2025-09-11 Thursday

Крипто жаңалықтары

Ең ыстық крипто жаңалықтары мен нарық жаңартуларын бақылаңыз
iExec brings TEE-based privacy tools to Arbitrum

The post iExec brings TEE-based privacy tools to Arbitrum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. iExec, a trust layer for decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN) and artificial intelligence (AI), has rolled out its privacy framework on Arbitrum (ARB), as outlined in the most recent reports shared with Finbold on Monday, September 8. With the launch, iExec has become the first and only privacy platform delivering Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) technology to Arbitrum’s $3.15 billion network. The integration offers developers a new toolkit to build applications that safeguard sensitive data and deliver innovative solutions across AI, decentralized finance (DeFi), and gaming, all without the need to manage complex infrastructures. “Launching on Arbitrum puts a powerful set of developer tools directly in the hands of builders in one of the largest DeFi ecosystems, removing the friction of TEE and enabling new classes of applications. We look forward to seeing what is built,” wrote Chase Allred, Partnerships Manager for Offchain Labs. Privacy Everywhere. What does it look like? Tools that let builders ship with privacy by default, giving users confidence their data stays theirs. We’re getting ready for something bigger 🧵 pic.twitter.com/38jd919LyY — iExec RLC (@iEx_ec) September 7, 2025 iExec’s multi-chain strategy This deployment marks the first step in iExec’s broader multi-chain strategy, with a rollout across multiple Ethereum (ETH) Virtual Machine (EVM) networks planned for the near future.  However, projects such as Ototamto, DexPal, and 1xBuild are already making use of iExec’s privacy stack to enhance security and data protection.  The initiative has also drawn support from partners, including Aethir and security firm Halborn. Most notable, though, is iExec’s collaboration with AR.IO, which has already produced Web3Telegram, a messaging platform built for privacy.  All privacy-enabled processes are powered by iExec’s native token, RLC, which underpins confidential transactions, protected datasets, and secure computations on Arbitrum. Indeed, with privacy concerns becoming ever more common in Web3, TEE-powered privacy on…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 23:13
ENA Breakout Coming? Trader Sees Push Past Local Highs Soon

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/ena-breakout-coming/
Coinstats2025/09/08 23:12
Former Trader Claims Quantum Tech Is Secretly Stealing Bitcoin Assets

TLDR   Former Wall Street trader Josh Mandell claims quantum technology is being used to steal Bitcoin from dormant wallets. Mandell argues that a large player is secretly accumulating Bitcoin without impacting the market. The Bitcoin community, including Harry Beckwith and Matthew Pines, strongly rejects Mandell’s theory. Experts believe that on-chain analysis is the only [...] The post Former Trader Claims Quantum Tech Is Secretly Stealing Bitcoin Assets appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/08 23:11
Trump family’s crypto bet pays $1.3B – But it comes with a catch

The post Trump family’s crypto bet pays $1.3B – But it comes with a catch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Journalist Posted: September 8, 2025 A new Trump fortune In just a matter of weeks, the Trump family has unlocked nearly $1.3 billion from the two fledgling crypto ventures. According to a recent Bloomberg report, the family’s net worth now sits at $7.7 billion, with their crypto haul rivaling the value of long-standing assets like Mar-a-Lago and Trump Tower. Source: Bloomberg Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, still leading the Trump Organization, have become the faces of this new digital push alongside their younger brother Barron. WLFI’s trading launch and corporate deal added about $670 million to the family’s wealth, while Eric Trump’s stake in ABTC surged past $500 million. WLFI: Blacklists, deals and big promises WLFI has quickly become one of the family’s most lucrative bets… but not without controversy. The native token project has faced backlash after freezing 272 wallets, including those linked to Polygon [POL] developer Bruno Skvorc and even TRON [TRX] founder Justin Sun. Critics argue its compliance tools are overzealous, while WLFI insists the blacklists are aimed at protecting users from scams. At the same time, WLFI’s $1.5 billion deal with Alt5 Sigma helped push the Trumps’ gains to about $670 million. Still, their 22.5 billion WLFI tokens (valued at roughly $4 billion) remain locked, keeping the full extent of their fortune off-limits, at least for now. American Bitcoin’s billion dollar debut American Bitcoin entered the spotlight just two months after Donald Trump took office, with Eric and Donald Trump Jr. backing the venture. Instead of building costly mining operations from scratch, the project partnered with Hut 8 Corp., which provided its equipment in exchange for a controlling stake. ABTC went public through a merger with Gryphon Digital Mining, which adopted its name and ticker. Eric Trump now holds about 7.5% of the company (a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 23:11
Best Crypto Presale: Bitmain Lawsuit Shakes Markets as DeepSnitch AI Racks Up Buyers

Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/08 23:10
US bond market rallies after weak jobs data, with 10-year yield at lowest since April

The 10-year US Treasury yield dropped sharply on Monday, falling over 2 basis points to 4.059%. That move came just days after it hit a major high above 5%, a level not seen since July. Now that might not sound huge, but in bond markets, it’s actually a meaningful dip, especially since the 2-year Treasury […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/08 23:09
Best Altcoins to Buy as Cardano Charts and Sentiment Suggest Rally

The post Best Altcoins to Buy as Cardano Charts and Sentiment Suggest Rally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Best Altcoins to Buy as Cardano Charts and Sentiment Suggest Rally Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Ben is a freelance writer specializing in crypto developments (mainly altcoins) and the intricate ways global economics shape the digital asset space. His B.Ed. in Education provides a unique foundation for his writing, enabling him to distill complex crypto concepts and market shifts into clear, digestible insights. This skill is key to helping readers adapt and apply their understanding to the ever-evolving world of crypto investment. Passionate about making crypto accessible, Ben crafts content designed to educate a broad audience, from current market events to the essential foundational knowledge that underpins them. His goal is to empower readers through understanding. When he’s not immersed in crypto analysis and breaking down complex topics, Ben is an avid Pokémon fan and enjoys all things Disney. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/best-altcoins-to-buy-cardano-price-rally/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 23:08
Forward Industries Confirms $1.65B Investment in Solana Treasury, SOL Surges Above $215

The post Forward Industries Confirms $1.65B Investment in Solana Treasury, SOL Surges Above $215 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Forward Industries announced $1.65 billion private placement to launch Solana Treasury strategy. SOL jumped 2.4% to $215.84 following the announcement, its first time above $215 since August 29, with daily gains reaching 4.55%. The purchase will more than double corporate SOL treasury holdings from 1.03% to 2.6% of the total token supply at $210 price level. Forward Industries confirmed its Solana (SOL)-focused digital asset treasury strategy on Sept. 8, announcing $1.65 billion in cash and stablecoin commitments through a private investment in public equity offering. The announcement validated the company’s initial Aug. 25 disclosure and triggered immediate market response. SOL climbed to $215.84 right after the news, marking a 2.4% hourly increase and the first breach of the $215 threshold since Aug. 29. Daily charts showed SOL gains reached 4.55%. The Forward Industries move reflected broader institutional momentum toward digital asset treasuries focused on SOL. Sharps Technology announced a $400 million private placement on Aug. 25 to establish another Solana treasury. Multicoin co-founder, Kyle Samani, is expected to become Forward Industries Chairman, positioning the investment to capitalize on market inefficiencies. He stated: “Solana is still widely misunderstood and discounted by market participants, despite the fact that it has been resilient through adversarial cycles.” Solana Emerges as Treasury Alternative Corporate digital asset strategies expanded beyond Bitcoin (BTC) in the late stages of this year’s first half. Ethereum and Solana are capturing institutional attention through their technical advantages and yield generation capabilities. Public companies collectively held 6.25 million SOL in their treasuries as of Sept. 4, marking a 285% growth compared to Jun. 1. Solana’s annual staking yield, ranging from 4% to 8%, significantly exceeded yields from most savings accounts or US Treasury bonds, which often fall below 5%. Unlike Bitcoin’s primarily store-of-value function, Solana offered corporate treasuries active participation…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 23:04
Metaplanet stocks up on Bitcoin: another 136 BTC on the balance sheet, reserves at 20,136 – the BTC Yield YTD reaches 487%

Metaplanet Inc., a Japanese company listed in Tokyo, has made a new purchase of 136 BTC for approximately 15.2 million dollars.
The Cryptonomist2025/09/08 23:03
Bitcoin Hyper Primed for 100x as Presale Raises $14.4M

The post Bitcoin Hyper Primed for 100x as Presale Raises $14.4M appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The project hasn’t even launched yet, but investors quickly rush to buy the native crypto $HYPER during the viral presale before it hits exchanges. In fact, the presale has just exceeded $14.5M. Is it all just hype, or is there more to the project? Let’s find out. Bitcoin Hyper is Building a Layer-2 Solution for Bitcoin Bitcoin is known as the crypto captain. After all, it is the largest cryptocurrency with a market cap of over $2.2 trillion. But when it comes to efficiency, the Bitcoin blockchain lags, supporting just seven transactions per second. The network is still slow and expensive, driving developers and users to better alternatives like Ethereum and Solana. That explains why these blockchains have become the main hubs for DeFi and meme coins, while Bitcoin is now only known as the “digital gold” label. Bitcoin Hyper aims to change this status quo and help Bitcoin expand its relevance beyond being a store of value. The project makes this possible with the help of a layer-2 solution built using Solana’s Virtual Machine and a fully decentralized Canonical Bridge for BTC transfers. This is How it Works The first step to making $BTC faster and cheaper is to bridge it to the layer-2 solution. You do that by sending $BTC to a special smart contract, which, in turn, triggers the Canonical Bridge and verifies the BTC on the base layer. The same amount of wrapped BTC is instantly minted on Bitcoin Hyper’s layer 2. You can use this wrapped $BTC across different dApps or trade it for near-zero fees. Since Bitcoin Hyper uses Solana’s Virtual Machine to deploy smart contracts, the transactions are incredibly fast. Developers familiar with Solana tools will find the transition into Bitcoin Hyper smooth. And here’s the interesting part: all layer-2 activity is regularly…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 23:02
