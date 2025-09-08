2025-09-11 Thursday

Meet the bidders vying to build Hyperliquid's USDH stablecoin

Bidders vying to build Hyperliquid’s stablecoin are swarming the protocol.So far, six organisations have posted proposals on the protocol’s Discord server after Hyperliquid announced it will launch a stablecoin on Friday, a move that will reduce its dependency on external issuers.The plan is to let the validators who run the network decide who will get the privilege of purchasing the right to launch the stablecoin, which will trade under the ticker USDH.Hyperliquid is the biggest perpetual futures exchange in DeFi. It handled a whopping $378 billion in trading volume over the past month, per DefiLlama data. However, it currently denotes its spot markets using Circle’s USDC and Tether’s USDT stablecoins, the two biggest stablecoins on the market.Hyperliquid’s USDH will compete with USDC and USDT on the protocol, reducing its dependency on third-party stablecoins, and potentially capturing additional revenue.Validators will be able to vote on their preferred proposal after Hyperliquid’s next network upgrade, a date for which has yet to be announced.Here are the four proposals gaining the most traction among the Hyperliquid community. PaxosThe biggest firm to submit a proposal so far is Paxos, the New York-based fintech behind several stablecoins, including PayPal USD and Global Dollar. It proposes using 95% of the interest earned on USDH’s reserve assets, like short-dated treasury bonds, to fund buybacks of the HYPE token. The firm plans to back USDH with US Treasury Bills, repurchase agreements, and its Global Dollar stablecoin. Paxos has a track record of contributing to multiple Hyperliquid ecosystem projects, including LHYPE, a tokenised leveraged loop trade, and WHLP, a tokenised representation of Hyperliquid’s HLP vault.Community feedback to Paxos’ proposal has been largely positive.FraxFrax Finance, the issuer of the Frax Dollar stablecoin, is the biggest DeFi protocol to join the fray.It wants to issue USDH natively on Hyperliquid against its frxUSD stablecoin, giving holders the ability to mint and redeem the tokens across frxUSD, USDC, USDT, and US dollars.Frax hasn’t given any concrete plans on what it would do with the interest earned on reserve assets, but said it could be used to boost HYPE staking yield, conduct buybacks of the HYPE token, or used for rebates to active traders or rewards for USDH holders.Community feedback has been mostly positive, however some have questioned whether Frax is as aligned with Hyperliquid as the other organisations submitting proposals.AgoraAgora styles itself as a white-label stablecoin issuer, using its AUSD stablecoin to back other dollar-pegged assets.The firm said it plans to share 100% of net revenue from USDH’s reserve assets to fund buybacks of the HYPE token. Reserves for an Agora-issued USDH will be administered by State Street and VanEck, the same firms that Agora uses for its AUSD reserves.Agora also said it could potentially bring USDH to new users by working with consumer-facing apps like EtherFi. Feedback has been positive, but some have questioned what Agora’s incentive to issue and manage a USDH is if it plans to send all revenue minus custodian fees to Hyperliquid.Native MarketsNative Markets is a new organisation put together specifically to compete for the right to issue USDH. It is led by Max Fiege, a Hyperliquid ecosystem investor and advisor.Native Markets said it will back USDH with offchain reserves initially managed by BlackRock and onchain reserves managed by Superstate through stablecoin platform Bridge, which is owned by Stripe. The group proposes using 50% of the interest earned on reserve assets to buy back the HYPE token, with the other 50% set aside to fund USDH growth.Several governance participants have warned that Native Markets relying on Bridge for stablecoin issuance could present a single point of failure.Tim Craig is DL News’ Edinburgh-based DeFi Correspondent. Reach out with tips at tim@dlnews.com.
The9bit from The9 Limited Hits 2 Million Users

The post The9bit from The9 Limited Hits 2 Million Users appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The9 Limited (Nasdaq: NCTY) announces that the9bit, its innovative game platform, has surpassed 2 million users since its August 2025 launch. This milestone, driven by recent events like Coinfest Asia 2025 and a $1 million giveaway campaign, highlights the platform’s ability to bridging Web2 gaming with Web3 rewards, turning everyday player actions into real value.h Explosive User Growth In just over a month, the9bit doubled its user base to 2 million milestone, fueled largely by its strong appeal among Southeast Asian gamers. The platform’s unique “Spaces”, incentivizes users for topping up games, making purchases, and creating content. At Coinfest Asia 2025 in Bali, the9bit drew 10,000 attendees, driving community engagement and brand awareness. Its $1 Million August Fiesta Giveaway has already distributed $400,000 in rewards, further boosting participation. Quote from Marrtin, Head of Web3, The9 Limited“The9bit rewards gamers for what they already do. Reaching 2 million users in just weeks reflects our community’s passion and we’re excited for what’s next.” Real Games, Real Rewards The9bit is designed for accessibility, featuring local fiat payment options and auto-custodial wallets to simplify Web3 hurdles. Backed by The9 Limited’s legacy and exclusive IP rights from Capcom—including Street Fighter 6, Resident Evil, and Monster Hunter—the9bit blends mainstream gaming with blockchain-powered rewards. Its partnerships with Vocagame also brings access to wide selection of popular in-game purchases for titles like Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Honor of Kings, and Hoyoverse titles. the9bit is built on real spending activity—from game purchases and top-ups—to reward players and creators. Upcoming features will expand this ecosystem into esports and competitive gaming events, creating even more exciting opportunities for engagement. Experience it today at the9bit.com. About The9bit The9bit is a gaming platform blending traditional play with Web3 rewards, offering mobile top-ups, casual games, and community features. Backed by The9 Limited and strategic partners,…
SEC Delays Canary HBAR and Grayscale Polkadot ETF Approval Again

TLDR The U.S. SEC has delayed the approval of Canary’s Hedera HBAR and Grayscale’s Polkadot ETFs until November 8, 2025. The SEC has raised concerns about the compliance of both ETFs with Nasdaq’s commodity-based trust share rules. Both HBAR and Polkadot tokens have shown strong market performance despite the delay. The SEC’s delay is part [...] The post SEC Delays Canary HBAR and Grayscale Polkadot ETF Approval Again appeared first on CoinCentral.
AI Agents Unleashed: Motion Secures $38M to Revolutionize Business with the Next Microsoft Office of AI

BitcoinWorld AI Agents Unleashed: Motion Secures $38M to Revolutionize Business with the Next Microsoft Office of AI In the rapidly evolving landscape of artificial intelligence, a groundbreaking venture is capturing significant attention. Imagine a world where your daily business operations are seamlessly managed by intelligent, integrated assistants – a vision that Motion AI is bringing to life. This Y Combinator-backed startup has just announced a fresh $38 million in startup funding, propelling its mission to create nothing less than the Microsoft Office of AI agents. For anyone tracking the future of work and the transformative power of AI, Motion’s journey offers compelling insights into where the industry is headed. From Quant Trading to AI Agents: The Genesis of Motion The story of Motion’s founders is a testament to the pursuit of impact over pure financial gain. Harry Qi, at just 23, had already achieved remarkable financial success as a ‘quant’ – a stock-trading analyst at a statistical-model driven hedge fund, earning a million dollars annually. Yet, despite the lucrative career, a sense of emptiness lingered. “At some point you just want to make a much bigger impact on this world,” Qi, now 29, shared with our publication. This sentiment resonated with his high school friend Omid Rooholfada and college friend Ethan Yu, both also from the hedge fund world. In 2019, driven by a shared vision, they embarked on building an AI calendaring and task management application. Their ambition led them to Y Combinator, the prestigious startup accelerator, where they were accepted into the Winter 2020 batch. This pivotal moment saw them leave their high-paying finance jobs to fully commit to their entrepreneurial dream. Motion has since expanded its leadership, welcoming Chander Ramesh, an early employee, as its fourth co-founder. Their journey highlights a growing trend of top talent pivoting from traditional finance to high-impact tech ventures, particularly in the AI space. Motion AI’s Meteoric Rise: Redefining Business Productivity Over the past six years, Motion steadily cultivated a professional consumer customer base. However, the true inflection point arrived in May with the launch of an integrated AI agent bundle specifically designed for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs). The response was nothing short of explosive. Within just four months, this new segment of their business soared, acquiring over 10,000 B2B customers and generating an impressive $10 million in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR). This rapid adoption underscores the urgent demand for sophisticated yet accessible business AI tools that can significantly enhance productivity and operational efficiency. Motion’s success is rooted in its integrated approach. Unlike fragmented point solutions, Motion offers a cohesive suite where various agentic functions work in concert, mirroring the collaborative nature of a human team. This holistic design eliminates the silos often created by disparate software, providing SMBs with a powerful, unified platform. Fueling Innovation: The $38M Startup Funding Round The extraordinary growth experienced by Motion naturally attracted significant investor interest. The company recently closed a five-times oversubscribed $38 million Series C round, led by Stacey Bishop at Scale Venture Partners. This was swiftly followed by a preemptive C2 round, valuing the company at a substantial $550 million post-money valuation. To date, Motion has successfully raised $75 million from a diverse group of prominent investors. Key investors include: HOF Capital 468 Capital SignalFire Valor Equity Partners Fellows Fund Leonis Capital Apollo Projects (the Altman brothers’ fund) Notably, Y Combinator has demonstrated consistent faith in Motion, investing in every funding round since their initial acceleration. This continued support from such a prestigious incubator speaks volumes about Motion’s potential and trajectory. The company’s robust financial backing positions it strongly to further innovate and expand its integrated AI agent ecosystem. The Microsoft Office of Tomorrow: Integrated Business AI Tools What exactly makes Motion’s AI agents so compelling for SMBs? The startup is meticulously crafting a suite of integrated AI-powered functions, each designed to handle specific business tasks. Qi envisions Motion as building the “agentic equivalent of Microsoft Office,” aiming to create a comprehensive ecosystem rather than isolated applications. This vision addresses a critical need for SMBs that often lack the vast budgets required to develop custom AI solutions. Motion’s integrated suite currently includes: Executive Assistant: Automates scheduling, note-taking, and email replies. Sales Rep: Streamlines sales outreach and lead management. Customer Support Rep: Provides instant assistance and handles customer inquiries. Marketing Assistant: Generates blog posts and social media content. These agents are not isolated; they seamlessly integrate with hundreds of common SMB tools, including Slack, Google Apps, Microsoft Teams, and Salesforce. This interoperability ensures that Motion fits effortlessly into existing workflows, maximizing efficiency without requiring a complete overhaul of an organization’s tech stack. How Motion’s Business AI Tools Deliver Value: Motion operates on a usage-based pricing model, offering flexibility for businesses of all sizes. Customers purchase a base set of credits and can acquire additional credits as needed, depending on the number of agents and their usage. Prices range from $29 per month for a single seat with 1,000 credits and limited agent functions, up to $600 for 25 seats and all agents with 250,000 credits, with custom pricing available for larger enterprises. The core benefit is the integrated nature of these business AI tools. Instead of managing separate subscriptions for a sales bot, a customer service bot, and a content-writing tool that don’t communicate, Motion provides a unified platform where all agents collaborate. This synergy is key to achieving true productivity gains and realizing the full potential of AI within an organization. The Power of a Vision: Why Y Combinator-Backed Motion Matters Despite the inherent stress of leading a startup in the fast-paced AI sector, Harry Qi remains steadfast in his commitment. He readily admits that, purely from a financial standpoint, leaving his quant job might have been a “bad decision” initially, as he could be earning significantly more today. Yet, the profound satisfaction derived from building something truly useful outweighs any personal financial trade-offs. Qi shares that regular interactions with Motion’s customers, who frequently express how the platform simplifies their lives, boosts productivity, and increases revenue, are his primary motivators. This direct impact on real businesses and individuals fuels his drive to build an enduring company, much like the tech giants he admires. The ongoing support from Y Combinator, an organization renowned for identifying and nurturing high-potential startups, further validates Motion’s vision and execution. Motion’s journey is a powerful narrative about the evolving definition of success in the tech world. It’s about leveraging cutting-edge AI to solve real-world problems for businesses, creating a new paradigm for productivity, and demonstrating that true innovation often stems from a desire for greater impact. Conclusion: The Future is Agentic Motion AI is not just another startup; it represents a significant leap forward in the practical application of artificial intelligence for businesses. By successfully integrating diverse AI agents into a cohesive, user-friendly platform, the company is laying the groundwork for a future where intelligent automation is as ubiquitous and essential as traditional office software. Their impressive growth, substantial startup funding, and visionary leadership underscore their potential to truly revolutionize how small and mid-sized businesses operate. As Motion continues to expand its “Microsoft Office of AI,” it offers a glimpse into a more efficient, productive, and intelligently automated tomorrow. To learn more about the latest AI market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping AI models, features, and institutional adoption. This post AI Agents Unleashed: Motion Secures $38M to Revolutionize Business with the Next Microsoft Office of AI first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Shocking Decision from Nasdaq-Listed Company, Allocating $600 Million to Altcoin Purchases! Announces Swap of All Solana and SUI Tokens for Surprise Altcoins

Lion Group Holdings announced that it will swap its Solana (SOL) and Sui (SUI) tokens for the altcoin Hyperliquid (HYPE). Continue Reading: Shocking Decision from Nasdaq-Listed Company, Allocating $600 Million to Altcoin Purchases! Announces Swap of All Solana and SUI Tokens for Surprise Altcoins
CoinShares to swap Stockholm for Wall Street via $1.2b SPAC deal

CoinShares, the largest European crypto asset manager, is moving its listing venue to the U.S. with a SPAC merger. The largest European crypto asset manager revealed plans to ditch Sweden for the U.S. On Monday, September 8, CoinShares announced that…
Worker confidence in finding a new job hits record low in New York Fed survey

The post Worker confidence in finding a new job hits record low in New York Fed survey appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In the latest sign of trouble for the U.S. labor market, confidence in the ability to move from one job to another has hit a record low, according to a New York Federal Reserve survey released Monday. Respondents to the central bank’s monthly Survey of Consumer Expectations for August indicated a 44.9% probability of finding another job after losing their current one. The reading tumbled 5.8 percentage points from the prior month and is the lowest in the survey’s history dating back to June 2013. The result further demonstrates the reversal of the “Great Resignation” that occurred in 2021-22, when at one point 4.5 million workers a month were quitting their jobs and feeling good about finding new ones. That number stood at 3.2 million in July, well off the pace of a few years ago and down more than 5% from the same period in 2024, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics figures. Various factors that had come into play during the Covid pandemic helped influence the high level of mobility, including a supply-demand mismatch in the labor market that saw more than two open jobs for each available worker. But a labor market that has ground to a virtual standstill has ended the trend. While there are not too many signs that employers are laying off workers en masse, hiring has slowed dramatically. That has caused workers to stay put in their jobs as uncertainty over inflation and economic growth has caused employers to be cautious about growing payrolls. There are now more workers available than job openings, something that hasn’t been the case since well before Covid. Other parts of the Fed survey reflect the trend: The probability of leaving one’s job voluntarily over the next year was little changed, down just 0.1 percentage point to 18.9%.…
Ripple Makes Big 5-Year Tokenization Prediction, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Breakout You Won't Want to Miss, XRP Price Surprise Trigger Revealed: Crypto News Digest

This weekend's major crypto news: Ripple bets on 10% tokenization and four billion-account network, SHIB eyes breakout and XRP nears $3 after $3 million buy order
StablecoinX Raises 530 Million to Expand Ethena Ecosystem

The post StablecoinX Raises 530 Million to Expand Ethena Ecosystem appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights StablecoinX raises $530M to purchase 3B ENA tokens. Ethena launches $310M buyback to support ENA price. USDe circulation doubles to $12B with new partnerships. StablecoinX Raises 530 Million to Boost Ethena Ecosystem StablecoinX Assets Inc. and TLGY Acquisition Corp. announced they raised $530 million in a private placement (PIPE), bringing their investment fund to $890 million. These funds will be used to purchase approximately 3 billion ENA tokens, supporting the Ethena protocol. Investors in this round include Brevan Howard, Susquehanna Crypto, IMC Trading, and long-time partners Dragonfly and ParaFi. This strategic capital injection marks a significant milestone in the expansion of the Ethena ecosystem. Ethena Launches 310 Million ENA Buyback Program The Ethena Foundation is launching a $310 million ENA buyback program, bringing total announced market purchases to $570 million. “The proceeds will be used to purchase ENA on the public markets,” the organization noted. Mark Piano, Director of the Ethena Foundation, emphasized the long-term strategy: “The partnership agreement and locked token mechanism we announced in July were created to ensure long-term alignment. This additional funding increases ecosystem sustainability, deepens ENA liquidity, and supports development of USDe, USDtb, and future Ethena products.” Guy Yang, Ethena Labs founder and StablecoinX advisor, added, “Since the initial PIPE funding, USDe circulation has more than doubled to over $12 billion. Our partnership with Anchorage Digital Bank brings USDtb to the domestic market, aiming to be the first stablecoin with a clear path to compliance under the GENIUS Act. StablecoinX’s permanent capital and expanded resources will protect and support the Ethena ecosystem.” The USDtb stablecoin was launched on December 16, 2024. The PIPE deal is expected to close in Q4 2025, after which the combined entity will be listed on Nasdaq under the StablecoinX brand and USDE ticker. Strengthening Governance and Restoring Confidence…
Shiba Inu Burn Rate Jumps 1,682% In Single Day: What's Going On?

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) is up 4%, with traders pointing to further upside thanks to the growing ecosystem momentum.read more
