2025-09-11 Thursday

Крипто жаңалықтары

Ең ыстық крипто жаңалықтары мен нарық жаңартуларын бақылаңыз
Best Presale Crypto in 2025: BlockDAG, Hyper, and BZIL

The post Best Presale Crypto in 2025: BlockDAG, Hyper, and BZIL appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Presales often create attention without showing much progress. But in 2025, some projects are rewriting the story by delivering working products before launch. These coins are not waiting for the future; they are already building today. This shift makes presales less about waiting and more about real usage. The best presale crypto coins leading this trend are BlockDAG, Hyper, and BZIL. Each brings a different strength, whether in scaling networks, expanding DeFi, or linking digital rewards with retail. What sets them apart is proof that development is active, users are engaged, and growth is steady. Let’s examine how these projects are transforming presales into something more than just early promises. 1. BlockDAG: The Presale Crypto Already Running at Scale BlockDAG is setting a new standard for presale projects. Where most coins remain at the idea stage, BlockDAG (BDAG) has already proven its progress. It has raised over $403 million and entered Batch 30, with the presale price now at $0.03. This marks an impressive 2,900% surge since its very first batch. Over 26.1 billion coins have been sold, making it one of the most successful presales of 2025. The project has a working infrastructure that is live and in use. More than 19,700 X-series miners, including the X10, X30, and X100 units, have been sold. On the mobile front, the X1 Miner app attracts over 3 million daily users mining BDAG. Its upgraded V4 dashboard, Explorer, Academy, and TRADEBDAG tools are all open, showing clear functionality beyond the promise stage. BlockDAG’s presale setup enables growth to be measured. Starting at $0.001, it has steadily advanced through 30 batches, each reflecting demand and progress. Unlike projects that only raise funds, BlockDAG is actively scaling networks while building out hardware and software. The project’s upcoming deployment event in Singapore will mark the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/11 02:03
Trump Fed pick Stephen Miran clears Senate panel

The post Trump Fed pick Stephen Miran clears Senate panel appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stephen Miran’s nomination to the Federal Reserve Board advanced on Wednesday after the Senate Banking Committee approved it in a 13–11 vote, split strictly along party lines. Every Republican backed Stephen, every Democrat said no. The vote came just one week before the Fed is scheduled to meet to decide on interest rates, something Donald Trump has been hammering them about for months. The decision also dropped one day after a federal judge blocked Trump from removing another Fed governor, Lisa Cook, while her case against him plays out. Trump nominated Stephen, who currently chairs the Council of Economic Advisors, to fill the vacant seat left by Adriana Kugler. She suddenly stepped down in August with no public explanation. If confirmed by the full Senate, Stephen would finish out the remainder of her term, which ends January 31. That gives him just enough time to vote on the rate cut Trump has been demanding. Stephen vows unpaid leave, Democrats say not enough Stephen said he would take an unpaid leave of absence from the Council of Economic Advisors if confirmed. That didn’t satisfy Democrats. They want him to fully resign from the council before he takes up the Fed position. Trump, when announcing the nomination, said, “we will continue to search for a permanent replacement.” That means Stephen’s appointment may be temporary, but it still matters, especially with the board meeting coming up. Trump’s not holding back on what he wants from the Fed. On Truth Social, he wrote, “Just out: No Inflation!!! ‘Too Late’ must lower the RATE, BIG, right now.” He then added, “Powell is a total disaster, who doesn’t have a clue!!!” referring to Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who’s been resisting Trump’s pressure to cut rates. Cook’s lawsuit blocks removal, for now While Stephen’s nomination moves forward,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/11 02:01
BetMGM, BC.Game & Spartans: Real Play Wins in 2025!

Spartans Rewards Big with Instant Wins and a Lamborghini Surprise! BC.Game Pulls Old Moves & BetMGM Stalls In the crowded betting space, not every headline holds true value. BetMGM continues to roll out promo codes that feel repetitive, BC.Game makes noise with possible CS2 star reunions, while Spartans highlights what users actually care about: faster […] The post BetMGM, BC.Game & Spartans: Real Play Wins in 2025! appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/11 02:00
US Sanctions Southeast Asia Crypto Scammers via Magnitsky Act

The US imposes cryptocurrency-related penalties on Southeast Asian cryptocurrency scammers associated with $10B cyber scamming and human trafficking under the Magnitsky Act. The US Treasury levied new sanctions on crypto fraudsters in Southeast Asia under the Magnitsky Act. The move is against a vast installation that takes advantage of Americans and contributes to modern slavery.  […] The post US Sanctions Southeast Asia Crypto Scammers via Magnitsky Act appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/11 02:00
Chainalysis Extends XRP Ledger Support In Latest Move – What’s New?

Chainalysis is extending its support for the XRP Ledger and the new coverage goes beyond the native token. Customers now get more ways to follow token activity and check transactions. With Chainalysis adding this extended support, users now have stronger ways to interact with one of the most active blockchains in the market. Chainalysis Expands […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/11 02:00
Spartans Crushes Betano’s R$900M Sponsorship and BetMGM’s $1,500 Bonuses With One Login and 5,963 Games

Why juggle multiple accounts just to place a few wagers? Betano is busy polishing its app and signing massive sponsorships, while BetMGM fires off NFL and MLB promos stacked with flashy codes. Both fight to keep eyes on their platforms, but players are left bouncing between accounts, wallets, and offers. Spartans flips the script. It […]
Tronweekly2025/09/11 02:00
MYX Finance Prediction 2025: Will This Explosive Coin Hit $39.91 Next?

MYX Finance (MYX) is currently trading at $18.14, a daily gain of 14.14%. Trading in the last 24 hours was $587.92 million but was lower by 30.52%, a clear reflection of higher volatility and profit-taking. MYX jumped 1,431.89% in the last week, sending it soaring to one of the most explosive coins of the year. […]
Tronweekly2025/09/11 02:00
Saylor’s Bitcoin Treasury Strategy Inspires Global Corporations, But Not All See Premiums

The post Saylor’s Bitcoin Treasury Strategy Inspires Global Corporations, But Not All See Premiums appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin treasury strategies are being adopted by corporations worldwide. Following the example of Michael Saylor, the founder of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), the company with the largest known stack of Bitcoin in the world, others have copied his playbook and are attempting to follow suit; some are even trying to catch up. Recently, Bitcoin Treasuries announced that over 1 million bitcoin are now held by publicly traded companies, representing more than 5% of the total Bitcoin supply, marking a historic shift for a novel asset that, until recently, was primarily owned by enthusiasts.   The Bitcoin Treasury playbook that inspired many of these corporations was pioneered by Saylor and developed as a response to the “melting icecube” problem in traditional finance. Strategy, a lucrative cashflow-rich ‘business logic’ software company, was struggling to grow or keep up with inflation at the time, while competing with giants like Microsoft, which fought for every inch of the market with massive resources. The company’s cash reserves were thus ‘melting’ under inflation, a situation exacerbated at the time by the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting monetary policy. In an interview with Bitcoin Magazine, George Mekhail, Managing Director of Bitcoin for Corporations, explained the playbook, noting it “goes back to Saylor’s origin story: he looked at his balance sheet, saw that his cash balance was eroding, and couldn’t keep up with inflation just by putting his money in bonds.” After reviewing his options, including gold, Saylor decided that a bitcoin treasury strategy was the only way out that did not involve selling the company and retiring. On August 11, 2020, Strategy announced that the company would transition to a bitcoin standard. Strategy “generously announced the company would buy out any shareholders at a premium if they did not like the [bitcoin] strategy. Shortly after, on December 7th,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/11 01:56
Masharov Urges Russia to Create National Crypto Bank to Tackle Crime

TLDR Yevgeny Masharov proposes the creation of a national crypto bank to boost Russia’s treasury. The proposed crypto bank aims to bring cryptocurrency transactions into the legal sector. Masharov emphasizes that the move would help combat fraud and money laundering in Russia. The establishment of the crypto bank could provide a regulated platform for Bitcoin [...] The post Masharov Urges Russia to Create National Crypto Bank to Tackle Crime appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/11 01:55
Japan Aims to Cut Crypto Tax Rates from 55% to 20% – Here’s Their Plan

Japan is taking significant steps to overhaul its cryptocurrency tax regulations as part of broader efforts to foster a more accommodating environment for blockchain innovation and digital asset adoption. The current rules, which have been in place for years, are viewed by industry experts as a barrier to the growth and maturity of the country’s [...]
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/11 01:55
