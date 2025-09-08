2025-09-11 Thursday

Крипто жаңалықтары

Ең ыстық крипто жаңалықтары мен нарық жаңартуларын бақылаңыз
XRP Ledger Update: What The Zero-Knowledge Privacy Launch Means For Ripple Investors

XRP Ledger Update: What The Zero-Knowledge Privacy Launch Means For Ripple Investors

Market commentator Pumpius has broken down what the Zero-Knowledge (ZK) privacy launch could mean for Ripple investors. He described this XRP Ledger (XRPL) update as being massive and one that could boost XRP’s utility as it becomes the backbone of payment rails.  What the ZK Privacy Launch On XRP Ledger Means For Ripple Investors In […]
XRP
XRP$2,981+0,45%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0,00004113-0,62%
Boost
BOOST$0,09686-9,24%
Бөлісу
Bitcoinist2025/09/08 23:00
Бөлісу
Ripple (XRP) Consolidates as ETF Hype Cools Off, While Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Targets 12300% Growth

Ripple (XRP) Consolidates as ETF Hype Cools Off, While Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Targets 12300% Growth

While Ripple (XRP) grinds its way through ETF talk, a new entry is stirring momentum in the DeFi market, Mutuum Finance (MUTM). This up-and-coming DeFi altcoin now at a mere $0.035 has been shortlisted as the best cryptocurrencies to invest in this month, and is drawing in retail and institutional investors. To date, more than […]
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54,39+1,49%
Moonveil
MORE$0,1005-0,48%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0,000592-0,43%
Бөлісу
Cryptopolitan2025/09/08 23:00
Бөлісу
Designed for BTC, XRP, and ETH, EARN Mining Cloud Mining Helps Investors Earn 1,770+ XRP Daily

Designed for BTC, XRP, and ETH, EARN Mining Cloud Mining Helps Investors Earn 1,770+ XRP Daily

EARN Mining makes BTC, ETH, and XRP cloud mining accessible with $15 entry, daily settlements, multi-currency support, referral rewards, and audited security.
Bitcoin
BTC$113 488,07+1,90%
XRP
XRP$2,981+0,45%
Cloud
CLOUD$0,08916+3,23%
Бөлісу
Blockchainreporter2025/09/08 23:00
Бөлісу
ESW And Shopify Fuel International E-Commerce For Enterprise Brands

ESW And Shopify Fuel International E-Commerce For Enterprise Brands

The post ESW And Shopify Fuel International E-Commerce For Enterprise Brands appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ESW helps brands with cross-border e-commerce. Courtesy of ESW The world of international e-commerce is getting more complex daily as brands navigate increasingly complicated laws and tariffs related to doing business in overseas markets. Enter ESW, a leader in international e-commerce. The company has signed a strategic agreement with all-in-one platform Shopify to provide the essential internet infrastructure for commerce, empowering enterprise brands and retailers alike to scale, localize and optimize their presence in more than 200 markets. “We started talking to Shopify last year,” said Eric Eichmann, chief executive officer of ESW. “We’ve already transitioned some of our clients to Shopify on our solution, including Tarte and Thom Brown. What we bring to the Shopify environment is the ability to serve companies in a much more effective way. We help the brands reach consumers that love them across the world and establish strong relationships.” Working with Shopify allows ESW to deliver a strong global e-commerce solution to enterprise merchants, Eichmann said. “By combining Shopify’s high-converting e-commerce platform with ESW’s cross-boarder capabilities, we’re enabling brands to scale internationally with truly localized experiences without forcing them to choose between flexibility and control.” Enterprise brands using Shopify can leverage ESW’s international expertise in managing compliance, risk and revenue localization at scale. “Large companies now have a service that allows them to go into 200-plus international markets in a way that optimizes their sales and optimizes their margins and provides a good experience for the consumers in that country,” Eichmann said. ESW handles payments in different parts of the world. “You want to make sure that you have the payment that covers the majority of companies that do business in that country,” Eichmann said. “We do that within the markets. Shopify comes with some payments, but they don’t cover all the payments, so…
Threshold
T$0,01634-0,12%
Moonveil
MORE$0,1005-0,48%
CROSS
CROSS$0,22626+6,21%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 22:58
Бөлісу
Solo Bitcoin Miner Earns $347K on the World’s Most Competitive Crypto Network. Is Pepenode Presale the Next Mining Opportunity?

Solo Bitcoin Miner Earns $347K on the World’s Most Competitive Crypto Network. Is Pepenode Presale the Next Mining Opportunity?

A solo miner earned 3.13 $BTC ($347,872) mining Bitcoin on Sunday. It’s only the second time an individual has successfully mined on the Bitcoin blockchain this month. With industrial miners dominating the space, small-scale miners with limited resources are at a huge disadvantage. That is where Pepenode offers a fresh and promising alternative, letting small-time miners have fun mining crypto and earn, without the need for an expensive rig. A Win for the Little Guy On Sunday, a lone miner processed block 913,632 using Solo CKPool and earned a total reward of 3.13 $BTC, valued at approximately $347,872. Solo CKPool is a mining service for solo miners to participate in Bitcoin mining without operating their own Bitcoin node. It provides an entry point for small-scale miners and helps them compete with industrial leaders and established mining firms. Reports from Blockchain Explorer indicate that the individual’s average transaction size was 0.7987 $BTC. The miner earned a reward that included a standard base reward of 3.125 $BTC and an extra 0.0042 $BTC in transaction fees. The miner’s success has renewed confidence that individuals still have a chance to mine some fresh bitcoins, even as Bitcoin’s mining difficulty now measures a record high of 136.04T. How Difficult is Bitcoin Mining? The difficulty level is determined by how hard and time-consuming it is to find a valid block. The more miners that join the network and the more powerful the mining hardware involved, the higher the difficulty level. With Bitcoin mining difficulty higher than ever, it’s tougher to earn $BTC unless you’re running top-tier equipment. Sunday’s $347K solo Bitcoin mining success highlights the high-reward possibilities in cryptocurrency mining, but also the barriers to entry for small-timers. That is where Pepenode comes in, democratizing crypto mining by replacing industrial barriers with digital creativity and community-driven incentives. It’s mining for the meme coin generation. Pepenode ($PEPENODE) – The Future of Meme Coin Mining Pepenode ($PEPENODE) is a fun new crypto project combining virtual mining and gamification. It lets you mine the best meme coins for rewards in a hardware-free mining simulation, and you can get started even during the presale phase. Read about How Pepenode Makes Presale Participation Fun Unlike Bitcoin, mining memes in Pepenode doesn’t involve high costs, computing power, or massive energy consumption. You can start playing the mining game as soon as you’ve joined the presale. Simply stake your purchased tokens to build and upgrade your rigs (virtual mining equipment) and earn more tokens and rewards. In this way, Pepenode makes holding staking presale tokens more engaging and rewarding. Of all the tokens staked in the presale, 70% will get burned, reducing the total token supply and increasing the token’s value over time. With the presale nearing $900K in raised funds, Pepenode is rapidly gaining momentum as the next big mining opportunity. The presale price of one token is as low as $0.0010491, with the price expected to increase gradually with widespread adoption. Read How to Buy PepeNode ($PEPENODE) in Easy Step-by-Step Guide here. At close to 1,618% APY, early adopters of Pepenode enjoy high staking rewards. Also, the more you stake, the more nodes you can buy, and the stronger your virtual mining rig becomes. On the back of growing retail interest in crypto mining, our $PEPENODE price prediction shows a near 200% ROI by the end of the year if you buy now. Join the PepeNode presale now – lock in early access and collect bonus airdrops in top meme coins like $PEPE and $FARTCOIN – all without needing real hardware. Takeaways: Solo Bitcoin Miner’s Win Underscores Pepenode’s Potential As Bitcoin mining increasingly becomes the domain of industrial-scale miners, Pepenode brings the thrill of mining to everyday crypto users. With a presale offering a gamified mining experience, it makes meme coin mining fun again, eliminating the need for astronomical hardware and skyrocketing energy costs. If you missed the Bitcoin mining boom, fire up your nodes in Pepenode’s presale today. The cryptocurrency market is highly volatile with frequent and sharp price swings driven by various factors such as market sentiment, regulatory news, and macroeconomic events. Always do your own research thoroughly before investing. Authored by Aaron Walker, NewsBTC https://www.newsbtc.com/news/bitcoin-miner-347k-profit-pepenode-presale-viral-nears-1m/  
NEAR
NEAR$2,671+0,52%
Threshold
T$0,01634-0,12%
FUNToken
FUN$0,008765-2,12%
Бөлісу
NewsBTC2025/09/08 22:58
Бөлісу
Is This the Future of Wall Street?

Is This the Future of Wall Street?

The post Is This the Future of Wall Street? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nasdaq has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to allow tokenized versions of stocks and ETFs to trade side by side with their traditional counterparts. If approved, this could be one of the most significant shifts in U.S. market structure since electronic trading took over. The exchange is targeting the third quarter of 2026 for implementation, once central clearing infrastructure is ready to support onchain settlement. Why Tokenized and Traditional Shares Together Matters?   Trading tokenized shares on the same order book as their traditional versions isn’t just a technical upgrade. It’s a signal that Wall Street is preparing for a hybrid model where blockchain-based assets are no longer experimental side projects but part of the national market system. Nasdaq has been clear: tokenized shares must carry the same rights and privileges as their underlying securities. That means no shortcuts on voting rights, dividends, or investor protections. This approach is a direct counter to overseas platforms that offer synthetic versions of U.S. equities without conferring shareholder rights. By setting a higher bar, Nasdaq is positioning tokenization as legitimate, not speculative. The Regulatory Angle: SEC, Congress, and the Trump Administration   The filing lands while the SEC is still debating how to handle crypto on national exchanges and as Congress drafts a market-structure framework for tokenized assets. Lawmakers are looking to draw lines between SEC and CFTC oversight, with rules on custody, audits, and reporting. The political backdrop matters too. Nearly a year into President Donald Trump’s second term, Washington is moving toward a more pro-crypto stance, giving tokenization a tailwind that wasn’t there under the previous administration. Traditional players aren’t sitting this out. Citadel Securities warned regulators against granting exemptions and stressed that investor protections must remain intact. The message is clear: tokenization can’t be an excuse to…
Threshold
T$0,01634-0,12%
Union
U$0,00933-1,89%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,753+1,13%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 22:57
Бөлісу
Forward Industries (FORD) Stock: Soaring 64% on $1.65B Solana Treasury Bet

Forward Industries (FORD) Stock: Soaring 64% on $1.65B Solana Treasury Bet

TLDR Forward Industries pivots to Solana with $1.65B PIPE, stock surges 65%. FORD jumps after $1.65B Solana treasury backed by Galaxy, Jump, Multicoin. Forward’s $1.65B Solana bet sparks 65% stock rally and institutional shift. Solana push: Forward raises $1.65B, shares soar as Galaxy, Jump back plan. FORD stock rockets on $1.65B PIPE and bold Solana [...] The post Forward Industries (FORD) Stock: Soaring 64% on $1.65B Solana Treasury Bet appeared first on CoinCentral.
EPNS
PUSH$0,0366+1,97%
Jump Tom
JUMP$0,01617-57,40%
Forward
FORWARD$0,0002502-2,41%
Бөлісу
Coincentral2025/09/08 22:55
Бөлісу
Overseas politics provides some dollar support – ING

Overseas politics provides some dollar support – ING

The post Overseas politics provides some dollar support – ING appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Friday’s August jobs data was again on the soft side. It was soft enough to have the market starting to speculate whether the Federal Reserve would restart its easing cycle with a 50bp rate cut – as it did last September. The data triggered a 0.5% sell-off in the dollar, which has now largely been retraced. Limiting that dollar sell-off, we believe, has been political developments overseas. France today sees a confidence vote in the proposed 2026 budget, where the government is expected to fall. And this weekend saw the resignation of Japan’s Prime Minister, Shigeru Ishiba, which is adding to fears in the bond market about the prospect of looser fiscal policy emerging, ING’s FX analyst Chris Turner notes. DXY may have another run at 98.50 this week “For reference, Japan will now hold an LDP leadership election on 4 October. Here, one point of focus will be whether someone like Sanae Takaichi comes to power on a ticket of fiscal expansion and slower normalisation of monetary policy. Given FX markets now seem to be taking fiscal risks far more seriously, the weekend development has seen USD/JPY gap above 148. What we would say, however, is that USD/JPY was already discounting a lot of political risk and may again stall in the 148.50/149.00 area rather than pushing above 150. That said, politics may now delay the drop towards 145 – which had been our call for the end of September.” “For the dollar itself, this week carries some important inputs, too. Tomorrow sees the preliminary annual benchmark revision to the 2025 nonfarm payrolls report. A number in the -500 to 800k is expected. The Fed’s Christopher Waller implied a number of around -720k in his speech just over a week ago. A big downward revision to NFP could trigger some…
BarnBridge
BOND$0,1571+0,76%
Moonveil
MORE$0,1005-0,48%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,016731+4,08%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 22:55
Бөлісу
Top Betting Apps 2025: How Spartans Outshines ESPN BET, bet365, and Fanatics

Top Betting Apps 2025: How Spartans Outshines ESPN BET, bet365, and Fanatics

Explore the top betting apps in 2025. Compare Spartans, ESPN BET, bet365, and Fanatics, and see why Spartans leads with crypto speed and instant payouts.
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
WHY
WHY$0,00000003105+12,78%
Бөлісу
Blockchainreporter2025/09/08 22:55
Бөлісу
BitMine amasses over 2 million Ethereum for its reserves

BitMine amasses over 2 million Ethereum for its reserves

The post BitMine amasses over 2 million Ethereum for its reserves appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BitMine has crossed a new milestone, building its Ethereum reserves to more than 2 million ETH and solidifying its role as the largest corporate holder of the asset. The company announced on Sept. 8 that its balance sheet now exceeds $9.21 billion, split between holdings of 2,069,443 ETH, 192 Bitcoin, and $266 million in cash. These significant holdings now make it the second global treasury company behind the Bitcoin-focused Strategy Inc (MSTR), which owns 636,505 BTC valued at $71 billion. Moreover, data from the Strategic ETH Reserve shows that BitMine’s holdings surpass the combined total of the next five largest Ethereum treasuries. SharpLink Gaming comes second with 837,230 ETH, while The Ether Machine holds 495,360 ETH. BitMine’s Ethereum strategy Chairman Thomas “Tom” Lee explained that BitMine views Ethereum as a cornerstone of the next decade in financial markets. He pointed to Wall Street’s growing blockchain adoption and the rise of agentic artificial intelligence as key forces driving demand. According to him, these developments are creating a structural “supercycle” for Ethereum to thrive and “lead a greater transformation of today’s financial system.” As a result, the firm has set a long-term target of owning 5% of the total ETH supply. With its current holdings close to 2%, BitMine has already covered nearly 40% of that path. The Crypto Investor Blueprint: A 5-Day Course On Bagholding, Insider Front-Runs, and Missing Alpha Nice 😎 Your first lesson is on the way. Please add [email protected] to your email whitelist. Meanwhile, BitMine’s Ethereum-heavy activities have lifted its profile on Wall Street. According to Fundstrat, the company’s stock trades an average daily dollar volume of $1.7 billion, ranking 30th among all US-listed equities. That places it between Bank of America (29th) and Exxon Mobil (31st), signaling how crypto-linked equities are increasingly competing with traditional blue-chip stocks for…
Bitcoin
BTC$113 488,07+1,90%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0,012569-1,48%
Moonveil
MORE$0,1005-0,48%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 22:54
Бөлісу

Трендтегі жаңалықтар

Толығырақ

Bitcoin Hashrate Surges: Unlocking a New Era of Network Security

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins Emphasizes New Crypto Regulations

Metaplanet To Raise $1.4 Billion In International Share Sale To Fund Fresh Bitcoin Purchases

USDH V2: Paxos Pushes Compliance, PayPal Network, and Global Expansion