EverPass Media has inked a deal with Disney's ESPN to distribute live games and other content from its ESPN+ streaming service to bars, restaurants and other commercial establishments in the U.S. The deal bulks up EverPass' offering of live sports streaming to businesses. EverPass already provides the NFL's "Sunday Ticket" package, as well as all NFL games that are available exclusively on streaming services this season, such as last Friday's matchup that was only shown on Alphabet's YouTube. Live sports reign supreme over most other content in attracting big audiences on both traditional TV and streaming platforms. But as viewers continue to shift toward streaming, professional leagues are increasingly signing media rights deals that see some games only offered via these services — such as Amazon's "Thursday Night Football" package and other exclusive games. "You have these streaming-only games on various different platforms, right? It sometimes can be tricky, even at home, to figure out where to go," said Alex Kaplan, CEO of EverPass, in an interview. "Clearly streaming is here to stay and it's probably going to continue to be fragmented [for the consumer]. So I think a big part of what we're building in our value proposition is to aggregate that content." The multi-year agreement with ESPN marks EverPass's biggest addition of live games since it was launched in 2023 as a joint venture between the NFL and RedBird Capital Partners. Last year, TKO, the parent company of the UFC and WWE, also became an investor. Beginning in October, ESPN+ will be sold as a separate package to new and existing EverPass customers. The addition of ESPN+ will come with more than 2,200 live events every year, which includes college football and basketball, the NHL, international soccer, PGA Tour Live events and coverage of other major sporting events.