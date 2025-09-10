2025-09-11 Thursday

Крипто жаңалықтары

Ең ыстық крипто жаңалықтары мен нарық жаңартуларын бақылаңыз
From Headlines to Digests: How Agents Personalize the Firehose

From firehose to digest: how multi-agent systems, guided by MCP and grounded in fundamentals, can transform any feed into personalized insights.
Hackernoon2025/09/10 22:00
Grayscale Files for Crypto ETFs Tracking Hedera, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash

Grayscale files crypto ETFs tracking Hedera, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash, awaiting SEC approval amid growing interest in crypto investment products. Grayscale has officially filed new registration statements with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch three new cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These include an S-1 filing for a Hedera (HBAR) ETF and separate […] The post Grayscale Files for Crypto ETFs Tracking Hedera, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/10 22:00
Bitcoin News: Strive to Lead New $1.5B Bitcoin Treasury Post Merger

The post Bitcoin News: Strive to Lead New $1.5B Bitcoin Treasury Post Merger appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In recent Bitcoin news, Asset Entities Inc. shares jumped 18% to close at $6.28 on September 10, 2025, following shareholder approval of its merger with Strive Enterprises to establish a Bitcoin treasury. The deal paves the way for a combined entity to raise about $1.5 billion through private placement financing. This funding will anchor a new public Bitcoin treasury strategy. Trading volume averaged 3.45 million shares, with pre-market action pushing the stock up 52% to $9.55. The merger highlights growing corporate interest in Bitcoin holdings amid a market where the cryptocurrency trades above $60,000. Shareholder Vote Seals the Bitcoin Treasury Deal Asset Entities held a special meeting on September 9, 2025. Stockholders voted to approve the merger with Strive. Strive’s stockholders had already greenlit the transaction on September 4, 2025. The approval came during a Nasdaq-listed company’s push to pivot toward Bitcoin Treasury. The vote passed with the required majority. It met all merger conditions outlined in prior agreements. Nasdaq must now clear the listing application for the combined firm. Official notice of issuance remains pending. Arshia Sarkhani, Asset Entities’ president and CEO, addressed the outcome. “We are gratified that our stockholders have voted to approve this merger,” she said. The combined company will be renamed to Strive, Inc. It keeps the ASST ticker on Nasdaq. The merger closes upon Nasdaq approval and other standard conditions. A private investment in public equity (PIPE) runs concurrent with the deal. Investors committed more than $750 million in gross proceeds. Warrants could add another $750 million if exercised. Total potential proceeds exceed $1.5 billion. This capital targets Bitcoin treasury strategy. In further Bitcoin news, Strive plans to deploy funds into a treasury focused on the asset. The structure avoids debt, setting it apart from peers. Market cap for ASST stood at $104.4 million…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 21:58
India Delays Crypto Framework Over Risks

The post India Delays Crypto Framework Over Risks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes A government document reads that crypto regulation could make the sector harder to control. Peer-to-peer transactions and decentralized trades remain hard to regulate despite punitive measures. Unlike India, neighbouring countries are adopting crypto-friendly policies. India has no plans to regulate the crypto sector for now, citing concerns that it could expose the country’s financial system to risks. A recent report by Reuters, based on a government document, reveals that officials are concerned that legitimizing crypto may make it systemic and harder to manage. The report explains that containing crypto-related risks through regulation would be challenging. While a complete ban could tackle speculative activities, it wouldn’t prevent peer-to-peer transfers or decentralized trading. As a result, the government prefers partial oversight, keeping crypto’s use limited within existing tax and anti-money laundering frameworks. Indians currently hold $4.5 billion in crypto and constantly look for the next crypto to explode. According to officials, this figure is neither significant nor a systemic risk to financial stability. India’s Cautious Stance Despite rising global crypto adoption, the Indian government remains cautious. Previous efforts, such as the 2021 draft bill to ban private cryptocurrencies, were shelved, and discussions around crypto regulation were postponed last year. Earlier this year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) fined P2P platforms like Faircent, Finzy, Visionary Financepeer, and Rang De for violating lending guidelines, totaling over ₹75 lakh. Currently, global crypto exchanges can register in India after compliance checks but remain excluded from mainstream financial channels. As per the document, the government finds the current limited regulations, backed by taxes and fraud penalties, sufficient to deter speculative risks. Neighbours Move Toward Crypto Adoption Unlike India, several Asian governments are actively supporting crypto adoption and aiming clear regulations for the sector. Singapore remains a strong player in the region, with its Payment…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 21:57
Metallica Fans Bring The Band Back To Multiple Charts At The Same Time

The post Metallica Fans Bring The Band Back To Multiple Charts At The Same Time appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Metallica’s self-titled album reenters the U.K. Rock & Metal Albums chart as “Nothing Else Matters” returns and “Enter Sandman” climbs back into the top 10. (MANDATORY CREDIT Koh Hasebe/Shinko Music/Getty Images) Metallica in photo session at a hotel, Tokyo, November 1986. (Photo by Koh Hasebe/Shinko Music/Getty Images) Getty Images Metallica is in the midst of a comeback week on the charts in the United Kingdom. The hard rock band never completely disappears, or if the rockers do, it’s only for very short periods. Two titles from the legends reappear on different lists this frame, as one of the group’s most celebrated full-lengths and one of its most popular songs rock back onto different tallies at the same time. Metallica Returns After 1,000 Weeks Metallica (the self-titled album) reappears on the Official Rock and Metal Albums chart, coming in at No. 39, in second to last place on the 40-spot roster. The project has now spent 1,004 weeks on the Official Rock and Metal Albums list. While it’s not uncommon for beloved titles to rack up hundreds of weeks and spend years on the list of bestselling full-lengths and EPs in those styles, 1,000 frames or more is an incredible accomplishment. The Black Album’s Chart History Metallica – also known to some as The Black Album – amazingly only spent two weeks at No. 1 on the Official Rock and Metal Albums chart, as well as a total of 65 frames inside the top 10. The set first reached the summit in July 2014 and returned to the peak position in September 2021. It was last seen on this list in the same position it currently occupies in late June of this year. “Nothing Else Matters” Reappears “Nothing Else Matters,” a blockbuster smash from Metallica, also manages a comeback in the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 21:55
Quranium Taps Republic Platform for Global Token Pre-Sale, Backed by Animoca and PwC

Quranium, the quantum-secure and AI-native Layer 1 blockchain, has launched its $QRN token pre-sale on Republic, opening global investor access.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/10 21:55
Dogecoin ETF Sparks Industry Shift Toward Increased Crypto Speculation

As cryptocurrencies continue to capture mainstream attention, one of the latest developments involves the growing interest in Dogecoin and its potential inclusion in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). This surge highlights the ongoing debate around whether such financial products serve as genuine investment vehicles or simply amplify market speculation within the crypto space. Dogecoin and the Rise [...]
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/10 21:51
XRP Price Slows As Investors Back Layer Brett After Gaining Global Media Attention Worldwide

XRP holds near $3 but struggles for new highs, while Layer Brett at $0.0055 draws investors with 820% APY staking, low fees, and 100x upside potential.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/10 21:50
US SEC Commissioner: Securities laws do not provide protection for people in all areas, such as Meme coins

PANews reported on September 10th that at a CoinDesk policy and regulation event, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Hester Peirce warned that securities laws don't protect people in all areas. Peirce said, "Don't think that if you buy a meme coin and it drops in value, the SEC will step in to save you."
PANews2025/09/10 21:46
Kyrgyzstan's parliament green lights crypto mining bill

Kyrgyzstan parliament approves legislation on cryptocurrencies aimed at expanding the regulation of digital assets.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/10 21:45
