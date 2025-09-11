Saylor’s Bitcoin Treasury Strategy Inspires Global Corporations, But Not All See Premiums

The post Saylor’s Bitcoin Treasury Strategy Inspires Global Corporations, But Not All See Premiums appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin treasury strategies are being adopted by corporations worldwide. Following the example of Michael Saylor, the founder of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), the company with the largest known stack of Bitcoin in the world, others have copied his playbook and are attempting to follow suit; some are even trying to catch up. Recently, Bitcoin Treasuries announced that over 1 million bitcoin are now held by publicly traded companies, representing more than 5% of the total Bitcoin supply, marking a historic shift for a novel asset that, until recently, was primarily owned by enthusiasts. The Bitcoin Treasury playbook that inspired many of these corporations was pioneered by Saylor and developed as a response to the “melting icecube” problem in traditional finance. Strategy, a lucrative cashflow-rich ‘business logic’ software company, was struggling to grow or keep up with inflation at the time, while competing with giants like Microsoft, which fought for every inch of the market with massive resources. The company’s cash reserves were thus ‘melting’ under inflation, a situation exacerbated at the time by the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting monetary policy. In an interview with Bitcoin Magazine, George Mekhail, Managing Director of Bitcoin for Corporations, explained the playbook, noting it “goes back to Saylor’s origin story: he looked at his balance sheet, saw that his cash balance was eroding, and couldn’t keep up with inflation just by putting his money in bonds.” After reviewing his options, including gold, Saylor decided that a bitcoin treasury strategy was the only way out that did not involve selling the company and retiring. On August 11, 2020, Strategy announced that the company would transition to a bitcoin standard. Strategy “generously announced the company would buy out any shareholders at a premium if they did not like the [bitcoin] strategy. Shortly after, on December 7th,…