerate growth in new and existing markets, and further simplify cross-border commerce for businesses. Virtual Pay Group continues to invest in infrastructure, compliance, and partnerships that support its vision of transforming how businesses transact in the digital economy. About Virtual Pay Group Virtual Pay Group is a Global payments technology company providing secure, seamless, and innovative digital payment solutions for businesses and consumers. With operations in multiple markets, Virtual Pay Group is committed to advancing financial inclusion and enabling commerce across borders. Contact Head of Strategic Alliance and GrowthAnthony MiguiVirtual Pay Group[email protected] Source: https://finbold.com/virtual-pay-group-secures-visa-principal-acquirer-license/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 21:19
Exploring the Potential of Based Eggman ($GGs) in the 2025 Crypto Presale Market
In the dynamic realm of cryptocurrency, the pursuit of lucrative presales has led many to the doors of innovative projects like Based Eggman ($GGs). This token presale stands out by bridging gaming culture with blockchain technology. In contrast, LayerBrett, another noteworthy player in the crypto presale arena, has garnered attention, showing the diverse interests of investors who are keen on exploring various facets of the crypto world. A Deep Dive into Based Eggman's ($GGs) Role in Gaming and Web3 Based Eggman $GGs takes a dual approach by resonating with the gaming community through its utility in gaming transactions, NFT minting, and more. The clever use of the term "GGs" (Good Game) not only highlights commendable sportsmanship in gaming but also cleverly integrates into the cryptocurrency space, enhancing its appeal and utility within the gaming networks. The initial success of the $GGs presale, having raised significant funds and distributed millions of tokens, underscores its growing traction and the strategic market positioning it has achieved among potential top picks for 2025. Comparative Analysis: LayerBrett's Influence and Market Strategy LayerBrett's introduction into the market at a competitive presale price points to a strategic entry that leverages its lower cap to attract rapid investment, potentially yielding high returns. This positions it interestingly against bigger blockchain ecosystems and highlights the varied strategies smaller projects might employ to capture investor interest. Potential investors are often seen oscillating between different types of presales, such as LayerBrett and $GGs, weighing the cultural pull against technological innovation and market potential. The Road Ahead for Based Eggman: Expanding $GGs Utility in Web3 With a clear roadmap and a strong foundation built on the Base platform, Based Eggman is poised to expand its reach within gaming communities by facilitating quick and economical transactions. This not only enhances user experience but also solidifies $GGs' position in the market as a token of choice for gaming enthusiasts. The strategic development of $GGs within these communities could serve as a model for other tokens aiming to capture niche markets through targeted functionality and community engagement. Conclusion: The Promising Future of $GGs in Crypto Presales Presale crypto tokens like $GGs are setting the stage for a new era in cryptocurrency investments. By blending meme culture with genuine utility, $GGs presents an appealing investment opportunity that supports both community building and practical use in digital ecosystems. As we advance, $GGs represents not just a token, but a testament to the innovative paths emerging cryptocurrencies can take to capture both market share and investor imagination. For more insights: Visit the official website: https://basedeggman.com/ Follow on X (Twitter): https://x.com/Based_Eggman Join the community on Telegram: https://t.me/basedeggman Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Bitzo, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.
Coinstats
2025/09/10 21:18
India Has Rejected Clear Crypto Framework Out of Fear: Report
India is hesitant to create comprehensive crypto regulations, fearing that doing so could expose the financial system to systemic risks. The post India Has Rejected Clear Crypto Framework Out of Fear: Report appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker
2025/09/10 21:17
US Supreme Court Issues New Decision on Donald Trump’s Global Tariffs! Here Are the Details
The post US Supreme Court Issues New Decision on Donald Trump’s Global Tariffs! Here Are the Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US Supreme Court has accepted a fast-track appeal filed by President Donald Trump over global tariffs, bringing the matter to its attention. The court will hear arguments from both sides in the first week of November. US Supreme Court to Hear Trump’s Tariff Case The Trump administration is defending import duties previously ruled unlawful by a lower court, including the “Independence Day” tariffs announced in April and taxes aimed at combating drug trafficking in China, Mexico and Canada. A lower court had deemed Trump’s implementation of these orders under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) an overreach. However, the same court allowed the tariffs to remain in effect pending a final ruling. The Trump administration has requested that the case be expedited, citing the possibility that between $750 billion and $1 trillion in tariffs could be collected if the decision is delayed until June 2025, and repaying them could cause significant economic turmoil. According to Customs and Border Protection data, $475 billion in taxes have been collected so far in fiscal 2025, $210 billion of which comes from tariffs that are the subject of litigation. White House Spokesperson Kush Desai stated that Trump was using the powers granted by law in the name of national security and the economy and that they expected a victory from the Supreme Court. Economists, however, say that high tariffs lead to job losses, particularly in the construction and manufacturing sectors, and fuel inflation by increasing consumer prices. Continuing the tariffs before the court’s decision could further increase risks to the US economy. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/us-supreme-court-issues-new-decision-on-donald-trumps-global-tariffs-here-are-the-details/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 21:17
Based Eggman ($GGs) Presale Smashes Stage 1 Raise as LayerBrett Investors Rotate Into Token Presales
Based Eggman ($GGs) presale gains traction as investors rotate from LayerBrett into token presales. Discover why $GGs ranks among the best crypto presale to buy right now in 2025.
Cryptodaily
2025/09/10 21:17
Crypto Regulation in India 2025 and Tax Policy: Explained
The post Crypto Regulation in India 2025 and Tax Policy: Explained appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News India is taking a cautious path when it comes to cryptocurrencies. A recent government document reveals that instead of building a full legal framework, the country will maintain partial oversight. The concern is that full regulation might give crypto legitimacy, making it a bigger part of the financial system and creating systemic risks. The Reserve …
CoinPedia
2025/09/10 21:16
