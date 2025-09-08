Elon Musk loses yet again as Tesla’s US market share plunges by most in 8 years

Tesla's control of the American EV market just took its biggest beating in almost a decade. In August 2025, the company's US market share collapsed to 38%, falling below 40% for the first time since 2017. Back then, Tesla was still ramping up the Model 3. Now, it's being pushed out of the spotlight by cheaper, newer, and more competitive options. At the same time, Elon is chasing robots instead of cars. While Tesla's lineup stagnates, rivals are throwing everything at buyers, and it's working. Cox's data shows Tesla lost over 10 percentage points of market share in just two months, slipping from 48.7% in June to 42% in July, then dropping even lower in August. This is Tesla's sharpest decline since March 2021, when Ford jumped into the EV game with the Mustang Mach-E. By comparison, overall EV sales in July rose 24% to 128,268 units. Tesla's own sales in July climbed to 53,816, a 7% bump, but that couldn't keep pace. In August, Tesla's sales growth dropped to 3.1%, while the rest of the market accelerated by 14%. Legacy brands offer bigger incentives and take over sales One reason for Tesla's plunge is the flood of EV deals from legacy automakers. Hyundai, Honda, Kia, and Toyota are all giving buyers aggressive offers, rolling out better incentives than Tesla and grabbing market share fast. Stephanie Valdez Streaty, Cox's director of industry insights, said, "These legacy manufacturers are all benefiting from this sense of urgency, and they're able to have attractive offerings for their vehicles—and it's working." She also added, "I know they're positioning themselves as a robotics, AI company. But when you're a car company, when you don't have new products, your share will start to decline." Tesla hasn't introduced a new mass-market vehicle since the Cybertruck in 2023.…