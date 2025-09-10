2025-09-11 Thursday

Shiba Inu Price Prediction; Cardano Latest News & Which Is Voted As The Best Crypto To Buy Now

The crypto market rarely sits still, and two names that continue to grab headlines are Shiba Inu and Cardano. Investors closely follow every Shiba Inu price prediction while keeping an eye on the latest Cardano news, but a new player—Layer Brett ($LBRETT)—is quickly climbing the ranks as one of the best crypto projects to watch [...] The post Shiba Inu Price Prediction; Cardano Latest News & Which Is Voted As The Best Crypto To Buy Now appeared first on Blockonomi.
The Dawn of Brain-Inspired AI: How a New Model is Redefining Reasoning Performance Beyond LLMs

New research introduces the Hierarchical Reasoning Model (HRM) HRM is a novel architecture directly inspired by the human brain. It is now demonstrating superior performance on challenging reasoning tasks.
Dogecoin Is Not The Best Crypto To Buy Now Anymore Claims Analysts As Layer Brett Takes Centre Stage

Dogecoin holds near $0.24, but analysts say Layer Brett leads the next meme coin wave with $3M raised, 800%+ APY staking, and 100x upside potential in 2025.
These 5 Simple Tips Will Make You a Better Crypto Trader

Let’s be real for a second. “Crypto trading is exciting, but it’s also overwhelming, and it’s easy to make mistakes that cost you&nbsp;money.” I’ve been there, feeling like the charts are out to get&nbsp;me. But here’s the thing: success in trading doesn’t come from luck or guessing. It comes from discipline, strategy, and a few simple habits that keep you on track. Even if you are a beginner, these five tips will help you become a more confident and consistent trader. 1. Protect Your Capital&nbsp;First Think of your trading account like oxygen. Without it, you can’t survive in the market. Too many beginners focus only on making profits and forget the #1 rule: Don’t lose it&nbsp;all! A good rule of thumb? Never risk more than 1–2% of your total balance on a single trade. That way, even if you’re wrong a few times in a row, you’ll still have enough left to bounce back. Remember. Trading isn’t about winning every battle, it’s about staying alive long enough to win the&nbsp;war. 2. Stick to One&nbsp;Strategy One of the fastest ways to fail is to jump from strategy to strategy every time something doesn’t work. Maybe one week you’re trying scalping, the next you’re chasing breakouts, and the week after that you’re watching TikTok for signals. Sound familiar? Here’s the truth: no strategy wins 100% of the time. Pick one approach that makes sense to you, test it, and commit to it. The more consistent you are, the easier it is to see what works and what&nbsp;doesn’t. 3. Control Your&nbsp;Emotions Crypto is emotional. When the market pumps, greed kicks in. When it dumps, fear takes over. The problem is, trading based on emotions usually leads to bad decisions. That’s why professional traders always follow a plan. Before you enter any trade, write down your entry point, your stop-loss, and your target. Once you’re in, stick to it. Don’t let panic or excitement change your mind halfway&nbsp;through. 4. Keep a Trading&nbsp;Journal I know, this doesn’t sound exciting. But keeping a trading journal might be the single most powerful tool for improving your&nbsp;results. Write down every trade: what you saw, why you entered, how you felt, and how it played out. Over time, you’ll start to notice patterns. Maybe you trade better in the morning. Maybe you always lose when you go against the trend. Those insights are&nbsp;gold. If you’re not tracking your trades, you’re just guessing. A journal turns mistakes into&nbsp;lessons. 5. Use the Right&nbsp;Tools Imagine trying to build a house with no tools. That’s exactly what trading without proper charts and data feels like. Successful traders use platforms that give them a clear view of the market, reliable alerts, and tools to analyze&nbsp;trends. One of the best tools out there is TradingView. It gives you clean charts, powerful indicators, and even lets you backtest strategies. Having the right setup doesn’t guarantee success, but it definitely makes the job&nbsp;easier. Final Thoughts Becoming a better crypto trader doesn’t happen overnight. Protect your capital, stick to a strategy, control your emotions, keep a journal, and use the right&nbsp;tools. If you want to check out one of the best platforms for traders, click the link below. You’ll even get a free $15 bonus when you sign up for TradingView! Join TradingView — Daily Crypto&nbsp;Invest Disclaimer: “This is an affiliate link, which means I may earn a small commission at no extra cost to&nbsp;you.” These 5 Simple Tips Will Make You a Better Crypto Trader was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Metaplanet Secures $1.4 Billion to Upsize Bitcoin Holdings

Metaplanet has closed its international share offering, with a plan to use the proceeds for the purchase of Bitcoin. The post Metaplanet Secures $1.4 Billion to Upsize Bitcoin Holdings appeared first on Coinspeaker.
When Software Fails: The Ledger Live Supply-Chain Compromise

This article explains how a poisoned NPM package led to stolen Bitcoin, why the protocol remained secure, and why Bitcoin-only tools like…Continue reading on Coinmonks »
Crypto Bets Send QMMM Up 1,700%, Sol Strategies Down 43%

The post Crypto Bets Send QMMM Up 1,700%, Sol Strategies Down 43% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shares of crypto-linked companies diverged sharply on Tuesday, with Hong Kong’s QMMM Holdings rocketing more than 1,700% after unveiling a blockchain strategy, while Canada’s Sol Strategies tumbled 42% in its Nasdaq debut. QMMM, a Hong Kong–based investment holding company, said Tuesday it will integrate artificial intelligence with blockchain to build a platform combining crypto analytics and a Web3 autonomous ecosystem. The firm also plans to establish a “diversified cryptocurrency treasury” focused on Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH) and Solana (SOL). QMMM’s stock performance shot through the roof after the announcement, rising over 2,100% before closing its Nasdaq trading up 1,737%. QMMM Holdings’ share price. Source: Yahoo Finance Meanwhile, Sol Strategies, a Canadian Solana treasury and staking company, saw its stock move in the opposite direction. Newly listed on the Nasdaq, its shares plunged 42% on Tuesday. Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange fared slightly better but still dropped by 16%. “While share prices can fluctuate, our approach centers on what we call our DAT++ model,” Sol Strategies CEO Leah Wald told Cointelegraph. “We remain focused on building long-term value through disciplined execution of our business strategy.” Sol Strategies’ share price on the Nasdaq. Source: Yahoo Finance In June, Sol Strategies reported a Q2 net loss of $3.5 million. However, it increased its validator and staking revenue, selling large chunks of its BTC holdings for SOL and Sui (SUI). Related: Metaplanet, Semler Scientific were ‘zombie companies’ until Bitcoin, execs say Crypto companies have mixed one-month results Publicly traded crypto companies, especially those relying on crypto treasuries, have had mixed results over the past month. Solana treasury company Upexi’s share price has dropped 2.1% in the past month, while the share price of DeFi Development Corp., another Solana treasury company, has seen a rise of 13.2%. Metaplanet, a Bitcoin treasury company based in…
GameStop Earns $28 Million Unrealized Gain From Bitcoin

Key HighlightsGameStop posts $168.6M net profit, up from $14.8M a year ago.Bitcoin holdings provide $28.6M unrealized gains for the retailer.Revenue jumps to $972.2M as collectibles boost sales performance.GameStop Reports Strong Q2 2025 Financial ResultsAmerican video game retailer GameStop has released its financial results for the second quarter of 2025, ending August 2, showing a significant improvement in performance. The company reported net sales of $972.2 million, up from $798.3 million in the same period last year, reflecting strong consumer demand and growth in key segments.Cryptocurrency Holdings Drive GainsFor the first time, GameStop disclosed its cryptocurrency holdings, revealing that it purchased 4,710 BTC worth $500 million in May. By the end of the quarter, these holdings were valued at $528.6 million, resulting in an unrealized gain of $28.6 million. The company uses Coinbase quotes to estimate Bitcoin’s fair value.This move makes GameStop one of the largest public companies to integrate Bitcoin into its strategy. According to Bitcoin Treasuries, GameStop ranks 20th among public Bitcoin holders, with the asset’s price growth of nearly 18% since May contributing positively to the retailer’s balance sheet.Profitability and Segment HighlightsOperating profit for Q2 reached $66.4 million, compared to a $22 million loss in the same quarter last year. Net profit surged to $168.6 million, a massive increase from $14.8 million a year ago. Operating expenses were reduced to $218.8 million, down from $270.8 million, highlighting the company’s efficiency improvements.The collectibles segment, including trading cards and pop culture merchandise, remained a bright spot, accounting for nearly a third of total sales.Earlier this year, GameStop issued convertible bonds with a 0% rate until 2032 to fund digital investments and restructuring. Despite an initial drop in shares, the company later raised its revenue forecast to $2.2 billion, signaling strong investor confidence.With growing crypto integration, efficient operations, and strong sales, GameStop demonstrates a bold strategy to thrive in a competitive retail landscape.
How RWA-Backed Stablecoins Are Transforming Crypto Finance?

How RWA-Backed Stablecoins Are Transforming Crypto&nbsp;Finance? The cryptocurrency industry has witnessed exponential growth over the last decade, introducing innovative financial instruments, decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms, and novel forms of digital money. Among these innovations, stablecoins have emerged as critical assets for traders, investors, and institutions looking to mitigate volatility while maintaining the benefits of blockchain technology. Recently, a new class of stablecoins, known as RWA-backed stablecoins, has begun to reshape the crypto finance landscape, bridging the gap between digital assets and tangible real-world assets. In this blog, we explore what RWA-backed stablecoins are, how they function, their integration into the crypto ecosystem, and the transformative impact they are having on crypto&nbsp;finance. What Are RWA-Backed Stablecoins? Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to maintain a stable value by being pegged to a reserve asset, traditionally fiat currencies like the US Dollar (USD) or Euro (EUR). While fiat-backed stablecoins have been widely adopted, they still face challenges such as centralization risks, regulatory scrutiny, and limited transparency regarding reserves. RWA-backed stablecoins, or Real-World Asset-backed stablecoins, take a different approach. Instead of being backed solely by fiat currency or other digital assets, these stablecoins are collateralized with tangible, verifiable real-world assets, such&nbsp;as: Commercial real estate Bonds and debt instruments Commodities like gold or silver Infrastructure projects Treasury securities By linking digital tokens to real-world assets, RWA-backed stablecoins aim to provide greater stability, transparency, and trust, making them particularly appealing to institutional investors and businesses seeking reliable on-chain collateral. How RWA-Backed Stablecoins Work? The mechanism behind RWA-backed stablecoins involves several key&nbsp;steps: Asset Acquisition and Verification A trusted custodian acquires or holds real-world assets as collateral. These assets are then verified and documented to ensure their legitimacy and&nbsp;value. Token MintingOnce authenticated, stablecoins are minted on the blockchain, with each token representing a stake in the underlying asset. Smart Contract ManagementThe stablecoins are managed via smart contracts, ensuring automated issuance, redemption, and compliance. These contracts also enable transparency, as users can verify collateral reserves on-chain. Redemption and LiquidationUsers can redeem RWA-backed stablecoins for the underlying assets if needed. In cases where the stablecoin value drops due to market fluctuations, smart contracts can trigger partial liquidation to maintain stability. This system combines the security and programmability of blockchain with the tangible value of real-world assets, creating a hybrid financial model that addresses many of the shortcomings of traditional stablecoins. The Advantages of RWA-Backed Stablecoins 1. Enhanced StabilityUnlike fiat-backed stablecoins, which may be affected by central bank policies or banking risks, RWA-backed stablecoins derive their value from tangible, real-world assets. This ensures that their value remains more stable over time, particularly during market turbulence. 2. Transparency and TrustOne of the main criticisms of fiat-backed stablecoins is the lack of transparency regarding reserves. RWA-backed stablecoins often include audited asset documentation and blockchain verification, allowing users to see exactly what backs each token. This builds trust among institutional and retail investors. 3. Greater Regulatory ComplianceRWA-backed stablecoins can facilitate compliance with financial regulations, as the assets backing them are often subject to standard financial oversight. This makes them an attractive option for businesses seeking legitimate, legally recognized collateral for DeFi applications. 4. Access to Traditional FinanceBy tokenizing real-world assets, RWA-backed stablecoins allow crypto investors to gain exposure to traditional financial markets without leaving the blockchain ecosystem. For example, a stablecoin backed by commercial real estate can provide users with a decentralized way to invest in real&nbsp;estate. 5. Improved DeFi OpportunitiesRWA-backed stablecoins expand the DeFi ecosystem by providing a more secure and less volatile form of collateral. Lending platforms, decentralized exchanges, and yield farming protocols can integrate these stablecoins to reduce risk and attract institutional capital. Key Use Cases of RWA-Backed Stablecoins 1. Decentralized Lending and BorrowingStablecoins are already a cornerstone of lending protocols like Aave, Compound, and MakerDAO. With RWA-backed stablecoins, lenders can reduce the risk of collateral volatility, while borrowers gain access to a more stable borrowing currency. 2. Cross-Border PaymentsDue to their stable value and transparency, RWA-backed stablecoins are ideal for cross-border payments and remittances. Businesses and individuals can transfer money quickly, securely, and with lower fees, bypassing traditional banking intermediaries. 3. Tokenized Real Estate and InfrastructureInvestors can gain fractional exposure to real estate, infrastructure projects, or commodities through RWA-backed stablecoins. This democratizes access to high-value assets and increases liquidity in traditionally illiquid&nbsp;markets. 4. Hedging and Risk ManagementRWA-backed stablecoins provide a reliable tool for hedging against cryptocurrency volatility. Traders and institutions can park value in a stable asset while maintaining exposure to DeFi ecosystems. 5. Institutional AdoptionBy combining regulatory compliance, transparency, and asset-backed stability, RWA-backed stablecoins attract institutional investors, bridging the gap between traditional finance and blockchain technology. Challenges in Integrating RWA-Backed Stablecoins Despite their promise, RWA-backed stablecoins face several challenges: 1. Regulatory UncertaintyWhile RWA-backed stablecoins can facilitate compliance, the regulatory landscape for tokenized real-world assets is still evolving. Countries may impose different rules regarding custody, issuance, and&nbsp;trading. 2. Custody and Audit ComplexityMaintaining custody of real-world assets and regularly auditing them can be complex and costly. Any mismanagement may undermine the stablecoin’s credibility and&nbsp;value. 3. Liquidity RisksUnlike fiat-backed stablecoins, some real-world assets are less liquid. Selling or redeeming tokens backed by these assets may take longer, potentially affecting price stability in volatile&nbsp;markets. 4. Smart Contract VulnerabilitiesWhile blockchain ensures transparency, smart contracts are not immune to vulnerabilities. Integration with RWA-backed stablecoins requires robust contract development and rigorous security&nbsp;audits. Examples of RWA-Backed Stablecoins Several projects are pioneering the use of real-world assets in stablecoin design: MakerDAO’s Multi-Collateral DAI — Although primarily crypto-backed, MakerDAO is exploring integration with real-world assets like bonds to diversify collateral. Centrifuge / Tinlake — Allows real-world assets such as invoices, real estate loans, and trade receivables to be tokenized and used as DeFi collateral. Stably — Offers stablecoins backed by traditional assets with strong regulatory oversight. These examples highlight the growing trend of bridging real-world finance and blockchain technology. The Transformative Impact on Crypto&nbsp;Finance RWA-backed stablecoins are set to transform crypto finance in multiple&nbsp;ways: 1. Increased Stability Across the EcosystemBy tethering digital assets to real-world collateral, stablecoins can resist extreme crypto market volatility, reducing systemic risk across lending platforms, exchanges, and trading protocols. 2. Expansion of DeFi into Traditional FinanceTokenized real-world assets allow DeFi platforms to tap into previously inaccessible markets, such as commercial real estate, bonds, and commodities, making DeFi more inclusive and globally relevant. 3. Institutional ParticipationInstitutions, previously wary of cryptocurrency volatility and regulatory ambiguity, are now showing interest in RWA-backed stablecoins. This infusion of institutional capital could accelerate mainstream adoption. 4. Improved Risk Management ToolsFinancial professionals can use RWA-backed stablecoins to hedge, collateralize, and manage risk more effectively, creating a more robust and professionalized DeFi ecosystem. 5. Enhanced Trust and TransparencyTransparency regarding the underlying assets reassures both investors and regulators, increasing confidence in blockchain-based financial instruments. Future Outlook The future of RWA-backed stablecoins looks promising. Key trends likely to shape this market&nbsp;include: Increased Regulatory Clarity: Governments are gradually providing guidance for tokenized assets, encouraging responsible innovation. Cross-Border Integration: Stablecoins could streamline global payments and remittances, reducing dependency on fiat and correspondent banks. Hybrid Financial Models: Combining digital and real-world assets could become standard, creating more resilient financial systems. Institutional-Grade Products: Banks and investment firms may issue or support RWA-backed stablecoins as part of their asset management strategies. In essence, RWA-backed stablecoins are not just another crypto innovation — they represent a fundamental step in bridging traditional finance and decentralized technology. Conclusion RWA-backed stablecoins are redefining the boundaries of cryptocurrency finance. By linking digital assets with tangible real-world collateral, they provide stability, transparency, and trust that traditional stablecoins often lack. From improving DeFi protocols to enabling institutional adoption and cross-border payments, these tokens are paving the way for a more resilient and inclusive crypto financial ecosystem. As the blockchain industry matures, RWA-backed stablecoins will likely play a pivotal role in integrating traditional finance with decentralized systems, making them one of the most transformative innovations in modern crypto&nbsp;finance. How RWA-Backed Stablecoins Are Transforming Crypto Finance? was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
What Trading Taught Me About Risk, Life, and Discipline

Image When I first started trading crypto, I thought it was just about making money. Buy low, sell high, and repeat. Simple, right? I couldn’t have been more wrong. What started as a side hustle turned into one of the greatest teachers in my life. And no, I’m not talking about profits — I’m talking about lessons that changed how I see risk, life, and discipline. Trading will humble you. It will test your patience, your emotions, and your ability to stick to a plan when everything inside you screams to do the opposite. Over the years, I’ve learned that the charts are just a reflection of something bigger: your&nbsp;mindset. In this post, I want to share the lessons trading taught me that go beyond the charts — the ones that shaped who I am&nbsp;today. Lesson 1: Risk Is Everywhere — and It’s Never Going&nbsp;Away When I placed my first trade, I went all-in. Literally. I threw my entire $1,000 savings into a random altcoin because I saw people tweeting “100x potential.” No analysis, no risk management, just pure&nbsp;FOMO. For the first few hours, I was in profit. Then the market flipped, and within a day, I was down 40%. That gut-wrenching feeling of watching my hard-earned money vanish taught me something that no YouTube video ever could: risk isn’t something you can eliminate — it’s something you&nbsp;manage. Life works the same way. Whether it’s starting a business, moving to a new city, or investing in yourself, risk is always there. The difference between winning and losing is how you handle&nbsp;it. In trading, I learned to never risk more than I can afford to lose. That rule saved me from blowing multiple accounts later on. And in life, I started applying the same principle. Want to start a business? Great, but don’t bet the rent money. Want to learn a new skill? Go for it, but don’t quit your job before you’re&nbsp;ready. The truth is, risk is the price you pay for opportunity. If you’re not willing to take some, you’ll never grow. But if you take too much, you’ll destroy yourself. Lesson 2: Discipline Is Harder Than Intelligence When I first entered the crypto space, I thought the smartest people made the most money. I believed that if I learned all the indicators, watched every expert, and read every whitepaper, I’d become a trading&nbsp;genius. I was&nbsp;wrong. You know who actually wins in trading? The people who stick to their plan when everyone else loses their&nbsp;minds. I can’t tell you how many times I broke my own rules because of greed or fear. I’d tell myself, “I’m only risking 2% per trade,” and then go all-in because I was sure “this one can’t fail.” Guess what? It failed every&nbsp;time. Discipline is doing what you said you’d do — especially when it’s uncomfortable. It’s taking profit when your target hits, even if you think it will go higher. It’s cutting losses without hesitation. It’s not chasing pumps because you’re afraid of missing&nbsp;out. Over time, I realized that trading is 80% psychology and only 20% strategy. If you can’t control yourself, you’ll never control your&nbsp;trades. And here’s where it hit me: life works the same&nbsp;way. You can have all the knowledge in the world, but if you can’t stay disciplined, you’ll struggle. Whether it’s saving money, eating healthy, or building a business, success is built on habits — not motivation. Lesson 3: Emotions Will Destroy You If You Let&nbsp;Them The first time I lost a big trade, I wanted revenge. I told myself, “I’ll make it back on the next one.” That’s when I learned about revenge trading — and why it’s so dangerous. In life and in trading, emotions make terrible decision-makers. Fear, greed, and frustration will lead you into traps every single&nbsp;time. I remember one week when Bitcoin dropped 20% overnight. I panicked and sold at the bottom. Two days later, it bounced back even higher than before. That pain of realizing my emotions cost me money was a turning point. From then on, I started journaling my trades and writing down why I entered or exited a position. If the reason was emotional, I didn’t take the&nbsp;trade. Life lesson? Don’t make big decisions when you’re emotional. Whether it’s quitting a job in anger or investing in a project because everyone is hyping it, give yourself time to think. The best decisions are almost always made in a calm&nbsp;state. Lesson 4: Patience Is a Superpower The hardest part of trading isn’t finding good setups — it’s waiting for&nbsp;them. When I was new, I wanted action all the time. If the market was quiet, I’d force trades just to feel like I was doing something. And guess what? Those forced trades almost always ended in&nbsp;losses. One day, I decided to do something different: I waited. I only took trades that matched my exact criteria. No guessing, no gambling, no chasing. That week, I made fewer trades but more profit than ever before. That’s when I realized patience&nbsp;pays. The same thing applies to life. Most people fail because they quit too early. They plant seeds and expect overnight results. But success — whether in trading, business, or relationships — takes time. The faster you try to force it, the more mistakes you’ll&nbsp;make. Lesson 5: Risk Management = Stress Management Do you know what makes trading stressful? It’s not the charts — it’s knowing you could lose everything on one&nbsp;trade. Before I learned proper risk management, I was a mess. I’d wake up at 3 a.m. to check charts, sweating because I had half my account in a single position. My mood depended on the market. If Bitcoin pumped, I was happy. If it dumped, I was miserable. Then I changed my approach. I started risking 1–2% per trade. Suddenly, the stress disappeared. A loss wasn’t the end of the world. A win felt great, but it didn’t make me reckless. Risk management gave me emotional freedom. And honestly? Life is the same. If all your happiness depends on one thing — a job, a person, a single investment — you’re setting yourself up for pain. Diversify your happiness the same way you diversify your portfolio. Lesson 6: Winning Is Boring — and That’s a Good&nbsp;Thing When I first imagined trading for a living, I pictured excitement: big wins, constant action, adrenaline. The truth? Profitable trading is&nbsp;boring. The people making money aren’t gambling every day — they’re following a system. They’re taking small, consistent wins and letting compounding do the work. The thrill-seekers usually blow up their accounts. That taught me something about life: consistency beats excitement. Whether it’s fitness, saving money, or learning a skill, the real progress happens in the boring repetition — the workouts, the budget tracking, the daily grind. If you want to succeed, embrace the&nbsp;boredom. Lesson 7: You Can’t Control the Market — but You Can Control&nbsp;Yourself This one was a game-changer for me. No matter how much analysis you do, you can’t predict every move. News can break, whales can dump, regulations can hit overnight. Trying to control the market is like trying to control the weather — it’s impossible. But here’s what you can control: your reaction. Your position size. Your stop-loss. Your&nbsp;mindset. Once I accepted that, trading became easier. I stopped chasing certainty and focused on probabilities. I stopped blaming the market for my losses and started taking responsibility. And in life? Same rule applies. You can’t control what happens to you, but you can control how you&nbsp;respond. Final Thoughts When I look back, I realize trading gave me more than financial skills — it gave me life skills. It taught&nbsp;me: Risk is unavoidable — but manageable. Discipline matters more than intelligence. Emotions are your biggest&nbsp;enemy. Patience pays in every area of&nbsp;life. Consistency beats excitement. Control yourself, not the&nbsp;market. These lessons apply far beyond the charts. If you’re a trader — or thinking about becoming one — know this: the biggest battle isn’t with the market, it’s with yourself. And once you win that battle, you’ll realize something powerful: trading isn’t just about profits. It’s about becoming the kind of person who can handle uncertainty, stay calm under pressure, and make smart decisions no matter what life throws your&nbsp;way. — — Follow me on Medium for fresh insights, stories, and ideas you won’t want to&nbsp;miss! What Trading Taught Me About Risk, Life, and Discipline was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
