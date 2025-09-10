2025-09-11 Thursday

Крипто жаңалықтары

Ең ыстық крипто жаңалықтары мен нарық жаңартуларын бақылаңыз
USD/CNH heavy near 7.12, eyes 7.10 support – BBH

USD/CNH heavy near 7.12, eyes 7.10 support – BBH

The post USD/CNH heavy near 7.12, eyes 7.10 support – BBH appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Chinese Yuan (CNH) is testing key support as mixed August inflation data highlights China’s struggle with deflation. Analysts see scope for gradual currency appreciation to boost household spending and support growth, BBH FX analysts report. China CPI dips to -0.4% y/y, core inflation at 18-month high “USD/CNH is trading heavy near 7.1200 with the next support offered at 7.1000. China’s August CPI was mixed. Headline CPI eased to a six-month low at -0.4% y/y (consensus: -0.2%) vs. 0% in July reflecting the decline in food prices. Core CPI rose to an 18-month high at 0.9% y/y vs. 0.8% in July. PPI matched consensus at -2.9% y/y vs. -3.6% in July but still suggests that deflationary pressure remains high.” “China’s economy is struggling to escape a deflationary spiral in large part because consumption spending is too weak. In our view, a gradual revaluation of China’s currency could help China stimulate consumer spending by boosting disposable income through cheaper imports. Bottom line: USD/CNH has room to break lower.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/usd-cnh-heavy-near-712-eyes-710-support-bbh-202509100951
NEAR
NEAR$2.671+0.52%
SIX
SIX$0.02157+0.60%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016731+4.08%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 22:10
Бөлісу
Earning $6,800 a Day Is No Longer a Dream: BJMINING Cloud Mining Helps You Securely Capitalize on Bitcoin’s Rebound

Earning $6,800 a Day Is No Longer a Dream: BJMINING Cloud Mining Helps You Securely Capitalize on Bitcoin’s Rebound

Bitcoin holds near $112K after rebounding. BJMINING offers $15 trial cloud mining, daily payouts, and stable contracts to profit despite volatility.
NEAR
NEAR$2.671+0.52%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08916+3.23%
Бөлісу
Blockchainreporter2025/09/10 22:10
Бөлісу
Robinhood Launches Social Trading Platform for Investors

Robinhood Launches Social Trading Platform for Investors

The post Robinhood Launches Social Trading Platform for Investors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights Share trades, follow top investors, and learn strategies in real-time. Verified trades ensure transparency and trust for all users. Beta access opens in Q1 2026 for 10,000 users before full launch. Robinhood Launches Social Trading Platform Robinhood has announced the development of its new social platform, Robinhood Social, built directly into its mobile app. The platform allows traders to share their trades, follow strategies, and monitor the activities of notable public figures, including Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and former Speaker of the U.S. House Nancy Pelosi. Robinhood Social is designed to create a short-format feed of messages, similar to platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit. Each trade posted will be verified, allowing users to see exactly when positions were opened and closed, providing a new level of transparency in trading. How Robinhood Social Works Users will be able to track key statistics for each trader, including profit levels, success percentages, and trading activity trends. This feature turns the platform into a tool for learning and strategy analysis, particularly for novice investors. Robinhood Social also integrates directly with trading operations. Clicking on a ticker in a post allows users to immediately open a similar position, merging social interaction with actionable trading opportunities. At launch, the platform will support stock, options, crypto assets, and price forecast posts. Availability and Market Impact Robinhood Social will enter beta with approximately 10,000 users in Q1 2026, with a full launch to follow later. The company hopes the platform will boost engagement and differentiate Robinhood in the competitive brokerage market. This launch comes as Robinhood enjoys strong financial momentum. The company’s shares have more than tripled since the beginning of the year, and it has joined the S&P 500 index. Robinhood is also expanding its blockchain development and preparing to offer foreign clients…
Union
U$0.00935-1.68%
RealLink
REAL$0.06242+2.59%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01718+2.07%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 22:09
Бөлісу
ChatGPT-5’s 3 “forever” cryptocurrencies

ChatGPT-5’s 3 “forever” cryptocurrencies

The post ChatGPT-5’s 3 “forever” cryptocurrencies appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptocurrencies come in two categories: some dominate the headlines for a while until the hype subsides, and a new meme coin comes to replace them; others, however, present more long-term opportunities. When asked which three cryptocurrencies it would hold forever, OpenAI’s latest large language model, ChatGPT-5, selected a combination of two market leaders and one less suspected competitor: Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Cardano (ADA). Cardano was the most notable pick, with a peer-to-peer review approach and more practical uses, which the artificial intelligence (AI) model highlighted as strong catalysts for long-term survival in the crypto space. The list is thus largely unchanged from our last query in August, which consisted of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Chainlink (LINK) as the “infrastructure bet” indispensable to decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, which has now been replaced by Cardano. ChatGPT’s 3 “forever” cryptocurrencies. Source: Finbold and ChatGPT Bitcoin, “the digital gold” Currently trading at around $112,300, up 96% over the past year, Bitcoin has long been known as the “digital gold” given the fact that it is the first and most widely recognized cryptocurrency.  Institutional adoption has also grown, with banks, hedge funds, and even governments increasingly relying on it as a hedge against inflation. ChatGPT also singled out its proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism and over a decade of uninterrupted operation.  Ethereum, “the smart contract giant”  Trading at $4,365 at the time of writing, Ethereum stood out to ChatGPT as “the smart contract giant”. Indeed, Ethereum’s blockchain powers decentralized applications (dApps), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and other DeFi projects, so the asset is more versatile than a mere currency.  The transition to Ethereum 2.0 and proof-of-stake (PoS) also reduces energy usage and introduces scaling solutions such as sharding, which the AI suggests will make the network more future-proof.  Cardano, “the research-driven blockchain” Priced at around $0.88…
Bitcoin
BTC$113,488.32+1.90%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.45+1.60%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1005-0.48%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 22:07
Бөлісу
US SEC Delays Decision on Adding Collateralization to Franklin Spot Ethereum ETF

US SEC Delays Decision on Adding Collateralization to Franklin Spot Ethereum ETF

PANews reported on September 10 that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) postponed its decision on adding a staking function to the Franklin Spot Ethereum ETF and extended the review period to November 13.
Union
U$0.00935-1.68%
Бөлісу
PANews2025/09/10 22:06
Бөлісу
Polygon: Milestone issue fix released, the cause of the issue has been confirmed

Polygon: Milestone issue fix released, the cause of the issue has been confirmed

PANews reported on September 10th that the Polygon Foundation released an update stating that the Milestone fix has been released. The cause of the issue has been finalized and confirmed. The Polygon Foundation has also released v2.2.11-beta2 for Bor and v0.3.1 for Heimdall. The latter is a hard fork that will be implemented at 3:00 PM UTC. The Polygon Foundation will continue to monitor network health to ensure all issues are resolved. Earlier news, Polygon: There was a temporary delay in the final confirmation of the transaction and we are working to resolve this issue .
Fork Chain
FORK$0.00004174-1.18%
Бөлісу
PANews2025/09/10 22:05
Бөлісу
BTC Achieves Stunning Surge Past Key Resistance

BTC Achieves Stunning Surge Past Key Resistance

The post BTC Achieves Stunning Surge Past Key Resistance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin $113,000: BTC Achieves Stunning Surge Past Key Resistance Skip to content Home Crypto News Bitcoin $113,000: BTC Achieves Stunning Surge Past Key Resistance Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bitcoin-113000-surge/
Bitcoin
BTC$113,488.32+1.90%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016731+4.08%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 22:03
Бөлісу
Solana Latest News: Why Experienced Crypto Investors Are Going All In With Trending Altcoin Remittix

Solana Latest News: Why Experienced Crypto Investors Are Going All In With Trending Altcoin Remittix

The post Solana Latest News: Why Experienced Crypto Investors Are Going All In With Trending Altcoin Remittix appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The latest Solana news indicates a series of factors that suggest the coin’s poised for a breakout. This rally is projected to help the Solana price recover from the months-long dip that saw its price drop below $200. Even with the current sentiment toward Solana lately, experts are still tipping the Remittix token for better …
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005916-0.50%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01409+10.16%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003105+12.78%
Бөлісу
CoinPedia2025/09/10 22:01
Бөлісу
Kyrgyzstan parliament approves crypto mining bill

Kyrgyzstan parliament approves crypto mining bill

The post Kyrgyzstan parliament approves crypto mining bill appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Kyrgyzstan’s parliament approved the legislation on digital assets on Wednesday. The bill aims to expand virtual asset regulation, introduce state cryptocurrency mining tools, and create a licensing system. The legislation was approved in three readings at once, and new legal definitions on stablecoins and real-world asset tokens (RWA tokens) were introduced. The bill also allows the state to establish its cryptocurrency reserve to strengthen the nation’s financial stability. Kyrgyzstan plans to establish a state crypto reserve Kyrgyzstan will also be able to launch government mining operations using state infrastructure and resources under the new legislation. Miner registration and requirements for digital asset mining equipment will also be regulated. According to local reports, the bill aims to expand the President’s powers to set rules for the regulation, issuance, and circulation of virtual currencies. The ruling also introduces regulatory sandboxes that will test innovative services and technologies within its limited territories. The document revealed that one of the state’s authorized entities will regulate and issue licenses to cryptocurrency service providers. Another authority will be in charge of compliance measures such as combating money laundering and terrorist financing. Kyrgyzstan’s new ruling comes as its Minister of Economy and Trade, Bakyt Sydykov, revealed Tuesday that the country’s turnover of cryptocurrency exchanges and exchanges reached 1 trillion soms in the first seven months of the year. He also revealed at a meeting of the Committee on Budget that approximately 1 billion soms in taxes were received from the sector during the same period. The minister also highlighted that the country’s crypto sector continues to grow and expand every year. Sydykov noted that Kyrgyzstan currently has around 169 crypto exchange operators, including 13 digital asset exchanges and 11 registered companies involved in industrial crypto mining. Committee members agreed after the meeting to approve the legislation on…
RealLink
REAL$0.06242+2.59%
Triathon
GROW$0.0225--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016731+4.08%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 22:01
Бөлісу
Earn $7,700 a day: BJMINING revolutionizes Bitcoin passive income with cloud mining

Earn $7,700 a day: BJMINING revolutionizes Bitcoin passive income with cloud mining

Amid the rapid evolution of cryptocurrency, an anonymous energy revolution is driving industry transformation. More and more mining farms are abandoning traditional, energy-intensive mining methods and turning to renewable energy sources like solar and wind power. This not only significantly reduces costs but also allows excess electricity to be fed back into the grid, achieving [...] The post Earn $7,700 a day: BJMINING revolutionizes Bitcoin passive income with cloud mining appeared first on Blockonomi.
GRIDOS
GRID$0.0054+12.03%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1005-0.48%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08916+3.23%
Бөлісу
Blockonomi2025/09/10 22:00
Бөлісу

Трендтегі жаңалықтар

Толығырақ

Bitcoin Hashrate Surges: Unlocking a New Era of Network Security

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins Emphasizes New Crypto Regulations

Metaplanet To Raise $1.4 Billion In International Share Sale To Fund Fresh Bitcoin Purchases

USDH V2: Paxos Pushes Compliance, PayPal Network, and Global Expansion