Best US Online Casinos Ranked: Spartans Surpasses BetMGM, DraftKings, and BetRivers in 2025

Explore the best US online casinos in 2025. Compare Spartans’ crypto focus with BetMGM’s $1.35B, DraftKings’ $1.51B, and BetRivers’ poker drive.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/08 22:00
XRP ETF Hot Spot: Quid Miner Cloud Mining Becomes a Key Engine of the Ecosystem

XRP ETF buzz grows as Quid Miner 2.0 offers compliant cloud mining with AI optimization, green energy, and daily crypto payouts for stable passive income.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/08 21:57
Bitcoin Price; Will Bitcoin Reach 1 Million? Why Bitcoin (BTC) Maxi’s Are Buying Based Eggman

Bitcoin could hit $1M in the 2030s as adoption grows, but Based Eggman ($GGs) with its 389M cap, Social-Fi utility, and presale buzz offers sharper short-term ROI.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/08 21:55
Fullset Blockchain Conference 2025 will be held in Kyiv

On September 21, 2025, the Fullset Blockchain Conference 2025 will take place in Kyiv at the KVC “Parkovy.” The event organizers told Incrypted that the conference will gather over 2,000 participants, including startup founders, investors, and newcomers. The press release also said that Fullset is emphasising real conversations that can grow into long-term opportunities. FULLSET […] Сообщение Fullset Blockchain Conference 2025 will be held in Kyiv появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
Incrypted2025/09/08 21:54
Bitmine received another 8,001 ETH from Galaxy Digital, worth $34.41 million

PANews reported on September 8 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, Bitmine once again received 8,001 ETH from Galaxy Digital, worth US$34.41 million.
PANews2025/09/08 21:53
MyStonks launched the "Cryptocurrency Contract" section, with the first batch of 11 mainstream trading pairs including BTC, ETH, and WLFI

PANews reported on September 8 that according to official news, the decentralized RWA trading platform MyStonks officially launched the "Cryptocurrency Contract" section. The first batch of contracts have been opened for 10 mainstream currencies including BTC/USDT, BNB/USDT, DOGE/USDT, ETH/USDT, LTC/USDT, LINK/USDT, SOL/USDT, SUI/USDT, TRUMP/USDT, XRP/USDT, and WLFI, supporting up to 100x leverage. Users can participate in transactions by recharging USDC/USDT (Solana, Ethereum, Base, Tron). Note: MyStonks has previously launched products such as "RWA Spot", "RWA Contract", and "Cryptocurrency Spot", and has cumulatively supported 180+ US stock tokens, including top targets such as AAPL, AMZN, and TSLA, with a total trading volume of approximately US$2.5 billion and nearly 40,000 registered users.
PANews2025/09/08 21:52
JPMorgan Unveils Crucial Fed Rate Cut Forecast For September

The post JPMorgan Unveils Crucial Fed Rate Cut Forecast For September appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. JPMorgan Unveils Crucial Fed Rate Cut Forecast For September Skip to content Home Crypto News JPMorgan Unveils Crucial Fed Rate Cut Forecast for September Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/jpmorgan-fed-rate-cut/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 21:51
Crypto.com Secures Custody Deals with Axelar and Frax Amid Rising Institutional Demand

Crypto.com has been selected by both the Axelar Foundation and Frax to provide secure institutional custody and liquidity support for their native tokens.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/08 21:50
The House Always Wins... Or Does It? A Simple Guide to Calculating the 'Expected Value' of a Casino Bonus

Is that casino bonus worth it? Learn how to calculate the Expected Value (EV) of a bonus to see if the odds are truly in your favour. Simple guide.
Cryptodaily2025/09/08 21:49
Grayscale Pushes to Bring LINK to NYSE Under GLNK Ticker

TLDR Grayscale files for GLNK ETF, first spot Chainlink fund with staking option. GLNK ETF to give regulated spot LINK exposure, with future staking potential. Grayscale’s GLNK ETF could pioneer Chainlink spot access with staking rewards. Chainlink Trust set to become GLNK ETF, offering spot LINK exposure on NYSE. GLNK ETF may debut as first [...] The post Grayscale Pushes to Bring LINK to NYSE Under GLNK Ticker appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/08 21:49
