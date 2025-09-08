2025-09-11 Thursday

Крипто жаңалықтары

Ең ыстық крипто жаңалықтары мен нарық жаңартуларын бақылаңыз
El Salvador buys 13,999 ounces of gold in 2025

The post El Salvador buys 13,999 ounces of gold in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In 2025, the Central Bank of El Salvador expanded its reserves with 13,999 ounces of gold (approximately 397 kg reported by the press, although the correct troy calculation indicates about 435 kg), a move estimated at around 50 million dollars aimed at strengthening the diversification and stability of the sovereign portfolio, alongside the position in Bitcoin. In this context, the increase in gold is embedded in a broader reserve management strategy, designed to better distribute risk over time without altering the stance on Bitcoin. According to the data collected by our macro-financial research team, the operation is consistent with a short-term trend towards the reconciliation between digital assets and traditional reserves. In accounting monitoring and communications with local market sources, we have recorded qualitative confirmations on the execution of the purchase. Data and assessments in this article are updated as of September 7, 2025, and are based on daily surveys and contacts with industry operators. El Salvador: how much gold has been purchased The acquired lot amounts to 13,999 troy ounces, whose equivalent mass should be approximately 435 kg if the correct conversion factor is used (1 troy oz = 0.0311035 kg). The dollar valuations reported by the media are market estimates: the loading price has not been officially disclosed. For informational purposes, the equivalent value varies based on the spot price of gold at the time of assessment. That said, the indicative nature of the calculations suggests caution in interpreting the figures, which remain tied to the fluctuations of the metal. Where the reserves arrive after the operation Total gold after purchase: 58,105 troy ounces (approximately 1.81 tonnes), calculated by adding the previous 44,106 ounces with the new 13,999 ounces. Indicative value, according to journalistic estimates, is approximately $207.4 million for the entire stock. Gold held before purchase: 44.106…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 23:57
Grayscale Files S-1 for Chainlink ETF, Eyes NYSE Arca Listing

The post Grayscale Files S-1 for Chainlink ETF, Eyes NYSE Arca Listing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Grayscale Investments filed a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a chainlink (LINK) exchange-traded fund (ETF), seeking to list shares on NYSE Arca under ticker GLNK, pending approvals and clearances. Grayscale Pursues Chainlink ETF on NYSE Arca The filing, dated Sept. 5, 2025, registers Grayscale Chainlink Trust (LINK) and says upon […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/grayscale-files-s-1-for-chainlink-etf-eyes-nyse-arca-listing/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 23:56
Leading Sports Betting Apps 2025: Spartans Outperforms Bet365, DraftKings, and Fanatics

Explore the leading sports betting apps in 2025. Compare Spartans, Bet365, DraftKings, and Fanatics to see which platform delivers the strongest edge.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/08 23:55
Ethereum ETFs Lose 788 Million While Bitcoin ETFs See Strong Inflows

The post Ethereum ETFs Lose 788 Million While Bitcoin ETFs See Strong Inflows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights Ethereum ETFs saw $788M in outflows from September 1–5. Bitcoin ETFs recorded $246M in inflows, showing market confidence. Top ETFs like ETHA, FETH, and IBIT drove major capital shifts. Ethereum ETFs Face Significant Outflows Between September 1 and September 5, 2025, Ethereum-based ETFs lost $787.74 million, according to SoSoValue. This marks the second week of negative dynamics in the segment since mid-May, highlighting ongoing volatility in Ethereum investment products. Capital Inflows and Outflows for Spot Ethereum ETFs in the USA – Source: SoSoValue Outflows from major Ethereum ETFs were as follows: ETHA (BlackRock) – $312.47 million FETH (Fidelity) – $287.9 million ETHE (Grayscale) – $83.5 million ETHW (Bitwise) – $49.08 million TETH (21Shares) – $21.3 million ETHV (VanEck) – $17.22 million ETH (Grayscale) – $12.51 million QETH (Invesco) – $2.13 million EZET (Franklin Templeton) – $1.62 million These numbers underline a cautious approach from investors in the Ethereum ETF sector, despite the broader growth of digital assets. Bitcoin ETFs Show Positive Inflows In contrast, Bitcoin ETFs experienced $246.42 million in inflows during the same period, signaling continued confidence in Bitcoin as a mainstream investment. Capital Inflows and Outflows for Spot Bitcoin ETFs in the USA – Source: SoSoValue Capital gains were concentrated in four leading ETFs: IBIT – $434.32 million BTC – $33.29 million FBTC – $25.01 million BTCO – $2.21 million Two ETFs, BTCW and DEFI, saw no new funds, while six recorded outflows: ARKB – $81.52 million BITB – $76.9 million GBTC – $69.74 million HODL – $13.19 million BRRR – $3.87 million EZBC – $3.18 million Over the past week, capital inflows into ETFs based on Ethereum’s market capitalization exceeded $1 billion when including all Ethereum-linked products. Meanwhile, Bitcoin ETFs continue to attract significant interest from institutional and retail investors, reflecting diverging sentiment between the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 23:54
Coinbase XRP Holdings Drop to 132 Million Amid BlackRock Partnership

TLDR Coinbase’s XRP holdings have decreased significantly, with only 132 million XRP remaining in its cold wallets. The reduction in Coinbase’s XRP reserves from 750 million to 132 million suggests a strategic shift. The partnership between Coinbase and BlackRock may be a factor influencing the decline in XRP holdings. Coinbase now holds only eight cold [...] The post Coinbase XRP Holdings Drop to 132 Million Amid BlackRock Partnership appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/08 23:52
Rihanna Charts Several New Top 10s As Fans Return To An Older Song

The post Rihanna Charts Several New Top 10s As Fans Return To An Older Song appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rihanna’s 2007 album cut “Breakin’ Dishes” hits No. 6 on Billboard’s Dance Digital Song Sales chart and debuts at No. 7 on the Dance Streaming Songs list. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 18: Rihanna attends the FENTY x PUMA sneaker launch party at NeueHouse Los Angeles on December 18, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage,) WireImage, Rihanna’s catalog is filled with hit singles, as she is one of the most successful artists of all time when it comes to charting songs in America. With so many massive blockbusters, it’s easy to forget some of her album cuts that were never promoted as singles. One of those tracks, “Breakin’ Dishes,” became a viral sensation months ago and managed to reach a number of charts for the first time, including some that didn’t exist nearly 20 years ago when it was first released. Ever since “Breakin’ Dishes” went viral, the tune has risen and fallen in popularity, and this frame is a big one for the fan-favorite. Rihanna scores several new top 10 hits on Billboard rankings with the years-old cut — and she does so in different ways. “Breakin’ Dishes” Rockets Into the Top 10 Last week, “Breakin’ Dishes” debuted on the Dance Digital Song Sales chart at No. 14. The list of the bestselling dance tracks in the country only features 15 spaces, and it barely made it onto the tally. This frame, it rockets to No. 6, entering the top 10 for the first time. Rihanna Adds Another Top 10 to Her Sales Record Rihanna earns her eleventh top 10 on the Dance Digital Song Sales tally. Three of those cuts have gone all the way to No. 1, including “This Is What You Came For” with Calvin Harris featuring Rihanna, “Where Have You Been,” and “Friend of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 23:52
Metaplanet buys 136 more BTC, bringing total holdings to 20,136 Bitcoin

Metaplanet has bought an additional 136 BTC at an average price of roughly 111,666 per Bitcoin.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/08 23:52
Grayscale Files for First-Ever Chainlink (LINK) ETF With SEC

SEC records confirm Grayscale has submitted paperwork to create a Chainlink exchange-traded fund. This comes as the SEC has pushed back its timeline on two altcoin ETF applications: Canary HBAR and Grayscale Polkadot. After finally securing long-awaited Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approval in 2024 to convert its flagship Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) trusts [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash2025/09/08 23:50
Why do I lose my context every time I jump between dApps?

In traditional apps, context follows you&nbsp;around. If you leave a draft email in Gmail, it’s there when you come&nbsp;back. Spotify remembers the song you were playing when you switch&nbsp;devices. Even something as simple as browser tabs sync across sessions. This continuity makes digital systems feel stable and predictable. In Web3, that sense of persistence breaks down. Each time you open a new dApp, it feels like starting from scratch. You reconnect your wallet, re-approve permissions, and often have to remember what you were trying to do in the first place. Instead of moving seamlessly through an ecosystem, you re-establish your identity and intent over and over&nbsp;again. This isn’t just a small inconvenience, it undermines the very promise of composability. If Web3 apps are supposed to work like Lego blocks, users shouldn’t feel like they’re re-building the foundation each time they switch&nbsp;apps. Why context keeps&nbsp;breaking App-centric design — Most dApps assume they are the user’s “home base.” They don’t account for journeys that span across multiple tools, so continuity is never prioritized. Ephemeral permissions — Wallet connections and approvals are often temporary or require re-signing. This adds safety but also fragments the&nbsp;flow. On-chain ≠ full context — While assets and transactions are global, off-chain state — preferences, drafts, filters — is isolated within each dApp. That state rarely carries&nbsp;over. No handoff standards — Moving between apps feels like jumping between unrelated websites. There’s no agreed system for passing context (e.g., “user was browsing X tokens on app A, now opening app&nbsp;B”). UX opportunities Portable sessions Instead of requiring constant re-connection, apps could let users carry a session across contexts, ideally with clear boundaries for&nbsp;safety. Cross-app handoffs Just as “Sign in with Google” simplified Web2 transitions, Web3 needs a trustable equivalent that moves not just identity, but current&nbsp;state. Memory layers Design for persistence of preferences — default networks, watchlists, or token filters — so users feel continuity, not&nbsp;reset. Continuity cues Subtle signals like showing “You’re still connected as X address” or “Carrying over last action: staking 20 tokens” help users&nbsp;orient. Delegated trust Allow safe, granular approvals (“allow this session for 24h”) so users don’t need to constantly reconfirm without losing security. Why it&nbsp;matters Without continuity, every dApp feels like an island. Users don’t experience Web3 as an ecosystem of composable parts — they experience it as fragmented checkpoints. For builders, this means higher drop-off rates and more abandoned flows. For users, it creates fatigue and erodes&nbsp;trust. Fixing continuity isn’t about adding features; it’s about designing an experience where actions feel connected, journeys feel progressive, and intent carries across contexts. When users stop feeling like they’re starting over in every dApp, Web3 will finally start to resemble the interoperable system it claims to&nbsp;be. Why do I lose my context every time I jump between dApps? was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Medium2025/09/08 23:50
What the EU Could Learn from Ethereum’s Public Goods Funding Models

New models reward impact and community support, not paperwork and promises. Digital public goods are the invisible infrastructure of Europe’s digital society. They are resources everyone relies on but no one owns: open-source software, open data, common standards and civic platforms. Examples include OpenFisca, the software governments use to model tax and social benefits; Decidim, the platform that allows citizens to shape local decisions; and the European Open Science Cloud (EOSC), which lets researchers share data across&nbsp;borders. Europe’s approach to digital tech does not have to look like that of the United States or China (and anyway, it’s too late to really catch up). They are focused on closed platforms, scale, and heavy state support. Europe has always worked differently. Its strongest assets are openness, cooperation and shared standards. Digital public goods make those strengths visible. And like roads or electricity grids, they need steady public investment to remain secure and reliable. Funding Rewards Bureaucrats, Not&nbsp;Builders Europe already spends more than €100 billion on research and innovation through Horizon Europe, Digital Europe and other programmes. But these schemes are built for large consortia and long cycles, not for small builders. Applications drag on for months, payments arrive long after the work has started, and co-funding rules demand up to half the costs. Ask anyone who has applied with a two-person team and they will tell you the same thing: it is a game for the well-resourced, not for the&nbsp;bold. As a result, universities and large companies with dedicated grant writers secure most of the funding, while the small, fast-moving teams that maintain Europe’s digital commons struggle to&nbsp;survive. A Funding Lesson from the Crypto&nbsp;World Ethereum has faced exactly this challenge. How do you support the small projects that drive the ecosystem forward when no single actor can carry the cost? The Ethereum Foundation helps with direct grants, but it cannot do everything. Out of that gap came two new funding models that Europe should take a closer look&nbsp;at. 1. Quadratic Funding: Matching Funds That Reward Broad&nbsp;Support Quadratic funding looks like crowdfunding at first, but the way the matching works makes it very different. People contribute small amounts to projects they support. Those contributions are then matched from a larger pool, and the size of the match grows with the number of unique supporters. That means a project with 500 people each giving one euro will receive more matching funds than a project with a single donor giving 500 euros. So instead of rewarding the projects with the deepest pockets or the best lobbying, quadratic funding rewards the projects that matter to the widest group of&nbsp;people. Through Gitcoin, this model has already channelled 60+ million dollars into open-source tools, civic technology, and climate initiatives.https://medium.com/media/7a74fc3be38a792e02ace5e42b3f8e29/href 2. Retroactive Funding: Rewards After Impact Is&nbsp;Proven Retroactive funding reverses the way most grants work. In the EU system, projects are funded based on proposals, promises, and projected outcomes. Retroactive funding only allocates resources after results are visible. Teams build first, and then receive rewards in proportion to the impact of their work. This creates two benefits. First, it lowers risk, because funds only go to projects that actually delivered value. Second, it changes incentives. Instead of optimising for grant-writing, teams optimise for&nbsp;impact. The Optimism Collective has already tested this model at scale, distributing millions to developer tools, education initiatives, and infrastructure.https://medium.com/media/839ba9d181b9d390d340a5b002ef1a23/href How Europe Could Experiment With Funding&nbsp;Models These models show that funding does not have to be slow, centralised or buried in paperwork. They are not perfect. Quadratic funding can be gamed. Retroactive funding depends on good judgment about what counts as impact. But the point is not perfection. What matters is breaking old patterns and evolving how we fund the digital commons. Public money can work smarter, and taxpayers deserve transparency and real value for their investment. Europe is starting to recognise the problem. Germany has already set up a Sovereign Tech Fund to support critical open-source infrastructure. In Brussels, groups like OpenForum Europe are calling for an EU-wide version. Such a fund would be a big step, but it needs to be accessible to smaller teams as well as established players. That is where experiments with new models can add real&nbsp;value. Of course, EU programmes operate under legal and political constraints that make direct adoption of these models hard. But pilots can still be designed within those boundaries. The Next Generation Internet initiative already funds open-source projects and could test a quadratic round. The European Innovation Council could run a small retroactive prize for digital infrastructure. Cities such as Madrid and Paris that already use participatory budgets could add quadratic mechanics to make them more representative. Even within the European Commission, there is room for experiments. Small reward pools could be set up under existing tenders or framed as prizes, especially in areas like cybersecurity or interoperability where the Commission already relies on open-source tools. These would be modest pilots, cheap compared to the billions Europe already spends. But the learning value would be high. At a time when budgets are tight, it makes sense to test smarter ways of funding for small builders. Europe can take inspiration from experiments already tested in the Ethereum community. If you’re interested in my broader take on Europe and Web3, you might like Why the EU Still Doesn’t Get Web3 — And How We Can Change That. And for a deeper dive into why Ethereum matters for Europe’s digital sovereignty, see Why the EU Should Embrace Ethereum for Digital Sovereignty. What the EU Could Learn from Ethereum’s Public Goods Funding Models was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Medium2025/09/08 23:50
