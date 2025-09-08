2025-09-11 Thursday

Крипто жаңалықтары

Pepe Coin Price Signal Struggles Ahead As New Memes Like Layer Brett Capture Global Interest

Pepe Coin Price Signal Struggles Ahead As New Memes Like Layer Brett Capture Global Interest

The post Pepe Coin Price Signal Struggles Ahead As New Memes Like Layer Brett Capture Global Interest appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The Pepe coin price is bleeding, and technical signals warn of further danger ahead. The consensus is that meme coins are in trouble, as the hype around them is fading. LayerBrett (LBRETT), however, is averse to this sentiment.  Instead of fading, it is soaring ever higher, rallying global interest with each new day and is …
CoinPedia2025/09/08 22:35
Bitcoin Volatility Expected to Spike by September’s End

Bitcoin Volatility Expected to Spike by September's End

As per the exclusive report from CryptoOnchain, the growing uncertainty could pave the way for the potential surge in Bitcoin $BTC volatility.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/08 22:35
Strategy acquires another 1,955 BTC as smaller treasuries remain active

Strategy acquires another 1,955 BTC as smaller treasuries remain active

The post Strategy acquires another 1,955 BTC as smaller treasuries remain active appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Strategy announced another 1,955 BTC purchase, following a Michael Saylor update. Treasuries are still scooping BTC off the market, as even smaller companies compete for more coins.  Strategy announced its usual weekly acquisition, this time adding 1,955 BTC, to its balance at an average price of $111,196. Over the past week, Strategy continued with its purchases, even as BTC weakened below $110,000. Following the announcement, BTC maintained its recovery, trading at $112,004. The latest Strategy purchases happened during a week of relative weakness.  Michael Saylor announced the latest purchase after signaling an “orange dot day” late on Sunday.  Strategy has acquired 1,955 BTC for ~$217.4 million at ~$111,196 per bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 25.8% YTD 2025. As of 9/7/2025, we hodl 638,460 $BTC acquired for ~$47.17 billion at ~$73,880 per bitcoin. $MSTR $STRC $STRK $STRF $STRD https://t.co/QNIuAWRwEW — Michael Saylor (@saylor) September 8, 2025 Metaplanet also bought BTC this Monday. The Japanese firm also typically announces its treasury additions at the beginning of the new week.  Strategy returned to MSTR issues For the latest BTC purchase, the bulk of liquidity came from MSTR issuance. A little over $200M for BTC purchases came from the latest MSTR addition.  This is the second week Strategy has returned to its MSTR ATM facility, following a period of relying on preferred stocks. The new issuance happened after Strategy changed the rules for mNAV values, allowing it to mint more MSTR for purchases or other costs related to its BTC acquisition model.  During the latest purchase period, Strategy also used $5.2M from the STRK ATM facility, for now reserving other preferred shares for ongoing acquisitions.  The entire treasury is now at 638,460, which is still below the level of leading ETFs. Currently, Strategy operates with a mNAV ratio of 1.55, which would…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 22:34
Spot Gold Soars To Astounding New Record: $3,630 An Ounce

Spot Gold Soars To Astounding New Record: $3,630 An Ounce

The post Spot Gold Soars To Astounding New Record: $3,630 An Ounce appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The financial world is buzzing with excitement as spot gold has achieved an astonishing new milestone, surging to an unprecedented $3,630 per ounce. This remarkable climb underscores gold’s enduring appeal as a safe-haven asset, especially in times of economic uncertainty and market volatility. This record-breaking performance captures the attention of investors globally, signaling significant shifts in the financial landscape. What’s Driving This Incredible Spot Gold Rally? Several powerful factors are converging to propel the price of spot gold to these stratospheric levels. Understanding these drivers is critical for any investor watching the market. Inflation Concerns: Persistent inflation fears encourage investors to seek out assets that traditionally protect purchasing power. Gold has historically served as an excellent hedge against rising prices. Geopolitical Tensions: Global instability, conflicts, and political uncertainties often lead investors to flock towards safe-haven assets. Gold offers a sense of security when other markets appear risky. Central Bank Buying: Many central banks around the world are increasing their gold reserves. This institutional demand provides a strong foundational support for gold prices. Weaker US Dollar: A depreciating US Dollar typically makes dollar-denominated assets, like gold, more attractive and affordable for international buyers holding other currencies, thereby boosting demand. How Does Spot Gold Compare to Other Investments? In a diverse investment landscape, spot gold maintains a unique position. It often moves inversely to traditional financial assets, offering diversification benefits that are highly valued by savvy investors. Unlike volatile assets such as stocks or even some cryptocurrencies, gold traditionally offers a degree of stability during market downturns. It acts as a reliable store of value, particularly when other investment classes face significant headwinds. While digital assets like Bitcoin are sometimes dubbed ‘digital gold,’ physical gold has centuries of proven track record as a safe haven. What Challenges or Opportunities Does This Present…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 22:33
Tether clarifies about the 37,229 BTC: internal transfers to Twenty One Capital, no market sale

Tether clarifies about the 37,229 BTC: internal transfers to Twenty One Capital, no market sale

Tether has confirmed that the approximately 37,229 BTC moved, transferred to Twenty One Capital, have not been sold on the market.
The Cryptonomist2025/09/08 22:32
Can Bitcoin Price Really Hit $200K in 2025? Tom Lee Thinks So

Can Bitcoin Price Really Hit $200K in 2025? Tom Lee Thinks So

The post Can Bitcoin Price Really Hit $200K in 2025? Tom Lee Thinks So appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Tom Lee, head of research at Fundstrat Global Advisors and chief investment officer at Fundstrat Capital, said on Monday that Bitcoin could climb to $200,000 before the end of 2025. Speaking on CNBC’s Squawk Box, Lee argued that the Federal Reserve’s upcoming policy decisions will be critical for the path of cryptocurrencies. “Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies …
CoinPedia2025/09/08 22:32
HashKey lanceert $500 miljoen crypto fonds in Hongkong

HashKey lanceert $500 miljoen crypto fonds in Hongkong

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   HashKey Group lanceert in Hongkong een fonds van $500 miljoen. Het fonds richt zich op bitcoin, ethereum en projecten rond deze blockchains. Voor HashKey betekent dit een uitbreiding van de diensten die het bedrijf al onder de lokale regelgeving aanbiedt. HashKey mikt op half miljard Het fonds moet in eerste instantie $500 miljoen ophalen. Beleggers kunnen in- en uitstappen via een open structuur, wat het aantrekkelijk maakt voor zowel instellingen als grote particuliere partijen. De portefeuille zal breed worden opgebouwd, met nadruk op projecten die direct aan bitcoin- en ethereum­ netwerken zijn gekoppeld. Het idee sluit aan bij voorbeelden uit de VS. Bedrijven zoals Strategy kochten sinds 2020 miljarden aan bitcoin en zetten zo hun balans in om van koersstijgingen te profiteren. HashKey wil een vergelijkbare aanpak naar Azië brengen, maar dan in een gereguleerd fondsformaat. HashKey Group Unveils #DAT Strategy: Pioneering the Institutional Bridge Between #TradFi and Crypto Launching Asia’s largest multi-currency Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) fund — targeting >$500M, focusing on mainstream crypto assets with an initial focus on $ETH and $BTC… pic.twitter.com/dZxsBEUFDw — HashKey Group (@HashKeyGroup) September 8, 2025 Institutionele toegang groeit HashKey positioneert het fonds nadrukkelijk als kanaal voor instellingen. Volgens de groep combineren beleggers zo de snelheid van crypto met de structuren die zij kennen uit de traditionele markten. Het fonds investeert niet alleen in munten, maar kan ook actief bijdragen aan projecten die het ecosysteem versterken. Voor instellingen verlaagt dat de drempel: exposure naar bitcoin en ethereum in combinatie met infrastructuur rond die netwerken, allemaal binnen een gereguleerd kader. Hoe Bitcoin kopen?Bitcoin kopen? Wij leggen je uit hoe en waar je dat het beste kan doen! Waar Bitcoin kopen in 2025? Het kopen van BTC of crypto wordt in Nederland steeds makkelijker. In deze handleiding laten we je precies zien hoe je dit doet. Stap voor stap leren we u waar en hoe u Bitcoin kunt kopen. Van het kiezen van een betrouwbaar platform tot het uitvoeren van uw eerste transactie, we… Continue reading HashKey lanceert $500 miljoen crypto fonds in Hongkong document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Hongkong verstevigt zijn rol De lancering is de nieuwste uitbreiding van HashKey’s activiteiten in Hongkong. Eerder bracht het bedrijf al spot-ETF’s voor crypto naar de markt en bouwde het eigen blockchain­diensten uit via HashKey Cloud en HashKey Chain. Voor Hongkong zelf telt dit als nieuwe troef. De stad zet zwaar in op duidelijke regels en gereguleerde platforms om internationale partijen aan te trekken. Met het fonds biedt HashKey investeerders de kans om binnen die structuur toegang te krijgen tot crypto, zonder afhankelijk te zijn van offshore of ongereguleerde beurzen. Crypto marktinzichten 10xResearch - insights in de cryptomarkt Jarenlange expertise in markt onderzoek en technische insights Data gebaseerd op meer dan 50 trading algoritmes Meest recente en accurate marktanalyses 10xResearch review Registreer op 10xResearch Het bericht HashKey lanceert $500 miljoen crypto fonds in Hongkong is geschreven door Raul Gavira en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats2025/09/08 22:31
Ethereum apps hold $330B in user deposits, maintaining L1 dominance

Ethereum apps hold $330B in user deposits, maintaining L1 dominance

Ethereum holds $330B in user deposits on its leading apps. The chain now carries the bulk of economic activity, regaining its top position against Solana.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/08 22:31
Benson Boone Remains A Force At Pop Radio

Benson Boone Remains A Force At Pop Radio

The post Benson Boone Remains A Force At Pop Radio appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Benson Boone’s “Mystical Magical” rises to No. 7 on Billboard’s Pop Airplay chart while holding in the Adult Pop Airplay top 10 and returning to the Adult Contemporary list. PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 18: Benson Boone performs onstage during the 5th Lollapalooza Paris Festival on July 18, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Lyvans Boolaky/WireImage) WireImage Benson Boone is still heavily promoting new album American Heart, though no new singles have been pushed from his sophomore full-length in a while. The pop superstar began hyping the title early in 2025 with “Sorry, I’m Here for Someone Else,” and second single “Mystical Magical” is still on the rise and enjoys a big week at pop radio in the United States, more than four months after first arriving. “Mystical Magical” Climbs on the Pop Airplay Chart “Mystical Magical” appears on all three of Billboard’s pop radio charts this frame. It climbs to a new all-time peak of No. 7 on the Pop Airplay ranking, the main top 40 list and the most competitive pop radio tally in America. Benson Boone Holds in the Top 10 At the same time, “Mystical Magical” holds steady inside the top 10 on the Adult Pop Airplay chart. The single has thus far peaked at No. 10, and sits in that position once again, now 12 weeks into its lifespan. “Mystical Magical” Returns to Another Chart The same single also returns to the Adult Contemporary chart, where it is back at No. 29 — second-to-last place on the 30-spot roster. “Mystical Magical” has now spent just two weeks on the list, and peaked at No. 25, where it debuted. Benson Boone Claims Three Radio Hits Boone fills three spaces on the Adult Contemporary chart this frame. “Beautiful Things” holds at No. 2 after an impressive 78 weeks.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 22:31
Against All Odds, Solo Bitcoin Miner Strikes $350K Reward

Against All Odds, Solo Bitcoin Miner Strikes $350K Reward

On September 7, the miner solved block 913,593 through the Solo CKPool platform. The block contained 593 transactions totaling more […] The post Against All Odds, Solo Bitcoin Miner Strikes $350K Reward appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/08 22:30
