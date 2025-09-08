2025-09-11 Thursday

Why Big YouTube Channels Are Taking Institutional Money

The post Why Big YouTube Channels Are Taking Institutional Money appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. UNSPECIFIED – OCTOBER 10: In this photo illustration the YouTube website is dispayed on October 10, 2006. Google has bought YouTube, the popular online video website where users can upload and watch videos for free, for $1.65billion dollars. (Photo Illustration by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images) Getty Images You’ve heard of teenagers with potential, in the sports world it brought prodigies like LeBron James, Lionel Messi and Tiger Woods. Sometimes potential is fulfilled but most teenagers can be awkward and their potential is only starting to be seen. For a decade, YouTube juggernauts like Dude Perfect, Good Good Golf, and Mythical Entertainment monetized largely through ads, merch, and brand deals. Now they’re raising institutional capital and assembling full-stack media businesses, complete with physical experiences, commerce lines, and acquisition strategies. This isn’t a side-hustle era anymore; it’s the professionalization—and consolidation—of creator media as the teenagers become adults and the earning potential and impact on the intersection of media and commerce gets started The money moment: From viral channels to balance-sheet businesses NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: YouTube Creators Dude Perfect at YouTube Brandcast 2019 at Radio City Music Hall on May 02, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/FilmMagic for YouTube ) FilmMagic for YouTube Dude Perfect has taken $100 million-plus from private equity firm Highmount Capital (via CAA Evolution), one of the largest creator-led infusions to date. The capital is earmarked to accelerate a shift from “YouTube channel” into a diversified media and experiences company, including destination venues and IP expansion. Alongside, Good Good Golf secured a $45 million growth round led by Creator Sports Capital, with participation from Manhattan West, Sunflower Bank, and Omaha Productions (Peyton Manning). The raise fuels expansion across media, commerce, and live experiences—signaling that niche, passion-economy verticals (in this case, golf) can…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 22:43
Brazilian Central Electricity Company Eletrobras to Launch Bitcoin Mining Operations in Bahia

PANews reported on September 8 that according to the Jinshi Transfer Market, the Brazilian Central Electricity Company (Eletrobras) will launch Bitcoin mining operations in Bahia State.
PANews2025/09/08 22:42
Trump Family Boosts Crypto Wealth by Over 1.3 Billion in a Month

The post Trump Family Boosts Crypto Wealth by Over 1.3 Billion in a Month appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights Trump family adds $1.3B in crypto wealth in less than a month. WLFI and American Bitcoin drive major growth in digital assets. Family explores real estate tokenization as a future opportunity. Trump Family Crypto Wealth Surges The Trump family has sharply increased its cryptocurrency holdings, earning approximately $1.3 billion in under a month, Bloomberg reports. This surge was primarily driven by two ventures: World Liberty Financial (WLFI) and American Bitcoin Corp. Both projects have delivered returns comparable to the family’s traditional assets, including golf clubs and resorts, highlighting a significant shift from real estate to digital assets. According to Bloomberg, the Trump family’s net worth is estimated at $7.7 billion, not including around $4 billion in locked tokens. Once unlocked, these assets could further amplify the family’s wealth. Key Crypto Projects Driving Growth World Liberty Financial played a central role in this growth. Founded with the involvement of Donald Trump Jr., Eric, and Barron Trump, WLFI launched trading of its own token on September 1, 2025. Earlier agreements with a UAE fund allowed the acquisition of a significant amount of the asset, contributing roughly $670 million to the family’s combined wealth. American Bitcoin Corp, founded in March 2025, also made a substantial impact. Eric Trump’s stake in the mining company surged in value to more than $500 million following a sharp increase in the firm’s stock price on September 3. Analysts note that these rapid gains signal a strategic pivot for the family, whose brand was traditionally tied to real estate, including Trump Tower in New York and Mar-a-Lago in Florida. Future Plans and Industry Focus Despite media attention, the Trump Organization and the White House declined to comment on these developments. WLFI spokesperson David Waxman also avoided commenting on the family’s ventures. Looking ahead, the family is…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 22:42
Solana surpasses Ethereum in DEX volumes: record trades but “hit-and-run” users

In recent months, DEXs on Solana have recorded cumulative volumes exceeding those of Ethereum. All the details.
The Cryptonomist2025/09/08 22:41
Gold hit a record high of $3,649 as traders expect the Fed to cut rates next week

Gold exploded to a new record high of $3,649 per ounce on Monday after fresh U.S. job numbers pointed straight at a likely interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve next week. The enthusiasm pushed spot gold up by 1.3% to $3,631.66 just before 10 a.m. Eastern, while December futures rose 0.5% to $3,670.80. Peter […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/08 22:40
What Are Actively Validated Services (AVS) in Blockchain? A Complete Guide

Actively Validated Services (AVS) are blockchain-based functions that undergo continuous monitoring by validator nodes to ensure secure transactions.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/08 22:40
Why RevOps Is the New GTM Power Center and What 100M New Data Points Mean for Sales Teams

RevOps is now a primary force behind contemporary go-to-market tactics. It has found its place in a world where expansion requires tying strategy, execution, and orchestration together.
Hackernoon2025/09/08 22:39
Analyst Pick Tapzi as the Leading Cryptocurrency For September

The post Analyst Pick Tapzi as the Leading Cryptocurrency For September appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News The cryptocurrency market in 2025 continues to be defined by sharp fluctuations and fast-moving trends. While Bitcoin and Ethereum remain dominant forces, the spotlight has increasingly shifted toward emerging presale projects that offer investors a chance to capture exponential returns before tokens hit the open market. Recent events, including renewed regulatory clarity in the U.S. and record levels of adoption across Asia-Pacific, have only fueled retail and institutional interest in identifying the next high-growth opportunity. Within this landscape, analysts in the second week of September are pointing to presales as one of the most effective entry points for those seeking high ROI. Among the top contenders, Tapzi has emerged as a standout best crypto to buy now. Positioned as the world’s first Web3 skill-based gaming platform, Tapzi is addressing key weaknesses in traditional GameFi by replacing luck-driven models with real-time player-versus-player competition. Backed by smart contract audits and a fixed token supply of 5 billion, the project’s structured tokenomics aim to build long-term sustainability. Its current presale price of $0.0035, with a projected listing price of $0.01, reflects a potential 186% increase from entry; an early signal of its growth trajectory. For investors scanning the market for high-potential opportunities, Tapzi represents one of the most closely watched presales of the year. Tapzi (TAPZI) Tapzi is emerging as one of the most notable best crypto to buy this week, positioning itself at the intersection of Web3 and competitive gaming. Built on the BNB Smart Chain, it introduces a skill-based Player-vs-Player (PvP) framework that directly contrasts with the speculation-driven and inflation-prone models seen in much of GameFi. Instead of rewarding players through token emissions or chance-based outcomes, Tapzi emphasizes real-time competition where skill determines results. The project comes at a time when the global gaming market is expected to surpass…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 22:37
Crypto Markets Show Mixed Moves as ETFs See Divergent Flows

The post Crypto Markets Show Mixed Moves as ETFs See Divergent Flows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BTC is trading near $112,000, while ETH hovers above $4,300 after record weekly ETF outflows. Cryptocurrency markets are moderately higher today, Sept. 8, as softer-than-expected U.S. jobs data for August fuels expectations for a Federal Reserve interest rate cut in September. Bitcoin (BTC) is trading around $112,200, down slightly from recent highs, but up 1% on the day and 3% on the week. Ethereum (ETH) is holding out above $4,300, also up about 1% today, but still down 1% over the past week. The total crypto market capitalization stands near $3.97 trillion, up roughly 1.1% over the past 24 hours. Among large-cap crypto assets, XRP, Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) are leading the pack in 24 hour gains. XRP is up over 5% and trading at $2.98, while SOL gained nearly 6% over the past 24 hours. SOL continues to be viewed as a key player alongside Ethereum in DeFi. As The Defiant reported earlier, Solana’s total value locked (TVL) has surged nearly 30% since July, climbing from $10 billion to $13 billion. DOGE is leading in 24-hour gains among the top-ten assets, up almost 9% today, evidently driven by speculation around the launch of a DOGE exchange-traded product. BTC 24-hour price chart. Source: CoinGecko ETFs and DATs Investor attention has turned to crypto ETFs, which are showing sharply divergent flows. According to SoSoValue, spot Ethereum ETFs saw a five-day streak of net outflows, and recorded their largest weekly outflow on record, with $787.7 million leaving the market the week ending Sept. 5. Spot Bitcoin ETFs saw a mix of inflows and outflows last week, with net inflows exceeding $246 million for the week. Meanwhile, crypto treasury firms continue to add to their stockpiles. Per a press release today, BitMine now holds over 2 million ETH, holding its place as…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 22:36
Coinbase will support the transition of Polkadot and Kusama networks from the current relay chain network to the Asset Hub network.

PANews reported on September 8th that Coinbase Assets announced on the X platform that the Polkadot and Kusama networks are transitioning from the current Relay Chain networks to the Asset Hub network. Coinbase will support this migration, and users of KSM and DOT tokens from the Relay Chain networks will be automatically migrated to the Asset Hub network. Kusama is expected to upgrade on October 7, 2025, and Polkadot on November 4, 2025. Prior to the migration: Kusama's send and receive functions will be temporarily disabled from October 6th to 8th; Polkadot's send and receive functions will be disabled from November 3rd to 5th; and Polkadot's staking and unstaking functions will be disabled from November 3rd to 5th.
PANews2025/09/08 22:35
