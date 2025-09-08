Solo Bitcoin Miner Earns $347K on the World’s Most Competitive Crypto Network. Is Pepenode Presale the Next Mining Opportunity?

A solo miner earned 3.13 $BTC ($347,872) mining Bitcoin on Sunday. It’s only the second time an individual has successfully mined on the Bitcoin blockchain this month. With industrial miners dominating the space, small-scale miners with limited resources are at a huge disadvantage. That is where Pepenode offers a fresh and promising alternative, letting small-time miners have fun mining crypto and earn, without the need for an expensive rig. A Win for the Little Guy On Sunday, a lone miner processed block 913,632 using Solo CKPool and earned a total reward of 3.13 $BTC, valued at approximately $347,872. Solo CKPool is a mining service for solo miners to participate in Bitcoin mining without operating their own Bitcoin node. It provides an entry point for small-scale miners and helps them compete with industrial leaders and established mining firms. Reports from Blockchain Explorer indicate that the individual’s average transaction size was 0.7987 $BTC. The miner earned a reward that included a standard base reward of 3.125 $BTC and an extra 0.0042 $BTC in transaction fees. The miner’s success has renewed confidence that individuals still have a chance to mine some fresh bitcoins, even as Bitcoin’s mining difficulty now measures a record high of 136.04T. How Difficult is Bitcoin Mining? The difficulty level is determined by how hard and time-consuming it is to find a valid block. The more miners that join the network and the more powerful the mining hardware involved, the higher the difficulty level. With Bitcoin mining difficulty higher than ever, it’s tougher to earn $BTC unless you’re running top-tier equipment. Sunday’s $347K solo Bitcoin mining success highlights the high-reward possibilities in cryptocurrency mining, but also the barriers to entry for small-timers. That is where Pepenode comes in, democratizing crypto mining by replacing industrial barriers with digital creativity and community-driven incentives. It’s mining for the meme coin generation. Pepenode ($PEPENODE) – The Future of Meme Coin Mining Pepenode ($PEPENODE) is a fun new crypto project combining virtual mining and gamification. It lets you mine the best meme coins for rewards in a hardware-free mining simulation, and you can get started even during the presale phase. Read about How Pepenode Makes Presale Participation Fun Unlike Bitcoin, mining memes in Pepenode doesn’t involve high costs, computing power, or massive energy consumption. You can start playing the mining game as soon as you’ve joined the presale. Simply stake your purchased tokens to build and upgrade your rigs (virtual mining equipment) and earn more tokens and rewards. In this way, Pepenode makes holding staking presale tokens more engaging and rewarding. Of all the tokens staked in the presale, 70% will get burned, reducing the total token supply and increasing the token’s value over time. With the presale nearing $900K in raised funds, Pepenode is rapidly gaining momentum as the next big mining opportunity. The presale price of one token is as low as $0.0010491, with the price expected to increase gradually with widespread adoption. Read How to Buy PepeNode ($PEPENODE) in Easy Step-by-Step Guide here. At close to 1,618% APY, early adopters of Pepenode enjoy high staking rewards. Also, the more you stake, the more nodes you can buy, and the stronger your virtual mining rig becomes. On the back of growing retail interest in crypto mining, our $PEPENODE price prediction shows a near 200% ROI by the end of the year if you buy now. Join the PepeNode presale now – lock in early access and collect bonus airdrops in top meme coins like $PEPE and $FARTCOIN – all without needing real hardware. Takeaways: Solo Bitcoin Miner’s Win Underscores Pepenode’s Potential As Bitcoin mining increasingly becomes the domain of industrial-scale miners, Pepenode brings the thrill of mining to everyday crypto users. With a presale offering a gamified mining experience, it makes meme coin mining fun again, eliminating the need for astronomical hardware and skyrocketing energy costs. If you missed the Bitcoin mining boom, fire up your nodes in Pepenode’s presale today. The cryptocurrency market is highly volatile with frequent and sharp price swings driven by various factors such as market sentiment, regulatory news, and macroeconomic events. Always do your own research thoroughly before investing. Authored by Aaron Walker, NewsBTC https://www.newsbtc.com/news/bitcoin-miner-347k-profit-pepenode-presale-viral-nears-1m/