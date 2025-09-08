2025-09-11 Thursday

Крипто жаңалықтары

Ең ыстық крипто жаңалықтары мен нарық жаңартуларын бақылаңыз
Cataract Surgery Cost in Chennai 2025 Guide

Cataract Surgery Cost in Chennai 2025 Guide

Understanding Cataract&nbsp;Surgery A cataract is the clouding of the natural lens in the eye, leading to blurred or impaired vision. It is one of the most common eye conditions affecting people above the age of 50. The only effective treatment is cataract surgery, where the cloudy lens is replaced with an artificial intraocular lens&nbsp;(IOL). In Chennai, cataract surgery has become more accessible, thanks to advanced technology and specialized eye hospitals. But many patients ask: “How much does cataract surgery cost in Chennai in 2025?” Let’s break it&nbsp;down. Cataract Surgery Cost in&nbsp;Chennai The cost of cataract surgery in Chennai depends on the type of procedure, lens selected, and the hospital’s facilities. Standard Cataract Surgery (Monofocal Lens): ₹18,000 — ₹30,000 per&nbsp;eye Premium Cataract Surgery (Multifocal/Toric Lens): ₹35,000 — ₹70,000 per&nbsp;eye Bladeless/Phacoemulsification Surgery: ₹45,000 — ₹80,000 per&nbsp;eye Government or NGO hospitals may offer subsidized rates starting as low as ₹10,000 per eye. Private specialty hospitals with advanced technology may charge higher but provide quicker recovery and better precision. Factors Affecting Cost Type of Lens: Premium lenses like multifocal or toric cost more but provide better vision outcomes. Surgical Technique: Traditional vs. phaco vs. bladeless laser. Hospital &amp; Surgeon Expertise: Top eye specialists in Chennai may charge more for their experience. Pre- and Post-Operative Care: Tests, medications, and follow-up visits can add to the overall&nbsp;cost. Best Places for Cataract Surgery in&nbsp;Chennai Specialty Eye Hospitals (e.g., Udhi Eye Hospital, Alwarpet) trusted for personalized care &amp; advanced LASIK/cataract surgeries. Multispecialty Hospitals with ophthalmology departments offering cataract procedures. Government Hospitals affordable treatment options for low-income patients. Why Chennai is a Popular Choice for Cataract&nbsp;Surgery Advanced technology like femtosecond laser-assisted cataract&nbsp;surgery Experienced ophthalmologists with high success&nbsp;rates Affordable packages compared to many metro&nbsp;cities Accessibility of hospitals across areas like Alwarpet, T. Nagar, Adyar, and Velachery Final Thoughts Cataract surgery is a once-in-a-lifetime procedure for most patients, and choosing the right hospital and lens is crucial. In Chennai, the 2025 cost ranges from ₹18,000 to ₹80,000 per eye, depending on your treatment plan. If you’re considering cataract surgery, consult a trusted eye hospital in Chennai to get a personalized estimate and the best care for your&nbsp;vision. Cataract Surgery Cost in Chennai 2025 Guide was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Бөлісу
Medium2025/09/08 23:49
Бөлісу
The September Crypto Slump: An Awkward Month Explained

The September Crypto Slump: An Awkward Month Explained

September has historically been a challenging month for the cryptocurrency market, often exhibiting negative returns and increased…Continue reading on Coinmonks »
Бөлісу
Medium2025/09/08 23:49
Бөлісу
Japanese Prime Minister resigns – Commerzbank

Japanese Prime Minister resigns – Commerzbank

The post Japanese Prime Minister resigns – Commerzbank appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Following the disastrous results of the Upper House election in July and the accompanying loss of the majority, it was only a matter of time before the pressure on Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba became too great and he resigned. Yesterday, that time came, Commerzbank’s FX analyst Michael Pfister notes. Japan is likely to face exciting and volatile times ahead “According to media reports, Ishiba realised that he had no chance of being re-elected as party leader. The yen suffered some losses in early Asian trading this morning, despite it becoming apparent that Ishiba would have to resign, and the final Japanese growth figures for the second quarter coming in significantly higher than expected. Clearly, the political risks associated with the resignation outweigh the positive economic data.” “Over the next few weeks, the main focus will probably be on who will succeed him in the internal party process and become the new prime minister. While it is probably still too early to assess the potential candidates, the market will certainly be looking closely at the successor’s stance on monetary policy, the trade agreement with the US, and Japan’s fiscal problems. Similar to France (see above), Japan is also likely to face exciting (and volatile) times ahead.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/japanese-prime-minister-resigns-commerzbank-202509081114
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016719+4.06%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000078-2.50%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.013265-1.96%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 23:49
Бөлісу
Singapore court dismisses Do Kwon's claim for $15 million down payment on luxury condo

Singapore court dismisses Do Kwon's claim for $15 million down payment on luxury condo

PANews reported on September 8th that, according to Decrypt, the Singapore High Court has ruled that Terraform Labs founder Do Kwon, who failed to complete a property transaction due to criminal charges, cannot recover the $15.1 million down payment he made for a luxury apartment. The report states that before his crypto project collapsed, Do Kwon and his wife signed a 16-month lease for a four-bedroom penthouse unit at Sculptura Ardmore, a luxury condominium in Singapore, in early 2022. They paid $15.1 million (S$19.4 million), roughly half the purchase price, including a monthly rent of $31,150 (S$40,000). On May 17, 2023, Do Kwon instructed his wife to exercise an option to purchase the property, which required a payment of only $778 (S$1,000). However, this payment was never made. The option and lease expired in June 2023, but Do Kwon's wife continued to live in the property for an additional month. The developer of the luxury penthouse seized the US$15.1 million (S$19.4 million) deposit and accused Do Kwon's wife of breach of contract, seeking one month's rent and US$70,000 (S$90,000) in repair costs. A High Court judge dismissed the repair claim but ordered an additional month's rent. Do Kwon challenged the developer's seizure of his funds and argued for their return. The High Court rejected Do Kwon's claim, and the property was later resold for US$26.87 million (S$34.5 million).
SecondLive
LIVE$0.02023-11.50%
MAY
MAY$0.04238-0.46%
PAID Network
PAID$0.0201-1.47%
Бөлісу
PANews2025/09/08 23:48
Бөлісу
Strategic Acquisition Bolsters Long-Term Vision

Strategic Acquisition Bolsters Long-Term Vision

The post Strategic Acquisition Bolsters Long-Term Vision appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitmine Immersion ETH: Strategic Acquisition Bolsters Long-Term Vision Skip to content Home Crypto News Bitmine Immersion ETH: Strategic Acquisition Bolsters Long-Term Vision Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bitmine-immersion-eth-strategy/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016719+4.06%
VisionGame
VISION$0.0002566-1.15%
Ethereum
ETH$4,320.66+0.52%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 23:48
Бөлісу
Cập nhật XRP Ledger: Ra mắt tính năng quyền riêng tư Zero-Knowledge và tác động đến nhà đầu tư Ripple

Cập nhật XRP Ledger: Ra mắt tính năng quyền riêng tư Zero-Knowledge và tác động đến nhà đầu tư Ripple

Chuyên gia thị trường Pumpius đã phân tích ý nghĩa của tính năng quyền riêng tư Zero-Knowledge (ZK) mới đối với các nhà đầu tư Ripple, gọi đây là một bước tiến lớn của XRP Ledger (XRPL) có thể nâng cao tiện ích của XRP khi trở thành xương sống của hạ tầng thanh toán. […]
XRP
XRP$2.9791+0.37%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00004111-0.65%
ZKsync
ZK$0.05996+0.48%
Бөлісу
Bitcoinist2025/09/08 23:46
Бөлісу
Gold near record: new intraday high at around 2,075 USD/oz as the dollar retreats and the Fed prepares easing measures

Gold near record: new intraday high at around 2,075 USD/oz as the dollar retreats and the Fed prepares easing measures

Gold price today: the yellow metal marks new intraday highs, driven by dollar weakness, declining real yields, and expectations of rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. According to data updated as of September 8, 2025, from the World Gold Council and the indications from the FOMC minutes, the combination of financial flows and […]
NEAR
NEAR$2.667+0.37%
RealLink
REAL$0.06231+2.39%
Metal Blockchain
METAL$0.40493+2.94%
Бөлісу
The Cryptonomist2025/09/08 23:46
Бөлісу
The US SEC confirms receipt of the application for the Canary Spot Staked SEI ETF

The US SEC confirms receipt of the application for the Canary Spot Staked SEI ETF

PANews reported on September 8 that according to market news, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) confirmed that it had received the application documents for the CANARY SPOT STAKED SEI ETF.
SEI
SEI$0.3141+2.54%
Union
U$0.00934-1.58%
Бөлісу
PANews2025/09/08 23:46
Бөлісу
Grayscale Becomes Second to File for a Chainlink ETF

Grayscale Becomes Second to File for a Chainlink ETF

Grayscale Investments has become the second asset manager to file for a Chainlink exchange-traded fund (ETF).  The firm submitted its registration for the Grayscale Chainlink Trust on Sept. 5, 2025, moving closer to bringing LINK, the native token of the Chainlink network, into the ETF market. Details of the Grayscale Chainlink ETF Filing The filing shows that the Trust, which Grayscale set up in December 2020, plans to rebrand as the Grayscale Chainlink Trust ETF once regulators give the green light. Notably, Grayscale plans to list the product on NYSE Arca under the ticker GLNK. The asset manager designed the Trust to let investors gain exposure to LINK without holding the token directly. For context, each share will represent a fraction of the Trust's LINK holdings.  The filing names Coinbase Custody Trust Company as custodian, The Bank of New York Mellon as administrator and transfer agent, and Coinbase as prime broker.  Its structure allows authorized participants to create or redeem shares in blocks of 10,000, called baskets, by delivering Chainlink. This creation-and-redemption process helps keep the ETF's market price in line with its net asset value through arbitrage. Moreover, the filing also sets the sponsor's annual fee at 2.5%, payable in LINK. Grayscale will cover most operating costs up to $600,000 a year, but the Trust itself must cover extraordinary expenses like unexpected legal or tax bills. Importantly, this could force the Trust to sell LINK at unfavorable times.  Meanwhile, another detail worth noting is that the Trust cannot stake LINK yet because it has not met the required conditions. This leaves price performance as the only source of potential gains for now. Grayscale, Other Firms Pushing for Altcoin ETFs Notably, it bears mentioning that Grayscale is not first to the table. Specifically, Bitwise Asset Management submitted its own application for a Chainlink ETF on Aug. 26. Bitwise also plans to track LINK's price and will use Coinbase Custody as custodian. The new filing comes as Grayscale pushes deeper into altcoin ETFs. Earlier this year, the company filed for Cardano and Polkadot ETFs.  It registered both trusts in Delaware earlier in August, and the Cardano product, set to trade as GADA on NYSE Arca, awaits an SEC decision next month, in October. Grayscale's Polkadot trust is also under review. Grayscale further filed for a Dogecoin ETF, entering a crowded race with Bitwise and Rex-Osprey. The firm also registered a Hedera trust in Delaware. In addition, Grayscale submitted paperwork to convert its Solana Trust into an ETF. Its XRP Trust is also seeking conversion, joining multiple other pending XRP ETF applications. Besides Grayscale, other asset managers such as WisdomTree, 21Shares, Bitwise, and Canary Capital have filed for multiple altcoin ETFs, with most of these products having deadlines in October. Prediction markets show growing confidence that regulators will approve these products. At press time, Polymarket odds for Cardano ETF approval in 2025 stand at 87%, while XRP approval chances have climbed to 93%.
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005023+4.97%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005915-0.53%
XRP
XRP$2.9791+0.37%
Бөлісу
The Crypto Basic2025/09/08 23:46
Бөлісу
XRP At $2.93 After 400% Rally

XRP At $2.93 After 400% Rally

The post XRP At $2.93 After 400% Rally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP’s explosive move from $0.57 to $2.93 over the past six months has traders scrambling to understand what just happened. The token that spent years in regulatory limbo suddenly became the market’s darling, climbing past psychological resistance levels while Bitcoin stayed relatively flat. But here’s what seasoned traders noticed: the real smart money started rotating profits into a different corner of the market entirely. They’re hunting for pre-launch tokens on Solana, particularly those with proven traction before their public debuts. XRP’s Regulatory Clarity Sparked Institutional Buying Frenzy The turning point for XRP came when Ripple scored partial victories against the SEC, establishing that XRP sales on exchanges weren’t securities transactions. This clarity unleashed pent-up institutional demand that had been waiting on the sidelines since 2020. Trading volumes exploded from $800 million daily to peaks above $15 billion, with South Korean exchanges leading the charge at one point accounting for 40% of global XRP volume. What made this rally sustainable wasn’t just legal wins. Ripple quietly secured partnerships with major financial institutions across Asia and the Middle East, with speculation mounting about central bank digital currency pilots using XRP’s technology. The token’s on-demand liquidity solutions started gaining real adoption, processing over $30 billion in cross-border payments last quarter according to Ripple’s transparency reports. The psychology shift was remarkable. XRP went from being the token everyone avoided to the one everyone wanted once regulatory fears evaporated, with early buyers at $0.50-0.60 watching positions multiply five times. But at $2.93 with a $160 billion market cap, smart traders are rotating profits into Solana platforms that already process billions in OTC volume using smart contracts instead of risky Telegram deals. This infrastructure plays with millions of users and real revenue before token launches remind them of XRP’s early days, just solving different problems. Unich…
Threshold
T$0.01634-0.12%
SIX
SIX$0.02157+0.60%
RealLink
REAL$0.06231+2.39%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 23:46
Бөлісу

Трендтегі жаңалықтар

Толығырақ

Bitcoin Hashrate Surges: Unlocking a New Era of Network Security

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins Emphasizes New Crypto Regulations

Metaplanet To Raise $1.4 Billion In International Share Sale To Fund Fresh Bitcoin Purchases

USDH V2: Paxos Pushes Compliance, PayPal Network, and Global Expansion