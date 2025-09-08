2025-09-11 Thursday

Крипто жаңалықтары

Ең ыстық крипто жаңалықтары мен нарық жаңартуларын бақылаңыз
Best Crypto Presales Right Now – Grok AI’s Top 4 Breakout Picks for 2025

Best Crypto Presales Right Now – Grok AI’s Top 4 Breakout Picks for 2025

The post Best Crypto Presales Right Now – Grok AI’s Top 4 Breakout Picks for 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Best Crypto Presales Right Now – Grok AI’s Top 4 Breakout Picks for 2025 Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. As a crypto writer, Krishi splits his time between decoding the chaos of the markets and writing about it in a way that doesn’t put you to sleep. He’s been at it for nearly two years in the crypto trenches. Yes, he regrets missing the magnificent rallies that came before that (who doesn’t!), but he’s more than ready to put his money where his words are. Before diving headfirst into crypto, Krishi spent over five years writing for some of the biggest names in tech, including TechRadar, Tom’s Guide, and PC Gaming, covering everything from gadgets and cybersecurity to gaming and software. When he’s not scouring and writing about the latest happenings in crypto, Krishi trades the forex market while keeping crypto in his long-term HODL plans. He’s a Bitcoin believer, though he never lets that bias creep into his writing. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/best-crypto-presales-grok-ai-top-breakout-picks-2025/
Threshold
T$0.01635-0.06%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10057-0.41%
GROK
GROK$0.001248-0.23%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 22:23
Бөлісу
Benchmark: Bakkt receives a "buy" rating with a target price of $13 as it restarts its business with a new strategy

Benchmark: Bakkt receives a "buy" rating with a target price of $13 as it restarts its business with a new strategy

PANews reported on September 8th, according to CoinDesk. Wall Street brokerage firm Benchmark, in a report released Monday initiating its rating on Bakkt's stock, stated that Bakkt Holdings (BKKT) is attempting to reboot its business after several turbulent years. Benchmark initiated coverage of the company with a "buy" rating and a price target of $13. The report noted that under the leadership of new CEO Akshay Naheta, the company has divested its custody business and is in the process of selling its legacy loyalty business, moves aimed at streamlining operations and rebuilding investor confidence. The report states that the company's current strategy focuses on three major initiatives: first, launching a "one-stop brokerage" platform to connect banks and fintech companies to cryptocurrency services; second, launching a cross-border Bitcoin treasury program, which includes a planned investment in Japan's Marusho Hotta and expansion into India and South Korea; and third, collaborating with Distributed Technology Research to develop a stablecoin payment network called Bakkt Agent. Benchmark's valuation, based on an assessment of Bakkt's projected 2026 earnings, uses a 5x enterprise value to EBITDA multiple, ultimately arriving at a target share price of $13.
LETSTOP
STOP$0.14494-0.64%
CROSS
CROSS$0.22643+6.29%
Major
MAJOR$0.15961-0.83%
Бөлісу
PANews2025/09/08 22:23
Бөлісу
Another Public Company Goes All-In on Solana With Billion-Dollar Treasury

Another Public Company Goes All-In on Solana With Billion-Dollar Treasury

The post Another Public Company Goes All-In on Solana With Billion-Dollar Treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins Forward Industries is making an aggressive move into digital assets, unveiling a $1.65 billion plan to center its treasury around Solana. The initiative is backed by some of the biggest names in crypto investing — Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital — in what could become one of the most significant institutional endorsements of the Solana ecosystem so far. A Different Kind of Corporate Treasury Instead of following the well-trodden path of building reserves in Bitcoin or Ethereum, Forward is leaning into Solana’s growing role in decentralized finance and tokenized assets. The company says the treasury will be “active,” suggesting it won’t just hold SOL passively but will engage directly in the network’s growth. CEO Michael Pruitt framed the move as both a shareholder value play and a conviction bet on Solana’s technology. “Solana has proven itself as one of the most innovative blockchains in the market,” he said, arguing that this step aligns Forward’s balance sheet with long-term digital adoption. Strategic Muscle Behind the Deal The investment also reshapes Forward’s leadership. Multicoin’s Kyle Samani is expected to assume the role of chairman, while Galaxy’s Chris Gerraro and Jump Crypto’s Saurabh Sharma will participate as board observers. Their presence gives the firm access to a network of seasoned investors already entrenched in Solana’s ecosystem. Cantor Fitzgerald is managing the placement, with Galaxy’s investment banking arm serving as co-advisor — signaling Wall Street’s growing comfort in facilitating large-scale crypto treasury moves. Conclusion Solana has seen explosive developer activity and adoption in 2025, emerging as one of Ethereum’s fiercest competitors. By aligning its treasury directly with SOL, Forward is effectively making the blockchain’s growth story its own. The company now positions itself not just as a product manufacturer but as a public-market proxy for exposure to Solana’s rise. For investors,…
Threshold
T$0.01635-0.06%
Solana
SOL$221.79+2.41%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012569-1.48%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 22:22
Бөлісу
Sanctions Risk & CPI Data Loom Over Crypto’s Tight Trading Range

Sanctions Risk & CPI Data Loom Over Crypto’s Tight Trading Range

Your daily access to the back room
Backroom by Virtuals
ROOM$0.005982+12.27%
Loom Network
LOOM$0.001429-1.44%
Бөлісу
Blockhead2025/09/08 22:22
Бөлісу
Nasdaq Wants to Trade Tokenized Stocks: Is This the Future of Wall Street?

Nasdaq Wants to Trade Tokenized Stocks: Is This the Future of Wall Street?

Nasdaq just asked the SEC for approval to trade tokenized stocks and ETFs on the same book as traditional shares.
Polytrade
TRADE$0.11042+1.64%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.14179+16.61%
Бөлісу
Crypto Ticker2025/09/08 22:21
Бөлісу
Elon Musk loses yet again as Tesla’s US market share plunges by most in 8 years

Elon Musk loses yet again as Tesla’s US market share plunges by most in 8 years

The post Elon Musk loses yet again as Tesla’s US market share plunges by most in 8 years appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tesla’s control of the American EV market just took its biggest beating in almost a decade. In August 2025, the company’s US market share collapsed to 38%, falling below 40% for the first time since 2017. Back then, Tesla was still ramping up the Model 3. Now, it’s being pushed out of the spotlight by cheaper, newer, and more competitive options. At the same time, Elon is chasing robots instead of cars. While Tesla’s lineup stagnates, rivals are throwing everything at buyers, and it’s working. Cox’s data shows Tesla lost over 10 percentage points of market share in just two months, slipping from 48.7% in June to 42% in July, then dropping even lower in August. This is Tesla’s sharpest decline since March 2021, when Ford jumped into the EV game with the Mustang Mach-E. By comparison, overall EV sales in July rose 24% to 128,268 units. Tesla’s own sales in July climbed to 53,816, a 7% bump, but that couldn’t keep pace. In August, Tesla’s sales growth dropped to 3.1%, while the rest of the market accelerated by 14%. Legacy brands offer bigger incentives and take over sales One reason for Tesla’s plunge is the flood of EV deals from legacy automakers. Hyundai, Honda, Kia, and Toyota are all giving buyers aggressive offers, rolling out better incentives than Tesla and grabbing market share fast. Stephanie Valdez Streaty, Cox’s director of industry insights, said, “These legacy manufacturers are all benefiting from this sense of urgency, and they’re able to have attractive offerings for their vehicles—and it’s working.” She also added, “I know they’re positioning themselves as a robotics, AI company. But when you’re a car company, when you don’t have new products, your share will start to decline.” Tesla hasn’t introduced a new mass-market vehicle since the Cybertruck in 2023.…
Threshold
T$0.01635-0.06%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10057-0.41%
CAR
CAR$0.010875+3.24%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 22:19
Бөлісу
US Companies Dive Into Crypto Reserves

US Companies Dive Into Crypto Reserves

In a development that could potentially shake the financial sector, a notable rise in crypto reserve companies listed on US stock markets is being observed this year. Inspired by trailblazers like MicroStrategy and Tesla, a multitude of firms are venturing into this promising arena.Continue Reading:US Companies Dive Into Crypto Reserves
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012569-1.48%
Wink
LIKE$0.01054+0.61%
The Arena
ARENA$0.007518+10.20%
Бөлісу
Coinstats2025/09/08 22:18
Бөлісу
Kinto shutdown prompts first haircut for Wildcat lenders

Kinto shutdown prompts first haircut for Wildcat lenders

The post Kinto shutdown prompts first haircut for Wildcat lenders appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Less than two months after being hacked, decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Kinto has announced its decision to shut down “to protect users and community.” Kinto’s post-hack recovery plan, dubbed “Phoenix,” included raising $750,000 in crypto from private credit protocol Wildcat Finance, promising depositors 50% APR. The bridge loan turned out to be insufficient, however. Kinto explained that “the 577 ETH that were drained and new debt + market conditions killed further fundraising.” Lenders who deposited to the Phoenix market will take a 24% haircut, the first default for Wildcat creditors who have facilitated $368 million in loans since its public launch in February. 1/ 🛑 Kinto is shutting down. After exhausting every path to keep going, we’re conducting orderly wind-down to protect users and community. – Users can normally withdraw assets– Phoenix lenders receive ~76%– Morpho Victims can claim up to $1.1k each Read full details 🧵 — Kinto (@KintoXYZ) September 7, 2025 Read more: https://protos.com/just-another-day-in-defi-a-hack-a-rug-pull-and-10m-saved/ Kinto’s token, K, fell victim to an “industry-wide” vulnerability dubbed CPIMP on July 10, in which an attacker upgraded the token contract’s implementation to allow themselves to mint tokens. The subsequent sell-off of freshly minted tokens crashed the price of K and netted the attacker 577 ether (ETH), worth $2.5 million today per CoinMarketCap data. The foundation’s exchange liquidity will be used to repay Phoenix lenders, who will “recover ~76% of principal.” Additionally, Kinto founder Ramon Recuero is offering hack victims up to $1,100 from his own personal funds. Collateral damage Wildcat, which announced its latest $3.5 million raise on Friday, is an attempt to bring unsecured credit to a sector which can feel a lot like the wild-west of global finance. It aims to replace “the opaque credit daisychain of FTX, 3AC et al,” which imploded spectacularly in 2022, plunging crypto assets into…
Sidekick
K$0.1613-4.15%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10057-0.41%
MORPHO
MORPHO$2.0095+3.04%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 22:18
Бөлісу
Bitmine Discloses 2.069M Ether, Calls Itself No. 2 Global Crypto Treasury

Bitmine Discloses 2.069M Ether, Calls Itself No. 2 Global Crypto Treasury

The post Bitmine Discloses 2.069M Ether, Calls Itself No. 2 Global Crypto Treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum treasury firm Bitmine disclosed on Monday that its ether holdings now exceed 2.069 million, positioning the company as the largest ethereum treasury and the second-largest crypto treasury globally. Bitmine Lists 192 Bitcoin, $266M Cash Alongside 2.069M Ether As of Sept. 7 at 8:30 p.m. Eastern, Bitmine reported crypto and cash holdings of more than […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/bitmine-discloses-2-069m-ether-calls-itself-no-2-global-crypto-treasury/
MemeCore
M$1.95963-0.83%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10057-0.41%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016729+4.07%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 22:17
Бөлісу
Cantor Fitzgerald Launches New Bitcoin Fund Using Gold Hedge Strategy

Cantor Fitzgerald Launches New Bitcoin Fund Using Gold Hedge Strategy

PANews reported on September 8th that according to Businesswire, Wall Street investment bank Cantor Fitzgerald announced the launch of the Cantor Fitzgerald Gold Protected Bitcoin Fund, LP. The fund is an innovative structured investment product that combines the growth potential and adoption of Bitcoin with the downside protection of gold. If the price of Bitcoin declines, the fund will use the performance of gold to protect up to 100% of the original investment.
FUND
FUND$0.018--%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06697+1.16%
Бөлісу
PANews2025/09/08 22:17
Бөлісу

Трендтегі жаңалықтар

Толығырақ

Bitcoin Hashrate Surges: Unlocking a New Era of Network Security

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins Emphasizes New Crypto Regulations

Metaplanet To Raise $1.4 Billion In International Share Sale To Fund Fresh Bitcoin Purchases

USDH V2: Paxos Pushes Compliance, PayPal Network, and Global Expansion