Crypto Markets Show Mixed Moves as ETFs See Divergent Flows
The post Crypto Markets Show Mixed Moves as ETFs See Divergent Flows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BTC is trading near $112,000, while ETH hovers above $4,300 after record weekly ETF outflows. Cryptocurrency markets are moderately higher today, Sept. 8, as softer-than-expected U.S. jobs data for August fuels expectations for a Federal Reserve interest rate cut in September. Bitcoin (BTC) is trading around $112,200, down slightly from recent highs, but up 1% on the day and 3% on the week. Ethereum (ETH) is holding out above $4,300, also up about 1% today, but still down 1% over the past week. The total crypto market capitalization stands near $3.97 trillion, up roughly 1.1% over the past 24 hours. Among large-cap crypto assets, XRP, Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) are leading the pack in 24 hour gains. XRP is up over 5% and trading at $2.98, while SOL gained nearly 6% over the past 24 hours. SOL continues to be viewed as a key player alongside Ethereum in DeFi. As The Defiant reported earlier, Solana’s total value locked (TVL) has surged nearly 30% since July, climbing from $10 billion to $13 billion. DOGE is leading in 24-hour gains among the top-ten assets, up almost 9% today, evidently driven by speculation around the launch of a DOGE exchange-traded product. BTC 24-hour price chart. Source: CoinGecko ETFs and DATs Investor attention has turned to crypto ETFs, which are showing sharply divergent flows. According to SoSoValue, spot Ethereum ETFs saw a five-day streak of net outflows, and recorded their largest weekly outflow on record, with $787.7 million leaving the market the week ending Sept. 5. Spot Bitcoin ETFs saw a mix of inflows and outflows last week, with net inflows exceeding $246 million for the week. Meanwhile, crypto treasury firms continue to add to their stockpiles. Per a press release today, BitMine now holds over 2 million ETH, holding its place as…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 22:36