Pi Network Faces Community Frustration While Unlocks Loom, Pi Coin Stays Bearish
The Pi Network token, PI, traded near $0.34 after minuscule intraday gains, but the move masked deeper problems. Exchange liquidity has weakened, network activity has slipped, and looming unlocks have threatened to add pressure. Data from major exchanges has showed thinning volumes. The recent updates would likely make it difficult for PI coin price to […] The post Pi Network Faces Community Frustration While Unlocks Loom, Pi Coin Stays Bearish appeared first on CoinChapter.
Coinstats
2025/09/08 23:20
Best Crypto Rising Star 2025: MAGACOIN FINANCE Surpasses $13.5M as ADA and SOL Rally
Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/best-crypto-rising-star-2025-magacoin-finance-hits-13-5m-as-ada-sol-surge/
Coinstats
2025/09/08 23:20
RWA Platform WorldAssets Partners with AutoStaking to Widen Accessibility of Tokenized Assets to DeFi Users
With this collaboration, AutoStaking and WorldAssets are expanding access to tokenized assets within DeFi and developing an interconnected decentralized finance.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/08 23:20
LINK price jumps as Grayscale files for Chainlink ETF
Chainlink’s price has jumped above $23.25, with bulls riding the latest news around Grayscale’s filing for a LINK spot exchange-traded fund. Chainlink (LINK) price rose sharply to break to highs of $23.29 and see buyers edge towards the key resistance…
Crypto.news
2025/09/08 23:19
Brazil Pushes Climate While Russia Holds The Line
The post Brazil Pushes Climate While Russia Holds The Line appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during a press conference at the BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on July 7, 2025. US President Donald Trump threatened China, India, and some of the world’s fastest-emerging economies with higher import tariffs, hitting back at BRICS criticism of his trade policies as the bloc meets Monday. The 11-nation grouping — which also includes US allies Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and Indonesia — is concluding a two-day summit in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo by Pablo PORCIUNCULA / AFP) (Photo by PABLO PORCIUNCULA/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Brazil assumed the presidency of the BRICS alliance in July, promising to prioritize climate change and give a voice to the Global South. However, beneath the rhetoric lies a different reality: the bloc has diverse interests, ranging from oil dynasties to coal-dependent economies to rainforest guardians. The mix leaves BRICS+ without a clear climate strategy, giving Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva an opportunity. He is trying to bridge the gap between members’ climate and economic priorities—a move he hopes will resonate at the COP30 summit in Belém, Brazil, in November. During the recent Rio BRICS Summit, Lula criticized developed nations for not fulfilling their COP commitments and highlighted that 80% of global emissions originate from the 60 wealthiest countries—a burden largely borne by emerging economies. “I believe you can—and must—show the world that it is possible to create a new financing model,” Lula said at the gathering. “The so-called austerity demanded by financial institutions has left countries poorer.” Since the 1980s, many developing countries have been required to adopt strict fiscal austerity measures to receive loans or debt relief. These policies, meant to reduce deficits and satisfy creditors, often slow economic growth, worsen inequality, and harm vulnerable populations. Lula highlighted…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 23:19
Strategy Expands Bitcoin Holdings With $217 Million Bet, BTC Price Reacts
Strategy has expanded its already-large Bitcoin bag with an acquisition of 1,955 BTC, worth $271 million. The post Strategy Expands Bitcoin Holdings With $217 Million Bet, BTC Price Reacts appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker
2025/09/08 23:19
Grayscale expands altcoin push with SEC, filing for Chainlink ETF
Grayscale filed with the SEC to launch a Chainlink ETF.
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/08 23:19
The Fed’s Race Against Employment Weakness
The Fed is wary of cutting rates due to weak employment figures. A significant 50 basis point rate cut possibility emerges amid economic concerns. Continue Reading:The Fed’s Race Against Employment Weakness The post The Fed’s Race Against Employment Weakness appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats
2025/09/08 23:16
USD/CNH holds above 7.12 as China tade data disappoints – BBH
The post USD/CNH holds above 7.12 as China tade data disappoints – BBH appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USD/CNH is holding above key support at 7.1200, BBH FX analysts report. China trade surplus hits record “China’s August trade data continues to point at weak domestic demand activity and decoupling with the US. In the twelve months to August, China’s trade surplus rose to a record $1165.8bn while the trade surplus with the US narrowed to $473bn in August, the lowest since January 2021.” “In August, both exports and imports growth fell short of expectations. Exports increased 4.4% y/y (consensus: 5.5%) vs. 7.2% in July and imports rose 1.3% y/y (consensus: 3.4%) vs. 4.1% in July. Softer import growth underscores persistently weak domestic demand.” “In our view, a gradual revaluation of China’s currency could help China stimulate consumer spending by boosting disposable income through cheaper imports. Bottom line: USD/CNH has room to break lower.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/usd-cnh-holds-above-712-as-china-tade-data-disappoints-bbh-202509081112
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 23:16
ECB president warns on stablecoin risks, calls for strict oversight
The post ECB president warns on stablecoin risks, calls for strict oversight appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Finance > ECB president warns on stablecoin risks, calls for strict oversight European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde gave a speech on the risks associated with stablecoins, in which she argued that the European Union should impose the same stringent reserve requirements on non-EU stablecoin issuers as those required of EU issuers. In remarks before the European Systemic Risk Board on Wednesday, Lagarde urged policymakers to address gaps in stablecoin regulation, particularly for issuers outside the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR) scope. Based on recent estimates, the global stablecoin market cap sits at around $289 billion. Regarding this booming asset class, Lagarde said that “at first sight, these entities and activities may seem novel. But we do not need to wait for them to mature to realise that they are reintroducing old risks through the back door.” According to the ECB president, the most evident risk is liquidity: “We know the challenges posed by institutions that invest in risky assets while promising investors redemption at short notice and at par. Such entities must mitigate the risk of a run by ensuring that they have sufficient liquidity to meet redemptions swiftly.” For EU issuers, these risks are largely accounted for under MiCAR. Requirements of EU issuers The stablecoin provisions of MiCAR came into force on June 30 last year and included a host of new standards for issuers of asset-referenced tokens (ARTs) and e-money tokens (EMTs); the former being stablecoins that purport to maintain a stable value by referencing another value or right, the latter stablecoins pegged to a fiat currency. Amongst the new requirements, issuers have to be authorized by the Central Bank and to publish a white paper containing information on the relevant token for investors; there are conduct and governance requirements around marketing,…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 23:15
