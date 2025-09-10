MEXC биржасы
Bitcoin jumps to $113k as US producer prices shock with surprise August drop
The post Bitcoin jumps to $113k as US producer prices shock with surprise August drop appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US producer prices fell in August, reinforcing a weaker inflation outlook just a day after major revisions showed US employment levels overstated by nearly one million jobs. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the Producer Price Index declined 0.1 percent on the month, below forecasts for a 0.4 percent increase. Core PPI also fell 0.1 percent, with annual readings slowing to 2.8 percent from 3.4 percent in July. US PPI data (Source: Trading Economics) The release follows last week’s data showing August nonfarm payrolls added only 22,000 positions, while unemployment rose to 4.3 percent. A separate benchmark revision revealed total employment had been overstated by 911,000 jobs, bringing the cumulative downward adjustment over the past year to 1.5 million. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the corrections showed the Federal Reserve maintained restrictive policy based on incomplete data. Average hourly earnings rose 0.3 percent on the month and 3.7 percent from a year earlier, matching forecasts. 5 Days to Smarter Crypto Moves Learn how pros avoid bagholding, spot insider front-runs, and capture alpha — before it’s too late. Brought to you by CryptoSlate Nice 😎 Your first lesson is on the way. Please add [email protected] to your email whitelist. Combined with revised productivity figures showing a 3.3 percent gain in the second quarter and unit labor costs up just 1 percent, the inflation backdrop has eased. Still, services inflation remains firm, with the ISM prices index near 69 in August. Markets rallied on the softer PPI print, viewing it as support for Federal Reserve rate cuts at the September policy meeting. Bitcoin rose 1.1 percent to $113,449, while Ethereum gained 1.2 percent to $4,372. The S&P 500 climbed 0.34 percent to $654, extending earlier gains as investors priced in easier financial conditions. Source: https://cryptoslate.com/insights/bitcoin-jumps-to-113k-as-us-producer-prices-shock-with-surprise-august-drop/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 21:45
A whale used 14 million USDT to buy WBTC and ETH to chase the rise.
PANews reported on September 10 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Ember, a whale used 14 million USDT to buy WBTC and ETH in the past 45 minutes. ◎ 9.5 million USDT purchased 2,171.4 ETH at a price of $4,375; ◎4.5 million USDT was used to purchase 39.6 WBTC at a price of $113,544.
PANews
2025/09/10 21:44
GameStop’s Revenue Boosted by $528M Bitcoin Stash, Reports Minimal Q2 Loss
The post GameStop’s Revenue Boosted by $528M Bitcoin Stash, Reports Minimal Q2 Loss appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. GameStop has reported an increase in revenue thanks to its $528 million Bitcoin holdings. This has helped in reducing its losses in Q2, despite ongoing revenue challenges. Bitcoin Investment Lifts GameStop’s Balance Sheet In its latest report, GameStop disclosed a boost in its revenue, minimizing previous losses. This comes after the purchase of $500 million worth of BTC during the second quarter. At quarter’s end, those holdings were valued at $528.6 million. This resulted in an unrealized gain of $28.6 million for the company. The firm uses Coinbase pricing to measure the fair value of its crypto reserves. This has now placed it among a select group of publicly listed companies holding Bitcoin as part of their corporate strategy. The Bitcoin price is up roughly 18% since the GameStop purchase of 4,710 BTC. For the quarter ending August 2, 2025, the gaming firm reported a net loss of $18.5 million, an improvement from earlier periods. Net sales, however, slipped to $674 million as hardware and software demand slowed. Thanks to cost-cutting measures, operating losses decreased to $9.2 million. Collectibles sales also surged 63%, fueled by trading cards, merchandise, and exclusive partnerships with publishers. The company had made previous efforts to strengthen its collectibles division. This includes exclusive editions of upcoming releases like Take-Two’s Borderlands 4. These moves have helped cushion declines in traditional console and game sales. Meanwhile, demand around Nintendo’s Switch 2 launch and continued sales of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S have kept hardware revenue from sliding further. GME Stock Rises Amid Report Release GME shares rose 1.5% during regular trading and jumped as much as 7% to $25.29 in after-hours action following the report. The company now holds a market capitalization of $10.55 billion and an enterprise value of $6.28 billion. Source: Yahoo Finance; GME Stock…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 21:44
espn everpass media streaming bars restaurants
The post espn everpass media streaming bars restaurants appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. EverPass Media has inked a deal with Disney‘s ESPN to distribute live games and other content from its ESPN+ streaming service to bars, restaurants and other commercial establishments in the U.S. The deal bulks up EverPass’ offering of live sports streaming to businesses. EverPass already provides the NFL’s “Sunday Ticket” package, as well as all NFL games that are available exclusively on streaming services this season, such as last Friday’s matchup that was only shown on Alphabet‘s YouTube. Live sports reign supreme over most other content in attracting big audiences on both traditional TV and streaming platforms. But as viewers continue to shift toward streaming, professional leagues are increasingly signing media rights deals that see some games only offered via these services — such as Amazon’s “Thursday Night Football” package and other exclusive games. “You have these streaming-only games on various different platforms, right? It sometimes can be tricky, even at home, to figure out where to go,” said Alex Kaplan, CEO of EverPass, in an interview. “Clearly streaming is here to stay and it’s probably going to continue to be fragmented [for the consumer]. So I think a big part of what we’re building in our value proposition is to aggregate that content.” The multi-year agreement with ESPN marks EverPass’s biggest addition of live games since it was launched in 2023 as a joint venture between the NFL and RedBird Capital Partners. Last year, TKO, the parent company of the UFC and WWE, also became an investor. Beginning in October, ESPN+ will be sold as a separate package to new and existing EverPass customers. The addition of ESPN+ will come with more than 2,200 live events every year, which includes college football and basketball, the NHL, international soccer, PGA Tour Live events and coverage of other major sporting events.…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 21:43
US PPI for August falls 0.1%, below estimate of 0.3%
The post US PPI for August falls 0.1%, below estimate of 0.3% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways US Producer Price Index (PPI) declined by 0.1% in August, contrary to estimates of a 0.3% increase. This decrease follows a substantial 0.9% gain in July, indicating a possible easing of inflation at the wholesale level. US producer prices fell 0.1% in August compared to the previous month, missing economists’ expectations of a 0.3% increase and marking a sharp reversal from July’s 0.9% gain. The Producer Price Index decline suggests inflationary pressures at the wholesale level may be easing, providing potential relief for businesses and consumers downstream. The August reading represents the first monthly decrease in producer prices since earlier this year. The weaker-than-expected data could influence Federal Reserve policy decisions as officials continue to monitor inflation trends across the economy. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/us-ppi-august-2025-falls-below-expectations/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 21:42
Top Bitcoin Wallets for September 2025: Safest Self-Custody Picks This Month
The post Top Bitcoin Wallets for September 2025: Safest Self-Custody Picks This Month appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Looking for the best Bitcoin and crypto wallets in September 2025? We compare the top Bitcoin and crypto wallets for secure self-custody. These next-gen wallets eliminate single points of failure, offering smarter key recovery and institutional-grade security. Here’s how they stack up. Why Bitcoin & Crypto Wallets Are Evolving in 2025 After the collapse of […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/top-bitcoin-wallets-september-2025/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 21:41
Hidden Market Movers: 8 High ROI Tokens in 2025 That Every Trader Should Watch
The hunt for projects that deliver not only hype but also sustainable returns has become one of the most pressing […] The post Hidden Market Movers: 8 High ROI Tokens in 2025 That Every Trader Should Watch appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/10 21:40
Wells Fargo CEO Charles Scharf sees downside to U.S. economy
The post Wells Fargo CEO Charles Scharf sees downside to U.S. economy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Wells Fargo CEO Charles Scharf said Wednesday that while corporations and higher-income consumers are thriving, lower income Americans are struggling to stay afloat. The bank’s data shows that “companies are in really great shape” and spending and debt repayment rates among all income levels has been steady, but there are signs of stress among lower earners, Scharf said in an interview on CNBC’s Squawk Box. “There is this big dichotomy between higher-income and lower-income consumers which continues and is a real issue,” Scharf said. “The low end is spending the money that they have, so their balances are below … pre-pandemic levels; they are living on the edge,” he said. Scharf was responding to questions about the U.S. economy the day after JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said that a Labor Department report showed the economy is weakening. Hiring has slowed to a near halt in recent months, and the department’s latest revision on Tuesday lowered job creation by 911,000 positions for the year through March. “When you look at just the overall data in terms of jobs, it’s undeniable,” Scharf said. “So yeah, things actually feel very good today, certainly relative to what you think they could be,” he said. “But it’s not equal across wealth spectrums, and there’s probably more downside than upside.” Executives and investors are grappling with mixed signals about the U.S. economy in the first year of President Donald Trump’s second tenure. Stock indexes are near all-time high levels amid persistent concerns over price inflation and mounting worries over job creation. In his dealings with middle market companies across the U.S., Scharf said that many CEOs support Trump’s efforts to address the country’s trade imbalances with his tariff policies. Even so, the tariffs are a likely driver of low job creation, he said. “They’re willing…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 21:40
POL Price Crashes 4% as Polygon Network Faces Node Bug
Polygon’s native token POL dropped 4% after a node bug disrupted RPC services and delayed consensus finality. The post POL Price Crashes 4% as Polygon Network Faces Node Bug appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker
2025/09/10 21:39
Double Dip on HyperEVM: Swap, Stake, and Score Big with ProjectX & HyperSwapX
ProjectX, aka PRJX, is a fresh community-driven DEX built on the HyperEVM network!Continue reading on Coinmonks »
Medium
2025/09/10 21:39
