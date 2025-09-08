2025-09-11 Thursday

Крипто жаңалықтары

Ең ыстық крипто жаңалықтары мен нарық жаңартуларын бақылаңыз
Crypto Treasuries Struggle with Narrowing Premiums and Slowing Growth

Crypto Treasuries Struggle with Narrowing Premiums and Slowing Growth

TLDR NYDIG warns that crypto treasuries face a challenging future as premiums continue to narrow. The gap between stock prices and net asset values of Bitcoin buying firms is steadily compressing. Investor anxiety, supply unlocks, and increasing share issuance are contributing to the premium compression. NYDIG advises crypto treasury firms to consider share buybacks to [...] The post Crypto Treasuries Struggle with Narrowing Premiums and Slowing Growth appeared first on CoinCentral.
LayerNet
NET$0.0000949--%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.14179+16.61%
Бөлісу
Coincentral2025/09/08 22:29
Бөлісу
Solana Price Prediction Sees Path To $500 By 2025 But Traders Are Snapping Up This Viral Meme Instead

Solana Price Prediction Sees Path To $500 By 2025 But Traders Are Snapping Up This Viral Meme Instead

But while many eyes are fixed on established players like SOL, Layer Brett is quietly stealing the spotlight. A vibrant, […] The post Solana Price Prediction Sees Path To $500 By 2025 But Traders Are Snapping Up This Viral Meme Instead appeared first on Coindoo.
Solana
SOL$221.79+2.41%
Wink
LIKE$0.01054+0.61%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5499+3.87%
Бөлісу
Coindoo2025/09/08 22:29
Бөлісу
Weak labour market delivers arguments for further interest rate cuts – Commerzbank

Weak labour market delivers arguments for further interest rate cuts – Commerzbank

The post Weak labour market delivers arguments for further interest rate cuts – Commerzbank appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Almost every currency strengthened against the US dollar on Friday in response to the weak US labour market report, Commerzbank’s FX analyst Michael Pfister notes. CAD is likely to continue to face difficult times “The sad exception among the major currencies was, once again, the Canadian dollar, which depreciated slightly against the US dollar. By comparison, the euro gained by more than half a percent, while the Swiss franc gained by almost one percent.” “The reason for this is clear: the Canadian labour market performed even more weakly than its US counterpart. In August, nearly 65,000 jobs were lost in Canada, following 40,000 in July. This more than offset the positive outlier in June, and on average, Canada has lost almost 6,000 jobs per month over the last six months (i.e. since tensions with the US began to escalate).” “As we have argued on several occasions, no other country is likely affected by the new US trade policy as much as Canada. In June and July, the Bank of Canada held back in view of the uncertain impact of tariffs on inflation. However, now that the labour market has delivered two negative surprises, the next interest rate cut is likely to come next week. The Canadian dollar is likely to continue to face difficult times.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/cad-weak-labour-market-delivers-arguments-for-further-interest-rate-cuts-commerzbank-202509081039
SIX
SIX$0.02157+0.60%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10057-0.41%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016729+4.07%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 22:28
Бөлісу
Trump familie verdient $1,3 miljard met crypto in paar weken tijd

Trump familie verdient $1,3 miljard met crypto in paar weken tijd

De Trump familie heeft in recordtijd haar vermogen stevig opgevoerd met crypto. Volgens Bloomberg hebben Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump en hun jongere broer Barron samen ruim $1,3 miljard aan crypto rijkdom opgebouwd. Dat gebeurde via twee relatief jonge projecten: World Liberty Financial (WLFI) en het mining bedrijf American Bitcoin.... Het bericht Trump familie verdient $1,3 miljard met crypto in paar weken tijd verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.757+1.17%
WLFI
WLFI$0.1979+0.05%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.08576+5.03%
Бөлісу
Coinstats2025/09/08 22:28
Бөлісу
Bitcoin Hyper Set to Explode as Presale Nears $15M

Bitcoin Hyper Set to Explode as Presale Nears $15M

Bitcoin Hyper is the hottest new sensation in the crypto market.
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.31382-0.25%
Бөлісу
Brave Newcoin2025/09/08 22:27
Бөлісу
Shiba Inu Price Expected To Drop Over 20% In September As Layer Brett Gains Thousands Of SHIB Holders

Shiba Inu Price Expected To Drop Over 20% In September As Layer Brett Gains Thousands Of SHIB Holders

The post Shiba Inu Price Expected To Drop Over 20% In September As Layer Brett Gains Thousands Of SHIB Holders appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The Shiba Inu price is under intense pressure, with analysts projecting a potential 20% decline in September amid weak demand and stagnation across the meme coin market. Once seen as the “Dogecoin killer,” SHIB now struggles to live up to its early hype as whales exit and liquidity thins. In contrast, the Layer Brett (LBRETT) …
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001292+0.70%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.44+1.58%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000533+1.13%
Бөлісу
CoinPedia2025/09/08 22:26
Бөлісу
ChatGPT-5 picks 5 stocks to hold through 2026

ChatGPT-5 picks 5 stocks to hold through 2026

The post ChatGPT-5 picks 5 stocks to hold through 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On August 28, Andrew Slimmon, a senior portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley, said in an interview with CNBC that the future for stocks is looking “very bright”. Indeed, the U.S. stock market reached its most expensive valuation ever this summer, the NASDAQ Composite surging over 40% in the span of about four months, driven largely by new technologies such as generative artificial intelligence (AI). To see what sectors are likely to continue delivering next year as well, we consulted OpenAI’s ChatGPT about 5 stocks to hold through 2026. 1. Microsoft (MSFT) MSFT stock prediction. Source: Finbold and ChatGPT ChatGPT’s first pick was Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). The chatbot acknowledged the company’s position in cloud computing, singling out Azure and its integrated AI capabilities across its suite of products. In addition to enterprise software, ChatGPT noted business partnerships and investments in OpenAI, which have helped make Microsoft a frontrunner in monetizing artificial intelligence among institutional and retail users. Moreover, the tech giant boasts a strong balance sheet, recurring subscription revenue, and a history of dividends, which contribute to its appeal as a long-term investment. 2. Alphabet (GOOGL) Alphabet stock prediction. Source: Finbold and ChatGPT Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) was the second pick. The company has a virtual monopoly in digital advertising, search, and cloud services, and much like Microsoft, it has invested heavily in AI. The firm’s other ventures include Waymo (self-driving cars), DeepMind (healthcare), and various quantum computing projects. With AI-powered search and new ad formats across Google, YouTube, and Android platforms, ChatGPT suggests, Alphabet’s ad business could expand significantly, potentially rivaling Microsoft. 3. Tesla (TSLA) TSLA stock prediction. Source: Finbold and ChatGPT Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Elon Musk’s golden goose, continues to lead in electric vehicles (EV) with expanding production capacity and advancements in autonomous driving technology. Accordingly, the automaker is well-positioned…
Union
U$0.00934-1.78%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000009933-0.19%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016729+4.07%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 22:25
Бөлісу
Michael Saylor’s Strategy Buys Another $217.4 Million Bitcoin

Michael Saylor’s Strategy Buys Another $217.4 Million Bitcoin

As competition to build crypto treasury firms accelerates, shares of market leaders like Strategy, Metaplanet, and BitMine are taking a beating. Metaplanet has plummeted more [...]
Moonveil
MORE$0.10057-0.41%
Wink
LIKE$0.01054+0.61%
Бөлісу
Insidebitcoins2025/09/08 22:25
Бөлісу
With XRP’s Price Forecast Rising to $4, Investors Are Flocking to Profitable Mining, Earning $6,700 Daily.

With XRP’s Price Forecast Rising to $4, Investors Are Flocking to Profitable Mining, Earning $6,700 Daily.

$XRP is forecasted to hit $4 in 2025, boosting investor interest in cloud mining. Profitable Mining offers stable daily returns with zero entry options.
XRP
XRP$2.9797+0.40%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08926+3.34%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00004108-0.74%
Бөлісу
Blockchainreporter2025/09/08 22:25
Бөлісу
APT Miner launches new contracts, ushers in opportunities

APT Miner launches new contracts, ushers in opportunities

APT Miner has introduced XRP-focused cloud mining contracts at a time when the token’s price and trading volume signal a potential breakout. #sponsored
XRP
XRP$2.9797+0.40%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01411+10.32%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08926+3.34%
Бөлісу
Crypto.news2025/09/08 22:24
Бөлісу

Трендтегі жаңалықтар

Толығырақ

Bitcoin Hashrate Surges: Unlocking a New Era of Network Security

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins Emphasizes New Crypto Regulations

Metaplanet To Raise $1.4 Billion In International Share Sale To Fund Fresh Bitcoin Purchases

USDH V2: Paxos Pushes Compliance, PayPal Network, and Global Expansion