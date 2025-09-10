2025-09-11 Thursday

Crypto Bull Run Relay Race  — A Festival in Motion

Crypto Bull Run Relay Race 🏅 — A Festival in Motion

Every bull run in crypto feels like a tradition, almost like a festival cycle. Bitcoin always kicks it off — attracting capital first, breaking new highs, and setting the tone for what follows. This time is no different: Bitcoin's rally has already pushed Total Crypto Market Cap beyond $4.22T in August 2025

But in this relay race, the baton is still waiting for Altcoins. TOTAL2, the altcoin market cap, hasn't yet broken its $1.7T peak from November 2021. When it does, history shows the sprint that follows can be even wilder — a celebration phase of outsized moves and speculation.

I like to think of it as the Altcoin Spirit Phase — the moment when Bitcoin hands over the energy, and altcoins explode forward to carry the momentum of this bull run.

Will tradition repeat? Or will this cycle write a new story?
Cyprus Will Host Wiki Finance EXPO 2025 With 5,000 Participants From the Fintech and Crypto Industry

On September 24, Wiki Finance EXPO Cyprus 2025 will open in Limassol, bringing together more than 5,000 participants. Among them are representatives of major financial institutions, technology companies and regulators, the organizers said. The event will be held at Parklane, A Luxury Collection Resort & Spa. The venue has become the region's largest discussion platform
CFTC Weighs MiCA Rules in U.S. Crypto Market Access

TLDR: Acting CFTC chair said the agency may recognize foreign crypto platforms that follow strong frameworks like the EU's MiCA. The CFTC reaffirmed its foreign boards of trade framework, which already lets some offshore platforms serve U.S. traders. Non-U.S. exchanges could access U.S. clients by registering as FBOTs instead of becoming full designated contract markets.
BitMine's $20M "Moonshot" Sparks $BMNR Shift, Now Backing OCTO for WLD Strategy

Key Takeaways: BitMine (BMNR) banked $20M to buy 13.7M OCTO shares at $1.46, kicking off its "Moonshot" strategy. The investment empowers Eightco (OCTO) to shift into a Worldcoin (WLD) treasury approach. This bold crypto move aligns BitMine with Ethereum ecosystem expansion goals.

This move signals a sharp, high-stakes shift by BitMine Immersion — one that sends ripples through the Ethereum-reliant crypto world.

A Bold Bet on Ethereum Value

BitMine shoehorned $20 million into Eightco Holdings (OCTO), buying 13.7 million shares at $1.46 each. This marks the debut of its "Moonshot" investment strategy — designed to back bold, high-upside projects that strengthen the Ethereum ecosystem. Eightco is now pivoting hard: its $250M private placement establishes Worldcoin (WLD) as its primary treasury reserve, aligning with BitMine's push into future-proof digital identity infrastructure.

BitMine's Ethereum Treasury Dominance

BitMine (BMNR) stockpiled $20M to buy 13.7M OCTO shares at $1.46, beginning its "Moonshot" campaign. The investment allows Eightco (OCTO) to shift into a Worldcoin (WLD) treasury strategy. This positions BitMine at the forefront of institutional crypto exposure, only behind treasuries with heavy bitcoin exposure like MicroStrategy. With ETH as its foundation, BitMine is placing a macro bet that Ethereum will lead in Web3's future.

A Bridge Strategy to Crypto's Next Phase

This deal is not just capital deployment—it's signaling. By backing Worldcoin's PoH (Proof of Human) tech, BitMine is giving a nod to identity-as-asset infrastructure that could reshape trust online.
Mac DeMarco. credit: Mac DeMarco

"I love you Mac!" was a common refrain shouted by the audience members throughout Mac DeMarco's show at New York City's Radio City Music Hall this past Monday. And it's easy to understand why, because the Canadian artist is one today's most popular indie music artists. His upcoming dates for his current tour of North America and Europe are sold out; his music draws 20 million monthly Spotify listeners; and he was the subject of a recent lengthy profile in The New Yorker by Amanda Petrusich titled "Is Mac DeMarco the Last Indie Rock Star?"

Since bursting onto the scene with his 2012 debut album 2, the 35-year-old DeMarco has released several critically acclaimed albums of melodic slacker rock — highlighted by his dreamy singing, shimmering guitar and introspective lyrics (Think of his sound as indie's answer to '70s-'80s yacht rock). It's the perfect music that you could put on and chill out to on a late evening while home alone.

His new album, Guitar, released on his own label, continues that vibe. According to the record's press notes, DeMarco wrote, recorded and produced Guitar in November of last year at his Los Angeles home and played all the instruments; he also did the album artwork and shot the music videos by himself, too.

"I think Guitar is as close to a true representation of where I'm at in my life today as I can manage to put to paper," he said in a statement.

Mac DeMarco at Radio City Music Hall on Sept. 8, 2025. credit: David Chiu

Naturally, a majority of Guitar's songs occupied Monday's setlist, including "Shining," "Phantom," "Holy" and "Home." These new reflective mid-tempo songs nestled nicely alongside the older popular songs that the fans were equally excited to hear, such…
Micro-Trading Strategy for Crypto: Earn $500 Weekly

My Journey from $50 to $500/week 💸 Three months ago, I started my crypto journey with just $50. Last month, I closed with over $500 in weekly profits — trading only one hour a day. This is not a promise or financial advice — just my personal path and the exact strategy I used to get&nbsp;here. Why I Chose Micro-Trading Crypto is fast. Prices swing wildly every day, especially on networks like Solana where fees are low and tokens can move 20–50% in hours. I didn’t want to sit glued to charts all day, and I wasn’t ready to gamble on big trades or confusing bots. Instead, I chose micro-trading — a method focused on small, disciplined trades with modest capital. The idea is&nbsp;simple: Catch short-term dips, Sell on short-term pumps, Repeat. For beginners with $50–$100 starting capital, this is far more achievable than trying to “time the top” or “buy and&nbsp;forget.” The Tools I&nbsp;Use Before you start and try to copy; here are the only three tools I&nbsp;needed: 1. Phantom Wallet&nbsp;(Solana) Phantom Wallet is a non-custodial cryptocurrency wallet designed primarily for the Solana blockchain, with added support for Ethereum and&nbsp;Polygon. It allows users to store, send, stake, and swap tokens while maintaining full control of their private keys. With its user-friendly browser extension and mobile app, Phantom is popular for managing NFTs, DeFi assets, and dApps securely and&nbsp;easily. How to&nbsp;begin: Install the Phantom extension or mobile&nbsp;app. Write down your seed phrase safely — never share&nbsp;it. Fund with a small amount of SOL (just enough to trade, e.g.,&nbsp;$50). Phantom Wallet Interface(Easy &amp;&nbsp;Simple) 2. Jupiter (DeFi Trading&nbsp;App) Jupiter is a leading decentralized trading platform (DEX aggregator) built on the Solana blockchain. It helps users find the best token swap rates by routing trades across multiple liquidity sources in real&nbsp;time. Beyond swaps, Jupiter also offers advanced DeFi tools like limit orders, perpetual trading, and dollar-cost averaging (DCA) strategies. Visit jup.ag — it finds the best swap prices on&nbsp;Solana. Connect your Phantom wallet and swap SOL for any token you want to&nbsp;trade. 3. Dexscreener DEX Screener is a free tool that shows live prices and trading data from many decentralized exchanges on over 80 blockchains. It helps traders track tokens, see charts, check liquidity, and spot trending or new coins in real time. You can also set alerts, make watchlists, and connect your wallet to trade directly from the platform. How to&nbsp;Use: Open dexscreener.com to track token prices, liquidity, and&nbsp;volume. I use the 15m, 1h, and 4h charts to spot dips and&nbsp;pumps. Trade support/resistance with Dexscreener app(ELI5/SOL chart) What Does Crypto Micro Trading Mean to&nbsp;Me? Micro-trading, as I practised it, is a crypto trading strategy focused on making small, frequent trades to profit from major price(+20–30%) movements. Instead of making large trades, a trader using this method aims to buy a token during a short-term dip and sell it on a short-term pump, repeating the process with a small amount of capital. It’s about disciplined, quick actions rather than long-term investing. The 5-minute and 15-minute charts play a crucial role in micro-trading because they offer a detailed view of recent price movements. This helps traders identify short-term support and resistance levels, which are essential for determining entry and exit points. These charts highlight the immediate “dips and pumps” that are fundamental to this trading strategy, enabling quick decision-making within the author’s one-hour daily&nbsp;routine. My 1-Hour Daily Routine (Step-by-Step) This routine became my daily habit. It’s structured, fast, and keeps me from overtrading. 1. Preparation (10&nbsp;min) Open Phantom, Jupiter, and Dexscreener. Check a few volatile tokens (high 24h volume, at least $30k liquidity). 2. Entry Setup (15&nbsp;min) Look for support zones: recent lows or areas where the price bounced&nbsp;before. I wait for a −20% to −30% dip in the last&nbsp;24h. Place a small buy using&nbsp;Jupiter. 3. Monitoring (20–30&nbsp;min) I don’t stare at the screen — I set alerts or check every 5–10&nbsp;minutes. Goal: Catch a pump of +20% to&nbsp;+50%. 4. Exit &amp; Reset (5&nbsp;min) Sell when target profit hits (or use a trailing stop of −5% from the local&nbsp;high). Log the trade in my tracker (entry, exit,&nbsp;profit). Close everything and stop trading for the&nbsp;day. Trade Flow-Chart for Solana&nbsp;memes How I Learned to Enter &amp;&nbsp;Exit The secret? Support and resistance. Support = “floor” where price tends to&nbsp;bounce. Resistance = “ceiling” where price tends to&nbsp;reject. Example: If a token dropped to $0.000045 earlier and bounced, that’s support. If it pumped to $0.000075 and fell, that’s resistance. Buy near support, sell near resistance. Don’t chase green&nbsp;candles. Lessons I Learned in 3&nbsp;Months Don’t FOMO. My early losses came from buying&nbsp;pumps. Discipline beats hype. One hour is enough if you&nbsp;focus. Take profits. Doubling your money is great — losing it waiting for “the moon”&nbsp;isn’t. Can You Earn $500 Weekly&nbsp;Too? It took me 3 months to build up from $50 to consistent ~$500/week. This isn’t a guarantee — crypto is volatile and risky. But with patience and repetition, you can create a reliable side&nbsp;income. Start small. Track your results. Learn the patterns. Final Thoughts This method isn’t about luck — it’s about discipline. I turned $50 into a weekly side income because I stuck to the plan, even on boring&nbsp;days. If you want to try this, start with $50–$100, trade one hour a day, and see what happens over a&nbsp;month. Have questions? Want me to share my trade tracking template(Excel)? Drop a comment 🚀 — I’m happy to help fellow beginners. Micro-Trading Strategy for Crypto: Earn $500 Weekly was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Trading: Why I Stopped Chasing Big Wins and Focused on Consistency

Image When I first stepped into the world of crypto trading, I had one goal in mind: hit it big and hit it fast. I wanted those massive wins — the kind of gains you see plastered all over social media. You know the stories: “I turned $500 into $50,000 in two weeks!” They were intoxicating. Every time I saw a post like that, I thought, “Why not&nbsp;me?” But what I didn’t realize back then was that this mindset was slowly destroying me as a trader. It wasn’t just my portfolio that took hits — it was my confidence, my patience, and even my mental health. Over time, I learned a hard truth: chasing big wins is the quickest way to lose everything. Today, I want to share my journey — the mistakes, the lessons, and the mindset shift that changed my trading forever. Here’s why I gave up chasing massive gains and started focusing on consistency instead. The Allure of Big Wins: How It Sucked Me&nbsp;In When I first got into crypto, it felt like the wild west. Every week, a new coin was trending, and people were making insane profits overnight. I remember watching Dogecoin skyrocket in 2021. People who bought in early were cashing out with life-changing money. That kind of success creates a dangerous illusion: that you can do it too, and that it’s only a matter of finding “the next big&nbsp;one.” So, what did I do? I jumped into every trending coin I could find. Shiba Inu? Check. SafeMoon? Check. Whatever coin was pumping on Twitter? Check. I didn’t even have a proper strategy. I wasn’t analyzing charts, I wasn’t looking at fundamentals — I was just chasing&nbsp;hype. At first, it worked. I had a few wins — small ones, but enough to make me believe I was on the right path. Then came the losses. And they were brutal. Every time I scored a win, I immediately looked for the next one. I wasn’t satisfied with a 10% or 20% gain; I wanted 100% or nothing. And that’s where things started spiraling. The Downside of Chasing Big&nbsp;Wins Here’s the thing about hunting for huge gains: it feels exciting, but it’s pure gambling if you don’t have a structured plan. I learned that the hard&nbsp;way. Emotional Trading: When you’re chasing big wins, you’re not trading based on logic — you’re trading on adrenaline. I found myself glued to the charts at 2 AM, terrified I’d miss the next pump. I’d FOMO in at the top, and the next day, I’d be down&nbsp;40%. Overleveraging: At one point, I convinced myself that if I just used a little leverage, I could multiply my gains. The first time I used 10x leverage, I doubled my account. I felt unstoppable. The second time, I blew half my portfolio in minutes. That’s the problem — leverage feels like a shortcut to wealth, but it’s a ticking time bomb if you don’t respect&nbsp;it. Ignoring Risk Management: Risk management? I didn’t even know what that was. I was betting 50%, sometimes 70% of my account on a single trade. Why? Because I wanted that one trade that would change everything. Instead, it changed everything in the worst way possible. By the end of my first year trading, I wasn’t just down money — I was down hope. I considered quitting. Every time I thought I’d finally figured it out, I’d lose big again. That’s when I realized something had to&nbsp;change. The Turning Point: When Reality Hit Me&nbsp;Hard The turning point came after one brutal week where I lost nearly $3,000 in three days. I’d taken three trades in a row, all based on hype, no real analysis. I was desperate to make back what I lost from the previous week. By the time I closed my last position, my account was almost&nbsp;empty. I remember staring at my screen and asking myself: “What am I doing? Is this really trading, or am I just gambling with better graphics?” That’s when I did something I hadn’t done before: I stepped away from the charts. For the first time in months, I didn’t open a trade for a whole week. Instead, I read books on trading psychology, risk management, and technical analysis. I started following professional traders — not influencers flashing Lambos, but real traders who focused on process over&nbsp;profits. One line from a book stuck with me: “Your goal as a trader is not to get rich quick. It’s to stay in the game long enough to compound your&nbsp;wins.” That hit me like a brick. I realized I was doing the exact opposite. I wasn’t trying to survive — I was trying to hit the lottery. And that’s why I kept&nbsp;failing. Why I Chose Consistency Over Big&nbsp;Wins Here’s what I understood after a lot of reflection: big wins are unpredictable, but consistency is controllable. When you chase 10x gains, you put yourself in high-risk situations constantly. One bad trade can wipe out weeks, even months of work. But if you focus on consistent, small wins, you build something sustainable. I decided to change my entire approach: From YOLO to Structured Risk: No more betting half my account on one trade. I limited my risk per trade to 1–2% of my account. That way, even if I had a bad streak, I’d still have enough capital to&nbsp;recover. From Big Gains to Base Hits: Instead of aiming for 100% gains, I started looking for 2–5% moves. It sounds boring, but those small gains add up — especially when you protect your&nbsp;capital. From FOMO to Patience: I stopped chasing coins just because they were trending. I built a strategy, tested it, and stuck to it. Some days, I didn’t trade at all — and that was&nbsp;okay. This wasn’t an overnight shift. It took time. But the results were undeniable. What Happened When I Focused on Consistency In my first month of trading with this new mindset, I didn’t make crazy profits. I wasn’t doubling my account. Instead, I made 4% in the first month. That may sound tiny, but for me, it was a win — not because of the money, but because I was finally consistent. By month three, I had grown my account by 12%. By the end of six months, I was up 28%. That’s not the kind of return that makes headlines, but it was steady, low-stress, and repeatable. Most importantly, I didn’t feel like I was gambling anymore. I felt like a&nbsp;trader. The biggest change wasn’t even financial — it was emotional. I no longer woke up anxious about my trades. I didn’t need a 10x pump to feel validated. I was calm, disciplined, and focused on the process instead of the&nbsp;outcome. The Psychological Shift: From Excitement to Discipline Here’s the truth most people don’t want to hear: trading for consistency is boring compared to chasing big wins. There’s no adrenaline rush, no late-night dopamine hits. But you know what? That’s exactly why it&nbsp;works. The moment I stopped craving excitement and started craving stability, my trading life changed. I became okay with taking fewer trades. I embraced the idea that some days, the best trade is no trade at&nbsp;all. If you’re reading this and you’re stuck in the cycle of chasing pumps, I get it — I’ve been there. But trust me, that path ends in frustration. The real key to success isn’t finding the next 100x — it’s mastering yourself and your strategy. Key Lessons I Learned Along the&nbsp;Way If I had to sum up everything I’ve learned about consistency, it comes down to these principles: Protect Your Capital First Your number one job isn’t making money — it’s not losing&nbsp;it. Small Wins Compound A 2% gain a day sounds tiny, but do the math. That’s massive over&nbsp;time. Stick to One Strategy Jumping from system to system is like starting over every time. Master&nbsp;one. Accept Boredom If trading feels exciting every day, you’re probably doing it&nbsp;wrong. Detach From the Outcome Focus on executing your plan, not on how much you made&nbsp;today. Final Thoughts Looking back, I’m grateful for the mistakes I made because they taught me the value of patience and discipline. Chasing big wins gave me big losses. Focusing on consistency gave me control — not just over my trades, but over my&nbsp;mindset. If you’re serious about trading long-term, ask yourself: Do I want to gamble, or do I want to grow? For me, the answer was clear. And the moment I chose growth over gambling, everything changed. ___ Follow me on Medium for fresh insights, stories, and ideas you won’t want to&nbsp;miss! Trading: Why I Stopped Chasing Big Wins and Focused on Consistency was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
A 2025 guide to where you can find safe, advanced, and trusted LASIK eye surgery in Chennai

Why LASIK Surgery?

For decades, people have relied on glasses or contact lenses to correct vision problems. But today, LASIK surgery has become one of the most popular solutions for clear, spectacle-free vision. LASIK (Laser-Assisted In Situ Keratomileusis) uses advanced laser technology to reshape the cornea, correcting refractive errors like myopia, hyperopia, and astigmatism. With quicker recovery times and high success rates, LASIK is now widely offered in Chennai's leading eye hospitals.

Best Eye Hospitals in Chennai for LASIK Surgery

Here are some of the top hospitals in Chennai known for their expertise, advanced technology, and trusted ophthalmologists when it comes to LASIK eye surgery:

1. Udhi Eye Hospital, Alwarpet
Located in the heart of Chennai, Udhi Eye Hospital is recognized for its bladeless LASIK technology and experienced surgeons. Patients appreciate its personalized care and affordable packages.

2. Sankara Nethralaya
A pioneer in eye care, Sankara Nethralaya is known for its world-class ophthalmologists and state-of-the-art facilities. They provide LASIK as well as advanced corneal treatments.

3. Agarwal Eye Hospital
Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital is one of the most well-known networks in India. Their Chennai branches offer custom LASIK procedures with modern diagnostic tools.

4. Vasan Eye Care
With multiple branches across Chennai, Vasan Eye Care offers accessible and affordable LASIK treatments, making it a preferred choice for many patients.

5. Rajan Eye Care Hospital
Rajan Eye Care specializes in both conventional and bladeless LASIK procedures. The hospital is also known for its commitment to post-surgery follow-up and recovery support.

Cost of LASIK Surgery in Chennai (2025)

The cost of LASIK surgery in Chennai generally ranges from:
₹35,000 — ₹50,000 per eye for standard LASIK
₹50,000 — ₹80,000 per eye for bladeless or advanced LASIK

Pricing depends on:
Type of LASIK (standard vs. bladeless)
Technology used
Surgeon's expertise
Hospital facilities

Tips Before Choosing a LASIK Hospital

Check if the hospital uses FDA-approved LASIK technology
Ask about surgeon's experience and success rate
Compare the cost vs. facilities
Look for hospitals that provide comprehensive pre- and post-surgery care

Final Thoughts

With advancements in laser vision correction, Chennai has become a leading hub for LASIK surgery in India. Whether you're looking for premium hospitals or affordable options, there are several reputed eye hospitals that offer safe and effective treatments.

Choosing the best hospital for LASIK in Chennai depends on your budget, medical needs, and the level of care you expect. Always consult with an experienced ophthalmologist before making your decision.
How to Build a Crypto Exchange: A Complete Development Roadmap

Crypto Exchange Software Development Introduction Building a crypto exchange goes beyond writing code. It’s about creating a platform where users exchange digital assets with confidence, speed, and strong security. Business owners, entrepreneurs, and investors increasingly view crypto exchanges as compelling opportunities. Amid this surge in Cryptocurrency Exchange Development, clear direction is essential for launching and scaling these platforms. This roadmap explains the process step by step. It focuses on technical choices, development stages, and practical strategies. It also highlights trends like Ai-Powered Crypto Exchange, DeFi Exchange Development, and Centralized Exchange (CEX) Development. Step 1: Specify The Exchange&nbsp;Model The first step is to figure out what type of exchange you’d like to&nbsp;create. Centralized Exchange (CEX) Development: Provides full operational control, efficient order matching, and robust liquidity. Suited for high-speed trading. P2P Decentralized Exchange (DEX) Development: Operates via smart contracts, eliminating intermediaries. Users trade directly. Hybrid Models: Use the features of CEX and&nbsp;DEX. This decision will guide your Cryptocurrency Exchange Platform Development approach. Step 2: Choose The Right Development Method You can either build from scratch or use White Label Crypto Exchange Solutions. Custom Cryptocurrency Exchange Software Development: More control, tailor-made, but higher cost and longer timelines. White Label Crypto Exchange Solutions: Pre-built frameworks that can be customized. Faster deployment, cost-efficient, and widely adopted by startups. For businesses that are getting into this market fast, white label is common. For large investors, the custom development provides scalability. Step 3: Core Features To&nbsp;Include Every successful exchange needs a strong foundation. The must-have features&nbsp;are: User Registration and Verification (KYC/AML) Secure Wallet Integration Trading Engine for Order&nbsp;Matching Admin Console for Exchange&nbsp;Control Liquidity Management Tools Fiat and Crypto Payment&nbsp;Gateways Modern solutions also incorporate AI-powered crypto exchange solutions in terms of fraud detection, automated risk analysis, and smarter trade suggestions. Step 4: Security Is Non-Negotiable Security is the backbone of any crypto platform. During Crypto Exchange Development, these layers are essential: Two-factor authentication Multi-signature wallets Cold wallet storage for&nbsp;assets End-to-end encryption Regular auditing and pen&nbsp;testing Only exchanges that can prove the security standards receive trust from investors and&nbsp;traders. Step 5: Development And Deployment Here, cryptocurrency developers play a crucial role. They work with frameworks, APIs, and the crypto exchange software solutions to create the platform. The stages&nbsp;include: Architecture design and planning. Coding of core&nbsp;modules. Integration of blockchain nodes. Testing for bugs, scalability, and compliance. Deployment on servers or&nbsp;cloud. Compliance with regional regulations is important. Many governments now impose regulations on exchanges and therefore a cryptocurrency exchange solution must comply with legal guidelines. Step 6: Post-Launch Services The work does not end after launch. A reliable cryptocurrency exchange service includes: Ongoing technical support. Feature upgrades like staking or margin&nbsp;trading. Integration of new tokens and blockchains. Continuous monitoring for security. Sustainable growth depends on updates and&nbsp;support. Trends Shaping Exchange Development The market is moving fast. Some of the latest shifts&nbsp;are: DeFi exchange development is rising as users demand decentralized control. AI-powered crypto exchange features are becoming standard for security and user experience. P2P DEX development continues to grow for global users who value anonymity. Institutional investors prefer CEX development for high liquidity and faster execution. These shifts show where the future is&nbsp;heading. Conclusion Building a crypto exchange is a structured process. From deciding the model to picking the right cryptocurrency exchange software development path, every stage matters. White label crypto exchange solutions are popular for quick market entry, while custom solutions suit long-term growth. Security, compliance, and ongoing crypto exchange service support are what make an exchange successful. For business owners and investors, this roadmap offers clarity. It shows how to move from planning to execution with confidence. The demand for cryptocurrency developers and reliable cryptocurrency software is only&nbsp;growing. A crypto exchange is not just a product. It is a platform that builds trust, drives innovation, and opens the door to global digital asset&nbsp;markets. How to Build a Crypto Exchange: A Complete Development Roadmap was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Ondo Finance appoints former US SEC and Treasury official Peter Curley as global head of regulatory affairs

PANews reported on September 10th that tokenization platform Ondo Finance announced, according to its official blog, that Peter Curley has officially joined the company as Head of Global Regulatory Affairs. Curley brings decades of experience in financial policy, including stints as Senior Policy Advisor at Coinbase, Senior Advisor for Financial Institutions Policy at the U.S. Treasury Department, Deputy Director at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and Head of Strategy and Head of IPO Regulation at Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited.
