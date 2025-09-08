2025-09-11 Thursday

Nasdaq Seeks SEC Approval for On-Chain Stock Trading

The post Nasdaq Seeks SEC Approval for On-Chain Stock Trading appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Nasdaq seeks SEC approval for on-chain stock trading, offers new trading method. Proposal could revolutionize trading with faster, cheaper transactions. No comments from Nasdaq’s leadership; SEC shows regulatory interest. Nasdaq has filed an application with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to introduce on-chain tokenized stock trading alongside traditional methods, potentially revolutionizing the financial exchange landscape. If approved, this initiative may enhance liquidity, reduce fees, and enable seamless transitions between stock trading methods, significantly impacting the financial ecosystem. Nasdaq’s Move Towards Tokenized Stock Trading Nasdaq is in pursuit of SEC approval to enable trading of tokenized stocks, which would coexist with traditional equity markets. This move signifies a shift in trading paradigms, providing investors and traders with additional flexibility in how they buy and sell stocks. It represents Nasdaq’s attempt to integrate blockchain technology within established financial structures. If approved, tokenized stocks could provide benefits like instant trade settlement, reduced costs for transactions, and 24/7 trading availability. This initiative also offers fractional ownership, thereby making investments more accessible to smaller investors. The SEC’s acknowledgment of this submission could pave the way for further regulatory considerations within the realm of asset tokenization. “The SEC will prioritize creating clear regulatory guidance to support the development of tokenized securities. Our current focus is on tokenized stocks, calling them the ‘lowest-hanging fruit’ within real-world asset tokenization.” Regulatory Interest in Asset Tokenization Did you know? The SEC has shown consistent interest in real-world asset tokenization, underscoring its recent focus on tokenized stocks. This regulatory attention mirrors past allowances for smaller stock-token exchanges, such as Dinari, marking a developmental shift towards integrating blockchain in traditional markets. According to CoinMarketCap, Ethereum’s current price is $4,318.82 with a market cap of $521.30 billion. Its 24-hour trading volume has seen a 15.72% increase to $23.14 billion. Despite…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 23:45
Critics Back Solana Under Cardano SPO Scrutiny, Snorter to Thrive on the Network’s Strengths

The post Critics Back Solana Under Cardano SPO Scrutiny, Snorter to Thrive on the Network’s Strengths appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana adoption is under scrutiny: Cardano SPO Dave argues that bots inflate the network’s transactions per second (tps). But it’s not all doom and gloom. Supporters counter that even after filtering out failed consensus transactions, Solana’s throughput remains impressive. Plus, with more $SOL ETFs entering the market, the network is securing institutional confidence worldwide. For projects like Snorter Token ($SNORT), this is a major boon. The reason is that once its Telegram trading bot launches on Solana, it’ll benefit from a fast, cost-friendly network that’s increasingly attractive to mainstream investors. Cardano SPO Slams Solana for 99.95% Failed Transactions In a recent X post, Dave claimed that Solana’s low fees have created the ultimate ‘face it till you make it’ environment. He pointed out that a single bot sent nearly 11M transactions in just 30 days, 99.95% of which failed. His biggest concern is that those transactions don’t just disappear; they stay on the ledger, permanently clogging the chain. In turn, this increases the burden on the explorers and analysts’ platforms that depend on clean data. The post received a mixed bag of responses. One user, however, defended Solana by highlighting how ‘Solana just increased its block size from 50M CUs to 60M,’ so it has even more room. Cyber Capital’s Justin Bons also pushed back on ‘fake usage’ claims. He argued that, even excluding failed and consensus transactions, Solana still leads in processing capacity and that ‘SOL adoption is real.’ Notably, Kazakhstan’s Astana International Exchange recently listed a Solana ETF, marking the first $SOL ETF with staking in Central Asia. So, despite the skepticism, the blockchain’s still gaining legitimacy and expanding adoption. This is especially true when considering that just weeks ago, VanEck filed for a spot Solana ETF backed by JitoSOL. For $SNORT, this is further confirmation that the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 23:44
The Cognitive Biases That Make You a Terrible Investor (and How to Fight Them)

Are emotional decisions wrecking your portfolio? Learn to identify and conquer key cognitive biases like FOMO and loss aversion for more profitable investing.
Cryptodaily2025/09/08 23:43
Bitcoin’s record highs fade into consolidation — where does crypto go from here?

Bitcoin cools after summer highs while altcoins flicker and investors eye Fed policy. Is crypto preparing for another rally or deeper retreat? Bitcoin cools after record highs as institutions keep buying Bitcoin (BTC) is settling into a quieter phase after…
Crypto.news2025/09/08 23:42
Last Rites’ Record Box Office Makes No Sense

The post Last Rites’ Record Box Office Makes No Sense appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Conjuring Last Rites WB The Conjuring: Last Rites “scared up,” as box office lingo says, one of the best opening weekends for a horror movie of all time with a $187 million global haul, nearly quadrupling its budget instantly. Is it…actually good? Depends on who you ask, and while critics say one thing, its audience members who have the final say, and I think that’s a story worth laying out. I have sorted the Conjuring Universe, which includes two sets of spin-off films, into the top-rated ones, and as it turned out, with a tiebreaker, Last Rites is the lowest ranked one. But it’s about to be the most profitable in a short period of time. Here’s the list. The Conjuring – 86% critic score, 83% audience score The Conjuring 2 – 80% critic score, 82% audience score Anabelle: Creation – 70% critic score, 68% audience score Anabelle Comes Home – 64% critic score, 70% audience score The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It – 56% critic score, 83% audience score The Conjuring: Last Rites – 56% critic score, 79% audience score The Nun II – 51% critic score, 72% audience score Annabelle – 28% critic score, 35% audience score The Nun – 24% critic score, 35% audience score Some interesting things to note here is that while the first installments of The Nun and Annabelle were disasters with both critics and audiences, their sequels mostly got their act together and produced better films. The other story is that despite a wide range of critic scores with a 30% difference between them, audience scores for all Conjuring movies is between a 79% and an 83% The Conjuring Last Rites WB Now, let’s do box office, leaving out Last Rites as it’s only getting started. This is wild: The…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 23:37
ADA Price Prediction Points to $1 but Traders See Higher Growth in Layer Brett

The ADA price is edging closer to the $1 mark, a level many in the Cardano community have been waiting for. But while ADA continues its slow climb, traders are looking elsewhere for bigger opportunities. That’s where Layer Brett comes in. Built on Ethereum Layer 2, this memecoin has already raised over $2.8 million in [...] The post ADA Price Prediction Points to $1 but Traders See Higher Growth in Layer Brett appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/08 23:36
New CLARITY Act Draft Could Shield Bitcoin And Crypto Developers From Past Liability

The post New CLARITY Act Draft Could Shield Bitcoin And Crypto Developers From Past Liability appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On Friday, the U.S. Senate Banking Committee released its latest draft of the CLARITY Act (CLARITY), in which it proposes an amendment to 18 U.S. Code § 1960(a) stipulates that only crypto developers or providers that “knowingly exercise control over currency, funds, or other value that substitutes for currency” be treated as money transmitting businesses. The first page of the Senate Banking Committee’s latest version of CLARITY. What is more, this amendment would not only protect Bitcoin and crypto developers in the wake of a bill with this language included in its passing, but it would also protect said developers retroactively. In Section 501 of section Title V of the draft, entitled “Protecting Software Developers and Software Innovation,” it states that “This section, and the amendments made by this section, shall apply to conduct occurring before, on, or after the date of enactment of this Act.” A Positive Development for Tornado Cash Developer Roman Storm If this language is included in a version of the bill that is enacted into law, Tornado Cash developer Roman Storm, who was found guilty of operating an unlicensed money transmitting business last month, stands to benefit. Storm has alluded to the notion that he plans to appeal the guilty verdict, as per reporting by Eleanor Terrett. If CLARITY becomes law and the language regarding retroactive developer protection is included in the draft of the bill that passes, Storm’s legal team should theoretically have no issue winning at the appellate level. Unfortunately, if CLARITY passes with the retroactive protections included, this will not help the Samourai Wallet Developers, who accepted a plea deal for operating an unlicensed money transmitting business in July. Further Protection for Developers of Noncustodial Crypto Tech This most recent draft of CLARITY also stipulates that developers or providers of “non-controlling” (noncustodial)…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 23:35
Corrects to near 1.3800 as Fed rate cut bets weigh on US Dollar

The post Corrects to near 1.3800 as Fed rate cut bets weigh on US Dollar appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USD/CAD falls to near 1.3800 after failing extend five-day winning streak. Traders seem confident that the Fed will cut interest rates in the policy meeting in September. Canadian employers fired 65.5K workers in August. The USD/CAD pair retraces to near 1.3800 at the start of the week from its weekly high of 1.3855 posted on Friday. The Loonie pair fails to continue its five-day winning streak as the US Dollar faces selling pressure amid firm expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut interest rates in the policy meeting next week. At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades slightly lower to near 97.60. According to the CME FedWatch tool, traders see a 10% chance that the Fed will cut interest rates by 50 basis points (bps) to 3.75%-4.00%, while the rest point a 25-bps interest rate reduction. Fed dovish speculation intensified after the release of the United States Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data for August on Friday, which showed that downside risks to labor market warned by Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) members, including Chair Jerome Powell, in their latest commentaries are real. Meanwhile, the outlook of the Canadian Dollar (CAD) is also uncertain as a surprise decline in the Canadian labor force in August has prompted hopes that the Bank of Canada (BoC) will resume its monetary-easing campaign in the policy meeting this month, which it paused earlier this year. The Canadian employment report for August showed on Friday that employment laid-off 65.5K workers, while they were anticipated to have hired fresh 7.5K job-seekers. The Unemployment Rate came in higher at 7.1%, against expectations of 7% and the prior reading of 6.9%. USD/CAD stays below the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around 1.3870, suggesting that…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 23:34
Ethereum (ETH) Pullback Looms, But Analyst Sticks to $10K Target

Ethereum nears resistance at $4,900 as ETF buying slows. Analysts expect a short pullback before targeting $10K long-term.
CryptoPotato2025/09/08 23:33
Nasdaq seeks approval to launch tokenized stocks

The post Nasdaq seeks approval to launch tokenized stocks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nasdaq is seeking regulatory approval to introduce tokenized versions of stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) onto its existing trading platform. On Sept. 8, Tal Cohen, Nasdaq’s president, outlined the vision in a LinkedIn statement, explaining that the plan is designed to capture the efficiency gains of tokenization while preserving investor rights and market safeguards built over decades. This initiative reflects a wider shift across traditional finance where asset managers such as BlackRock and Fidelity are experimenting with tokenized offerings. Due to this growing adoption, Galaxy Research has estimated that tokenized equities could represent a $190 trillion market within two decades. Why Nasdaq wants to trade tokenized stocks Nasdaq, one of the largest traditional stock exchanges with a daily trading volume of more than $400 billion, stressed that US equities already rank as the world’s most liquid and transparent markets, supported by rigorous oversight and advanced technology. Cohen explained that the proposal would extend those strengths into the digital era rather than replace them. According to him: The Crypto Investor Blueprint: A 5-Day Course On Bagholding, Insider Front-Runs, and Missing Alpha Nice 😎 Your first lesson is on the way. Please add [email protected] to your email whitelist. “The approach will ensure tokenized securities trade as regular securities, safeguarding both investors’ rights and the systemic stability of our markets through tested, resilient infrastructure. It seeks to capture the benefits of the technology while ensuring it matures in a way that best serves investors, issuers, and other stakeholders across global capital markets.” He pointed out that the Nasdaq’s filing highlighted how tokenization could streamline long-standing market processes. According to him, the technology could introduce faster settlement cycles, lower transaction friction, and programmable corporate actions into the system. Still, Cohen cautioned that such changes must not come at the expense of resilience or security.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 23:33
Трендтегі жаңалықтар

Толығырақ

Bitcoin Hashrate Surges: Unlocking a New Era of Network Security

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins Emphasizes New Crypto Regulations

Metaplanet To Raise $1.4 Billion In International Share Sale To Fund Fresh Bitcoin Purchases

USDH V2: Paxos Pushes Compliance, PayPal Network, and Global Expansion