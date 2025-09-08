2025-09-11 Thursday

Крипто жаңалықтары

Ең ыстық крипто жаңалықтары мен нарық жаңартуларын бақылаңыз
Bitcoin climbs past $112k as Strategy adds $217m to holdings

Strategy deployed another $217.4 million into Bitcoin this week, acquiring 1,955 BTC as the market debated the implications of a softening labor market and the Fed’s next move. Bitcoin (BTC) climbed 1.4% to over $112,600 Monday, with its rally fueled…
2025/09/08 23:32
Top economist points to ‘proof’ U.S. economy is in recession

The post Top economist points to ‘proof’ U.S. economy is in recession appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Amid lingering speculation about the health of the U.S. economy, insights from Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, suggest that a recession may already be underway. His warning centered on labor market data, where he pointed to the heavy reliance on two sectors, healthcare and hospitality, for what little job growth has occurred this year, Zandi said in an X post on September 7. Since the start of 2025, the economy has added only about 600,000 jobs. Therefore, without gains in healthcare and hospitality, overall job creation would have been essentially flat. “What’s perhaps most disconcerting about the flagging job market is how dependent it is on healthcare and hospitality for what little job growth is occurring,” Zandi said.  To this end, the expert noted that this concentration of hiring points to weakness across most industries, suggesting the recovery lacks breadth. Fewer industries adding payrolls  Notably, Zandi reinforced his insights with data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics payroll employment survey. Specifically, the data showed that fewer than half of the industries measured have expanded payrolls in the past six months, a threshold that historically coincides with recessions. According to the latest August reading, just 48% of industries added jobs, slipping below the neutral 50% line. U.S. % of industries in BLS payroll data. Source: Moody’s Analytics Interestingly, payroll expansion data from the past three decades shows that similar drops have aligned with downturns, including the recessions of the early 2000s, the 2008 financial crisis, and the pandemic-driven collapse in 2020. Each time the share of industries adding jobs fell below half, the economy was already in recession. However, Zandi’s concerns extend beyond labor data. He has warned that many states, accounting for nearly a third of the U.S. economy, are already weakening or at high risk of recession. …
2025/09/08 23:31
Dogecoin Rally Stalls as Sell Signal Emerges

After climbing to $0.2367 with an 8% gain in market capitalization over the past week, the meme-inspired cryptocurrency may be […] The post Dogecoin Rally Stalls as Sell Signal Emerges appeared first on Coindoo.
2025/09/08 23:30
Meet AssemblyAI: HackerNoon Company of the Week

AssemblyAI is a research-driven Speech AI platform delivering “superhuman” speech-to-text plus rich Audio Intelligence (summarization, sentiment, topics, moderation, PII redaction) and LeMUR—an LLM framework that turns transcripts into Q&A, action items, and recaps via one API. It serves 5,000+ customers, handling 25M+ daily calls and ~10 TB/day, and meets SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001, PCI-DSS 4.0, GDPR, and EU residency needs. Its Conformer-2 model reports 30% fewer errors vs. leaders in noisy, real-world audio. AssemblyAI also ran a diarization campaign with HackerNoon’s 325k+ newsletter audience; HackerNoon’s relevancy-based ad system (50k+ tags grouped into categories) drives ~3× clicks, with CPM ~$7 and CPC ~$5.
2025/09/08 23:30
Digital asset giant CoinShares to go public on Nasdaq in $1.2 billion SPAC deal

The post Digital asset giant CoinShares to go public on Nasdaq in $1.2 billion SPAC deal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways CoinShares will go public on Nasdaq through a $1.2 billion SPAC merger with Vine Hill Capital. The company is Europe’s largest digital asset manager, managing $10 billion in assets and holding a 34% European market share. CoinShares, Europe’s leading digital asset manager with approximately $10 billion in assets under management, announced today it will go public on the Nasdaq Stock Market through a $1.2 billion business combination with Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. The company is the world’s fourth-largest digital asset ETP manager after BlackRock, Grayscale, and Fidelity, and leads Europe with 34% market share. CoinShares CEO Jean-Marie Mognetti said the Nasdaq listing reflects the company’s push for international growth and leadership. The transaction positions CoinShares as one of the largest publicly traded pure-play digital asset managers globally. “It signals a strategic transition for CoinShares, accelerating our ambition for global leadership, supported by favorable regulatory tailwinds,” said Mognetti in a statement. CoinShares has more than tripled its assets under management over the past two years through new investor inflows, supportive digital asset pricing, and product launches. “CoinShares exemplifies everything we look for in a high-value investment: market leadership, a proven, scalable business model, a massive and expanding addressable market, and a team with the proven ability to execute,” said Nicholas Petruska, CEO of Vine Hill. The transaction includes a $50 million equity investment commitment from an institutional investor. The deal is slated to wrap up by year-end, pending regulatory and shareholder approval. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/coinshares-nasdaq-listing-spac-deal/
2025/09/08 23:30
In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$268 million, mainly due to the long position

PANews reported on September 8th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $268 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $183 million in long positions and $84.7698 million in short positions. The total amount of BTC liquidations was $26.6231 million, and the total amount of ETH liquidations was $37.6794 million.
2025/09/08 23:30
Best Crypto to Buy: MYX Finance, Worldcoin, and PEPENODE Are New Investor Favorites

Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
2025/09/08 23:30
The U.S. is proposing annual licenses for Samsung and SK Hynix

The Trump administration is considering issuing annual licenses for South Korean companies, SK Hynix and Samsung. The new annual requirements came days after South Korea’s President Lee Jae Myung signed a defense and investment agreement with the U.S.  In Washington’s latest attempt to restrict China’s semiconductor industry from its technology, the Trump administration has proposed […]
2025/09/08 23:29
Pi Network News Raises Concerns As Early Investors Seek Safer Upside In Viral Layer Brett

Meanwhile, the crypto world is watching as meme coins are breaking free from the shackles of uselessness. Their target: Layer […] The post Pi Network News Raises Concerns As Early Investors Seek Safer Upside In Viral Layer Brett appeared first on Coindoo.
2025/09/08 23:29
Do Kwon’s Claim for $15M Luxury Ardmore Penthouse Payment Rejected

Months before Terra imploded, Do Kwon attempted to buy a $30 million luxury apartment but never completed the purchase.
2025/09/08 23:29
