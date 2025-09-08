MEXC биржасы
Two of the World’s Largest Banks Target Stablecoin Licenses in Hong Kong
Two banking giants – HSBC and the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) – are reportedly preparing license applications […] The post Two of the World’s Largest Banks Target Stablecoin Licenses in Hong Kong appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/09 00:01
Top Crypto to Watch 2025: BlockDAG Outpaces SpacePay, Subbd, and Snorter with Presale Nearing $400M
Crypto presales often generate excitement, but only a handful prove that they can scale beyond promises. In 2025, a few projects are making waves, yet only one is consistently turning momentum into measurable dominance. BlockDAG has separated itself from the rest, converting hype into hard numbers, real adoption, and strategic visibility on a global stage. [...] The post Top Crypto to Watch 2025: BlockDAG Outpaces SpacePay, Subbd, and Snorter with Presale Nearing $400M appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/09 00:00
XRP Price Then vs. Now: Why Buying Layer Brett Feels Like XRP at $0.02
The story of the XRP price has always been one of transformation. Once trading at just a few cents, it became one of the top cryptocurrencies in the world. That same early-entry energy is now being compared to Layer Brett, a new Ethereum Layer 2 memecoin currently in presale at just $0.0055. Investors are drawing [...] The post XRP Price Then vs. Now: Why Buying Layer Brett Feels Like XRP at $0.02 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/09 00:00
3 Major Crypto Token Unlocks in September’s Second Week
The post 3 Major Crypto Token Unlocks in September’s Second Week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market will experience significant token unlocks worth $513 million in the second week of September 2025, with Aptos (APT), Sonic (S), and Cheelee (CHEEL) releasing substantial new token supplies. These unlocks could introduce market volatility and influence short-term price dynamics. 1. Cheelee (CHEEL) Sponsored Sponsored Unlock Date: September 13 Number of Tokens to be Unlocked: 20.81 million CHEEL (2.08% of Total Supply) Total supply: 1 billion CHEEL Cheelee is a GameFi social media platform that enables users to earn crypto rewards simply by watching short-form videos. The project is built around the ‘attention economy, ‘ where users’ time and focus are monetized and transformed into income. The team will unlock 20.81 million CHEEL altcoins on September 13. The supply is worth $55.78 million. CHEEL Token Unlock in September. Source: Tokenomist Sponsored Sponsored Cheelee will award 10.58 million tokens as rewards. The team will also assign 7.55 million and 2.64 million CHEEL for marketing and liquidity. In addition, the network will keep around 36,720 tokens for the community drop. 2. Aptos (APT) Unlock Date: September 11 Number of Tokens to be Unlocked: 11.31 million APT (0.96% of Total Supply) Current Circulating Supply: 688.5 million APT Total supply: 1.17 billion APT Aptos is a Layer-1 blockchain platform leveraging the Move programming language to deliver scalability, security, and efficiency for decentralized applications (dApps) and Web3 ecosystems. On September 11, Aptos will unlock 11.31 million APT tokens, valued at approximately $49.42 million. Moreover, the tokens represent 1.64% of its current market capitalization. APT Token Unlock in September. Source: Tokenomist The team will allocate 3.96 million tokens to core contributors. Furthermore, the community will get 3.21 million APT. Lastly, investors and the foundation will get 2.81 million and 1.33 million tokens, respectively. Sponsored Sponsored 3. Sonic (S) Unlock Date: September 9 Number of…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 00:00
Best Cryptos to Buy Before September Rate Cuts Happen
With the financial markets holding their breath for the highly anticipated rate cuts in September, everyone is watching crypto where timing is everything. As much as household names like Dogecoin are holding their ground, everyone is watching Mutuum Finance (MUTM), an innovative DeFi token putting a new spin on lending. Mutuum Finance already has 5 […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/09 00:00
Spartans Turns Heads with $5 Lambo Bet while SkyBet Lifts Odds and William Hill Reduces £40 Bonus
What stands out more than SkyBet releasing boosted odds or William Hill offering new deposit deals? Right now, it is the focus on Spartans.com, and it comes down to one surprising promotion. While traditional names compete for the best online sportsbook title, Spartans has introduced something unexpected: The $5 Shortcut to a Lambo. Here is […]
Tronweekly
2025/09/09 00:00
Best Crypto for Beginners in 2025: Here’s Why BlockDAG Outshines ADA, DOGE, & PEPE With Nearly $400M Raised
Searching for the best crypto for beginners? BlockDAG tops the list with nearly $400M raised & whale momentum, while ADA, DOGE, & PEPE post slower growth as of August 2025.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/09 00:00
Robinhood Joins S&P 500 After Rapid Growth, Hits $15B Market Milestone
Key Takeaways: Robinhood has officially joined the S&P 500 Index Its market capitalization has surpassed $15 billion, reflecting strong market recognition CEO Vlad Tenev emphasized product development over celebration A The post Robinhood Joins S&P 500 After Rapid Growth, Hits $15B Market Milestone appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
Crypto Ninjas
2025/09/08 23:59
Anoma Announces XAN Token Economics: Community, Marketing, and Liquidity Account for 25%
PANews reported on September 8th that the Anoma Foundation announced the token economics of Anoma's native token, XAN. The total supply of XAN tokens is fixed at 10 billion, with the following distribution: 25% for community, marketing, and liquidity; 19% for R&D and ecosystem; 10% for the Anoma Foundation; 31% for supporters; and 15% for core contributors. Tokens allocated to the Anoma Foundation, R&D and ecosystem development, supporters, and core contributors will be locked for 12 months. After the lockup period, these tokens will vest linearly over the next 36 months.
PANews
2025/09/08 23:58
Ethereum apps draw in $330B in user deposits in gold rush to DeFi
The post Ethereum apps draw in $330B in user deposits in gold rush to DeFi appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum is still far from its goal of becoming a ‘one trillion chain’, but it remains the L1 network with the most significant share of the crypto business. Based on recent data, Ethereum apps hold over $330B in user deposits. Ethereum’s apps signal significant on-chain activity, as they become the L1 with the largest share of user deposits. Based on Token Terminal data, Ethereum carries $330B in user deposits, following a rush to DeFi activity. Token Terminal has included Tether as the leading app in terms of value locked, but also ranked other DeFi and general apps. Top apps on @ethereum by TVL: https://t.co/rNcGSnEqKy pic.twitter.com/wb9fb1Rwtv — Token Terminal 📊 (@tokenterminal) September 7, 2025 Ethereum still has a $250B lead on TRON, and remains unsurpassed by other L1 or L2. The main reason is that the network is well-connected to multiple centralized and decentralized facilities. This allows all users and traders to be confident in the available liquidity and plan more ambitious DeFi moves. Ethereum regained its primacy, after a brief period where Solana was the leader for on-chain economic activity, based on app fees. | Source: Token Terminal For Ethereum, economic activity is moving back on-chain, with constant growth in app revenues. Following the 2021 cycle with novelty games and NFTs, this time, highly liquid DeFi apps produce higher revenues. The growth of ETH above $4,000 also feeds into the TVL value. Another ETH rally may boost the liquidity and activity in the ecosystem. On peak days, Ethereum apps have historically produced over $42M in revenues. During the 2024 and 2025 bull cycles, there is a higher baseline for daily fees. Ethereum’s main L1 chain still carries the bulk of activity, with 12.98% of fees coming from L2 chains. Ethereum recovers both TVL leadership and economic activity Other data accounts…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 23:58
