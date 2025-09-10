2025-09-11 Thursday

Why You Should Buy This Top Altcoin As Trump-Linked WLFI Faces Accusations of Withholding Funds

The post Why You Should Buy This Top Altcoin As Trump-Linked WLFI Faces Accusations of Withholding Funds appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Trump-linked World Liberty Financial (WLFI) is facing rising criticism after several early backers accused the project of blocking withdrawals. Ethereum developer Bruno Skvorc revealed that his holdings were frozen when WLFI flagged his wallet as “high risk.”  Tron founder Justin Sun has also disclosed that his US$75 million stake is stuck, intensifying debate about governance …
BSV Association earns ISO certification for data protection

The post BSV Association earns ISO certification for data protection appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > BSV Association earns ISO certification for data protection BSV Association (BSVA) has further cemented its reputation as a trustworthy organization for partnerships. This week, it achieved certification under ISO/IEC 27001:2022, an official international standard concerning data protection and integrity within an organization’s operations. Having the certification is official recognition of BSV Association’s competence in, and commitment to, its goals of keeping data safe and reliable to use by widespread adoption of a scalable blockchain. It provides solid assurance to external parties working with BSVA, and potential partners that the Association’s advice and skills in this field have been evaluated as reliable. The ISO/IEC 27001:2022 standard on information security, cybersecurity, and privacy protection looks at the entire structure of an organization, including its leadership, policies, and operations. It’s a judgment of past performance as well as plans; an organization’s awareness of risks and approach to mitigating them. 1/4. We’ve got (more) big news.BSV Association has achieved the world’s leading standard for information security management and is now ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified. pic.twitter.com/Wo1OZZHV5z — BSV Association (@BSVAssociation) September 9, 2025 BSVA said the certification was just one part of the foundation it’s building to help other organizations adopt trusted, scalable blockchain across industries. In a statement posted on X, BSV Association Managing Director Ásgeir Óskarsson said: “This marks a significant step forward in BSVA’s mission to advance blockchain adoption amongst professional industries. It reinforces to our clients, partners and institutional stakeholders that we operate with the same level of discipline and trust that we advocate for in the technology itself.” BSVA also clarified that the standard applies to the BSV Association as an organization, rather than the BSV blockchain, a public protocol. Though it’s usually associated with IT security, ISO/IEC 27001:2022 looks more at organizations as a…
Coinbase Enlarges Its AI Agent-Focused Crypto Micropayments Ecosystem

The post Coinbase Enlarges Its AI Agent-Focused Crypto Micropayments Ecosystem appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. U.S.-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase (COIN) is creating a new ecosystem that combines stablecoin-based micropayments with AI. Building on the release earlier this year of x402, an open source payment protocol that enables instant stablecoin payments on any website, Coinbase engineers have added a discovery layer for AI agents, something like a “Google for agents,” that the firm is calling x402 Bazaar. This matters because it’s about unlocking new paradigms within agentic commerce, a term often associated with humans setting out requirements and preferences for AI agents to shop for them. In fact, the marketplace of things AI agents are going to want to buy is actually significantly bigger than the things that humans may want to buy, says Erik Reppel, head of engineering at Coinbase Developer Platform. He used the term “pay-per-crawl” to describe the problem being solved. “Think of it as like paywalls for scrapers,” Reppel said in an interview. “ So x402 is a great standard for situations where an AI agent needs access to data or access to content in order to make more informed, better decisions.” Imagine an agent pulling the latest market data, commissioning a design from an AI art model, or subscribing to a live data feed for sports or finance, Coinbase said in a blog about x402 Bizarre. Some of the first projects listed include Prixe, a stock price API allowing agents to create up-to-date financial reports, and various image and video generation endpoints. As more services are added, the possibilities for autonomous workflows will only expand, Reppel said. “Really any digital goods or any digital piece of media can be paid for with X 402,” he said. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/09/coinbase-enlarges-its-ai-agent-focused-crypto-micropayments-ecosystem
Falcon Finance Presale: An Exclusive Opportunity to Secure FF Tokens on Buidlpad

BitcoinWorld Falcon Finance Presale: An Exclusive Opportunity to Secure FF Tokens on Buidlpad Are you ready to dive into the next big wave in decentralized finance? The highly anticipated Falcon Finance presale is just around the corner, offering a groundbreaking opportunity to secure your stake in the future of the FF token. This isn’t just another token launch; it’s a chance to be an early adopter in a project poised for significant impact, launching exclusively on the renowned Buidlpad platform. The crypto community is buzzing, and for good reason: early participation often unlocks unparalleled potential, as reported by The Daily Hodl. What Exactly is the Falcon Finance Presale All About? Falcon Finance, an innovative project in the DeFi space, is set to hold a crucial presale event for its native digital asset, the FF token. This exclusive event will take place on Buidlpad, a leading access platform known for hosting promising new crypto ventures. The presale provides an early entry point for investors and enthusiasts to acquire FF tokens before they become widely available on public exchanges. Participating in the Falcon Finance presale means you’re getting in on the ground floor. It’s a strategic move for those looking to capitalize on potential future growth. Early bird investors often benefit from a more favorable token price, setting them up for greater returns as the project develops and gains traction. Key Highlights of the Presale: Exclusive Access: Only available on Buidlpad for a limited time. Early Pricing Advantage: Secure tokens at a potentially lower price point. Community Building: Join a dedicated community of early supporters. Why Should You Consider the FF Token for Your Portfolio? The FF token isn’t just a digital asset; it’s the core utility token powering the Falcon Finance ecosystem. While specific details of its utility are often revealed closer to launch, typically, such tokens grant holders various benefits, including governance rights, staking rewards, and access to exclusive platform features. Falcon Finance aims to introduce a transformative approach to asset management within the blockchain space. Considering the rapid evolution of decentralized finance, projects with clear utility and a strong roadmap tend to capture significant investor interest. The FF token is designed to play a pivotal role in this ecosystem, fostering user engagement and driving the platform’s long-term sustainability. This could represent a compelling investment opportunity for those with a forward-looking perspective. Navigating the Buidlpad Launch: A Step-by-Step Guide for the Falcon Finance Presale Participating in the Falcon Finance presale on Buidlpad is designed to be a straightforward process, though it requires careful attention to detail. First, ensure you have an account set up and verified on the Buidlpad platform. You will likely need to connect a compatible cryptocurrency wallet, such as MetaMask, to participate. Once the presale window opens, Buidlpad will provide clear instructions on how to contribute funds (typically in stablecoins or major cryptocurrencies like ETH or BNB) in exchange for FF tokens. Always double-check the contract address and follow official announcements to avoid scams. Security is paramount in the crypto space, therefore, due diligence is highly recommended. Actionable Insights for Participation: Create a Buidlpad Account: Complete all verification steps well in advance. Prepare Your Wallet: Fund your connected wallet with the required cryptocurrency. Stay Informed: Follow Falcon Finance and Buidlpad on their official channels for exact dates and instructions. Act Quickly: Presales can sell out fast due to high demand. What Are the Potential Benefits of Early Adoption in the Falcon Finance Ecosystem? The allure of participating in a presale, especially one as anticipated as the Falcon Finance presale, lies in the potential for substantial returns. Early adopters often acquire tokens at a discounted rate compared to their initial listing price on exchanges. This price advantage can lead to significant gains if the project gains widespread adoption and the token’s value appreciates. Beyond financial gains, early adoption means becoming part of the project’s foundational community. This often grants you a voice in governance decisions, exclusive access to beta features, and a closer relationship with the development team. It’s about being more than just an investor; it’s about being a stakeholder in a burgeoning ecosystem. The potential for community-driven growth and innovation is truly exciting. In conclusion, the Falcon Finance presale for its FF token on Buidlpad presents an exciting and potentially rewarding opportunity for crypto enthusiasts. By understanding the project, preparing for participation, and acting decisively, you can position yourself to be an integral part of Falcon Finance’s journey. Don’t miss this chance to potentially unlock significant value and contribute to the evolution of decentralized finance. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is the FF token, and what is its primary utility? A1: The FF token is the native cryptocurrency of the Falcon Finance ecosystem. While specific utilities are detailed in the project’s whitepaper, it typically provides holders with benefits such as governance rights, staking rewards, and access to exclusive features within the Falcon Finance platform. Q2: How can I participate in the Falcon Finance presale on Buidlpad? A2: To participate, you will need to create and verify an account on the Buidlpad platform. Connect a compatible crypto wallet (e.g., MetaMask) and ensure it’s funded with the accepted cryptocurrency for contributions. Follow Buidlpad’s official instructions once the presale goes live. Q3: What are the main benefits of buying FF tokens during the presale phase? A3: The primary benefits include acquiring FF tokens at a potentially lower price than their public listing, gaining early access to the Falcon Finance community, and positioning yourself as an early adopter of a promising new DeFi project. This early entry can lead to significant potential returns. Q4: Is Buidlpad a secure platform for crypto presales? A4: Buidlpad is a well-regarded access platform in the crypto space, known for hosting various presale events. However, it’s always crucial for participants to conduct their own research, follow official announcements from both Falcon Finance and Buidlpad, and practice strong security measures with their wallets. Q5: Where can I find more information about Falcon Finance and the FF token? A5: For the most accurate and up-to-date information, it is recommended to visit the official Falcon Finance website, read their whitepaper, and follow their official social media channels. Buidlpad’s platform will also provide relevant details regarding the presale event. We hope this article has provided valuable insights into the exciting Falcon Finance presale. If you found this information helpful, consider sharing it with your network! Spreading awareness about promising projects like Falcon Finance helps foster a more informed and engaged crypto community. Share this article on your favorite social media platforms and let’s discuss the future of FF token together! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Falcon Finance Presale: An Exclusive Opportunity to Secure FF Tokens on Buidlpad first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Uber Eats partners with Pipe to offer loans to restaurants

The post Uber Eats partners with Pipe to offer loans to restaurants appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fintech company Pipe is partnering with Uber in a new effort to help small businesses acquire loans with fewer barriers to access, CNBC has learned. Pipe is teaming up with Uber Eats to add its embedded technology to the company’s restaurant manager app. Eligible restaurants will see pre-approved capital offers from Pipe that are customized based on the businesses’ revenue and cash flow. The new partnership will start rolling out widely this week on Uber Eats, according to Pipe. The Uber Eats Manager app for restaurants, which houses thousands of restaurants in the U.S., functions as a one-stop shop for restaurants to monitor and manage their businesses. With the Pipe partnership, restaurants can work with the fintech company on loans directly in the app. “I think it’s an alignment of wanting to help these small businesses succeed, building the thing that just works to do that and making it so seamless and embedded that the customers don’t even realize somebody else is involved,” Pipe CEO Luke Voiles told CNBC. The capital process notably does not involve credit checks, FICO scores, personal guarantees or any of the standard procedures used by big banks, according to the fintech firm. “The No. 1 pain point for small business is access to capital, and in the restaurant space, it’s even more acute,” Voiles said. Pipe, which has a $2 billion valuation, uses artificial intelligence to determine loan amounts based on six months of anonymous credit card transaction history shared by Uber. Then, within the Uber Eats Manager app, restaurants can choose to share their data with Pipe, submit their application and move forward with the capital. Pipe has access only to anonymous historical performance data from restaurants on Uber Eats, so offers are based only on those performance metrics, Karl Hebert, Uber’s vice president…
Bitcoin Price Today; Cardano Latest News & Best Crypto Tokens to Buy in September?

September has started strongly for the crypto market. Bitcoin is holding above $110,000, maintaining momentum as ETF optimism builds. Cardano is gaining attention again thanks to its shift in development strategy. And one new token, Layer Brett, is turning heads with high staking rewards and fast-growing community traction. As Q4 approaches, traders are keeping a […]
Bitwise CIO Predicts Explosive Year-End Surge For SOL

The post Bitwise CIO Predicts Explosive Year-End Surge For SOL appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana Rally: Bitwise CIO Predicts Explosive Year-End Surge For SOL Skip to content Home Crypto News Solana Rally: Bitwise CIO Predicts Explosive Year-End Surge for SOL Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/solana-rally-year-end/
DeFi lending TVL soars to $130bn all-time high. Here are the major players

DeFi’s lending market is in full sprint.The sector’s total value locked, or TVL, has risen to a record $130 billion, cementing it as the largest DeFi sector ahead of liquid staking, DefiLlama data shows.TVL is a measure of investor deposits in a blockchain or DeFi protocol, and the current record means DeFi lending’s locked capital has more than doubled since mid-April, the lowest point of the crypto market this year.The swelling DeFi lending TVL is running on multiple currents, including favourable policy shifts and tokenised real-world assets turning illiquid holdings into collateral. The growth of the stablecoin market and the emergence of looping strategies that turbocharge yields have also contributed to the TVL spike.Major DeFi lending protocols like Aave, Morpho, and Euler have become liquidity magnets amid the sector’s expansion, gobbling up huge earnings from transaction fees. Together, these protocols have forged the biggest growth engine for DeFi and have become the major saloons for the onchain money market.Here are the three biggest lending protocols drawing the spotlight.AaveAave’s TVL is more than $68 billion, the largest of any DeFi lending protocol.It’s a pool-based lender. That means deposits are in common liquidity pools, and borrowers can access loans from the pool by depositing collateral.Euler and Justlend are some of the other major pool-based DeFi lending protocols.In August, Aave relaunched its institutional platform that allows big-money players to borrow against their tokenised assets.MorphoMorpho is the second-largest DeFi lending protocol, but its TVL is five times smaller than Aave’s.Like Aave, it has common liquidity pools for deposits, but it also features a matching system that pairs lenders and borrowers.In June, Morpho launched a new version of its protocol that offered fixed-rate loans to encourage more institutional users.JustLendJustLend holds more than $5 billion in TVL.It’s also a pool-based lender like Aave, but the protocol is only available on one blockchain, Tron, whereas Aave has been deployed on 18 different blockchains.In August, the protocol began accepting USD1, the dollar-pegged stablecoin from US President Donald Trump-linked DeFi protocol World Liberty FinancialOsato Avan-Nomayo is our Nigeria-based DeFi correspondent. He covers DeFi and tech. Got a tip? Please contact him at osato@dlnews.com.
Metabolic Health Unicorn Knownwell Is Rapidly Expanding, Announcing Latest Clinic In Atlanta

The post Metabolic Health Unicorn Knownwell Is Rapidly Expanding, Announcing Latest Clinic In Atlanta appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Metabolic and obesity related care will become a huge portion of healthcare spending in the coming decade. getty Primary care and metabolic health focused company Knownwell announced today that it will be opening its newest clinic in Atlanta, Georgia. This now marks 10 total locations across the United States, indicating the significant traction and explosive growth the company has experienced over the last year. Knownwell is focused on metabolic health as a whole, with a key eye towards comprehensive obesity management services. At a macroscopic level, very few players are working in this niche space; while the urgency of addressing obesity and metabolic health is certainly well-recognized, few clinical services exist to address the problem with focused attention. In fact, most do not offer wrap-around primary care services, a virtual platform, or a specialist oriented approach to tackle a patient’s holistic healthcare needs. Tackling obesity is not new; many of the larger pharmaceutical giants as well as smaller startups are spending billions of dollars to innovate in this arena. Take for example Novo Nordisk, known for its huge market penetration in the obesity care landscape with Wegovy and Ozempic; the company recently reported nearly 67% growth in sales in this area. Eli Lilly similarly stated “38% year-over-year revenue growth driven by robust sales of Zepbound and Mounjaro,” significantly boosting its own guidance and future forecasts for obesity related therapeutics. While the pharmaceutical market is certainly hot for metabolic health, the actual care delivery function is not so easily available. Physicians that want to practice obesity medicine often have to join generic primary care practices and try to offer their specialized knowledge on an as-needed basis. For those that want to solely specialize their practice on the topic, they often have to resort to starting their own dedicated clinic, which is…
CoinMarketCap Alerts Users to Fake Token Schemes

Fraudsters have been promoting counterfeit tokens under the CoinMarketCap (CMC) brand, luring investors with claims of an official “CMC token” […] The post CoinMarketCap Alerts Users to Fake Token Schemes appeared first on Coindoo.
