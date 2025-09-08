2025-09-11 Thursday

Strategy Acquires Another 1,955 BTC for $217M After Missing Out on S&P 500 Inclusion

Strategy Acquires Another 1,955 BTC for $217M After Missing Out on S&P 500 Inclusion

The post Strategy Acquires Another 1,955 BTC for $217M After Missing Out on S&P 500 Inclusion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Strategy (MSTR) announced another 1,955 BTC purchase for $217 million on Monday, bringing the technology company’s total holdings up to 638,460 BTC, according to an SEC filing. The recent buys were made at $111,196, lifting the average purchase price up to $73,880 bet bitcoin. The announcement comes as BTC rose from $110,500 to $112,200 on Monday morning, with prices sliding slightly to $111,800 after the news broke. The move comes as MSTR has recently faced some criticism from its shareholders, notably because of its mNAV promise. The firm said in July that it won’t issue any shares if its mNAV went below 2.5X, only to scrap the promise a month later, saying that it has modified the guidance, allowing potential dilution to its holders. The metric, which is a ratio that shows the stock valuation compared to the value of bitcoin holdings, has been brought down to about 1.5x of late alongside a plunge in MSTR share prices. The stock currently trades at $335, having lost 26% of its value since July. The new purchases also come as Strategy missed out last week on the potential to be added to the S&P 500 index, beaten by Robinhood (HOOD), despite hopes of inclusion after MSTR posted one of the strongest quarters in its history and met all criteria for joining the index. Read more: Michael Saylor’s Strategy Snubbed by S&P 500 Amid Robinhood’s Surprise Inclusion Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/08/michael-saylor-s-strategy-buys-another-1-955-btc-for-usd217m
Bitcoin
BTC$113,488.32+1.90%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 22:53
Eightco stock rockets 1,000% pre-market as BitMine backs first Worldcoin treasury

Eightco stock rockets 1,000% pre-market as BitMine backs first Worldcoin treasury

The post Eightco stock rockets 1,000% pre-market as BitMine backs first Worldcoin treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Eightco Holdings’ stock jumped over 1,000% after securing a $250 million private placement and a $20 million investment from BitMine. Eightco will adopt Worldcoin as its primary treasury reserve asset, supported by significant investments from major industry players. Shares of Eightco Holdings (NASDAQ: OCTO) exploded 1,000% pre-market on Monday after the firm unveiled a $250 million private placement and a $20 million investment from BitMine to support the world’s first Worldcoin treasury reserve, according to Yahoo Finance. The e-commerce infrastructure company said the private placement included approximately 171 million shares priced at $1.46 each, with another 13.7 million shares issued to BitMine at the same price. The deal, led by MOZAYYX, is expected to close around September 11, subject to Nasdaq approval. Thomas “Tom” Lee, who chairs BitMine, described World as a project that fits within BitMine’s broader mission to support Ethereum-native initiatives. He highlighted the platform’s Proof of Human feature as a potentially essential layer of trust for tech platforms interacting with billions of users. Eightco plans to adopt Worldcoin as its primary treasury reserve asset, with cash and Ethereum serving as secondary reserves. The company will also change its Nasdaq ticker to “ORBS” to reflect its new strategic direction. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/worldcoin-treasury-strategy-eightco/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 22:51
Markets bet on a smaller Fed rate cut despite job market weakness

Markets bet on a smaller Fed rate cut despite job market weakness

Standard Chartered expects the Fed to cut rates by 50 basis points.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/08 22:50
Ethereum Revenue Drops 44% in August Despite ETH Price Boom

Ethereum Revenue Drops 44% in August Despite ETH Price Boom

Ethereum Revenue Drops 44% in August Despite ETH Price Boom — What Layer-2 Growth Means for the&nbsp;Network Ethereum just posted one of its sharpest declines in protocol revenue — a 44% drop in August 2025 — even as ETH traded near new all-time highs. For many investors, that sounds puzzling. If ETH is booming, why are revenues&nbsp;falling? Let’s break it&nbsp;down. Ethereum’s Revenue Drop Explained According to data from Messari, Ethereum’s protocol revenue in August was $39.2 million, down 44% from&nbsp;July. July revenue:&nbsp;~$70M August revenue:&nbsp;~$39M Decline: ~44%&nbsp;MoM Why Revenue Fell Despite ETH’s&nbsp;Rally This paradox has a simple explanation: Ethereum earns revenue from transaction fees, not ETH’s price&nbsp;alone. Three main factors caused the&nbsp;decline: Lower gas fees after Dencun upgrade → Transactions became cheaper, good for users but less&nbsp;revenue. More activity shifting to Layer-2 networks → L2s process transactions off-chain, reducing mainnet fee&nbsp;volume. Slower NFT + DeFi activity → User demand was softer compared to earlier&nbsp;spikes. Lower revenue doesn’t mean Ethereum is failing — it’s actually a sign of successful scaling. The Role of Layer-2&nbsp;Networks Layer-2 adoption is accelerating. Networks like Arbitrum, Optimism, and Base handle a growing share of Ethereum activity. That means users pay lower fees, but Ethereum’s base layer collects less direct&nbsp;revenue. Long-term: More users can participate without being priced&nbsp;out. Market Impact ETH price held above $3,800–$4,000 despite revenue&nbsp;drops. Investors initially questioned whether declining revenues signaled weaker fundamentals. Analysts countered that Ethereum’s economic security model remains intact because L2 activity still ultimately settles on&nbsp;mainnet. Short-term revenue ≠ long-term adoption&nbsp;health. Conclusion Ethereum’s 44% revenue decline in August may look alarming, but the bigger picture shows a network evolving toward scalability. Lower gas fees and Layer-2 growth reduced short-term income, yet they also make Ethereum more accessible. The takeaway: Ethereum isn’t weakening — it’s becoming more usable for millions of&nbsp;people. Read More: Ethereum Revenue Drops 44% in August but Network Remains&nbsp;Healthy Key Takeaways Ethereum protocol revenue dropped 44% in August&nbsp;2025. Main drivers: lower gas fees, Layer-2 migration, weaker NFT/DeFi&nbsp;demand. ETH price stayed strong near ATHs, showing investor confidence. Lower revenue = a sign of successful scaling, not network weakness. Ethereum Revenue Drops 44% in August Despite ETH Price Boom was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Ethereum
ETH$4,326.07+0.73%
Medium2025/09/08 22:49
CHEEL and Aptos (APT) lead $513M token unlocks this week

CHEEL and Aptos (APT) lead $513M token unlocks this week

The post CHEEL and Aptos (APT) lead $513M token unlocks this week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Major token unlock events totaling $513 million are scheduled for this week, according to Tokenomist data. CHEEL leads the cliff unlock category while Solana dominates linear releases. The unlocks cover both large single events exceeding $5 million and daily linear releases above $1 million across diverse blockchain projects. CHEEL leads large cliff unlocks CHEEL tops the cliff unlock category by releasing tokens totaling $55.78 million in a single event. The massive drop makes CHEEL the biggest cliff unlock in a week. 11.31 million Aptos APT tokens will also be released, which are worth $48.18 million. That is 2.20% of all unlockable APT. That moves APT into the second-largest unlock event of the week. Source: Tokenomist Third in ranking is Sonic (S) token with 150 million tokens worth $45.64 million during a giant unlock event. The unlock represents 5.02% of the total unlock supply of S tokens. CONX delivers 2.32 million tokens worth $38.76 million in cliff unlocks. This is a 3.10% unlock allocation of CONX in a specific release. STRK concludes large cliff unlocks with 127 million tokens valued at $15.70 million. This launch is significant as it constitutes 5.98% of the STRK unlock supply. Lower cliff unlocks incorporate BANANA at $9.52 million, IO at $13.29 million, BB at $6.42 million, MOVE at $5.96 million, and PEAQ at $5.54 million. Solana leads large linear unlocks Solana tops the linear unlock group with 502.93K SOL coins, totaling $103.98 million released every week. The weekly unlock amounts to just 0.09% of the total SOL coins in existence. This low percentage sustains the price stability and also provides sustained liquidity. TRUMP coin introduces 4.89 million tokens valued at $41.37 million via continuous unlocks. The release is 1.52% of TRUMP’s total supply in circulation on a daily basis. Worldcoin releases 37.23 million WLD tokens…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 22:49
Exclusive: Litecoin Foundation and AmericanFortress to launch privacy-focused wallet

Exclusive: Litecoin Foundation and AmericanFortress to launch privacy-focused wallet

Litecoin Foundation and AmericanFortress partnered to launch a new wallet with a focus on privacy. Privacy continues to be a key concern for crypto holders. On Monday, September 8, the Litecoin Foundation and AmericanFortress announced the upcoming beta release of…
Crypto.news2025/09/08 22:48
Michael Saylor's Strategy Bought Additional Bitcoin Irrespective Of The Price

Michael Saylor’s Strategy Bought Additional Bitcoin Irrespective Of The Price

The post Michael Saylor’s Strategy Bought Additional Bitcoin Irrespective Of The Price appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Michael Saylor’s Strategy continues its aggressive Bitcoin accumulation strategy, announcing the purchase of 1,955 BTC for $217.4 million at an average Bitcoin price of $111,196 per coin. The latest acquisition brings the company’s total Bitcoin holdings to 638,460 BTC, maintaining its position as the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin globally. The purchase comes amid a period of market stability, with Bitcoin trading between $110,500 and $112,200, and follows Strategy’s recent exclusion from the S&P 500 index in favour of Robinhood (HOOD). Despite this setback and recent shareholder criticism, Executive Chairman Michael Saylor remains committed to the company’s Bitcoin-focused treasury strategy. The firm’s average purchase price now stands at $73,880 per Bitcoin, representing a significant paper profit on its holdings given current market prices. The company’s aggressive accumulation comes amid a broader trend of corporate Bitcoin adoption, with over 200 public companies now holding Bitcoin in their treasuries. Recent entrants include American Bitcoin, which debuted on the Nasdaq last week, and Metaplanet, which increased its holdings to 20,136 BTC through a $15.2 million purchase. However, Strategy’s recent moves have faced scrutiny from shareholders following changes to its modified Net Asset Value (mNAV) policy. The company previously committed to not issuing shares if its mNAV fell below 2.5X but recently modified this guidance, potentially allowing for greater shareholder dilution. The surge in Bitcoin treasury companies has become a defining trend of 2025, with collective corporate holdings now exceeding 1 million BTC, or roughly 5% of Bitcoin’s circulating supply. We’re witnessing an unprecedented shift in corporate treasury management. Companies are increasingly viewing Bitcoin as a strategic asset class, leading to a competitive race for accumulation among public companies. Strategy’s latest purchase was funded through its ongoing at-the-market (ATM) equity offering program, which has proven successful in raising capital for Bitcoin acquisitions. The company’s…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 22:47
Strategy Adds $217M BTC, Now Holding 638,460 Coins

Strategy Adds $217M BTC, Now Holding 638,460 Coins

The post Strategy Adds $217M BTC, Now Holding 638,460 Coins appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Michael Saylor’s Strategy purchases 638,460 Bitcoin, valued at $ 217 million. A SEC filing indicates that Strategy primarily funded the purchase by selling MSTR shares. Strategy’s stock is up 2.54% on TradingView, trading near last week’s close of $335. Michael Saylor’s Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, announced another weekly Bitcoin purchase after missing out on the S&P 500 last week. Bitcoin has bounced back above $112,000 today, with MSTR experiencing a 2.54% increase over the last 24 hours. Bitcoin Whale Strategy Adds 1,955 Bitcoin Worth $217 Million The company stated that it purchased 1,955 BTC last week for $217.4 million, at an average price of $111,196 per coin. Its BTC holdings are up 25.8% year-to-date, and it now owns 638,460 BTC, purchased for a total of $41.17 billion at an average price of $73,880. The SEC filing indicates that Bitcoin whale primarily funded the purchase by selling MSTR shares. It raised $200.5 million from 591,606 MSTR shares, plus $11.6 million from STRF and $5.2 million from STRK. This latest purchase follows the company’s failure to make the S&P 500 last week. It met the requirements for inclusion, but the Committee chose Robinhood, AppLovin, and Emcor instead. Yesterday, Saylor hinted at the purchase in an X post, sharing a picture of Strategy’s Bitcoin portfolio tracker with the caption, “Needs More Orange.” This is the company’s sixth straight week of buying Bitcoin. Last week, it added 4,048 BTC for $444 million, and with the latest purchases, Strategy now holds more than 3% of the total supply. MSTR Went Up By 2.54% The Bitcoin whale’s stock is up 2.54% on TradingView, trading near last week’s close of $335 after the latest Bitcoin purchase. MSTR stock fell after the S&P 500 Committee’s decision, announced late Friday. It traded flat last week but…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 22:46
6 Meme Coins Turning Heads This Year – Only One Seizes The Spotlight As An Early Access Crypto Project

6 Meme Coins Turning Heads This Year – Only One Seizes The Spotlight As An Early Access Crypto Project

Can selecting the right meme coin in 2025 transform a portfolio into something extraordinary? With the explosive rise of digital […] The post 6 Meme Coins Turning Heads This Year – Only One Seizes The Spotlight As An Early Access Crypto Project appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/08 22:45
Bloomberg Analyst Reveals Three Altcoins Most Likely to Receive SEC Approval! "One of Them Is XRP…"

Bloomberg Analyst Reveals Three Altcoins Most Likely to Receive SEC Approval! “One of Them Is XRP…”

The post Bloomberg Analyst Reveals Three Altcoins Most Likely to Receive SEC Approval! “One of Them Is XRP…” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. It’s almost certain that altcoin ETFs will be approved. At this point, the conversation around ETFs is no longer about if they’ll be approved, but when. While analysts indicate that the SEC is preparing to grant approval for various altcoins, the latest statement came from Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart. According to a Bloomberg analyst speaking to Milk Road in an interview, several tokens appear poised to receive approval from the SEC. Seyffart stated that among these altcoins, altcoins such as Chainlink (LINK), Stellar (XLM), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Avalanche (AVAX), Litecoin (LTC), Polkadot (DOT) meet the listing criteria. In addition, Seyffart said that well-established names such as XRP, Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have high trading volumes and are on the list as strong candidates thanks to their well-established derivatives markets. However, the Bloomberg analyst noted that XRP, ADA, and SOL are the strongest candidates. “Spot ETF launches most likely for XRP, Solana, and Cardano.” Speaking about Ethereum ETFs, Seyffart added that demand could increase sharply once staking in ETFs is officially allowed. In a recent statement, the analyst said that the current market is already in an “altcoin season” and that the current cycle is not like the past cycles. Seyffart also noted that altcoin ETFs are generating significant upward momentum, but not in the same way Bitcoin is. To that end, the analyst cautioned that altcoin ETFs are unlikely to generate the same market reaction as Bitcoin. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/bloomberg-analyst-reveals-three-altcoins-most-likely-to-receive-sec-approval-one-of-them-is-xrp/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 22:44
